Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4240 on: Today at 08:49:50 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 11:36:35 pm
Forest helping Newcastle out now. What a surprise.

Grim league this

If we bought Gordon for more than they paid for him we'd be helping KSA out.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4241 on: Today at 08:52:25 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:49:50 am
If we bought Gordon for more than they paid for him we'd be helping KSA out.

And we haven't. Next.
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4242 on: Today at 09:20:58 am »
Bullet dodged
Online Fordy

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4243 on: Today at 09:32:03 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:46:34 am
I think if we're interested we look at him next summer, when he's down to the last year of his contract and Mo is likely gone.

Whats to say Mo or Diaz wont be going this transfer window?

Either way we are interested in Gordon now and no doubt will continue talks.
Offline lamonti

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4244 on: Today at 09:52:28 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:03:58 am
Hes 18, incredibly unfair, most kids that age dont have end product. Hes electric.

It's not just that he doesn't have end product, it's that he's like Kerlon. A novelty player with one trick. I hope he proves me wrong but if he thinks playing in the same fashion just better / stronger / older will make it at Liverpool, he's wrong.
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4245 on: Today at 10:06:54 am »
I reckon that in true Edwards fashion, the players that we sign haven't even been spoken about in the press yet.

I think there will be a couple of Fabinho type transfers.
Offline Phineus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4246 on: Today at 10:18:44 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 10:06:54 am
I reckon that in true Edwards fashion, the players that we sign haven't even been spoken about in the press yet.

I think there will be a couple of Fabinho type transfers.

As in theyre done an hour after the link happens? Yes please, cant be arsed with sagas - Caicedo & Lavia last summer did my head in.

Im curious who wed be after from an attacking perspective  a lot of the right sided players wed be interested in have been mentioned in this thread you think, if not the press.
Offline Schmidt

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4247 on: Today at 10:25:08 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:32:03 am
Whats to say Mo or Diaz wont be going this transfer window?

Either way we are interested in Gordon now and no doubt will continue talks.

Given Newcastle supposedly wanted to sell him to us for PSR reasons and they wanted Quansah, that means their asking price is probably ridiculous, which is why I think next summer is more realistic.
Offline No666

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4248 on: Today at 10:25:29 am »
Quote from: Bob Sacamano on Yesterday at 06:12:47 pm
Minteh being for sale and us not going for him really confuses me. Unless Slot knows something about him we dont?



Didn't Hughes have a mantra about not buying from Feyenoord because Slot habitually made the players out-perform their stats to such a degree? If so, even though he's not actually owned by Feyenoord, it would explain the reluctance at that asking price.
Offline Phineus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4249 on: Today at 10:27:32 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:25:29 am
Didn't Hughes have a mantra about not buying from Feyenoord because Slot habitually made the players out-perform their stats to such a degree? If so, even though he's not actually owned by Feyenoord, it would explain the reluctance at that asking price.

Where is this from?
Offline No666

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4250 on: Today at 10:30:04 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:27:32 am
Where is this from?
Can't recall -- was in some of the stuff published when Hughes or Slot was hired.

Found it. Was in The Athletic:
There were other Feyenoord players Richard Hughes looked at, on his scouts recommendation. But it became a standing joke in Bournemouths recruitment department as Hughes told his scouts to stop recommending Feyenoord players because: Its not about the players. Its about the coach and his system.

Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4251 on: Today at 10:33:51 am »
Gordon only has 2 years left on his deal. We'll be able to buy him next year cheaper.
Offline Phineus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4252 on: Today at 10:40:10 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:30:04 am
Can't recall -- was in some of the stuff published when Hughes or Slot was hired.

Found it. Was in The Athletic:
There were other Feyenoord players Richard Hughes looked at, on his scouts recommendation. But it became a standing joke in Bournemouths recruitment department as Hughes told his scouts to stop recommending Feyenoord players because: Its not about the players. Its about the coach and his system.

Thanks, interesting. I wonder how our data boffins are able to discern if a players output could be done elsewhere or is system dependent/thriving on excellent coaching (which surely theyd be assuming wed have too).
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4253 on: Today at 11:04:17 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:33:51 am
Gordon only has 2 years left on his deal. We'll be able to buy him next year cheaper.

Thats one of the reasons why I think it might still happen this summer. I think the reality is we wouldnt have pulled the trigger on a deal this weekend while Diaz is still here. We wouldnt risk buying Gordon and then failing to sell Diaz and being left with too many left-sided attackers.

But if interest in Diaz materialises that suits us, wouldnt surprise me if Gordon was targeted then. Newcastle will have PSR issues next summer too Im sure so getting good money for Gordon would suit them, rather than being forced to sell next summer when his value will have dropped due to his contractual situation.

Jurys out on whether he should be the Diaz replacement, but seemed clear from our briefings yesterday that we do hold a strong interest in the player. We rejected the deal, not the player.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4254 on: Today at 11:06:40 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:18:44 am
As in theyre done an hour after the link happens? Yes please, cant be arsed with sagas - Caicedo & Lavia last summer did my head in.

Im curious who wed be after from an attacking perspective  a lot of the right sided players wed be interested in have been mentioned in this thread you think, if not the press.

And dont forget Colwill. :D
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4255 on: Today at 11:07:54 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:18:44 am
As in theyre done an hour after the link happens? Yes please, cant be arsed with sagas - Caicedo & Lavia last summer did my head in.

Im curious who wed be after from an attacking perspective  a lot of the right sided players wed be interested in have been mentioned in this thread you think, if not the press.

The Caicedo saga lasted about 48 hours  ;D and the most interesting part happened when most of us were sleeping!
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4256 on: Today at 11:25:13 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:37:55 pm
I dont think Jota counts as a winger. His skill set is far more suited to playing centrally or a second striker than out wide.
Also, you are runnning on the assumption that Slot wants to continue the same formation/system as Klopp which I doubt he does. For one, our midfield composition is far better suited to playing a 4-4-2 or a 4-2-3-1 because Diaz is our ONLY winger with genuine pace and flair. Mo has lost a yard of it and I personally think he might be helped by playing either centrally or a bit deeper to have more time and space on the ball. Regardless, we could definitely use another winger or wide forward who is rapid.

Nah, we still don't need Gordon. You will have to make up stronger "arguments" ...
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4257 on: Today at 11:27:23 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:02:05 am
I would be shocked if Doak makes it at Liverpool unless he drastically changes his game. He's unbelievably one-dimensional ("I'm gonna dribble at you!") which means he regularly makes very poor decisions. He barely ever passes, rarely does give-and-goes, and his shooting is nothing special. Reckon he'll end up back at Celtic.

You obviously haven't watched Gordon at Everton at the same age ...
Online HardworkDedication

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4258 on: Today at 11:29:08 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:25:13 am
Nah, we still don't need Gordon. You will have to make up stronger "arguments" ...

Well, the club think otherwise hence we're interested.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4259 on: Today at 11:29:20 am »
I'd swap Diaz with Gordon because of his output or lack of it.

In the league last season,  he only created 5 big chances which shows that for all his tricks and flicks, there's little substance.

Even looking at chances mainly created for him by his teammates,  he underperformed his xG. Those numbers are just not good enough for an out-and-out starter at a club like Liverpool.

https://www.premierleague.com/players/66669/Luis-D%C3%ADaz/stats?co=1&se=578
https://understat.com/player/10408

Gordon created 3 times the number of big chances Lucho created in a weaker team and his xG is almost a par (slightly underperformed compared to Lucho's significant underperformance)

https://www.premierleague.com/players/23747/Anthony-Gordon/stats?co=1&se=578
https://understat.com/player/8150
« Last Edit: Today at 11:34:06 am by MonsLibpool »
Online Kennys from heaven

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4260 on: Today at 11:36:29 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:30:04 am
Can't recall -- was in some of the stuff published when Hughes or Slot was hired.

Found it. Was in The Athletic:
There were other Feyenoord players Richard Hughes looked at, on his scouts recommendation. But it became a standing joke in Bournemouths recruitment department as Hughes told his scouts to stop recommending Feyenoord players because: Its not about the players. Its about the coach and his system.


That bodes exceptionally well for us then!
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4261 on: Today at 11:37:23 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 11:29:08 am
Well, the club think otherwise hence we're interested.

Well, the club haven't made a move for him, so we are not that much interested ...
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4262 on: Today at 11:39:58 am »
Archie Gray to spurs now. Damn
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4263 on: Today at 11:42:08 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 10:30:04 am
Can't recall -- was in some of the stuff published when Hughes or Slot was hired.

Found it. Was in The Athletic:
There were other Feyenoord players Richard Hughes looked at, on his scouts recommendation. But it became a standing joke in Bournemouths recruitment department as Hughes told his scouts to stop recommending Feyenoord players because: Its not about the players. Its about the coach and his system.

Many of our fans don't understand this. Certain coaches/managers make their players over-perform in their system. Jurgen is one such manager. Arne is another. That is why I keep saying that we won't be selling/buying many players, before Arne has the chance to assess our current players ...
Online DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4264 on: Today at 11:43:38 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:39:58 am
Archie Gray to spurs now. Damn

Absolutely broken. Potentially better than Gerrard.
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4265 on: Today at 11:44:15 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:43:38 am
Absolutely broken. Potentially better than Gerrard.

What are we playing at. He's going to be worth so much in a few years. Such a good investment in a position we need
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4266 on: Today at 11:44:18 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:39:58 am
Archie Gray to spurs now. Damn

Not a bad move for him. He will get minutes there ...
Online Kennys from heaven

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4267 on: Today at 11:44:20 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 10:06:54 am
I reckon that in true Edwards fashion, the players that we sign haven't even been spoken about in the press yet.

I think there will be a couple of Fabinho type transfers.
Fully agree. The comment about the "it's not about the player, but the coaching and the system" encapsulates the Klopp era and also offers an insight as to why Slot (and the backroom staff) was chosen over the others.

Like I said above, bodes well for us if that's the case. We don't have to spend stupid money on average overhyped players. Aside from that, we have an amazing crop of kids from the academy pushing as well, so I feel that any transfers will be more of the outgoing variety than incoming, but the ones that do come in will be totally under the radar types (Gordon may well the exception)

Looking forward to how this will all pan out though. We seem very calm and considered right now, which is exactly what I want to see from the new regime.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4268 on: Today at 11:45:36 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:44:15 am
What are we playing at. He's going to be worth so much in a few years. Such a good investment in a position we need

Well, maybe Bajcetic is finally over his growth issues. And he is even more talented than Gray ...
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4269 on: Today at 11:47:08 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:45:36 am
Well, maybe Bajcetic is finally over his growth issues. And he is even more talented than Gray ...

Bajcetic is quality. But I don't think he is.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4270 on: Today at 11:48:32 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:44:15 am
What are we playing at. He's going to be worth so much in a few years. Such a good investment in a position we need

He's basically what you get if you rolled the Xavi, Busquets and Iniesta midfield in to one player. Gutted, that's Spurs above us next season then.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4271 on: Today at 11:49:00 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:47:08 am
Bajcetic is quality. But I don't think he is.

Well, all the reports from the club say that he is finally 100%, and that he will be with the team from the first day of the pre season ...
Online smicer07

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4272 on: Today at 11:49:07 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:48:32 am
He's basically what you get if you rolled the Xavi, Busquets and Iniesta midfield in to one player. Gutted, that's Spurs above us next season then.

😂
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4273 on: Today at 11:51:02 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:48:32 am
He's basically what you get if you rolled the Xavi, Busquets and Iniesta midfield in to one player. Gutted, that's Spurs above us next season then.

He's much better than that
Online Fabulous_aurelio

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4274 on: Today at 11:51:56 am »
Are these comments on Archie Gray in jest, as I have never watched him play?
Online clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4275 on: Today at 11:53:47 am »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 11:51:56 am
Are these comments on Archie Gray in jest, as I have never watched him play?

Del doesn't rate him. But rates Mickey Mount.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4276 on: Today at 11:56:33 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:53:47 am
Del doesn't rate him. But rates Mickey Mount.

 ;D
Online Fordy

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4277 on: Today at 12:02:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:33:51 am
Gordon only has 2 years left on his deal. We'll be able to buy him next year cheaper.

The the power totally goes to the player and he can do a MO a see out his contact.

If we are getting him we are best doing it this summer. Even if Diaz and Mo stay because one of if not both will be leaving by the end of the next summer transfer window.
Online MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4278 on: Today at 12:03:15 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:44:15 am
What are we playing at. He's going to be worth so much in a few years. Such a good investment in a position we need
Gray is mostly played at RB. We have Bradley who is better
in midfield Bajectic is a big talent & we have great options.

I have seen Gray at Leeds a talent but not exceptional imo
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4279 on: Today at 12:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Fabulous_aurelio on Today at 10:06:54 am
I reckon that in true Edwards fashion, the players that we sign haven't even been spoken about in the press yet.

I think there will be a couple of Fabinho type transfers.

Only works when the selling club is willing to stay quiet. Fabinho and Jota transfers were great - Minamino another good example of one that came from nowhere under Edwards. And Gakpo and Endo after hed gone.

But most of our transfers arent like that. Under Edwards, we had some proper sagas - Virgil and Keita being the biggest, Alisson was like that too. And then ones that were a bit more traditional, where interest broke and a few weeks later the deal was done (Salah, Robbo, Mane, Gini etc).

If the Gordon thing had ended up happening this weekend itd have been proper Fabinho/Jota style.
