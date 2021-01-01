« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 170517 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3960 on: Today at 01:33:45 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:31:26 pm
Just read its £30m , why not sell Yankuba Minteh than Gordon

Gordon 75m then
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3961 on: Today at 01:34:15 pm »
Gordon to me is another over-priced English player who grabs attention due to his nationality in the media. But his numbers of goals and assists are the same as Nunez (who people are talking of leaving) and Alvarez, a bit player at City and the team Liverpool need to catch. He also spends more time diving to win freekicks than actually playing and unlike Diaz he doesn't beat players with skill, he beats them with pace.

He's fine for a counter-attacking side, but Liverpool are a high pressing team that looks to break low blocks. So what use is Gordon? He's not more effective than any of the front three, not more skilled than any of the front three, his best position is where Salah plays and he would be competing for minutes with Elliott, Gravenberch and Szlob if you move him back.

Meanwhile we have an aging captain at the back, an aging LB in Robertson (with minimal cover in Tsim) and aging 6 in Endo and an out-of-position midfielder in Mac Allister. So the areas of priority should be CB, LB and DM. We have more firepower than any other team in the division and just need a more solid base to fix our glass jaw, but people are talking about spending over the odds on an ordinary England midfielder who has had one decent season at a mid-table side, for positions where we are stocked with talent (Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Salah Gakpo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Jones etc.) Ultimately will Gordon help Liverpool catch up to City? I very much doubt it.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3962 on: Today at 01:36:15 pm »
Just on the Gordon talk and Saudi FC having to sell to comply with PSR, does this mean that the cheats have lost their court case against the premier league.  Its all gone quiet on that front, no reporting whatsoever but if the cheats had won their case then surely Saudi FC would be putting together the most ridiculous sponsorships you could imagine to get around any financial issues and wouldnt be having to sell their players.

Also the talk of including Quansah in any deal for Gordon is laughable.  They would have to give us money and Gordon for Quansah, not the other way round. 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3963 on: Today at 01:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 01:00:22 pm
True think what Jack is saying is Gordon gets more space to run into at Newcastle.

Gordon is good imo I guess we just have to wait & see.
He also gets the ball from midfield a lot more than Diaz, due to Salah. But overall they are much more similar than different.

I dont see the point unless we get stupid money from Barcelona, which is unlikely but not impossible

Gordon would also demand 250-350 k and become our top earner behind Salah. Being English and hyped
« Reply #3964 on: Today at 01:42:08 pm »
They have Harvey Barnes so it makes sense that he'd be a less impactful sale than Bruno G or Isak.

I really don't get how Newcastle are in this position vs other clubs like Chelsea who seem happy to do whatever.

I don't think we'll be getting Gordon anytime soon but, I think we'll be interested if anything changes in our squad in that area.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3965 on: Today at 01:50:56 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:34:15 pm
Gordon to me is another over-priced English player who grabs attention due to his nationality in the media. But his numbers of goals and assists are the same as Nunez (who people are talking of leaving) and Alvarez, a bit player at City and the team Liverpool need to catch. He also spends more time diving to win freekicks than actually playing and unlike Diaz he doesn't beat players with skill, he beats them with pace.

He's fine for a counter-attacking side, but Liverpool are a high pressing team that looks to break low blocks. So what use is Gordon? He's not more effective than any of the front three, not more skilled than any of the front three, his best position is where Salah plays and he would be competing for minutes with Elliott, Gravenberch and Szlob if you move him back.

Meanwhile we have an aging captain at the back, an aging LB in Robertson (with minimal cover in Tsim) and aging 6 in Endo and an out-of-position midfielder in Mac Allister. So the areas of priority should be CB, LB and DM. We have more firepower than any other team in the division and just need a more solid base to fix our glass jaw, but people are talking about spending over the odds on an ordinary England midfielder who has had one decent season at a mid-table side, for positions where we are stocked with talent (Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Salah Gakpo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Jones etc.) Ultimately will Gordon help Liverpool catch up to City? I very much doubt it.

100%. Lets hope the club thinks the same. We can't afford to go a third summer transfer window neglecting where we are weakest.

Defensive players aren't as exciting when it comes to transfers so stockpiling forwards seems fine for some.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3966 on: Today at 01:51:14 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 01:33:45 pm
Gordon 75m then
They want £75m PLUS qunasah.

Which is insane money to ask
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3967 on: Today at 01:52:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:51:14 pm
They want £75m PLUS qunasah.

Which is insane money to ask

Fucking hell. So they value Gordon well over £100 million :lmao

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3968 on: Today at 01:52:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:51:14 pm
They want £75m PLUS qunasah.



No way are they asking for that.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3969 on: Today at 01:54:07 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:34:15 pm
Gordon to me is another over-priced English player who grabs attention due to his nationality in the media. But his numbers of goals and assists are the same as Nunez (who people are talking of leaving) and Alvarez, a bit player at City and the team Liverpool need to catch. He also spends more time diving to win freekicks than actually playing and unlike Diaz he doesn't beat players with skill, he beats them with pace.

He's fine for a counter-attacking side, but Liverpool are a high pressing team that looks to break low blocks. So what use is Gordon? He's not more effective than any of the front three, not more skilled than any of the front three, his best position is where Salah plays and he would be competing for minutes with Elliott, Gravenberch and Szlob if you move him back.

Meanwhile we have an aging captain at the back, an aging LB in Robertson (with minimal cover in Tsim) and aging 6 in Endo and an out-of-position midfielder in Mac Allister. So the areas of priority should be CB, LB and DM. We have more firepower than any other team in the division and just need a more solid base to fix our glass jaw, but people are talking about spending over the odds on an ordinary England midfielder who has had one decent season at a mid-table side, for positions where we are stocked with talent (Diaz, Nunez, Jota, Salah Gakpo, Elliott, Gravenberch, Jones etc.) Ultimately will Gordon help Liverpool catch up to City? I very much doubt it.

Why are you comparing his numbers to centre forwards? And how is his best position where Salah plays when he almost exclusively starts on the left?

Signing him also wouldn't stop us strengthening other positions.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3970 on: Today at 01:54:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:51:14 pm
They want £75m PLUS qunasah.

Which is insane money to ask

is this confirmed?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3971 on: Today at 01:59:25 pm »
They paid £45m for Gordon and need £30m for PSR

Is this why they need £75m on the books incoming
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 02:01:45 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:59:25 pm
They paid £45m for Gordon and need £30m for PSR

Is this why they need £75m on the books incoming

They paid £45m he's been on the books 18 months. So he's book value is closer to £30m. So they'd need around £60m - £65m
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 02:02:16 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:08:35 am
He's good. We just have to get over all the things we used to call him.

Im in this camp. Read yesterday he scored against all the top 6 last season. Or maybe all the big 6 whoever that comprises of these days. Either way it sounded promising. And he won 6 penalties too. Now obviously hell be refereed to a different standard if he joins us but I think he would give us decent numbers.

Ive said all along I want Diaz to stay though, so keeping an open mind on all potential ins and outs.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3974 on: Today at 02:02:41 pm »
It's a non starter anyway. We'd have to be sure Diaz is going
« Reply #3975 on: Today at 02:03:13 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 01:59:25 pm
They paid £45m for Gordon and need £30m for PSR

Is this why they need £75m on the books incoming

thats what I assumed hence why I said 75m

30m profit
« Reply #3976 on: Today at 02:03:40 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:01:45 pm
They paid £45m he's been on the books 18 months. So he's book value is closer to £30m. So they'd need around £60m - £65m

Cheers  needs to be all cash or does a player as part of the deal bring cash needed down
« Reply #3977 on: Today at 02:03:52 pm »
Get it done but not if it involves Quansah.
« Reply #3978 on: Today at 02:04:05 pm »
Stupid mofos thinking we'd sell Quansah.  ;D
Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,380
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3979 on: Today at 02:04:39 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 02:03:13 pm
thats what I assumed hence why I said 75m

30m profit

I was thinking that , when you posted it
« Reply #3980 on: Today at 02:06:19 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:02:41 pm
It's a non starter anyway. We'd have to be sure Diaz is going

His agents apprently met Barca officials at the Copa.
« Reply #3981 on: Today at 02:06:51 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:03:40 pm
Cheers  needs to be all cash or does a player as part of the deal bring cash needed down
If we pay £10m + a player, the player exchanged will be accounted for at "fair value".

What's fair value anyway for a player we've not received offers for? It's based on assumptions and what similar players went for.

https://viewpoint.pwc.com/dt/uk/en/pwc/industry/industry_INT/industry_INT/football/accounting-for-typical/relationships-with-play/4-exchange-of-players.html
« Reply #3982 on: Today at 02:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:39:55 am
Gorst - Liverpool have turned down an offer to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. The Magpies also wanted Jarell Quansah as part of the deal but Liverpool feel they are well stocked in the wide areas.

Lynch said something similar. Hmm maybe it is just desperation from Newcastle.

Unless its good old fashioned posturing.

Just catching up on this but this suggests we don't want actually want Gordon, so that's good.

Good to read about Quansah too.
« Reply #3983 on: Today at 02:08:21 pm »
Tick Tock...10 hours to go.
« Reply #3984 on: Today at 02:08:24 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 02:03:40 pm
Cheers  needs to be all cash or does a player as part of the deal bring cash needed down

Player can be included but would be a separate deal. As they can then spread the player they buy from us over 5 years.
« Reply #3985 on: Today at 02:08:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:08:21 pm
Tick Tock...10 hours to go.
They have a few days wriggle room
« Reply #3986 on: Today at 02:09:52 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:08:47 pm
They have a few days wriggle room

If you can prove you're getting a deal done. So it has to get done tonight pretty much.  ;D
« Reply #3987 on: Today at 02:10:00 pm »
Odd one this.

Im in the camp that I think we should upgrade on Diaz this summer but not sure Gordon does that.

Hes a demon in transition but has he ever regularly played against low blocks?

The Quansah thing makes this a non-starter to be honest.
« Reply #3988 on: Today at 02:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:06:19 pm
His agents apprently met Barca officials at the Copa.

Barcelona could barely register their new manager
« Reply #3989 on: Today at 02:11:36 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:10:28 pm
Barcelona could barely register their new manager

 ;D

I know mate but they want to sell Raphinha to Saudi and use the bulk of that cash to pay for Diaz.
« Reply #3990 on: Today at 02:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:10:00 pm

Hes a demon in transition but has he ever regularly played against low blocks?


Decent chance we will see it at 5pm tomorrow!
« Reply #3991 on: Today at 02:16:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:11:36 pm
;D

I know mate but they want to sell Raphinha to Saudi and use the bulk of that cash to pay for Diaz.

Well is that going to happen in the next 48 hours? Newcastle need to sell asap.

I think if we knew the future and we had a buyer we'd have no problem
« Reply #3992 on: Today at 02:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:10:00 pm
Odd one this.

Im in the camp that I think we should upgrade on Diaz this summer but not sure Gordon does that.

Hes a demon in transition but has he ever regularly played against low blocks?

The Quansah thing makes this a non-starter to be honest.
A clear upgrade on Diaz would be someone like Mbappe or Musala IMO. Wont happen.
Id rather bet on Diaz taking the next step. He finished last season very well
« Reply #3993 on: Today at 02:22:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:08:21 pm
Tick Tock...10 hours to go.


Why 10 hours if the deadline is July 1st?
« Reply #3994 on: Today at 02:28:10 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 02:20:04 pm
A clear upgrade on Diaz would be someone like Mbappe or Musala IMO. Wont happen.
Id rather bet on Diaz taking the next step. He finished last season very well

Don't think Edwards would look at it that way to be honest.

Ideally I'd like to keep Diaz and sign Gordon.

          Nunez
Gordon Salah Diaz

« Reply #3995 on: Today at 02:30:38 pm »
With Gordon and Darwin you'd have to turn into a pure counter-attacking team to get the best out of them.

Plus we're already stocked so well on the left it's unreal.
« Reply #3996 on: Today at 02:32:13 pm »
Anyway not sure Gordon over Diaz wins us significantly more points.

A no.6 and another defender/left back however...
« Reply #3997 on: Today at 02:34:15 pm »
The Penalties Gordon would win us though.

Presses pretty damn good as well, quick, can finish and create as he's shown last season.

i want it done, he's going to get even better.
« Reply #3998 on: Today at 02:34:35 pm »
« Reply #3999 on: Today at 02:43:03 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 02:34:15 pm
The Penalties Gordon would win us though.

Presses pretty damn good as well, quick, can finish and create as he's shown last season.

i want it done, he's going to get even better.

Refs don't give us many pens
