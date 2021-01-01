I think the structural changes at the club, plus all the international football, plus the need for Slot to assess in person (not that that will be his only means, and Im sure he has already done a lot of work) will mean completing deals will be later rather than sooner.
Never say never, as if the stars align they align.
Still, it all looks fairly complicated. We have a good squad and you would have to think Slot will want to start to put his own stamp on it with 2-3 signings. But there are lots of variables on incoming and potential outgoing, so I expect things to drag on somewhat.
What will be important is a fast start in the league, so we keep pace from the off.