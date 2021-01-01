maybe its a ploy leak from Gordon to get a new contract



Doubt it. He wants to play for Liverpool and always would have given he's a fan. He's been hinting towards his admiration of the club in recent times too. As someone said on the last page it feels a bit reminiscent of Steve McMahon going to Villa before Liverpool.Can see Newcastle coming out with this stuff tactically. It'll strengthen the narrative about the 'red cartel' being able to pick apart whatever teams they want too. If Gordon wanted to actually succeed with Newcastle he's joined them at completely the wrong time, seeing as they're having to shift loads of dross to stay in line with FFP. He'll want the move done as soon as possible and already believed he was joining this summer apparently. Not sure it'll happen this summer but January/next summer it probably will IMO.He already feels like a Liverpool player IMO given the summer he's having. Being left on the bench by some clown who hasn't got a fucking clue. He might as well be bunking with Trent and Joe.