IMO, players who are injury prone and regularly miss large chunks of the season should be judged similarly to players who aren’t good enough.





I think a change of coaching staff, tactics and conditioning mean a potential clean slate for most players. However, there’s 1 or 2 I’d be looking to move on next summer if they can’t show themselves to be available for the vast majority of games.







I know its all a bit silly to think about 12 months time when we have a whole football season yet to start and get through, but I don't think we can underestimate how big the next 12 months will be for this squad. Forget about just the manager having to bed in, but we have a lot of key, older players who either may leave or will be further degraded by a long season. On top of that, there is a lot of players who have been brought in during and since 2022 who are at their peak but have a lot of questions about them.I know there doesn't seem to be an appetite to make a lot of signings this summer, but if players like Salah, Trent etc. leave and then you have a decent but not spectacular season from the likes of Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Szobozslai, along with more injuries for the likes of Jota, Alisson and Konate, then suddenly the world is a different place.Again, not one to concern ourselves with, but this is a big 12 months just for this squad alone. But I would like for us to be a bit bold and bring in some real top quality players in 2 or 3 positions.