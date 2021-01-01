« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 183621 times)

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4320 on: Today at 04:49:34 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:01:57 pm
And not one of them has shown they are ready to play at the level we demand. Watching people shit the bed over Gray when we have Bradley who looks head and shoulders above the serviceable Gray.

Minteh has shown nothing in the premier league yet. Wharton is at the right place to continue his development for now, he needs games.

Talented young players who require nurturing is not a feature missing from our squad, we need more players who are on the cusp of exploding into high performance.

Why Bradley as a comparison, Gray isnt s right back! Bradley isnt a centre mid

Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 04:34:32 pm
Two weeks ago nobody was talking about Calafiori.

To be fair I mentioned him  as far back as early May
« Last Edit: Today at 04:51:23 pm by RyanBabel19 »
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4321 on: Today at 04:59:19 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:39:20 pm
There's always good players about. 12 months ago no one was taking about spending £30m+ on players like Minteh, Gray, Wharton, etc.
Exactly. Last summer the talk was of Doucoure, Adams, Kone, Lavia, Thuram.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4322 on: Today at 05:01:37 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:28:09 pm

I agree with you, the problem is weve missed out on the players on the cusp of high performance in recent years, weve waited for them to be proven and when they are they dont necessarily want to come to Liverpool when Madrid come calling or Chelsea are splashing the cash

so we probably do need to move earlier/faster or pay a massive premium later (4-5X)

The other issue is us signing too many players who arent a great fit for our style of play or dont have any exceptional qualities but are average across the board
Our sweet spot is when a player relatively experienced and on the cusp of exploding (hence undervalued).

Developing young players in not easy. We need to be brave and throw them into games they are not "ready" for because that's the only they can learn. I can remember the nervousness when we threw Quansah into the game against City (we didn't need to) but it was a very experience for him.

Trent was also thrown into big games in his first season. I also remember the chat before the CL game against CL where we won 3-0. The manager has to be brave but that's the legacy Jürgen is leaving for Slot. He has blooded quite a few young lads that have been exposed to big games.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4323 on: Today at 05:02:19 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:49:34 pm
Why Bradley as a comparison, Gray isnt s right back! Bradley isnt a centre mid

To be fair I mentioned him  as far back as early May
Whose place would Gray take hypothetically?
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,643
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4324 on: Today at 05:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:59:19 pm
Exactly. Last summer the talk was of Doucoure, Adams, Kone, Lavia, Thuram.

I remember a lot of people bugging him up, and then I can't for the life of me remember what he has done since then
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,403
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4325 on: Today at 05:09:48 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:02:31 pm
I remember a lot of people bugging him up, and then I can't for the life of me remember what he has done since then
Was going to sign for Chelsea but the move collapsed. Then signed for Bournemouth but played hardly any games due to recurrent hamstring and back injuries.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4326 on: Today at 05:11:39 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:49:34 pm
Why Bradley as a comparison, Gray isnt s right back! Bradley isnt a centre mid

To be fair I mentioned him  as far back as early May
Gray played most his minutes at right back didn't he?
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4327 on: Today at 06:13:00 pm »
Heard we going to offer £50m and Kellerher for Gordon whether true or not IDK, but would be a good deal. as Kellerherdoes not want to stay as second choice and we get a decent winger/forward.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,509
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4328 on: Today at 06:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 06:13:00 pm
Heard we going to offer £50m and Kellerher for Gordon whether true or not IDK, but would be a good deal. as Kellerherdoes not want to stay as second choice and we get a decent winger/forward.

Kelleher's price in today's market is at least £30 million. If we end up paying £80 million for Gordon, I'd be seriously disappointed with our management. We can do so much better with that type of money ...
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4329 on: Today at 06:24:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:18:27 pm
Kelleher's price in today's market is at least £30 million. If we end up paying £80 million for Gordon, I'd be seriously disappointed with our management. We can do so much better with that type of money ...

Apparently Kelleher's value is £20m which i think is low but we cant sell to PSR cheat clubs like Villa, Newcastle, Everton, Chelsea , Man City etc (or overvalued trade)
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,509
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4330 on: Today at 06:40:35 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 06:24:16 pm
Apparently Kelleher's value is £20m which i think is low but we cant sell to PSR cheat clubs like Villa, Newcastle, Everton, Chelsea , Man City etc (or overvalued trade)

Like I said, we will easily get £30 million for Kelleher in today's market ...
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,541
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4331 on: Today at 06:59:28 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:02:19 pm
Whose place would Gray take hypothetically?

No one, that's why I never said we should go for him. Just wondered why he was being compared to Bradley when they play different positions
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,790
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4332 on: Today at 07:05:43 pm »
£70-80m for Gordon is a mad valuation.
Logged

Online Saus76

  • Complete and utter embarrassment
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4333 on: Today at 07:07:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:05:43 pm
£70-80m for Gordon is a mad valuation.

Its the price you pay for English players unfortunately.
Logged

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,048
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4334 on: Today at 07:14:49 pm »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 06:13:00 pm
Heard we going to offer £50m and Kellerher for Gordon whether true or not IDK, but would be a good deal. as Kellerherdoes not want to stay as second choice and we get a decent winger/forward.

Is Kelleher better than Dubravka? Serious question, as I don't know anything about Dubravka. I like Kelleher a lot and I don't want to see him go somewhere where he won't be #1.
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4335 on: Today at 07:22:37 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 07:14:49 pm
Is Kelleher better than Dubravka? Serious question, as I don't know anything about Dubravka. I like Kelleher a lot and I don't want to see him go somewhere where he won't be #1.

I think he probably is rated higher, plus alot younger with perhaps 10 years as a no1, Dubravka is 35? so maybe another year ? personally I would take Kelleher but that may be bias.
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4336 on: Today at 07:41:57 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 02:58:57 pm
If you or anyone you know have been affected by any of the issues raised above you can find support via the RAWk Action Line.

Where you will be told to Fuck Off

Yours Sincerely

John C
???

Did you forget to take your medication?
« Last Edit: Today at 07:43:32 pm by rscanderlech »
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4337 on: Today at 07:56:13 pm »
I'm assuming the Gordon deal is off now or has there been news suggestion otherwise?
Logged

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,973
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4338 on: Today at 07:57:29 pm »
It's mad to get rid of Kelleher when Alisson can't stay healthy
« Last Edit: Today at 08:12:32 pm by In the Name of Klopp »
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,222
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4339 on: Today at 08:08:53 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 07:14:49 pm
Is Kelleher better than Dubravka? Serious question, as I don't know anything about Dubravka. I like Kelleher a lot and I don't want to see him go somewhere where he won't be #1.

Id say he is better but he is 2nd choice behind Pope at Newcastle.

This Nico Williams is destroying this right back tonight
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4340 on: Today at 08:13:04 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 07:57:29 pm
It's mad to get rid of Kelleher when Alisson keeps getting injured.
Kelleher wants to play more. No point keeping him but we must get a decent price.
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 873
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4341 on: Today at 08:17:55 pm »
I want Nico Williams get it done. Don't worry about the money you tight fuckers on here its not your money ;D or any groin issues don't want to hear it. Ooh wait no I want Kvaratskhelia now
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,198
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4342 on: Today at 08:19:21 pm »
Heard Newcastle are/were willing to sell but wanted Cash and Quansah, lLverpool countered with Kelleher I guess we will see, Newcastle if the dont sell today could be fOOked for FFP/PSR even if they sell Minteh.... omg GEorgia !!!!
Logged

Online DiggerJohn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 873
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4343 on: Today at 08:38:32 pm »
Who was the fool on here say Kvaratskhelia isn't fast
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,601
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4344 on: Today at 08:50:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 06:40:35 pm
Like I said, we will easily get £30 million for Kelleher in today's market ...

From who?
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4345 on: Today at 08:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 07:56:13 pm
I'm assuming the Gordon deal is off now or has there been news suggestion otherwise?

We are still interested.

Do you think Gordon will be happy knowing Newcastle tried to sell him? 70m all do the trick I think.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,173
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4346 on: Today at 09:04:30 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 08:17:55 pm
I want Nico Williams get it done. Don't worry about the money you tight fuckers on here its not your money ;D or any groin issues don't want to hear it. Ooh wait no I want Kvaratskhelia now
Williams seems happy to stay at Bilbao.

Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 262
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4347 on: Today at 09:14:27 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 08:58:15 pm
We are still interested.

Do you think Gordon will be happy knowing Newcastle tried to sell him? 70m all do the trick I think.

I'm sure we're still interested. I'm skeptical a deal will be done this summer though now. 
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,085
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4348 on: Today at 09:20:40 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 09:14:27 pm
I'm sure we're still interested. I'm skeptical a deal will be done this summer though now. 

Why?

How would you feel if you were getting offered to get shipped out of your work? Gordon and his agent will want to make the move happen now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 104 105 106 107 108 [109]   Go Up
« previous next »
 