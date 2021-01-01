« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:42:45 am
lionel_messias on Today at 07:38:50 am
A few of those are below par for a Top 3 side and some are injury prone or getting on a bit.


IMO, players who are injury prone and regularly miss large chunks of the season should be judged similarly to players who arent good enough.


I think a change of coaching staff, tactics and conditioning mean a potential clean slate for most players. However, theres 1 or 2 Id  be looking to move on next summer if they cant show themselves to be available for  the vast majority of games.

killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:48:59 am
Jookie on Today at 11:42:45 am
IMO, players who are injury prone and regularly miss large chunks of the season should be judged similarly to players who aren’t good enough.


I think a change of coaching staff, tactics and conditioning mean a potential clean slate for most players. However, there’s 1 or 2 I’d  be looking to move on next summer if they can’t show themselves to be available for  the vast majority of games.



I know its all a bit silly to think about 12 months time when we have a whole football season yet to start and get through, but I don't think we can underestimate how big the next 12 months will be for this squad. Forget about just the manager having to bed in, but we have a lot of key, older players who either may leave or will be further degraded by a long season. On top of that, there is a lot of players who have been brought in during and since 2022 who are at their peak but have a lot of questions about them.

I know there doesn't seem to be an appetite to make a lot of signings this summer, but if players like Salah, Trent etc. leave and then you have a decent but not spectacular season from the likes of Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Szobozslai, along with more injuries for the likes of Jota, Alisson and Konate, then suddenly the world is a different place.

Again, not one to concern ourselves with, but this is a big 12 months just for this squad alone. But I would like for us to be a bit bold and bring in some real top quality players in 2 or 3 positions.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:55:40 am
Ait Nouri chat going round.

Not sure now I'd want him here. Don't think he's good enough defensively. WOuld mean we need a no.6 even more.
Phineus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:59:43 am
Ait-Nouri would make a lot of sense if we're looking for fresh legs at LB.
Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:05:01 pm
killer-heels on Today at 11:48:59 am
I know its all a bit silly to think about 12 months time when we have a whole football season yet to start and get through, but I don't think we can underestimate how big the next 12 months will be for this squad. Forget about just the manager having to bed in, but we have a lot of key, older players who either may leave or will be further degraded by a long season. On top of that, there is a lot of players who have been brought in during and since 2022 who are at their peak but have a lot of questions about them.

I know there doesn't seem to be an appetite to make a lot of signings this summer, but if players like Salah, Trent etc. leave and then you have a decent but not spectacular season from the likes of Diaz, Gakpo, Nunez, Szobozslai, along with more injuries for the likes of Jota, Alisson and Konate, then suddenly the world is a different place.

Again, not one to concern ourselves with, but this is a big 12 months just for this squad alone. But I would like for us to be a bit bold and bring in some real top quality players in 2 or 3 positions.

Agree with a lot of this.

I think its a massive 12 months for Konate, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Nunez, Gakpo, Diaz.

We could be sitting here in 12 months happy to sell them all. Equally 2 or 3 may have emerged as truly top level players whilst others have continued to be fit and useful.


Thats without talking about younger players like Bajcetic, Quansah, Bradley and Clark. Or the longer term futures of Trent, Salah and VvD.

I think the squad is in a good place but its not also one without Qs individually or collectively. Next 12 months is absolute crunch time for this squad and certain players.
Jookie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:06:18 pm
Phineus on Today at 11:59:43 am
Ait-Nouri would make a lot of sense if we're looking for fresh legs at LB.

I agree from our perspective.

Doesnt really make sense for Ait-Nouri though. Unless you are proposing selling Robertson
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:06:31 pm
Phineus on Today at 11:59:43 am
Ait-Nouri would make a lot of sense if we're looking for fresh legs at LB.

Would have to be the end of Robbo or Tsimikas. 3 left backs would be overkill. I'm not sure how Robbo would take to being 2nd choice either. I mean if you're spending the money that will be required to sign Nouri he's not coming as back up.
BarryCrocker

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:08:16 pm
Phineus on Today at 11:59:43 am
Ait-Nouri would make a lot of sense if we're looking for fresh legs at LB.

Roughly £40m when we have other needs.
Phineus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:08:32 pm
Jookie on Today at 12:06:18 pm
I agree from our perspective.

Doesnt really make sense for Ait-Nouri though. Unless you are proposing selling Robertson

I mean, it won't be popular ... but I do think they'll be some brutal surprises over next 12 months in terms of outgoings.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:08:58 pm
BarryCrocker on Today at 12:08:16 pm
Roughly £40m when we have other needs.

They will want £50m-£60m.
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:09:18 pm
clinical on Today at 12:06:31 pm
Would have to be the end of Robbo or Tsimikas. 3 left backs would be overkill.

He is a quality player. I don't really care about what position they play, you can't really have enough really good ones. Deal with the overkill element later.
Phineus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:09:35 pm
BarryCrocker on Today at 12:08:16 pm
Roughly £40m when we have other needs.

Likely spread favourably over next 5 years whilst he modestly fits into our wage structure - will be plenty left for other areas.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:11:57 pm
killer-heels on Today at 12:09:18 pm
He is a quality player. I don't really care about what position they play, you can't really have enough really good ones. Deal with the overkill element later.

You can when you lack elsewhere. One of them would have to leave.
JasonF

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:12:25 pm
This seems to be the original source from what I can find:

Quote
EXCLUSIVE

Rayan Ait Nouri will leave Wolves. The left side Algerian is notably tracked by Chelsea, City and Liverpool. For the moment Liverpool is in pole position on the deal✅

Stay tuned‼️

https://x.com/Abdel_hamed6/status/1806258976792674588

I think it's worth adding that it looks like the guy who tweeted this did an interview with Ait Nouri 6 months ago, which I guess adds to his credibility on the subject.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:14:23 pm
clinical on Today at 11:55:40 am
Ait Nouri chat going round.

Not sure now I'd want him here. Don't think he's good enough defensively. WOuld mean we need a no.6 even more.

He's class. I love him. There probably are questions defensively in the same way there are for Trent, but I think the positives outweigh that. He was playing as a forward for Wolves at times last season!
DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:15:45 pm
Get it done, often been impressed by his defending v Mo too. Need a signing, I'd probably take Konchesky back at this point.
So Howard Philips

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:16:25 pm
DelTrotter on Today at 12:15:45 pm
Get it done, often been impressed by his defending v Mo too. Need a signing, I'd probably take Konchesky back at this point.

As long as his ma isnt part of the deal.
Crosby Nick

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:20:30 pm
Things dont work out that smoothly in real life I know, but in theory if you bought Ait-Nouri you could sell Tsimikas, maybe still start Robertson as first choice but with plenty of rotation with a view to that switching to Ait-Nouri becoming first choice in the next 12-18 months or so.

Everyone happy with that?! Granted Robbo seems an over my dead body type but giving him more rest woukd be no bad thing. We saw how valuable he can still be for us towards the end of the season but we do need to be thinking about his successor at some point and I dont think anyone really thinks thatll be Tsimikas long term.
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:20:41 pm
BarryCrocker on Today at 12:08:16 pm
Roughly £40m when we have other needs.
We can choose to get a younger LB now or kick the can down the road. Kostas is not good enough to take over from Robbo. It's not a priority but its easier to change gradually than doing everything in one go.
Bennett

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:22:08 pm
killer-heels on Today at 12:09:18 pm
He is a quality player. I don't really care about what position they play, you can't really have enough really good ones. Deal with the overkill element later.

By selling Tsimikas. It's quite simple really and I agree with the above. He's a stand-out player with plenty of Prem experience.

Doesn't make a heap of sense for the back three, Trent IWB argument mind.
clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:22:54 pm
LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:14:23 pm
He's class. I love him. There probably are questions defensively in the same way there are for Trent, but I think the positives outweigh that. He was playing as a forward for Wolves at times last season!

Yeah he's quality going forward. But two attacking full backs with no world class no.6 is asking for trouble imo. If we got a no.6 in I'd change my opinion on it.
killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:25:10 pm
clinical on Today at 12:11:57 pm
You can when you lack elsewhere. One of them would have to leave.

We don't actually lack players anywhere, we have a lot of them across all positions. But we need an injection of really top players into this squad and if Ait Nouri is available, we should consider it.
