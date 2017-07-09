Athletic's Newcastle reporter says they have 'lingering fears' that Gordon's head has been turned by our interest.



Assuming our interest is real (and the reporting over the weekend was that we like the player, just not the deal that was on the table) then I think it could be revisited this summer.



From our perspective, it probably only happens if Diaz leaves - but we wouldn't want to move before that was done. And from Newcastle's perspective, they'd get to claim that Gordon is unsettled and would probably sort in one fell swoop their PSR issues for next summer. The Athletic report says senior officials there described the last week as the worst in their career, so they will do everything they can to avoid that situation in the future.



I'd be much more interested in Kvaratskhelia but that seems hugely unlikely. I do like Gordon, even if you'd want another year of good production before moving for him. Night and day from the player I thought he was at Everton, seems really dangerous at Newcastle and a 10g/10a season in the PL is really good IMO. Underlying numbers aren't quite at the level you'd expect.. rolling at 0.54 npxG+xAG - steady increases season on season and I guess the calculated gamble is whether we think he can continue that upward trajectory. If Edwards sanctioned it, then I assume we see evidence of that.



FWIW my guess is the plan for attack is to sign someone regardless, but more of a long-term project who probably plays off the right. Probably a relatively low cost option. Then only go big on an additional attacker if Diaz leaves.