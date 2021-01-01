I assume all the Gray will be world-class comments are jokes*, but why are we making such jokes?



*if they aren't - yeah, playing 3000+ minutes at his age in a season is pretty exciting, but that has to be caveated with the fact that his actual performance was decent but not incredible, and the fact that it is the championship and whether he actually steps up the several gears required to start for a good prem team is nowhere near guaranteed. He is a million miles away from a sure bet, but at the right price definitely looks to be worth a gamble, as though he isn't hugely effective as a footballer yet, he clearly has some strong attributes.