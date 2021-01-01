I would be shocked if Doak makes it at Liverpool unless he drastically changes his game. He's unbelievably one-dimensional ("I'm gonna dribble at you!") which means he regularly makes very poor decisions. He barely ever passes, rarely does give-and-goes, and his shooting is nothing special. Reckon he'll end up back at Celtic.



even just getting away from his own ability/showings, the balance of probabilities of any player that age graduating to the first team from our reserves are just incredibly small - it's really not a case of simply being 'injuries permitting' for Doak. A huge amount of things have to work out for him to make it to a squad role here.