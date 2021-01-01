Selling Morton et al Would certainly help us with our PSR problem that we dont have



For us, we spend the cash we have and that is what weve always done so cash matters far more (like in a normal business!)



But, the question is, how much spare cash is there after last summers investment?



I'd want to keep Morton if he is decent in pre-season. He's had two excellent loans and has shown enough to warrant a place in the squad. He's a very talented young lad and he was thrown on by Jurgen in the Champions League vs Porto and even away at Tottenham as a starter and he didn't let us down at all. After 2 seasons of regular football, I genuinely think he may be ready to challenge and given that we aren't super deep in those deeper midfield positions, he could be a solution, especially since we don't seem to like any of the no.6 options available in the market.