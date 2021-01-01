Ait Nouri always seems a bundle of energy and very fit in the few times I've watched him closely.



From my limited understanding of Slot's way of playing, he likes a great deal of energy expended out wide (both in attack and defending/pressing) but out current forward options aren't quite as well equipped as Klopp's first group to provide that. Having someone on the left who can match Bradley's energy (even if he might not be able to match his physicality and front foot defending in the oppositions half) might make him a really nice fit.



Obviously we'd have too many left backs then, but I suspect there's a good chance either or both current LBs might be weighing up their future at the moment anyway with a view to starting more games