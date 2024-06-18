Is there a decent source linking us to Calaifroi or is it the standard use a big English club in their copy by the tabloids there?https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/06/liverpool-have-already-enquired-over-deal-for-italys-new-standout-centre-back/
This uses the link from The Athletics James Horncastle here https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/5565759/2024/06/18/manchester-united-arsenal-transfer-news-liverpool/
Which players could be leaving?
Interest in hybrid centre-back Riccardo Calafiori was already high on the back of his exceptional season for Bologna. His performance for Italy against Albania at the weekend did not go unnoticed either.
A number of Premier League clubs have inquired after him including Liverpool, Newcastle, Brighton and West Ham. Understandably, Bologna wish to keep the 22-year-old and can offer him Champions League football next season.
Our wish is to bring back most of the squad, Bologna chief executive Claudio Fenucci said, but vultures continue to circle their best players. Joshua Zirkzee, 23, has a 40m clause in his contract. As for Calafiori, former club Basel has a sell-on option of around 40 per cent and 50 per cent.
If Bologna cant keep him, they must hope his value rises exponentially over the next month. Juventus remain in pole position for his signing. They wish to reunite him with Thiago Motta, who left Bologna to become Juventus coach at the end of the season.