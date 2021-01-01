« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 02:56:46 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 02:50:43 pm
So everyone's slow?  Nunez was signed 15 June. Mcallister was early too. Konate done early. So I can't be gone quickly anymore are you saying?

Could you think of anything that's on which might be impacting placating the now now now demographic?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:03:37 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:44:01 pm
You guys are all nuts when Charlie Adam is available on a free. The Vision. The Execution. The Celly. The Gap Toothed Grin. Get it done!

https://youtu.be/4JHC1n9G-Vo

You've just woke up Ford from his hibernation.
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:24:09 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:56:46 pm
Could you think of anything that's on which might be impacting placating the now now now demographic?




I like the photo :thumbup.  If i start naming the players i like or want I would expect the usual no no no's.  He's injury prone  or he's shite  or we have to concentrate money elsewhere. I know how it works on where.  Im just complained at the inaction.  Get it done boys.  Get them in so Arnie can get them into the flow is my thinking.  Whats yours nice and slow catches the monkey?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:29:18 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 02:50:43 pm
So everyone's slow?  Nunez was signed 15 June. Mcallister was early too. Konate done early. So are you saying it can't be done quickly anymore?

Summer tournaments have a habit of slowing things down. And the movement just now is dominated by free transfers and moves by the PSR affected clubs.

Also think people continue to associate a lack of noise with a lack of activity, which is strange when you consider how Edwards likes to operate.

It's probably what, 2-3 weeks before pre-season starts? Be good to get incomings sorted by then but that's always difficult... and if we want players who are the Euros/Copa we have even longer as they likely would be given a few weeks break before joining us anyway.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:32:53 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:48:36 pm
To the tune of Return of the Mack:

Wharton and the Mac
Wharton and the Mac
Wharton and the Mac
Play in front of the back

I forego all royalties, this ones for the people.

Oh mah Gaaahd!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:36:45 pm
I understand your point but if there is a desire there is a way,  wasnt Bobby Firmino signed before/during the Copa America.  If I were your boss i would say do your homework early and get it done early dont be coming to me with excuses later but this is on now (Euros).  Surely this was known beforehand.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:37:47 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 03:36:45 pm
I understand your point but if there is a desire there is a way,  wasnt Bobby Firmino signed before/during the Copa America.  If I were your boss i would say do your homework early and get it done early dont be coming to me with excuses later but this is on now (Euros).  Surely this was known beforehand.

Who cares? Transfers will be done when they're done.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:45:03 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:37:47 pm
Who cares? Transfers will be done when they're done.


Good man the voice of reason  :hally
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:45:56 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 03:36:45 pm
I understand your point but if there is a desire there is a way,  wasnt Bobby Firmino signed before/during the Copa America.  If I were your boss i would say do your homework early and get it done early dont be coming to me with excuses later but this is on now (Euros).  Surely this was known beforehand.

It could also be as simple as Slot wants to have a good look at some players before making decisions.

Morton, Van Den Berg, Gordon as examples (sure there are more) are players who could have a future here.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 03:51:13 pm
Sure as the wise man said "Transfers will be done when they're done".  So i will piss off else where to a different thread :wave for now
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 04:19:19 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:28:11 am
This BS line keeps getting peddled out. What do you want, Zidane on the ball, and Mascherano off it?

Win the goddamn ball, and pass it 12 yards to Macca, or Ait Nouri, or Trent!


Job done, crack open a beer, give the wife a massage, setting in for the evening.

Thats not how it works these days though. Deep lying midfielders need to be deep lying playmakers. If theyre not progressing the ball and beating the opponents press gets very hard.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 04:35:24 pm
I think the structural changes at the club, plus all the international football, plus the need for Slot to assess in person (not that that will be his only means, and Im sure he has already done a lot of work) will mean completing deals will be later rather than sooner.

Never say never, as if the stars align they align.

Still, it all looks fairly complicated. We have a good squad and you would have to think Slot will want to start to put his own stamp on it with 2-3 signings. But there are lots of variables on incoming and potential outgoing, so I expect things to drag on somewhat.

What will be important is a fast start in the league, so we keep pace from the off.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 05:59:32 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:44:01 pm
You guys are all nuts when Charlie Adam is available on a free. The Vision. The Execution. The Celly. The Gap Toothed Grin. Get it done!

https://youtu.be/4JHC1n9G-Vo

Generational talent
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:13:43 pm
If Diaz goes

Who would you guys prefer out of Gordon and Napoli lad?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:34:30 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:13:43 pm
If Diaz goes

Who would you guys prefer out of Gordon and Napoli lad?
Both
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:34:57 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:13:43 pm
If Diaz goes

Who would you guys prefer out of Gordon and Napoli lad?

Napoli lad every time, cant see it happening unfortunately. Think Gordon would be a good signing though.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:41:21 pm
napoli lad is going to psg

nico williams is the best option i have seen
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:44:23 pm
Quote
Graeme Bailey
@GraemeBailey
·
1h
HITC understands that Liverpool have enquired with Newcastle about Anthony Gordons situation.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:44:59 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:41:21 pm
napoli lad is going to psg

nico williams is the best option i have seen

Think he stays in Napoli to be honest, cant see them losing both him and Osimhen in one summer.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:46:05 pm
I really rate Gordon, maybe we're going for a Brexit summer.. Colwill, Gordon and Gray :D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:47:06 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:44:59 pm
Think he stays in Napoli to be honest, cant see them losing both him and Osimhen in one summer.

PSG need someone to replace Mbappa and Kvaratskhelia is on quite low wages.. Can see that happening.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:50:53 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:35:32 am

Liverpool are monitoring Brazilian goalkeeper Bento.

[@geglobo]

Partial to the odd pie I hear, but great when thrown into the fray
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:51:31 pm
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:10:42 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 06:51:31 pm
Who or what the fuck is HITC?
Head In The Clouds...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:35:26 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 06:44:23 pm


How much for Gordon

£100 million

Nevermind... Cheers

Fin!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:42:36 pm
As I said yesterday, would be happier us waiting it out a year on Gordon ... think he needs to prove it again/improve in some areas. Gakpo/Diaz/even Jota is nothing to be scoffed at really even if none will produce like Mane did. I'd love Kvarashkelia but it just does not feel like a signing Liverpool would ever make.

Gordon has two years left on his deal, best thing he can do now is show quality again next season whilst running his deal down. Give them a decision to sell next summer or let him go on a free the year after. It's one of them classic 'not your money' scenarios but if we spend huge money on him this summer it'd feel thoroughly whelming to me. Maybe I'm just a nerd.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:09:51 pm
June 2024
the Liverpool weather was fine
it was business as usual
in laptop eddies spinning mind

Oh Nico, Nico, Williams- Nico
Oh Nico, Nico, William- Nico
Yihla Mojo, Yihla Mojo
He should be Red, He should be Red


This message had been endorsed by Steven Gerrard and contains 100% original Genesis bandmember lyrics, so everybody can just calm the fuck down before somebody gets windmilled.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:30:06 pm
Holy shit Anderson Arroyo might actually leave this summer
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:31:55 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:42:36 pm
As I said yesterday, would be happier us waiting it out a year on Gordon ... think he needs to prove it again/improve in some areas. Gakpo/Diaz/even Jota is nothing to be scoffed at really even if none will produce like Mane did. I'd love Kvarashkelia but it just does not feel like a signing Liverpool would ever make.

Gordon has two years left on his deal, best thing he can do now is show quality again next season whilst running his deal down. Give them a decision to sell next summer or let him go on a free the year after. It's one of them classic 'not your money' scenarios but if we spend huge money on him this summer it'd feel thoroughly whelming to me. Maybe I'm just a nerd.

I imagine it might be a case of us trying to take advantage of the upcoming PSR deadline - despite all the noise regarding Newcastle's issues they still haven't sold any players. Minteh is reportedly close to joining one of Everton or Brighton, but I'm not sure he alone solves their issues.

Newcastle will get far less for Gordon next year with only 12 months on his deal - this summer probably represents their best opportunity to make serious money on him. At the same time, they re under pressure to sell to avoid possible points deductions. I wouldn't be surprised if we're maybe throwing in a fairly cheeky bid, seeing if they'll bite because of the situation and if not fine, we'll revisit it again next summer when he'll surely be a lot cheaper.

I do genuinely think there's a good chance he ends up here, even if it's in 2026 on a free - he's a massive red and as a minimum he's a very good PL level winger.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:36:34 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 06:13:43 pm
If Diaz goes

Who would you guys prefer out of Gordon and Napoli lad?

How the hell are Gordon and Kvaratskhelia in the same sentence? I understand that people tend to over-rate players from their own nationality, but this is like comparing Pickford and Alisson ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:22:46 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:36:34 pm
How the hell are Gordon and Kvaratskhelia in the same sentence?

In your example, by the use of eleven words and a question mark. 

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:32:34 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:36:34 pm
How the hell are Gordon and Kvaratskhelia in the same sentence? I understand that people tend to over-rate players from their own nationality, but this is like comparing Pickford and Alisson ...

You say that Pete but does Alisson start shouting and geeing the crowd up like short arms does ??!!

I guess ppl link em as there isnt many standouts at LW.

Williams is the one I reckon.

Napoli hard to do deals with and he is still young isnt he ?

Gordon is good imo but Newcastle would ask crazy money for him as he is young too.

Obviously I dont see many leagues you might do but there has to be more out there under the radar.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:35:15 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 03:37:47 pm
Who cares? Transfers will be done when they're done.

Source?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:47:57 pm
Fuck gordon. He's a diving c*nt and I hope we are fucking promising newcastle any psr shortfall and more, just to pull out and fucking wait for the points deduction to rejoice in the tyranny of the majority. c*nts
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:56:08 pm
Turned 23 during the season and finished with double figures in the league for both goals and assists. I'd be happy with Gordon coming in. Would give us a real injection of pace in the front 3.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:03:32 pm
It's gonig to be crazy before Monday for the PSR clubs in trouble.   ;D
