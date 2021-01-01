« previous next »
PaleBlueDot

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:08:39 pm
Gray will be worth 100m in a season or two...and if he does go to Spurs his only possible move after will be City most likely. I can understand us not moving for him since we have Bajetic though.
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:12:47 pm
Never watched him but do we need another RB/Midfielder?

We can only develop so many players which is why Chelsea's strategy of signing 100 youngsters is funny.
PaleBlueDot

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:15:12 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool
Never watched him but do we need another RB/Midfielder?

We can only develop so many players which is why Chelsea's strategy of signing 100 youngsters is funny.

As good as he is we don't need Gray. We need a 6#, a winger and an athletic LCB/LB. Annoying that Madrid are after Calafiori if the Yoro deal doesn't work out.
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:19:19 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot
As good as he is we don't need Gray. We need a 6#, a winger and an athletic LCB/LB. Annoying that Madrid are after Calafiori if the Yoro deal doesn't work out.
Hasn't he agreed personal terms with Juve?

Edit: Basel have a 40%! sell-on for any amount in excess of 6m.  The fee is going to be something else except they accept a swap deal.

https://x.com/emaxstatman/status/1802472602495324531
Last Edit: Today at 12:34:42 pm by MonsLibpool
classycarra

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:39:13 pm
Quote from: lamonti
I would be shocked if Doak makes it at Liverpool unless he drastically changes his game. He's unbelievably one-dimensional ("I'm gonna dribble at you!") which means he regularly makes very poor decisions. He barely ever passes, rarely does give-and-goes, and his shooting is nothing special. Reckon he'll end up back at Celtic.
even just getting away from his own ability/showings, the balance of probabilities of any player that age graduating to the first team from our reserves are just incredibly small - it's really not a case of simply being 'injuries permitting' for Doak. A huge amount of things have to work out for him to make it to a squad role here.
Fordy

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:53:55 pm
Quote from: PaleBlueDot
Gray will be worth 100m in a season or two...and if he does go to Spurs his only possible move after will be City most likely. I can understand us not moving for him since we have Bajetic though.

Because we dont do that.

Unless we can get an Elliott, Clark etc for under 8m say at youth level then we let talented players prove themselves at PL level then pay a bigger fee if needs be.

In the Name of Klopp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:56:53 pm
Arsenal have entered the race for Calafiori.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:57:10 pm
Quote from: No666
Can't recall -- was in some of the stuff published when Hughes or Slot was hired.

Found it. Was in The Athletic:
There were other Feyenoord players Richard Hughes looked at, on his scouts recommendation. But it became a standing joke in Bournemouths recruitment department as Hughes told his scouts to stop recommending Feyenoord players because: Its not about the players. Its about the coach and his system.

That is really interesting. Thanks. Makes me feel even better about Slot and Hughes.

Makes me think that Brighton felt their results were about the head coach and let him go. And then in a market with many coach/manager openings, De Zerbi had to settle for Marseille because others felt the same about Brighton's results.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:18:58 pm
Quote from: Fordy
Because we dont do that.

Unless we can get an Elliott, Clark etc for under 8m say at youth level then we let talented players prove themselves at PL level then pay a bigger fee if needs be.

Those players then go for ridiculous money. It's a broken strategy I think, great 5-10 years ago but look at the prices right now.
Last Edit: Today at 01:27:33 pm by clinical
Fordy

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:20:51 pm
Quote from: clinical
Those players then go for ridiculous money. It's a broken strategy I think, great 5-10 years ago but looks at the prices right now.

It might be broken but thats what we do.!its clear as well.

Tobelius

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:25:37 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp
Arsenal have entered the race for Calafiori.

It'll be a short race i think if Real are in for him.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:28:00 pm
Quote from: Tobelius
It'll be a short race i think if Real are in for him.

He's their back up to Yoro supposedly. They will probably end up with both knowing them
Last Edit: Today at 01:31:12 pm by clinical
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:43:52 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter
He's basically what you get if you rolled the Xavi, Busquets and Iniesta midfield in to one player. Gutted, that's Spurs above us next season then.
He has only done it in the Championship, Bajetic has done it in the Premier League
JP!

    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:45:32 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories
He has only done it in the Championship, Bajetic has done it in the Premier League

Knowing Del's posts as I do I'm almost certain you've been whooshed.

Although I can see why as there are probably people here who would post that genuinely.
