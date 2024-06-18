« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 147203 times)

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,470
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3400 on: Yesterday at 10:27:27 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 10:20:55 pm
I think a deal just became a whole lot easier?

That would be really great, if true. Bologna already have Lucumi who is a very solid left footed central defender, so Van den Berg could start for them if he goes there ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,395
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3401 on: Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:27:07 pm
If I have to go on a desperate run in the 98th minute to salvage an equaliser, I have already made a mistake.

GOAT reply from the GOAT.  8)
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,000
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3402 on: Yesterday at 10:31:12 pm »
Someone has already been playing funny buggers with his Wiki page. Very messily mind
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,470
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3403 on: Yesterday at 10:31:19 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on Yesterday at 10:27:08 pm
He mostly played as a left back until last season.

It seems that he has played more games as a left fullback than as a central defender. Which makes him perfect for us at the moment, replacing Tsimikas on the squad ...
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,622
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3404 on: Yesterday at 10:32:38 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 10:20:55 pm
I think a deal just became a whole lot easier?

I don't think it makes it easier. Bologna have let it be known they don't want players.They owe Basel a substantial sell-on. If they were after Van den Berg it would be a separate deal. They've already turned down Juventus' offer of cash + players
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,470
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3405 on: Yesterday at 10:34:31 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:32:38 pm
I don't think it makes it easier. Bologna have let it be known they don't want players.They owe Basel a substantial sell-on. If they were after Van den Berg it would be a separate deal. They've already turned down Juventus' offer of cash + players

But if Bologna are after Van den Berg regardless of Calafiori coming to us, it will make the deal easier ...
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3406 on: Yesterday at 10:37:22 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 10:20:55 pm
I think a deal just became a whole lot easier?
Let the accounting shenanigans begin!
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,622
  • Dutch Class
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3407 on: Yesterday at 10:37:38 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:31:19 pm
It seems that he has played more games as a left fullback than as a central defender. Which makes him perfect for us at the moment, replacing Tsimikas on the squad ...

James Horncastle pointed out that he joined Bologna in part because he didn't want to play as LB on a regular basis and wanted to play as a CB. I think a more likely scenario in the event we bought him would be for him and Gomez to share back-up LB duties with Tsimikas not outright replaced
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,395
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3408 on: Yesterday at 10:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:31:12 pm
Someone has already been playing funny buggers with his Wiki page. Very messily mind

Not me guv...
Logged

Offline End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,839
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3409 on: Yesterday at 10:42:08 pm »
Matip like late gallop.
Logged
No time for caution.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,704
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3410 on: Yesterday at 10:42:43 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:37:38 pm
James Horncastle pointed out that he joined Bologna in part because he didn't want to play as LB on a regular basis and wanted to play as a CB. I think a more likely scenario in the event we bought him would be for him and Gomez to share back-up LB duties with Tsimikas not outright replaced

If he was sharing backup left back duties then how many games is he actually getting at centreback?
Logged

Offline jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3411 on: Yesterday at 10:56:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:08:52 pm
He's been liking LFC stories about him coming to us on Instagram mate.  ;D

Fair enough. :)
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,077
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3412 on: Yesterday at 11:02:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:27:07 pm
If I have to go on a desperate run in the 98th minute to salvage an equaliser, I have already made a mistake.

 :lmao
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,470
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3413 on: Yesterday at 11:18:45 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:37:38 pm
James Horncastle pointed out that he joined Bologna in part because he didn't want to play as LB on a regular basis and wanted to play as a CB. I think a more likely scenario in the event we bought him would be for him and Gomez to share back-up LB duties with Tsimikas not outright replaced

The good thing with Calafiori would be that he could deputize for both Van Dijk and Robertson. If Tsimikas is to leave, his 1,500 minutes from last season would become available. Calafiori would be able to get a good portion of those minutes, as well as deputizing for Virgil in the domestic cups as a central defender ...
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,493
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3414 on: Yesterday at 11:50:40 pm »
I reckon we effectively moved on from Yoro a while ago and are just keeping our hat in the ring just in case. It feels like there's legs in the Calafiori links though.

Italian players make me nervous because they always seem to struggle in England for whatever reason, and our track record speaks for itself, but he does look a superb talent and the reported fees seem too good to be true.

Having said all that, I'm bored of Madrid having first dibs on Europe's next top young talent every summer.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3415 on: Yesterday at 11:59:48 pm »
Im a bit nervous of signing Italian players. It is probably irrational, but weve had a few underwhelming goes at it over the years, and there may be an issue in settling.

Obviously if we sign the lad you would have to think the support systems are more robust these days for him to succeed. He looks like he can play, and can cover LCB and LB while making a case for himself to be in the side long term.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3416 on: Today at 12:05:17 am »
I mean, by the law of averages, we've got to get it right one day, right?
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3417 on: Today at 02:04:56 am »
Hopefully!
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,154
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3418 on: Today at 04:26:48 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 10:20:55 pm
I think a deal just became a whole lot easier?

Watch the other clubs accuse us of FFP/PSR regulations if Sepp goes in the other direction ::)
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3419 on: Today at 07:19:57 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:27:07 pm
If I have to go on a desperate run in the 98th minute to salvage an equaliser, I have already made a mistake.

Lol.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,853
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3420 on: Today at 07:54:43 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:32:38 pm
I don't think it makes it easier. Bologna have let it be known they don't want players.They owe Basel a substantial sell-on. If they were after Van den Berg it would be a separate deal. They've already turned down Juventus' offer of cash + players
Does a player swap not reduce the amount they have to give Basel? Could it be that they simply didn't want the player (Moise Kean) offered and/or the top-up cash being offered was not attractive enough?
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,427
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3421 on: Today at 08:24:46 am »
Bought for 4.5m and sell for 47m (£40m). 17m back to Basel for the 40% sell-on fee leaves them 30m to spend 23m (£20m) on SvdB. Pocket 7m.

This football Monopoly game is a piece of piss.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,037
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3422 on: Today at 08:44:35 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Yesterday at 10:20:55 pm
I think a deal just became a whole lot easier?

Normally swap talk is fanciful. But I feel these days that swaps may become more popular.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3423 on: Today at 09:14:47 am »
We need Calafiori to have a shocking game. He'll be getting others interested.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,748
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3424 on: Today at 09:15:28 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:24:46 am
Bought for 4.5m and sell for 47m (£40m). 17m back to Basel for the 40% sell-on fee leaves them 30m to spend 23m (£20m) on SvdB. Pocket 7m.

This football Monopoly game is a piece of piss.

Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,153
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3425 on: Today at 09:30:11 am »
Is there a decent source linking us to Calaifroi or is it the standard use a big English club in their copy by the tabloids there?
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,748
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3426 on: Today at 09:36:44 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:30:11 am
Is there a decent source linking us to Calaifroi or is it the standard use a big English club in their copy by the tabloids there?

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/06/liverpool-have-already-enquired-over-deal-for-italys-new-standout-centre-back/

This uses the link from The Athletics James Horncastle here https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5565759/2024/06/18/manchester-united-arsenal-transfer-news-liverpool/

Which players could be leaving?
Interest in hybrid centre-back Riccardo Calafiori was already high on the back of his exceptional season for Bologna. His performance for Italy against Albania at the weekend did not go unnoticed either.

A number of Premier League clubs have inquired after him including Liverpool, Newcastle, Brighton and West Ham. Understandably, Bologna wish to keep the 22-year-old and can offer him Champions League football next season.

Our wish is to bring back most of the squad, Bologna chief executive Claudio Fenucci said, but vultures continue to circle their best players. Joshua Zirkzee, 23, has a 40m clause in his contract. As for Calafiori, former club Basel has a sell-on option of around 40 per cent and 50 per cent.

If Bologna cant keep him, they must hope his value rises exponentially over the next month. Juventus remain in pole position for his signing. They wish to reunite him with Thiago Motta, who left Bologna to become Juventus coach at the end of the season.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:44:19 am by Draex »
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,349
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3427 on: Today at 09:37:29 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:30:11 am
Is there a decent source linking us to Calaifroi or is it the standard use a big English club in their copy by the tabloids there?

I'm still looking for a reliable source to tell me he's good looking.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3428 on: Today at 09:39:05 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:30:11 am
Is there a decent source linking us to Calaifroi or is it the standard use a big English club in their copy by the tabloids there?

It's mostly that but Romano has also confirmed interest which gives it a bit more weight.

I think we are genuinely interested. How interested I don't know but I do think his name is on one of our list however short and immediate that list is. Is he one of the many players in Europe we watch somewhat or is he someone we want to buy now?
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,954
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3429 on: Today at 10:07:14 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:08:52 pm
He's been liking LFC stories about him coming to us on Instagram mate.  ;D
Everytime without fail. Hes done this, hes done that. Youre setting yaself up to fail again. Like with Alonso, Amorim, when ya told us all its a done deal etc and I cant remember the others but theres been Chuffin loads ;D
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,949
  • ...All the best
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3430 on: Today at 10:11:16 am »
When Arsenal and City started using CBs as fullbacks I thought it was gonna be to the detriment of their attacking play but it was anything but.

At least we'd have this option available if we ever wanted to use it. As for adaption in a back 5 where you have Ali and Virgil helping you and guiding you it'd be a piece of cake imo.

How good is he in the air?
Logged

Offline PaleBlueDot

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3431 on: Today at 10:13:18 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:14:47 am
We need Calafiori to have a shocking game. He'll be getting others interested.

Agreed, none of this stuff again  :D ;

Quote
Riccardo Calafiori was shining again for Italy against Croatia 🇮🇹

◎ won 100% of his aerial duels.
◎ completed 93% of his passes.
◎ was not dribbled past once in the entire game.
◎ created more chances (4) than any other player.
◎ provided the assist for Zaccagnis winner.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3432 on: Today at 10:37:31 am »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 10:13:18 am
Agreed, none of this stuff again  :D ;

Absolute idiot is going to start a bidding war.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,890
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3433 on: Today at 10:53:54 am »
is Calafiori like the more afforable unicorn of a LCB we have been after all this time?
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,000
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3434 on: Today at 10:54:43 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 10:53:54 am
is Calafiori like the more afforable unicorn of a LCB we have been after all this time?

Hopefully we are working behind the scenes on it. And Hughes isn't partying it up with Jorg.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3435 on: Today at 10:55:24 am »
what a load of texts

is there any youtube compilation of him making him look like the lovechild of maldini and cannavaro for us to get excited to?
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3436 on: Today at 11:03:34 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Today at 10:11:16 am
When Arsenal and City started using CBs as fullbacks I thought it was gonna be to the detriment of their attacking play but it was anything but.

At least we'd have this option available if we ever wanted to use it. As for adaption in a back 5 where you have Ali and Virgil helping you and guiding you it'd be a piece of cake imo.

How good is he in the air?
Arsenal had less open play goals than Newcastle and Chelsea. Think as teams starting getting better at pressing teams in to having to use their full backs high and wide we'll see sides going back to needing more in possession/final this from their full backs. Think you could see a bit of this in the Fa Cup final.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,000
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3437 on: Today at 11:15:24 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 10:55:24 am
what a load of texts

is there any youtube compilation of him making him look like the lovechild of maldini and cannavaro for us to get excited to?
Yes, several.

I only have one concern, and that how he would deal with very strong CFs, because hes not that big.
But more and more teams focus on pace up front, so Im not sure its such a big deal.
He would be a step away from VVD and Konate though.

Or hes our new DM. He seems to have all the tools needed. Looks a bit like Bajcetic
Logged

Online TtotheVizzo

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3438 on: Today at 11:23:53 am »
Just seen someone suggest that Arsenal would prefer to do business after June, as the window for PSR moves forward, given they spent quite a lot last summer.

Could be we are in a similar boat?
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3439 on: Today at 11:27:47 am »
I believe we're well within the PSR guidelines. (mingebags)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Up
« previous next »
 