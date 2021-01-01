Can't recall -- was in some of the stuff published when Hughes or Slot was hired.
Found it. Was in The Athletic:
There were other Feyenoord players Richard Hughes looked at, on his scouts recommendation. But it became a standing joke in Bournemouths recruitment department as Hughes told his scouts to stop recommending Feyenoord players because: Its not about the players. Its about the coach and his system.
That is really interesting. Thanks. Makes me feel even better about Slot and Hughes.
Makes me think that Brighton felt their results were about the head coach and let him go. And then in a market with many coach/manager openings, De Zerbi had to settle for Marseille because others felt the same about Brighton's results.