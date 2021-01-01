Szoboszlai has missed a couple of Hungary's training sessions and yet played every game. I wouldn't take it as him being injured. Sometimes a player just needs another day recovery, he could be doing recovery work or training away from the group.



That would make more sense had he not been an unused sub in their last gameIt can't be a serious injury though, otherwise he'd have been sent back. So really, him missing games isn't the worst thing in the world for us providing he's fit for our pre-season.