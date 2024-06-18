I reckon we effectively moved on from Yoro a while ago and are just keeping our hat in the ring just in case. It feels like there's legs in the Calafiori links though.



Italian players make me nervous because they always seem to struggle in England for whatever reason, and our track record speaks for itself, but he does look a superb talent and the reported fees seem too good to be true.



Having said all that, I'm bored of Madrid having first dibs on Europe's next top young talent every summer.