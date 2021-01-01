« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 172811 times)

Online Stevo79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 690
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4080 on: Today at 05:09:43 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:09:05 pm
And fuck me there are a lot of us very good at that

 ;D ;D
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,495
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4081 on: Today at 05:09:48 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 04:54:27 pm
If Gordon signs a few will need to delete their post history

Well, if we do sign Gordon, I would still rate Diaz, Gakpo and Jota ahead of him, but I would hope he is a success with us ...
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,156
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4082 on: Today at 05:10:12 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:26:22 pm
Only last saturday he said Medical Thursday so looks like he was spot on again
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hNdfrlh82V4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hNdfrlh82V4</a>
;D
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4083 on: Today at 05:10:55 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:58:27 pm
Tone must be desperate for it to happen. Still feels very unlikely though, a Saudi club or one of the Everton, Chelsea, Villa etc lot will help them out.

In a bizarre turn of events, Newcastle are seemingly the only one of the PSR-threatened clubs who haven't tried to exploit farcical loopholes to get compliant. Might be a bit late to start having those discussions now?

Gordon does seem to be the one they're willing to part with - they're pricing suitors out of Isak, the Guimaraes chat seems to have died down (perhaps no-one wants to pay the reported £100m release clause, though I wouldn't count City out yet) and most of the players they want to bin are shite and probably won't raise much, though as you say never rule out a Saudi club suddenly offering £40m for Almiron (surprised it hasn't happened already actually). It makes sense, he's into the last 2 years of his contract and if he's made clear he won't sign another one then they're losing him now or next summer.

I think Gordon's willingness (or maybe even desperation) to move here could play in our favour. Minteh is their other sellable asset and could possibly clear the £30m PSR hurdle but he's seemingly requesting silly wages and is refusing to move outside the PL where the interested clubs are the likes of Brighton and Everton.

Bascombe has now jumped on the bandwagon of we like Gordon, and might be tempted back to the table with a different proposal, which is increasingly looked to be something we have briefed. Basically we're playing a game of chicken with Newcastle to see how desperate they are - if they panic, we get him for a good fee, if they don't then no worries we move on. It's kind of a no-lose situation for us really, but if Gordon starts to see the possibility of his dream move faltering (knowing we might go for someone else instead) does he start putting on pressure? Who knows.
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4084 on: Today at 05:13:55 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 05:10:55 pm
In a bizarre turn of events, Newcastle are seemingly the only one of the PSR-threatened clubs who haven't tried to exploit farcical loopholes to get compliant. Might be a bit late to start having those discussions now?

Gordon does seem to be the one they're willing to part with - they're pricing suitors out of Isak, the Guimaraes chat seems to have died down (perhaps no-one wants to pay the reported £100m release clause, though I wouldn't count City out yet) and most of the players they want to bin are shite and probably won't raise much, though as you say never rule out a Saudi club suddenly offering £40m for Almiron (surprised it hasn't happened already actually). It makes sense, he's into the last 2 years of his contract and if he's made clear he won't sign another one then they're losing him now or next summer.

I think Gordon's willingness (or maybe even desperation) to move here could play in our favour. Minteh is their other sellable asset and could possibly clear the £30m PSR hurdle but he's seemingly requesting silly wages and is refusing to move outside the PL where the interested clubs are the likes of Brighton and Everton.

Bascombe has now jumped on the bandwagon of we like Gordon, and might be tempted back to the table with a different proposal, which is increasingly looked to be something we have briefed. Basically we're playing a game of chicken with Newcastle to see how desperate they are - if they panic, we get him for a good fee, if they don't then no worries we move on. It's kind of a no-lose situation for us really, but if Gordon starts to see the possibility of his dream move faltering (knowing we might go for someone else instead) does he start putting on pressure? Who knows.

I think Almiron turned down Saudi in January? Talk at the time was that he wasn't interested.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4085 on: Today at 05:14:47 pm »
Archie Gray to Brentford for £35m! Gutted. He's going to be better than Rice.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4086 on: Today at 05:15:53 pm »
Crazy fee, looked ok at best in the championship.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,592
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4087 on: Today at 05:16:11 pm »
Why they selling their player of season ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4088 on: Today at 05:20:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 05:16:11 pm
Why they selling their player of season ?

Because they need to raise funds before 30 June to avoid PSR sanctions and potential points deductions, and Gordon is one of their few saleable assets, who also happens to be on a shorter-term contract (i.e. whose value will plummet if they don't sell him now).
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,603
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4089 on: Today at 05:22:02 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 05:20:08 pm
Because they need to raise funds before 30 June to avoid PSR sanctions and potential points deductions, and Gordon is one of their few saleable assets, who also happens to be on a shorter-term contract (i.e. whose value will plummet if they don't sell him now).

What is his contract? Surely he has at least 2 and a half years if he only signed 18 months ago?
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4090 on: Today at 05:22:09 pm »
we forgot about kelleher that will get the deal done
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4091 on: Today at 05:22:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:14:47 pm
Archie Gray to Brentford for £35m! Gutted. He's going to be better than Rice.

35M is crazy fee
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4092 on: Today at 05:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 05:10:55 pm
In a bizarre turn of events, Newcastle are seemingly the only one of the PSR-threatened clubs who haven't tried to exploit farcical loopholes to get compliant. Might be a bit late to start having those discussions now?

Gordon does seem to be the one they're willing to part with - they're pricing suitors out of Isak, the Guimaraes chat seems to have died down (perhaps no-one wants to pay the reported £100m release clause, though I wouldn't count City out yet) and most of the players they want to bin are shite and probably won't raise much, though as you say never rule out a Saudi club suddenly offering £40m for Almiron (surprised it hasn't happened already actually). It makes sense, he's into the last 2 years of his contract and if he's made clear he won't sign another one then they're losing him now or next summer.

I think Gordon's willingness (or maybe even desperation) to move here could play in our favour. Minteh is their other sellable asset and could possibly clear the £30m PSR hurdle but he's seemingly requesting silly wages and is refusing to move outside the PL where the interested clubs are the likes of Brighton and Everton.

Bascombe has now jumped on the bandwagon of we like Gordon, and might be tempted back to the table with a different proposal, which is increasingly looked to be something we have briefed. Basically we're playing a game of chicken with Newcastle to see how desperate they are - if they panic, we get him for a good fee, if they don't then no worries we move on. It's kind of a no-lose situation for us really, but if Gordon starts to see the possibility of his dream move faltering (knowing we might go for someone else instead) does he start putting on pressure? Who knows.
I remember getting a lot of stick from some ignorant posters for saying that were trying to comply and that they wouldn't buy English football.

Time has told. Like I said umpteen times,they are not a threat to LFC. This PSR stuff gives us more opportunities in the transfer market to pick up PL-proven players now and in the future.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:25:43 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,003
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4093 on: Today at 05:24:24 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:15:53 pm
Crazy fee, looked ok at best in the championship.
Looked great and showed massive potential. Wasnt always the most consistent but hes so young and thats not that bad a fee. Clever move by him. You dont get 47 games in the Chanpionship at his age unless youve got some quality.

On the Gordon news; are we taking Liverpool turn down the chance to sign Gordon as actually meaning Liverpool turn down Gordon deal including Quansah, but clubs still exploring alternative structure to sale?

Because theres a lot of talk if we have in fact pulled out of a deal. Personally I rate him and an outlet with his pace would be great to see. Not quite sure hes the level we need but willing to suspend my doubt in the hope he can make another leap similar to last season.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,474
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4094 on: Today at 05:25:20 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:15:53 pm
Crazy fee, looked ok at best in the championship.
What must Bajcetic be worth
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4095 on: Today at 05:26:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 05:09:48 pm
Well, if we do sign Gordon, I would still rate Diaz, Gakpo and Jota ahead of him, but I would hope he is a success with us ...

I meant more the insults    :D
Logged

Online Haggis36

  • purveyor of better gifs than trendisnotdestiny
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,781
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4096 on: Today at 05:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 05:22:02 pm
What is his contract? Surely he has at least 2 and a half years if he only signed 18 months ago?

2 years left as of now - seemed to sign a really short conract when he joined them which is a bit odd, but there we go. This summer is probably their last chance to make a big fee on him, and it seems the player has aspirations above Newcastle so unlikely to sign a new contract (might even be why he signed such a short contract in the first place).
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4097 on: Today at 05:30:04 pm »
He has a similar output that Mane had at Soton no?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,808
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4098 on: Today at 05:32:28 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:25:20 pm
What must Bajcetic be worth

About the same, both great talents.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,409
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4099 on: Today at 05:33:09 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:14:47 pm
Archie Gray to Brentford for £35m! Gutted. He's going to be better than Rice.

Wharton again. Both will end up at Chelsea or Manchester for 100 mill in a year or two.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4100 on: Today at 05:34:15 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:25:20 pm
What must Bajcetic be worth

150m easy based on that. Gray looks a decent player but seems to be spoke of as Mbappe, Bellingham type level on here and not really seeing that.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4101 on: Today at 05:35:55 pm »
Think my Gordon view is that Edwards and the data guys have been brilliant at identifying elite attacking talent. Gordon had a very good but not elite season at Newcastle, but if we sign him the. I expect the data team is confident that he can make the leap. They do have access to way more interesting info than we can get on fbref.

Personally Id want to have at least a couple of seasons of production at the level he showed last year but would find it a relatively exciting deal.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,474
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4102 on: Today at 05:36:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:32:28 pm
About the same, both great talents.
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:34:15 pm
150m easy based on that. Gray looks a decent player but seems to be spoke of as Mbappe, Bellingham type level on here and not really seeing that.
A slight difference in opinion here. Hopefully well find out a lot more about both this season. Dont know anything about Gray but Bajcetic is gonna be a break out star either this season or next
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,803
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4103 on: Today at 05:37:07 pm »
Its a bit of a punt if we are going for it but in fairness I dont see much else out there as a 'wide forward' that isn't equally unproven, less proven, or massively overpriced when you consider Williams is good but reputed to want 300k a week, and 'Napoli lad' will likely get a good package from PSG.

It might be one of those where the value seems better over time considering some of the prices in the market...but we are massively betting on potential.  Then again, to an extent we always are

See the logic, not mad keen on the player, but there are much better qualified people than me making the decisions if we are looking to sign him...
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,748
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4104 on: Today at 05:38:15 pm »
If Gordon signs for us, expect two things to happen:

1 - he better cut out all that diving shit

2 - watch him get booked by refs for diving when he hasn't - AND all the pundits start saying he has a reputation for being a diver.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,484
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4105 on: Today at 05:39:41 pm »
Signing Gordon would smash through the no snide dickheads rule that we seem to have been operating successfully for a few years.

Oh yeah, and hes a cheating little c*nt too.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,960
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4106 on: Today at 05:42:32 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 05:39:41 pm
Signing Gordon would smash through the no snide dickheads rule that we seem to have been operating successfully for a few years.

Oh yeah, and hes a cheating little c*nt too.

I think some would argue Robbo, Jota and maybe Núñez are snide. Our no dickhead policy is more off the pitch than on it, I don't think Gordon has done a lot wrong off the pitch has he?
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,506
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4107 on: Today at 05:42:57 pm »
Apparently the barcodes PSR deadline is Monday, which would explain the Jacobs tweet and the suggestions a deal could be done this weekend.

Suspect it might be one of those that either happens by the end of tomorrow or doesnt happen at all.
Logged

Online Tombellylfc

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 544
  • YNWA
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4108 on: Today at 05:43:40 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 05:42:32 pm
I think some would argue Robbo, Jota and maybe Núñez are snide. Our no dickhead policy is more off the pitch than on it, I don't think Gordon has done a lot wrong off the pitch has he?
Everything I've seen in interviews he actually seems sound and speaks well in interviews etc. On the pitch I'd love us to have a few more that are snide etc
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,174
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4109 on: Today at 05:44:13 pm »
He seems a very good lad off the pitch, have been surprised in interviews etc. The diving would need to stop here mind, it'd be great for Arsenal, City, Utd etc but we're officiated very, very differently and our players judged very differently in the media.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,680
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4110 on: Today at 05:46:29 pm »
Can I just say that I've always liked Anthony Gordon and his haircut is nothing like Clare Balding's.
Logged

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,960
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4111 on: Today at 05:47:49 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:44:13 pm
He seems a very good lad off the pitch, have been surprised in interviews etc. The diving would need to stop here mind, it'd be great for Arsenal, City, Utd etc but we're officiated very, very differently and our players judged very differently in the media.

I seem to remember Paul Tomkins did an article that showed statistically English players are much more likely to get a penalty in the Premier League than foreigners. But not a chance that would extend to us.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,670
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4112 on: Today at 05:48:04 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 05:44:13 pm
He seems a very good lad off the pitch, have been surprised in interviews etc. The diving would need to stop here mind, it'd be great for Arsenal, City, Utd etc but we're officiated very, very differently and our players judged very differently in the media.

He loves Salah looks up to him alot.
Logged

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,074
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4113 on: Today at 05:50:59 pm »
Gordon is a boyhood red isn't he? I'm sure there's a photo somewhere of him walking up Wembley Way with a Liverpool scarf on.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,808
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4114 on: Today at 05:51:12 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 05:36:54 pm
A slight difference in opinion here. Hopefully well find out a lot more about both this season. Dont know anything about Gray but Bajcetic is gonna be a break out star either this season or next

:) we shall see, I think both go on to be top tier players.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,688
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #4115 on: Today at 05:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 05:46:29 pm
Can I just say that I've always liked Anthony Gordon and his haircut is nothing like Clare Balding's.

Agree. Always rated him and have never thought he was a cheating shithouse.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 98 99 100 101 102 [103]   Go Up
« previous next »
 