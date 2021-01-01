« previous next »
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4160 on: Today at 07:45:04 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:39:54 pm
lets be honest we dont need another lw/lf

Weakest part of our first-choice attack. Id much rather we sign a clear starter at LW than someone who plays RW and will be benched by Mo, assuming his position doesnt change.

Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:40:34 pm
I know it is Newcastle supporters , but it's pretty bad to be fuming at the sale of Minteh. It would be like us being pissed off at the sale of vam den Berg

Think if we had a player hitting those levels on loan in the Eredivisie wed be very excited to see him play for us, in fairness.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4161 on: Today at 07:45:09 pm »
I would like to hear who we are actually interested in though. Or at the very least, what position we are looking at. According to Gorst and his tales of shite we are looking for something but in none of the conceivable positions on a football pitch as we are stacked everywhere
Online Lynndenberries

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4162 on: Today at 07:45:12 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:39:54 pm
lets be honest we dont need another lw/lf
Maybe not, but we need something in attack. The balance is off
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4163 on: Today at 07:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:35:31 pm
If Minty goes to Birghton then Gordon to LFC is probably off.
Put ya money on Gordon signing lads. Glinda the witch has put a fucking hex on it
Offline Bob Sacamano

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4164 on: Today at 07:48:16 pm »
Online Spanish Al

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4165 on: Today at 07:49:05 pm »
Never really rated Gordon but part of that is some anti blueshite bias I reckon on my part. Fast and direct. Doesnt our new boss love that type of winger and also loves to have a few of them as he quite often rotates/subs them on and off in games?

Boyhood red as well which does count for something when he pulls on the shirt.
Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,274
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4166 on: Today at 07:50:16 pm »
I knew we weren't gunna sign him, the whole thing was mad
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4167 on: Today at 07:50:39 pm »
Seriously if they only needed to sell Minteh to sort themselves out then there was absolutely no chance in hell of us getting Gordon. They were in absolutely no trouble of failing PSR with one minor player sale sorting it.

Move on and idk wait until we hear an actual link to someone as there's been zero good links so far

This summer has so far been entirely scraps
Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4168 on: Today at 07:52:35 pm »
What I would say is that while the Minteh sale presumably sorts out their PSR issues for this financial year, theyre probably already thinking about next year.

If Gordons nose is out of joint then you could see them sell him this summer. Doing so would presumably allow them to spend big and then not have to worry loads about selling someone straight after the season ends to settle the books.

Also worth pointing out that Newcastle had been quite open about needing to sell a big star this summer with Guimaraes, Isak and Botman all mooted at some stage. Maybe Minteh doesnt cover what they need.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4169 on: Today at 07:54:16 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 07:49:05 pm
Never really rated Gordon but part of that is some anti blueshite bias I reckon on my part. Fast and direct. Doesnt our new boss love that type of winger and also loves to have a few of them as he quite often rotates/subs them on and off in games?

Boyhood red as well which does count for something when he pulls on the shirt.

I kinda doubt that line, as we have signed and had a bunch of boyhood reds who were not only utterly shite when they put on the shirt, but also a fair few in recent-ish memory were horrible narky bastards when they didn't get treated as boyhood reds

The latest lot have been good for it (Elliot), and of course academy lads, but I do still remember the likes of Lambert, or Keane who felt like he was entitled to a starting spot and our respect because he was a fan and a smalltime legend in his own head. Wasn't Adam a boyhood red as well?
Offline clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4170 on: Today at 07:55:14 pm »
That's the end of that one then.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4171 on: Today at 07:55:41 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:38:55 pm
Lucho is a domino that needs to fall before we go for another left winger. We might sign another LW only for his potential suitors to flake..

Would I "swap" Diaz with Gordon? Of course because IMO the latter is more decisive in the final third.
The situation hasn't changed then.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4172 on: Today at 07:55:56 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:55:14 pm
That's the end of that one then.

Tbf it never really started. Even the reports saying we talked said we turned down a deal because the terms were bad (and they were)
Logged

Online amir87

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4173 on: Today at 07:56:19 pm »
Just came in to check if hes a diving fanny again?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4174 on: Today at 07:56:37 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:55:41 pm
The situation hasn't changed then.

People seem really eager for that deal too, even though the terms from Barca would be fucking awful because it is Barca
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4175 on: Today at 07:59:01 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:50:39 pm
Seriously if they only needed to sell Minteh to sort themselves out then there was absolutely no chance in hell of us getting Gordon. They were in absolutely no trouble of failing PSR with one minor player sale sorting it.

Move on and idk wait until we hear an actual link to someone as there's been zero good links so far

This summer has so far been entirely scraps
They probably need to sell to buy though. If Minteh makes them "break even", then a big sale would help generate funds for a squad revamp.

It's like selling assets to pay off debt. To buy more assets, they need to sell more.
Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,274
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4176 on: Today at 07:59:23 pm »
From the Newcastle Chronicle:

"But that may not be the end of the sales for Newcastle ahead of the June 30 PSR health check deadline. Chronicle Live has learned that talks between Liverpool and Newcastle did take place for Anthony Gordon and the England international's future is very much up in the air until the club's FFP situation settles down."
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4177 on: Today at 08:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:56:37 pm
People seem really eager for that deal too, even though the terms from Barca would be fucking awful because it is Barca
They seem to be very keen on him for some reason and he's keen on them as his dad has been saying (He's a Barcelona fan that still follows them, etc).

The newspaper I posted the other day (Mundo Deportivo) were spot about it being renew or sell for him and they went on to talk about the potential Raphinha to Saudi deal.
Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,671
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4178 on: Today at 08:02:39 pm »
Doubt thats enough for there PSR as thats not 30m profit right?

33m including add ons they bought him for 8m euro?
Online duvva 💅

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4179 on: Today at 08:03:20 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:01:31 pm
They seem to be very keen on him for some reason and he's keen on them as his dad has been saying (He's a Barcelona fan that still follows them, etc).

The newspaper I posted the other day (Mundo Deportivo) were spot about it being renew or sell for him and they went on to talk about the potential Raphinha to Saudi deal.
I think his dad is far more keen than Diaz
Online kvarmeismydad

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4180 on: Today at 08:06:12 pm »
Will Newcastle be able to spend in July onwards? Just because they are wanting a goalkeeper, a central defender, a right winger and a striker.

They haven't made a lot of money via sales in recent years so i wouldnt be surprised if they were still happy to sell him.
Online spider-neil

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4181 on: Today at 08:08:30 pm »
Oh, well. That's that.
Online PaleBlueDot

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4182 on: Today at 08:17:10 pm »
Quote
NEW: Liverpool and Newcastle held talks over Anthony Gordon and the England internationals future is still up in the air depsite the pending deal for Minteh.

[@lee_ryder]

Newcastle journos seem to think this isn't over. Would be surprised if it isn't.
Online Haggis36

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4183 on: Today at 08:22:56 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 08:17:10 pm
Newcastle journos seem to think this isn't over. Would be surprised if it isn't.

Is there anything to be read into the fact that the "reliable" Liverpool journos are silent? Pearce loves to pour cold water on a transfer rumour, Joyce will spike stories from time to time, and when there's been so much noise on this today I'm surprised none of the Liverpool patch have come out to definitively shut it down.
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4184 on: Today at 08:23:25 pm »
Quote
The £33m received for Minteh is unlikely to be enough to satisfy the Premier League's PSR rules, and avoid a points deduction for Newcastle.

[@SkySports_Keith]
Online Garlicbread

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4185 on: Today at 08:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:22:56 pm
Is there anything to be read into the fact that the "reliable" Liverpool journos are silent? Pearce loves to pour cold water on a transfer rumour, Joyce will spike stories from time to time, and when there's been so much noise on this today I'm surprised none of the Liverpool patch have come out to definitively shut it down.

Probably been told by the club to shut up until its a done deal.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4186 on: Today at 08:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 08:22:56 pm
Is there anything to be read into the fact that the "reliable" Liverpool journos are silent? Pearce loves to pour cold water on a transfer rumour, Joyce will spike stories from time to time, and when there's been so much noise on this today I'm surprised none of the Liverpool patch have come out to definitively shut it down.

Def feels like it, as you say they love nothing more than pissing on chips, sometimes within minutes of a link!
Online sminp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4187 on: Today at 08:40:26 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:02:39 pm
Doubt thats enough for there PSR as thats not 30m profit right?

33m including add ons they bought him for 8m euro?

Some reports that the Minteh sale isnt enough, others saying they only needed £26m profit so theyre fine. Summary = Journos dont know. Im more inclined to think theyre ok by PSR now Sky have said they arent.
Online Spanish Al

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4188 on: Today at 08:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:54:16 pm
I kinda doubt that line, as we have signed and had a bunch of boyhood reds who were not only utterly shite when they put on the shirt, but also a fair few in recent-ish memory were horrible narky bastards when they didn't get treated as boyhood reds

The latest lot have been good for it (Elliot), and of course academy lads, but I do still remember the likes of Lambert, or Keane who felt like he was entitled to a starting spot and our respect because he was a fan and a smalltime legend in his own head. Wasn't Adam a boyhood red as well?

The key difference here being the lad does have a bit of talent. Had to endure only making it at Everton as well so if he was to get another crack (he was on our books as a young kid I think) youd know hed bust an absolute gut in the shirt. Imagine the fume when he dives to with the pen that wins us the derby?

Robbie Keane (a born red, lillywhite, Celtic and spurs fan) and Rickie Lambert (have you seen that blokes videos recently?) arent really comparable.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4189 on: Today at 08:41:32 pm »
Supposedly theyre trying to sell Wilson (maybe to Saudi) which would bring them a decent amount of
Online Phineus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4190 on: Today at 08:42:17 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:41:32 pm
Supposedly theyre trying to sell Wilson (maybe to Saudi) which would bring them a decent amount of

Think him and Trippier are meant to both be heading off to Saudi apparently.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4191 on: Today at 08:47:07 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 08:41:01 pm
The key difference here being the lad does have a bit of talent. Had to endure only making it at Everton as well so if he was to get another crack (he was on our books as a young kid I think) youd know hed bust an absolute gut in the shirt. Imagine the fume when he dives to with the pen that wins us the derby?

Robbie Keane (a born red, lillywhite, Celtic and spurs fan) and Rickie Lambert (have you seen that blokes videos recently?) arent really comparable.

That's it, the talent.

Just don't put much weight into boyhood red personally, as a lot of my experience of that has been it doesn't make a lick of difference, talent does.

I wouldn't care if he was a boyhood red or blue or United or if he preferred snooker to football so long as they are good enough and not a dickhead

Gordon may be good enough, and other than on the pitch stuff he seems inoffensive. Right price and sound as you are
Online BER

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4192 on: Today at 08:47:22 pm »
Are they allowed to sell players to themselves?
Online 6BigCups

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4193 on: Today at 08:52:37 pm »
Id sell Diaz purely to stop him twerking at Barca constantly. Kvarat would be ideal, though not sure how were looking in terms of HG etc which would partially explain Gordon.
Online Fordy

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4194 on: Today at 08:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:35:31 pm
If Minty goes to Birghton then Gordon to LFC is probably off.

Not really. Gordon and agent will force the move. We have other players they would want or it will be a straight cash deal.

Like we were ever giving them Quansah. I mean really?
