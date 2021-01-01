« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

mullyred94
Reply #3600 on: Today at 01:54:17 pm
disgraced cake on Today at 01:08:17 pm
Ait Nouri has impressed for longer, it's only this season just gone where Gordon looked any good IMO, he was potential at best at Everton and Howe's got a tune out of him this season. Ait Nouri has played for Wolves for four seasons now and has looked quite impressive from the start, I think he can be one of the better left backs in Europe whereas Gordon, if he went on to be one of the top left wingers in Europe would shock me. I reckon his ceiling is a Tottenham personally.

One problem w/ Ait Nouri is there'll be plenty of interest in him now and if he was to come to Liverpool he might be looking at playing half a season rotated with Robertson. He can join other big clubs and become their number one straight away. Feels like one we'd miss out on but I'd like to see it.

Impressed going forward, average defender.

Olisse just went for 55m but 50m on a LB who might not be better than what we already have?

Amazing use of transfer funds.

Also would be roughly 5th most expensive signing in LFC history? Seriously?
Asam
Reply #3601 on: Today at 01:57:16 pm


I do like Ait Nouri just not sure the position is a priority given the weaknesses we have in the spine of the team, if it does materialise we will have to see where else we strengthen before we can judge
classycarra
Reply #3602 on: Today at 01:58:50 pm
Ait Nouri always seems a bundle of energy and very fit in the few times I've watched him closely.

From my limited understanding of Slot's way of playing, he likes a great deal of energy expended out wide (both in attack and defending/pressing)  but out current forward options aren't quite as well equipped as Klopp's first group to provide that. Having someone on the left who can match Bradley's energy (even if he might not be able to match his physicality and front foot defending in the oppositions half) might make him a really nice fit.

Obviously we'd have too many left backs then, but I suspect there's a good chance either or both current LBs might be weighing up their future at the moment anyway with a view to starting more games
mullyred94
Reply #3603 on: Today at 01:58:55 pm
Asam on Today at 01:57:16 pm

I do like Ait Nouri just not sure the position is a priority given the weaknesses we have in the spine of the team, if it does materialise we will have to see where else we strengthen before we can judge

He is a good attacking LB who is an average defender with outstanding recovery pace.

Give me the Italian lad 10 times out of 10.

I'd also argue he is more of a LWB then a LB. ( aint nouri )
