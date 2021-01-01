Tone must be desperate for it to happen. Still feels very unlikely though, a Saudi club or one of the Everton, Chelsea, Villa etc lot will help them out.



In a bizarre turn of events, Newcastle are seemingly the only one of the PSR-threatened clubs who haven't tried to exploit farcical loopholes to get compliant. Might be a bit late to start having those discussions now?Gordon does seem to be the one they're willing to part with - they're pricing suitors out of Isak, the Guimaraes chat seems to have died down (perhaps no-one wants to pay the reported £100m release clause, though I wouldn't count City out yet) and most of the players they want to bin are shite and probably won't raise much, though as you say never rule out a Saudi club suddenly offering £40m for Almiron (surprised it hasn't happened already actually). It makes sense, he's into the last 2 years of his contract and if he's made clear he won't sign another one then they're losing him now or next summer.I think Gordon's willingness (or maybe even desperation) to move here could play in our favour. Minteh is their other sellable asset and could possibly clear the £30m PSR hurdle but he's seemingly requesting silly wages and is refusing to move outside the PL where the interested clubs are the likes of Brighton and Everton.Bascombe has now jumped on the bandwagon of we like Gordon, and might be tempted back to the table with a different proposal, which is increasingly looked to be something we have briefed. Basically we're playing a game of chicken with Newcastle to see how desperate they are - if they panic, we get him for a good fee, if they don't then no worries we move on. It's kind of a no-lose situation for us really, but if Gordon starts to see the possibility of his dream move faltering (knowing we might go for someone else instead) does he start putting on pressure? Who knows.