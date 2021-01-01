Never really rated Gordon but part of that is some anti blueshite bias I reckon on my part. Fast and direct. Doesnt our new boss love that type of winger and also loves to have a few of them as he quite often rotates/subs them on and off in games?
Boyhood red as well which does count for something when he pulls on the shirt.
I kinda doubt that line, as we have signed and had a bunch of boyhood reds who were not only utterly shite when they put on the shirt, but also a fair few in recent-ish memory were horrible narky bastards when they didn't get treated as boyhood reds
The latest lot have been good for it (Elliot), and of course academy lads, but I do still remember the likes of Lambert, or Keane who felt like he was entitled to a starting spot and our respect because he was a fan and a smalltime legend in his own head. Wasn't Adam a boyhood red as well?