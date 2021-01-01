

I agree with you, the problem is weve missed out on the players on the cusp of high performance in recent years, weve waited for them to be proven and when they are they dont necessarily want to come to Liverpool when Madrid come calling or Chelsea are splashing the cash



so we probably do need to move earlier/faster or pay a massive premium later (4-5X)



The other issue is us signing too many players who arent a great fit for our style of play or dont have any exceptional qualities but are average across the board



Our sweet spot is when a player relatively experienced and on the cusp of exploding (hence undervalued).Developing young players in not easy. We need to be brave and throw them into games they are not "ready" for because that's the only they can learn. I can remember the nervousness when we threw Quansah into the game against City (we didn't need to) but it was a very experience for him.Trent was also thrown into big games in his first season. I also remember the chat before the CL game against CL where we won 3-0. The manager has to be brave but that's the legacy Jürgen is leaving for Slot. He has blooded quite a few young lads that have been exposed to big games.