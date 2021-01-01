I dont think Jota counts as a winger. His skill set is far more suited to playing centrally or a second striker than out wide.

Also, you are runnning on the assumption that Slot wants to continue the same formation/system as Klopp which I doubt he does. For one, our midfield composition is far better suited to playing a 4-4-2 or a 4-2-3-1 because Diaz is our ONLY winger with genuine pace and flair. Mo has lost a yard of it and I personally think he might be helped by playing either centrally or a bit deeper to have more time and space on the ball. Regardless, we could definitely use another winger or wide forward who is rapid.



Doak is rapid. Injury permitting next season will be his breakthrough.And Gakpo, who started to look the part for us in the last two or three league games, has arguably been the best player at the Euros. He maintains what he has shown our left side looks nailed on for him.If Diaz stays (and hopefully he does) the necessity to bring in another winger isn't there.Mo, Jota, Nunez, we are loaded with attacking talent.And three attacking 8s in Mac, Dom, Gravenberch with a season under their belts, plus a game changing sub in Harvey, we have so many threats going foward.Spend every penny on a 6 if we have to, because our issue last season was being too open through midfield.