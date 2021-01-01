What I would say is that while the Minteh sale presumably sorts out their PSR issues for this financial year, theyre probably already thinking about next year.



If Gordons nose is out of joint then you could see them sell him this summer. Doing so would presumably allow them to spend big and then not have to worry loads about selling someone straight after the season ends to settle the books.



Also worth pointing out that Newcastle had been quite open about needing to sell a big star this summer with Guimaraes, Isak and Botman all mooted at some stage. Maybe Minteh doesnt cover what they need.