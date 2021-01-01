« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 151623 times)

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,950
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3480 on: Yesterday at 03:48:37 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 03:19:34 pm
Jota missed training for Portugal, I love him but I worry another season of 50% of it missed.

Theo Squires
@TheoSquiresECHO
·
38m
🤕 Diogo Jota missed 47 of #LFC's 110 matches (43%) because of injury over the past two seasons.

He sat out team training for Portugal on Monday in an unwanted reminder of such woes. A luxury the Reds can't rely on, it's a dilemma they need to solve.

Szoboszlai has missed a couple of Hungary's training sessions and yet played every game. I wouldn't take it as him being injured. Sometimes a player just needs another day recovery, he could be doing recovery work or training away from the group.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,761
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3481 on: Yesterday at 04:03:14 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 03:48:37 pm
Szoboszlai has missed a couple of Hungary's training sessions and yet played every game. I wouldn't take it as him being injured. Sometimes a player just needs another day recovery, he could be doing recovery work or training away from the group.

I hope so, a fit Jota for a full season would be brilliant.
Logged

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,495
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3482 on: Yesterday at 04:06:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:40:54 pm
Which of you clowns are trying to sell Jota now? Our most clinical forward you idiots.
I don't think anyone's doubting his ability. But he signed in 2020 and has only once gone above 2000 minutes in a full season for us.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,263
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3483 on: Yesterday at 04:07:03 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 03:48:37 pm
Szoboszlai has missed a couple of Hungary's training sessions and yet played every game. I wouldn't take it as him being injured. Sometimes a player just needs another day recovery, he could be doing recovery work or training away from the group.

That would make more sense had he not been an unused sub in their last game ;D

It can't be a serious injury though, otherwise he'd have been sent back. So really, him missing games isn't the worst thing in the world for us providing he's fit for our pre-season.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,447
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3484 on: Yesterday at 04:08:54 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on Yesterday at 04:06:04 pm
I don't think anyone's doubting his ability. But he signed in 2020 and has only once gone above 2000 minutes in a full season for us.

RAWK would sell their grandma's if it felt the need to come out on top of an argument. 
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,447
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3485 on: Yesterday at 04:59:16 pm »
There might be smoke to this Eze rumour. More dynamic than Olise and can play Midfield.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,722
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3486 on: Yesterday at 05:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:59:16 pm
There might be smoke to this Eze rumour. More dynamic than Olise and can play Midfield.

Eze is great. He is more closer to a midfielder than Olise is, who is closer to a forward, so it depends on how Slot wants to set up.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,519
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3487 on: Yesterday at 05:19:14 pm »
Eze is class, just dont really know where we would play him. We're overloaded with CMs for the 10 and 8
Logged

Offline Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3488 on: Yesterday at 06:21:14 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 03:31:45 pm
I like Eze but not sure what he brings to us we dont already have in abundance.
Pace - you can never have too much
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,481
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3489 on: Yesterday at 06:24:07 pm »
"Sepp van den Berg and Tyler Morton are set to join up with their team-mates for pre-season despite interest. They will be given a chance to impress." [James Pearce and Andy Jones]
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,722
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3490 on: Yesterday at 06:31:31 pm »
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Yesterday at 06:21:14 pm
Pace - you can never have too much

He isnt that quick.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,946
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3491 on: Yesterday at 06:38:17 pm »
Sign Gakpo!
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,481
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3492 on: Yesterday at 07:02:05 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:38:17 pm
Sign Gakpo!

Weren't we supposed to sell him, since he was not good enough?
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,371
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3493 on: Yesterday at 07:22:45 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 06:24:07 pm
"Sepp van den Berg and Tyler Morton are set to join up with their team-mates for pre-season despite interest. They will be given a chance to impress." [James Pearce and Andy Jones]

Carvalho as well? The call should be Slot's. Hopefully they're keen to take their chance
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,447
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3494 on: Yesterday at 07:33:10 pm »
Quote
[@JBurtTelegraph]
Manuel Ugarte is expected to leave PSG this summer.
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,940
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3495 on: Yesterday at 07:35:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:22:45 pm
Carvalho as well? The call should be Slot's. Hopefully they're keen to take their chance

From, what are your expectations for next season?
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,659
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3496 on: Yesterday at 07:41:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:33:10 pm


Oh no. The Ugarte wankathan last year was painful.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3497 on: Yesterday at 07:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:41:19 pm
Oh no. The Ugarte wankathan last year was painful.
Use lube.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,659
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3498 on: Yesterday at 07:43:41 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 07:42:41 pm
Use lube.

;D But let me check just check his stats first.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,481
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3499 on: Yesterday at 08:27:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:22:45 pm
Carvalho as well? The call should be Slot's. Hopefully they're keen to take their chance

Very likely. I am not expecting for Van den Berg, Morton and Carvalho to be sold, before Slot has the chance to work with them in pre season ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,481
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3500 on: Yesterday at 08:28:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:33:10 pm
[@JBurtTelegraph]
Manuel Ugarte is expected to leave PSG this summer.

I am willing to take him on loan, with an option to buy next summer ...
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,133
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3501 on: Yesterday at 09:02:34 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:28:47 pm
I am willing to take him on loan, with an option to buy next summer ...

thats nice of you Mac, where you getting the money from?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,761
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3502 on: Yesterday at 09:12:31 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:02:34 pm
thats nice of you Mac, where you getting the money from?

Selling hazels onlyfans.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,213
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3503 on: Yesterday at 09:53:12 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 09:12:31 pm
Selling hazels onlyfans.
Only squirrels?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 860
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3504 on: Yesterday at 09:58:00 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 08:28:47 pm
I am willing to take him on loan, with an option to buy next summer ...

Really?

Im genuinely not a fan of the whole loan/loan with an option to buy at our level. Cant think of many that have ever worked out for top clubs. I think with all the data available we dont need to have a look at players anymore and I imagine wed be pretty desperate if we started looking for loans.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3505 on: Yesterday at 10:23:03 pm »
that was an fa cup match tonight

england would have lost on penalties
Logged

Offline Dazzer23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3506 on: Yesterday at 10:33:34 pm »
Won the group, won the group, won the group, its all Im hearing

We were up against 3 countries the size of Chorley
Logged

Offline Darwinsawinsawin

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3507 on: Yesterday at 11:02:09 pm »
My instinct as an FM-connoisseur tells me that another Uruguayan would potentially help Darwin settle better and build his confidence, so seeing him on the market again excites me somewhat. Another alternative would be to maybe work with Barca to tempt some sort of Diaz-Araujo deal, but they really seem to love him, so that seems off the table for the time being.

I think generally I just like not having 11 different nations in the first XI, but I assume Edwards and Huges are above such squadbuilding aesthetics
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,834
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3508 on: Yesterday at 11:22:07 pm »
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,438
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3509 on: Yesterday at 11:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:41:19 pm
Oh no. The Ugarte wankathan last year was painful.

Ugarte to hold and give but do it at the right time.
Logged

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 258
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3510 on: Yesterday at 11:42:18 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:58:00 pm
Really?

Im genuinely not a fan of the whole loan/loan with an option to buy at our level. Cant think of many that have ever worked out for top clubs. I think with all the data available we dont need to have a look at players anymore and I imagine wed be pretty desperate if we started looking for loans.

I remember a certain South American DM that was on loan with us before signing permanently who did quite well.

I dont want Ugarte though.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,481
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3511 on: Yesterday at 11:55:19 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:58:00 pm
Really?

Im genuinely not a fan of the whole loan/loan with an option to buy at our level. Cant think of many that have ever worked out for top clubs. I think with all the data available we dont need to have a look at players anymore and I imagine wed be pretty desperate if we started looking for loans.

How boring ...
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,497
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3512 on: Today at 04:39:11 am »
Eze couldn't make less sense. The last type of player we need more of. Surprised he's 26 in a few days, doesn't feel like he's been around that long.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,834
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3513 on: Today at 08:52:10 am »
Ugarte makes sense for us, if we want a destroyer next to Mac Allister.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 