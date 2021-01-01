« previous next »
PaleBlueDot

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4280 on: Today at 12:08:39 pm
Gray will be worth 100m in a season or two...and if he does go to Spurs his only possible move after will be City most likely. I can understand us not moving for him since we have Bajetic though.
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4281 on: Today at 12:12:47 pm
Never watched him but do we need another RB/Midfielder?

We can only develop so many players which is why Chelsea's strategy of signing 100 youngsters is funny.
PaleBlueDot

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4282 on: Today at 12:15:12 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:12:47 pm
Never watched him but do we need another RB/Midfielder?

We can only develop so many players which is why Chelsea's strategy of signing 100 youngsters is funny.

As good as he is we don't need Gray. We need a 6#, a winger and an athletic LCB/LB. Annoying that Madrid are after Calafiori if the Yoro deal doesn't work out.
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4283 on: Today at 12:19:19 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 12:15:12 pm
As good as he is we don't need Gray. We need a 6#, a winger and an athletic LCB/LB. Annoying that Madrid are after Calafiori if the Yoro deal doesn't work out.
Hasn't he agreed personal terms with Juve?

Edit: Basel have a 40%! sell-on for any amount in excess of 6m.  The fee is going to be something else except they accept a swap deal.

https://x.com/emaxstatman/status/1802472602495324531
classycarra

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4284 on: Today at 12:39:13 pm
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:02:05 am
I would be shocked if Doak makes it at Liverpool unless he drastically changes his game. He's unbelievably one-dimensional ("I'm gonna dribble at you!") which means he regularly makes very poor decisions. He barely ever passes, rarely does give-and-goes, and his shooting is nothing special. Reckon he'll end up back at Celtic.
even just getting away from his own ability/showings, the balance of probabilities of any player that age graduating to the first team from our reserves are just incredibly small - it's really not a case of simply being 'injuries permitting' for Doak. A huge amount of things have to work out for him to make it to a squad role here.
Fordy

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4285 on: Today at 12:53:55 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 12:08:39 pm
Gray will be worth 100m in a season or two...and if he does go to Spurs his only possible move after will be City most likely. I can understand us not moving for him since we have Bajetic though.

Because we dont do that.

Unless we can get an Elliott, Clark etc for under 8m say at youth level then we let talented players prove themselves at PL level then pay a bigger fee if needs be.

In the Name of Klopp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4286 on: Today at 12:56:53 pm
Arsenal have entered the race for Calafiori.
Giono

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4287 on: Today at 12:57:10 pm
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:30:04 am
Can't recall -- was in some of the stuff published when Hughes or Slot was hired.

Found it. Was in The Athletic:
There were other Feyenoord players Richard Hughes looked at, on his scouts recommendation. But it became a standing joke in Bournemouths recruitment department as Hughes told his scouts to stop recommending Feyenoord players because: Its not about the players. Its about the coach and his system.

That is really interesting. Thanks. Makes me feel even better about Slot and Hughes.

Makes me think that Brighton felt their results were about the head coach and let him go. And then in a market with many coach/manager openings, De Zerbi had to settle for Marseille because others felt the same about Brighton's results.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4288 on: Today at 01:18:58 pm
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:53:55 pm
Because we dont do that.

Unless we can get an Elliott, Clark etc for under 8m say at youth level then we let talented players prove themselves at PL level then pay a bigger fee if needs be.

Those players then go for ridiculous money. It's a broken strategy I think, great 5-10 years ago but look at the prices right now.
Fordy

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4289 on: Today at 01:20:51 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:18:58 pm
Those players then go for ridiculous money. It's a broken strategy I think, great 5-10 years ago but looks at the prices right now.

It might be broken but thats what we do.!its clear as well.

Tobelius

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4290 on: Today at 01:25:37 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 12:56:53 pm
Arsenal have entered the race for Calafiori.

It'll be a short race i think if Real are in for him.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4291 on: Today at 01:28:00 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 01:25:37 pm
It'll be a short race i think if Real are in for him.

He's their back up to Yoro supposedly. They will probably end up with both knowing them
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4292 on: Today at 01:43:52 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:48:32 am
He's basically what you get if you rolled the Xavi, Busquets and Iniesta midfield in to one player. Gutted, that's Spurs above us next season then.
He has only done it in the Championship, Bajetic has done it in the Premier League
JP!

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4293 on: Today at 01:45:32 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 01:43:52 pm
He has only done it in the Championship, Bajetic has done it in the Premier League

Knowing Del's posts as I do I'm almost certain you've been whooshed.

Although I can see why as there are probably people here who would post that genuinely.
lionel_messias

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4294 on: Today at 02:19:22 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:43:38 am
Absolutely broken. Potentially better than Gerrard.

Spurs?
Nah, they'll never be better than Gerrard.
rscanderlech

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4295 on: Today at 02:25:40 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:43:38 am
Absolutely broken. Potentially better than Gerrard.
I didnt know who that is as I dont watch much football anymore, but I am for some reason on this forum nonetheless and went and had a look on Youtube. I was too lazy to watch the ten-minute compilation, but in the first 45 seconds it was obvious that this guy has a very wide skillset and will probably be a world class midfielder.

Thank you for listening.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4296 on: Today at 02:58:57 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 02:25:40 pm
I didnt know who that is as I dont watch much football anymore, but I am for some reason on this forum nonetheless and went and had a look on Youtube. I was too lazy to watch the ten-minute compilation, but in the first 45 seconds it was obvious that this guy has a very wide skillset and will probably be a world class midfielder.

Thank you for listening.
If you or anyone you know have been affected by any of the issues raised above you can find support via the RAWk Action Line.

Where you will be told to Fuck Off

Yours Sincerely

John C

Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4297 on: Today at 03:03:53 pm
I'll feed them to my Donkey too Capon.
Fromola

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4298 on: Today at 03:06:38 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:44:15 am
What are we playing at. He's going to be worth so much in a few years. Such a good investment in a position we need

Like with Wharton it's a chance missed.

We keep missing out on top English talent unless we get them at 16 cheap. We've done well at that strategy though and there needs to be space for some of those.
Legs

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4299 on: Today at 03:10:59 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:06:38 pm
Wharton again. Won't get another chance.

We keep missing out on top English talent unless we get them at 16 cheap. We've done well at that strategy though.

He is only 18-19 and the question is would he start for us ?

Its not always we are missing out the lad has to think of his own career too and obviously first rule AVOID Chelsea !
jepovic

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4300 on: Today at 03:16:45 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:06:38 pm
Like with Wharton it's a chance missed.

We keep missing out on top English talent unless we get them at 16 cheap. We've done well at that strategy though and there needs to be space for some of those.
And how many bullets have we dodged? At that age its probably a 10-20% success rate, in terms of becoming good enough to start for a top club. Most of them end up becoming fairly average PL players, like Will Hughes.
Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4301 on: Today at 03:16:58 pm
Not signing Adam Wharton and Archie Gray - another huge fuck up by the club again.
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4302 on: Today at 03:21:42 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:06:38 pm
Like with Wharton it's a chance missed.

We keep missing out on top English talent unless we get them at 16 cheap. We've done well at that strategy though and there needs to be space for some of those.
Players need game time to develop and we generally need you to perform at a certain level for you to start here. Some of those young players wouldn't make it here because of a lack of opportunities.

You only need to look at the players we have in their position.
MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4303 on: Today at 03:25:28 pm
The amount of talents Brighton is going to have in attack next season is crazy:

🇧🇷 João Pedro (22): Centre Forward
🇨🇮 Simon Adingra (22): Right Winger
🇦🇷 Facundo Buonanotte (19): Attacking Midfielder
🇵🇾 Julio Enciso (20): Attacking Midfielder
🇷🇴 Adrian Mazilu (18): Right Winger
🇮🇪 Evan Ferguson (19): Centre Forward
🇪🇨 Jeremy Sarmiento (22): Left Winger
🇸🇳 Abdallah Sima (23): Right Winger
🇬🇭 Ibrahim Osman (19): Left Winger
🇬🇲 Yankuba Minteh (19): Right Winger

Brighton have a lot of forwards.
Wonder would a 30-40m offer for Adingra be worth a shot.

Would be a good option to develop with Premier league exoerience. Just 2 years left on his contract
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4304 on: Today at 03:27:59 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:25:28 pm
The amount of talents Brighton is going to have in attack next season is crazy:

🇧🇷 João Pedro (22): Centre Forward
🇨🇮 Simon Adingra (22): Right Winger
🇦🇷 Facundo Buonanotte (19): Attacking Midfielder
🇵🇾 Julio Enciso (20): Attacking Midfielder
🇷🇴 Adrian Mazilu (18): Right Winger
🇮🇪 Evan Ferguson (19): Centre Forward
🇪🇨 Jeremy Sarmiento (22): Left Winger
🇸🇳 Abdallah Sima (23): Right Winger
🇬🇭 Ibrahim Osman (19): Left Winger
🇬🇲 Yankuba Minteh (19): Right Winger

Brighton have a lot of forwards.
Wonder would a 30-40m offer for Adingra be worth a shot.

Would be a good option to develop with Premier league exoerience. Just 2 years left on his contract
Adingra needs another season there IMO.
spider-neil

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4305 on: Today at 03:32:23 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 12:56:53 pm
Arsenal have entered the race for Calafiori.

Are they already bored of Timber?
Fordy

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4306 on: Today at 03:33:15 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:06:38 pm
Like with Wharton it's a chance missed.

We keep missing out on top English talent unless we get them at 16 cheap. We've done well at that strategy though and there needs to be space for some of those.

They wouldnt get the game time and so wouldnt develop as quick.

Our strategy is fine. You sign a Clark for example, work with him and he turns into a star player that is now fully part of the 1st squad but it took years.

The like or Gray for example would expect to start. We sign these players when we know they can be automatic starters for us.
Chris~

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4307 on: Today at 03:39:20 pm
There's always good players about. 12 months ago no one was taking about spending £30m+ on players like Minteh, Gray, Wharton, etc.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4308 on: Today at 03:49:23 pm
Why would the likes of Wharton and Gray come to us when they would hardly play. There is a reason why Wharton choose Palace and Gray will end up at a club not playing in Europe. The same reason Bellingham and Haaland choose Dortmund when they were teenagers. Once players break through and are playing first team football sitting on our bench is not the right step for them.
Phineus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4309 on: Today at 03:52:31 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:49:23 pm
Why would the likes of Wharton and Gray come to us when they would hardly play. There is a reason why Wharton choose Palace and Gray will end up at a club not playing in Europe. The same reason Bellingham and Haaland choose Dortmund when they were teenagers. Once players break through and are playing first team football sitting on our bench is not the right step for them.

Agreed, but if were not getting them at this stage were not willing to pay for them further down line either - its Bellingham all over again (not that I think theyll hit that level, more the wider point).

We need a better approach to this type of talent thats affordable and available and could become elite.
Chris~

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4310 on: Today at 03:55:59 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 03:52:31 pm
Agreed, but if were not getting them at this stage were not willing to pay for them further down line either - its Bellingham all over again (not that I think theyll hit that level, more the wider point).

We need a better approach to this type of talent thats affordable and available and could become elite.
I mean I think it's obvious we were willing to pay for Bellingham but he chose Madrid, which is fair enough on his part.
Phineus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4311 on: Today at 04:00:48 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:55:59 pm
I mean I think it's obvious we were willing to pay for Bellingham but he chose Madrid, which is fair enough on his part.

Transfer and eye watering agent fee maybe, Im not fully convinced we were on salary. Which could amount to same thing - these players get to a level where they could be offered salaries from competitors that we dont typically give to signings (more they have to earn them here etc).

A-Bomb

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #4312 on: Today at 04:01:57 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:39:20 pm
There's always good players about. 12 months ago no one was taking about spending £30m+ on players like Minteh, Gray, Wharton, etc.

And not one of them has shown they are ready to play at the level we demand. Watching people shit the bed over Gray when we have Bradley who looks head and shoulders above the serviceable Gray.

Minteh has shown nothing in the premier league yet. Wharton is at the right place to continue his development for now, he needs games.

Talented young players who require nurturing is not a feature missing from our squad, we need more players who are on the cusp of exploding into high performance.
Online slotmachine

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4313 on: Today at 04:25:38 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:25:28 pm
The amount of talents Brighton is going to have in attack next season is crazy:

🇧🇷 João Pedro (22): Centre Forward
🇨🇮 Simon Adingra (22): Right Winger
🇦🇷 Facundo Buonanotte (19): Attacking Midfielder
🇵🇾 Julio Enciso (20): Attacking Midfielder
🇷🇴 Adrian Mazilu (18): Right Winger
🇮🇪 Evan Ferguson (19): Centre Forward
🇪🇨 Jeremy Sarmiento (22): Left Winger
🇸🇳 Abdallah Sima (23): Right Winger
🇬🇭 Ibrahim Osman (19): Left Winger
🇬🇲 Yankuba Minteh (19): Right Winger

Brighton have a lot of forwards.
Wonder would a 30-40m offer for Adingra be worth a shot.

Would be a good option to develop with Premier league exoerience. Just 2 years left on his contract

Mitoma as well. 27 now and coming off a serious injury. I think the ship has sailed on Brighton getting big money for him now.
Online Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4314 on: Today at 04:28:09 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 04:01:57 pm
And not one of them has shown they are ready to play at the level we demand. Watching people shit the bed over Gray when we have Bradley who looks head and shoulders above the serviceable Gray.

Minteh has shown nothing in the premier league yet. Wharton is at the right place to continue his development for now, he needs games.

Talented young players who require nurturing is not a feature missing from our squad, we need more players who are on the cusp of exploding into high performance.


I agree with you, the problem is weve missed out on the players on the cusp of high performance in recent years, weve waited for them to be proven and when they are they dont necessarily want to come to Liverpool when Madrid come calling or Chelsea are splashing the cash

so we probably do need to move earlier/faster or pay a massive premium later (4-5X)

The other issue is us signing too many players who arent a great fit for our style of play or dont have any exceptional qualities but are average across the board
Offline No666

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4315 on: Today at 04:31:25 pm »
Quote
I agree with you, the problem is weve missed out on the players on the cusp of high performance in recent years, weve waited for them to be proven and when they are they dont necessarily want to come to Liverpool when Madrid come calling or Chelsea are splashing the cash


Surely the plan to change this is already set, which is why Edwards is back.
Online paisley1977

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4316 on: Today at 04:31:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:06:38 pm
Like with Wharton it's a chance missed.

We keep missing out on top English talent unless we get them at 16 cheap. We've done well at that strategy though and there needs to be space for some of those.

I think with Wharton we would compare him with Morton. Didn't they play together at Blackburn?
Online paisley1977

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4317 on: Today at 04:34:32 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 03:39:20 pm
There's always good players about. 12 months ago no one was taking about spending £30m+ on players like Minteh, Gray, Wharton, etc.

Two weeks ago nobody was talking about Calafiori.
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4318 on: Today at 04:40:38 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 04:34:32 pm
Two weeks ago nobody was talking about Calafiori.

A few of us were. End of May.
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4319 on: Today at 04:45:55 pm »
I assume all the Gray will be world-class comments are jokes*, but why are we making such jokes?

*if they aren't - yeah, playing 3000+ minutes at his age in a season is pretty exciting, but that has to be caveated with the fact that his actual performance was decent but not incredible, and the fact that it is the championship and whether he actually steps up the several gears required to start for a good prem team is nowhere near guaranteed. He is a million miles away from a sure bet, but at the right price definitely looks to be worth a gamble, as though he isn't hugely effective as a footballer yet, he clearly has some strong attributes.
