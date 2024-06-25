For me, that is good news. Apart from Thiago, Matip, Adrian and Ramsay (loan already agreed), everyone else will be assessed by Slot in pre season, and then the decisions will be made ...
Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Carvalho - Gakpo - Jota
Koumas - Danns - Gordon - Doak
Jones - Mac Allister - Szoboszlai
Gravenberch - Endo - Elliott
Clark - Bajcetic - Morton - McConnell
Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Quansah - Gomez - Bradley
Beck - Scanlon - Chambers - Van den Berg
Williams - Phillips
Alisson
Kelleher
Jaros - Davies - Pitaluga - Mrozek
Thanks for this it's a really neat way to look at the squad depth. It's certainly a solid squad. The main job to begin with is who to let go to play games elsewhere via a sale or loan.
Sold and not replaced likely to be Williams and Phillips. Possibly also Van Den Berg and Morton which are higher risk sales if they kick on.
Loaned are probably Davies, Pitaluga, Clark, McConnell, Koumas and Gordon. Beck, Scanlon and Chambers will probably set for loans but one of them may have a chance to stick around as a back up.
For sales of more senior players it is possible for Kelleher, Tsimikas and Carvalho. All three could trigger a buy decision.
Aside from that, it would be big news to see anyone else go and any other transfer out would definitely trigger a first team incoming signing.
Basically, they don't need to do anything other than get some contracts signed. It puts them in a position of power really to do something opportunistic when a great deal presents itself.
We won't be desperate buyers, we can make a nice profit on some players and we can be picky.
I think they'll buy that left sided CB and a winger and leave the DM position for another time when a new talent emerges.