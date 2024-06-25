« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3520 on: Yesterday at 11:07:26 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:47:51 am
I've been reading about Forest needing to free up some cash ASAP. What's feedback on Murillo as a defender?

He is ok. Not good enough for us.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3521 on: Yesterday at 11:26:01 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:47:51 am
I've been reading about Forest needing to free up some cash ASAP. What's feedback on Murillo as a defender?

Good player but a bit mental with his passing/dribbling/positioning.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3522 on: Yesterday at 11:41:47 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:26:01 am
Good player but a bit mental with his passing/dribbling/positioning.

So 'shit' in other words.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3523 on: Yesterday at 11:48:32 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on June 25, 2024, 07:35:30 pm
From, what are your expectations for next season?

Top 4 and a good run at the CL with current squad. Maybe one of the cups.

Could challenge more with the right signings but it's Slot's first year.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3524 on: Yesterday at 12:10:58 pm »
The correct signings and remembering that the first 15 minutes of games are actually really important and I see no reason why we can't match the 82 points we got last season, hopefully bettering it. Not that I really expect that but it should definitely be the aim.

I feel really passionately that they have to back the manager this summer. Alright, probably not him picking the players but hopefully they can find the absolute best available in the positions we need. When we were at our best under Klopp it was always disappointing we never had a bigger, more quality laden squad, now the squad isn't the problem, we just need the inclusion of a few more quality players who are ready to contribute. Most importantly for me it's a top quality defensive mid and left winger (Cody?) and just below that I'd not mind a new left back to challenge Robertson and a centre half with a bit of longevity/availability/quality to take us forward beyond Van Dijk's time. The latter two can possibly wait, see also a long-term Salah replacement.

Get them signed, and if we get them right, the squad really will be looking good. We did good last season but there is definitely ways Slot can improve us.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3525 on: Yesterday at 12:46:25 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on June 25, 2024, 07:35:30 pm
From, what are your expectations for next season?

Top 4 would be a good result given a massive change. I don't expect us to spend much money either given we spent £100m net last summer. Which for us is mega money.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3526 on: Yesterday at 01:20:49 pm »
It is so so quiet. Not a rumour to be heard from anyone of any note.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3527 on: Yesterday at 01:21:50 pm »
James Pearce said we are not in for Nico Williams.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3528 on: Yesterday at 01:23:02 pm »
The calm before the calm.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3529 on: Yesterday at 01:30:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:21:50 pm
James Pearce said we are not in for Nico Williams.

Let me be the first to say welcome Nico
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3530 on: Yesterday at 01:36:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:21:50 pm
James Pearce said we are not in for Nico Williams.

Makes sense. He's at his best on the left, and we have too many players that prefer the left side as things stand. We need a right sided player.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3531 on: Yesterday at 01:40:08 pm »
Alright nerds, here's a new one for you, TTRP

INTRODUCING TTRP - Time Taken to Release a Pass

-Used to measure pass releasing time for each player.
-Calculated using passes received by the player and passes post winning the ball.
-Winning the ball includes Recoveries, Tackles, Interceptions, Aerials

https://twitter.com/pranav_m28/status/1805315275920912547

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3532 on: Yesterday at 01:47:59 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on June 25, 2024, 07:35:30 pm
From, what are your expectations for next season?


A clearly defined way of playing and progression in impact and consistency of the players in the 21-25 type age bracket that have promise but some doubts about them.


If we do the above then league positions etc will take care of themselves
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3533 on: Yesterday at 01:59:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 25, 2024, 09:53:12 pm
Only squirrels?

U Garte B Kidding me..
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3534 on: Yesterday at 01:59:48 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 01:21:50 pm
James Pearce said we are not in for Nico Williams.

Shitting on rumours before they even become rumours.. It's that quiet.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3535 on: Yesterday at 02:14:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:20:49 pm
It is so so quiet. Not a rumour to be heard from anyone of any note.

I've heard a rumour about you.

A genuine rumour.

Meaning it's genuinely a rumour.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3536 on: Yesterday at 02:51:33 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 01:36:39 pm
Makes sense. He's at his best on the left, and we have too many players that prefer the left side as things stand. We need a right sided player.
Exactly. Gakpo looking good too, and Diaz finished the season in a great way.
Very unlikely, unless the Barcelona rumours materialize.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3537 on: Yesterday at 03:23:58 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 01:59:48 pm
Shitting on rumours before they even become rumours.. It's that quiet.
A rumour is not a rumour that doesn't die...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3538 on: Yesterday at 04:01:08 pm »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3539 on: Yesterday at 06:55:29 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on June 25, 2024, 07:35:30 pm
From, what are your expectations for next season?

Putting down the ground work for a title challenge in 25/26. I think it would be more of a pleasant surprise if Slot goes toe to toe with Pep and Arteta in his first season and we finish in and around the 90 point mark.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3540 on: Yesterday at 07:06:07 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on June 25, 2024, 07:35:30 pm
From, what are your expectations for next season?

win the league and CL !  :wave 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3541 on: Yesterday at 09:23:39 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:20:49 pm
It is so so quiet. Not a rumour to be heard from anyone of any note.

For me, that is good news. Apart from Thiago, Matip, Adrian and Ramsay (loan already agreed), everyone else will be assessed by Slot in pre season, and then the decisions will be made ...

Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Carvalho - Gakpo - Jota
Koumas - Danns - Gordon - Doak

Jones - Mac Allister - Szoboszlai
Gravenberch - Endo - Elliott
Clark - Bajcetic - Morton - McConnell

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Quansah - Gomez - Bradley
Beck - Scanlon - Chambers - Van den Berg
Williams - Phillips

Alisson
Kelleher
Jaros - Davies - Pitaluga - Mrozek
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3542 on: Yesterday at 11:13:44 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:23:39 pm
For me, that is good news. Apart from Thiago, Matip, Adrian and Ramsay (loan already agreed), everyone else will be assessed by Slot in pre season, and then the decisions will be made ...

Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Carvalho - Gakpo - Jota
Koumas - Danns - Gordon - Doak

Jones - Mac Allister - Szoboszlai
Gravenberch - Endo - Elliott
Clark - Bajcetic - Morton - McConnell

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Quansah - Gomez - Bradley
Beck - Scanlon - Chambers - Van den Berg
Williams - Phillips

Alisson
Kelleher
Jaros - Davies - Pitaluga - Mrozek

Thanks for this it's a really neat way to look at the squad depth. It's certainly a solid squad. The main job to begin with is who to let go to play games elsewhere via a sale or loan.

Sold and not replaced likely to  be Williams and Phillips. Possibly also Van Den Berg and Morton which are higher risk sales if they kick on.

Loaned are probably Davies, Pitaluga, Clark, McConnell, Koumas and Gordon. Beck, Scanlon and Chambers will probably set for loans but one of them may have a chance to stick around as a back up.

For sales of more senior players it is possible for Kelleher, Tsimikas and Carvalho. All three could trigger a buy decision.

Aside from that, it would be big news to see anyone else go and any other transfer out would definitely trigger a first team incoming signing.

Basically, they don't need to do anything other than get some contracts signed. It puts them in a position of power really to do something opportunistic when a great deal presents itself.

We won't be desperate buyers, we can make a nice profit on some players and we can be picky.

I think they'll buy that left sided CB and a winger and leave the DM position for another time when a new talent emerges.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3543 on: Yesterday at 11:34:52 pm »
I read kante will leave Saudi league. Any possibility of signing him?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3544 on: Yesterday at 11:35:56 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 11:13:44 pm
Thanks for this it's a really neat way to look at the squad depth. It's certainly a solid squad. The main job to begin with is who to let go to play games elsewhere via a sale or loan.

Sold and not replaced likely to  be Williams and Phillips. Possibly also Van Den Berg and Morton which are higher risk sales if they kick on.

Loaned are probably Davies, Pitaluga, Clark, McConnell, Koumas and Gordon. Beck, Scanlon and Chambers will probably set for loans but one of them may have a chance to stick around as a back up.

For sales of more senior players it is possible for Kelleher, Tsimikas and Carvalho. All three could trigger a buy decision.

Aside from that, it would be big news to see anyone else go and any other transfer out would definitely trigger a first team incoming signing.

Basically, they don't need to do anything other than get some contracts signed. It puts them in a position of power really to do something opportunistic when a great deal presents itself.

We won't be desperate buyers, we can make a nice profit on some players and we can be picky.

I think they'll buy that left sided CB and a winger and leave the DM position for another time when a new talent emerges.

Yeah, I think that this summer we will go with projects like Calafiori and Bakayoko (not necessarily those players), with a view of them becoming the long term successors of Van Dijk and Salah. The defensive midfield position is particularly interesting, and I think our long term plans for it will depend on how Bajcetic presents himself ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3545 on: Yesterday at 11:38:23 pm »
Legohead is after Calafiori now.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3546 on: Yesterday at 11:51:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:38:23 pm
Legohead is after Calafiori now.

Probably bullshit, since he has Gabriel (26) at the position. Calafiori won't move to a club where he won't have a clear future as a starting central defender ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3547 on: Today at 12:46:00 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:38:23 pm
Legohead is after Calafiori now.
For some reason his name always rings like Karfiol in my ears... I'm gonna roast me some for dinner tonight.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3548 on: Today at 12:58:02 am »
Bogdan in yet?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3549 on: Today at 07:19:04 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:51:13 pm
Probably bullshit, since he has Gabriel (26) at the position. Calafiori won't move to a club where he won't have a clear future as a starting central defender ...

Unless they play him LB as there was talk of them wanting rid of Zinchenko. Not like Legohead doesn't have form for copying the almighty Pep and playing CBs as the back 4
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3550 on: Today at 07:38:50 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:23:39 pm
For me, that is good news. Apart from Thiago, Matip, Adrian and Ramsay (loan already agreed), everyone else will be assessed by Slot in pre season, and then the decisions will be made ...

Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Carvalho - Gakpo - Jota
Koumas - Danns - Gordon - Doak

Jones - Mac Allister - Szoboszlai
Gravenberch - Endo - Elliott
Clark - Bajcetic - Morton - McConnell

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Quansah - Gomez - Bradley
Beck - Scanlon - Chambers - Van den Berg
Williams - Phillips

Alisson
Kelleher
Jaros - Davies - Pitaluga - Mrozek

A few of those are below par for a Top 3 side and some are injury prone or getting on a bit.

Depth can be misleading sometimes.

That said, I think two in.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3551 on: Today at 08:49:31 am »
Napoli lad is good
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3552 on: Today at 09:02:12 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:49:31 am
Napoli lad is good
He was good
But if we replaced Diaz with Kvara im not taht sure it improves us massively.
Kvara doesnt look like someone who would replicate Mane in terms of goals & pressing.

I actually think Gakpo has more potential to get near Mane's production from the left in terms of goals & assists although not an easy on the eye as Kvara
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3553 on: Today at 09:11:51 am »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 07:19:04 am
Unless they play him LB as there was talk of them wanting rid of Zinchenko. Not like Legohead doesn't have form for copying the almighty Pep and playing CBs as the back 4

Yeah I think that's the way it's going now. Those two just packing the back line with centre backs.
