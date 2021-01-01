Selling Morton et al Would certainly help us with our PSR problem that we dont have
For us, we spend the cash we have and that is what weve always done so cash matters far more (like in a normal business!)
But, the question is, how much spare cash is there after last summers investment?
I'd want to keep Morton if he is decent in pre-season. He's had two excellent loans and has shown enough to warrant a place in the squad. He's a very talented young lad and he was thrown on by Jurgen in the Champions League vs Porto and even away at Tottenham as a starter and he didn't let us down at all. After 2 seasons of regular football, I genuinely think he may be ready to challenge and given that we aren't super deep in those deeper midfield positions, he could be a solution, especially since we don't seem to like any of the no.6 options available in the market.