Online Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3280 on: Today at 05:01:05 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:22:23 pm
If it's true about Salah playing central, couldn't Diaz play on the right?
Doesn't he mainly play there for Columbia?

I think he had some of his best performances last season from the right.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3281 on: Today at 05:15:58 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:54:06 pm
Selling Morton et al Would certainly  help us with our PSR problem that we dont have ;D

For us, we spend the cash we have and that is what weve always done so cash matters far more (like in a normal  business!)

But, the question is, how much spare cash is there after last summers investment?

I'd want to keep Morton if he is decent in pre-season. He's had two excellent loans and has shown enough to warrant a place in the squad. He's a very talented young lad and he was thrown on by Jurgen in the Champions League vs Porto and even away at Tottenham as a starter and he didn't let us down at all. After 2 seasons of regular football, I genuinely think he may be ready to challenge and given that we aren't super deep in those deeper midfield positions, he could be a solution, especially since we don't seem to like any of the no.6 options available in the market.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3282 on: Today at 05:22:23 pm »
£40m is a fair starting point for Kelleher. This is not exactly a Van den Berg situation. We need to replace him.

Even £30m wouldn't be bad.
Online koptommy93

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3283 on: Today at 05:52:08 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:22:23 pm
£40m is a fair starting point for Kelleher. This is not exactly a Van den Berg situation. We need to replace him.

Even £30m wouldn't be bad.
No one is paying 40m for kelleher, lol.
Online kop306

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3284 on: Today at 05:57:18 pm »
more good news with adrian leaving

those wanting morton to stay dont realise we have trey comming through
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3285 on: Today at 05:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:01:05 pm
I think he had some of his best performances last season from the right.
Cheers, I knew that he had a few spells on the right for club and Country.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3286 on: Today at 05:57:58 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 05:57:18 pm
more good news with adrian leaving

those wanting morton to stay dont realise we have trey comming through

Definitely had Forgot about Trey.
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3287 on: Today at 06:01:53 pm »
Quote
Real Betis are finalising a deal to sign Adrian.



[@abcdesevilla]
Online Draex

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 06:14:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 05:57:53 pm
Cheers, I knew that he had a few spells on the right for club and Country.

Might be less games than I remember but Jota on the left and Diaz on the right we played some lovely football. Had Bradley at right back as well.
