Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 186666 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4400 on: Today at 01:52:23 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 01:16:07 am
Telling posters to fuck off should result in a ban. Its against site rules. So John C wouldnt have said something like that 
Maybe he did and then he banned himself?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4401 on: Today at 03:02:15 am »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:14:59 pm
So my understanding is Nico wages 300k loves Spain no. Gordon is shit too expensive. Kvaratskhelia overrated in shit Italian league. Johan bakayoko is shit Dutch league. So who do we sign Summerville no in shit English division one. Oh anyone we like sure fucking chelsea will sign them anyway

Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:21:05 pm
Never heard of him is he any good. But probably wants to play for real madrid or barcelona so what's the point

Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 10:26:37 pm
The way some posters talk on here you would think Liverpool is a penny less pile of boo. All so negative. Fsg paid trolls

A really curious succession of posts 🤔
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4402 on: Today at 03:07:21 am »
Can we sign that Nico Williams kid and that Georgian whose name I cant spell.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4403 on: Today at 07:49:04 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on Yesterday at 10:24:18 pm
We need someone who is quick, fast and has pace.

Needs to be rapid.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4404 on: Today at 08:11:05 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:09:12 am
Liam Cello@mrliamcello·2h
Interesting development post England
game. Anthony Gordon of #NUFC walks to team coach when reporter asks if he is moving to Liverpool to play. Gordon smiles widely and meekly nods back. Trent walking behind sings hes coming home, hes coming home and Gordon shushes him. Liam

Bring him home!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4405 on: Today at 08:17:06 am »
Liam Cello is an Evertonian WUM called Azul. He spends his days on Twitter winding up different fan bases, including his own. He often does this by pretending to be a journalist.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4406 on: Today at 08:19:13 am »
We aren't signing Gordon.

I'm dusting my shoes off and getting aboard the Williams or Lamal train followed by the Georgian Lad Express.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4407 on: Today at 08:21:06 am »
Oh god no Im really not enjoying the prospect of us signing Gordon. Overrated with shit taste in clothes, not worth losing Kelleher over.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4408 on: Today at 08:27:51 am »
If we can accept the fact we'll lose him to AFCON every season we should sign own goal

Outperforming his xG by the highest rate in history
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4409 on: Today at 08:30:04 am »
Athletic's Newcastle reporter says they have 'lingering fears' that Gordon's head has been turned by our interest.

Assuming our interest is real (and the reporting over the weekend was that we like the player, just not the deal that was on the table) then I think it could be revisited this summer.

From our perspective, it probably only happens if Diaz leaves - but we wouldn't want to move before that was done. And from Newcastle's perspective, they'd get to claim that Gordon is unsettled and would probably sort in one fell swoop their PSR issues for next summer. The Athletic report says senior officials there described the last week as the worst in their career, so they will do everything they can to avoid that situation in the future.

I'd be much more interested in Kvaratskhelia but that seems hugely unlikely. I do like Gordon, even if you'd want another year of good production before moving for him. Night and day from the player I thought he was at Everton, seems really dangerous at Newcastle and a 10g/10a season in the PL is really good IMO. Underlying numbers aren't quite at the level you'd expect.. rolling at 0.54 npxG+xAG - steady increases season on season and I guess the calculated gamble is whether we think he can continue that upward trajectory. If Edwards sanctioned it, then I assume we see evidence of that.

FWIW my guess is the plan for attack is to sign someone regardless, but more of a long-term project who probably plays off the right. Probably a relatively low cost option. Then only go big on an additional attacker if Diaz leaves.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4410 on: Today at 08:32:19 am »
Get him a little bit cheaper (owing to contract situation) next summer after another uptick in production would be my preference with Gordon.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4411 on: Today at 08:32:46 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:17:06 am
Liam Cello is an Evertonian WUM called Azul. He spends his days on Twitter winding up different fan bases, including his own. He often does this by pretending to be a journalist.

Sounds like a demon from The Exorcist.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4412 on: Today at 08:44:23 am »
Nico Williams looks very impressive but I think he needs another season in Spain, probably not enough data for our team to pull trigger on that one.

Unique situation though - high wages, but reasonable fee which might balance package out.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4413 on: Today at 08:51:19 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:32:46 am
Sounds like a demon from The Exorcist.

Ghostbusters more like.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4414 on: Today at 08:55:16 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:44:23 am
Nico Williams looks very impressive but I think he needs another season in Spain, probably not enough data for our team to pull trigger on that one.

Unique situation though - high wages, but reasonable fee which might balance package out.

I think the wages would make him a non-starter. Really struggle to imagine us handing £180-200k for someone unless they were already at the elite level - and Williams looks good but obviously isn't there yet. He's hit 6 and 5 goals in the last two La Liga seasons, I don't see Edwards sanctioning making him our highest earner behind Mo and Virgil (and maybe Trent).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4415 on: Today at 08:56:08 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:30:04 am
Athletic's Newcastle reporter says they have 'lingering fears' that Gordon's head has been turned by our interest.

Assuming our interest is real (and the reporting over the weekend was that we like the player, just not the deal that was on the table) then I think it could be revisited this summer.

From our perspective, it probably only happens if Diaz leaves - but we wouldn't want to move before that was done. And from Newcastle's perspective, they'd get to claim that Gordon is unsettled and would probably sort in one fell swoop their PSR issues for next summer. The Athletic report says senior officials there described the last week as the worst in their career, so they will do everything they can to avoid that situation in the future.

I'd be much more interested in Kvaratskhelia but that seems hugely unlikely. I do like Gordon, even if you'd want another year of good production before moving for him. Night and day from the player I thought he was at Everton, seems really dangerous at Newcastle and a 10g/10a season in the PL is really good IMO. Underlying numbers aren't quite at the level you'd expect.. rolling at 0.54 npxG+xAG - steady increases season on season and I guess the calculated gamble is whether we think he can continue that upward trajectory. If Edwards sanctioned it, then I assume we see evidence of that.

FWIW my guess is the plan for attack is to sign someone regardless, but more of a long-term project who probably plays off the right. Probably a relatively low cost option. Then only go big on an additional attacker if Diaz leaves.
Newcastle do need a big sale
they cant buy anyone. Probably be Gordon,Isak or Guimaraes sold this summer

if its correct & Gordon only has 2 years ledt & he pushes for the move i can see it happening.

i dont really think a LF is needed. Be interesting to see Gakpo given a run there & we still have Diaz & Jota
Even szobo can play there
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4416 on: Today at 09:07:33 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:32:46 am
Sounds like a demon from The Exorcist.
I thought Liam Cello was an Italian liqueur.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4417 on: Today at 09:09:51 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:16:19 pm
Dario Osorio. Chile's next superstar.
Werent we linked with him last Season @£5m
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4418 on: Today at 09:19:24 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:55:16 am
I think the wages would make him a non-starter. Really struggle to imagine us handing £180-200k for someone unless they were already at the elite level - and Williams looks good but obviously isn't there yet. He's hit 6 and 5 goals in the last two La Liga seasons, I don't see Edwards sanctioning making him our highest earner behind Mo and Virgil (and maybe Trent).

Whats Gravenberch on?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4419 on: Today at 09:35:13 am »

Were one of the top clubs in the world, unless we are talking Mbappe wages lets not piss our pants at the thought of paying top level wages, weve got plenty of home grown players coming through who will be lowering the average salary down a fair wack

