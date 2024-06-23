I've gone from thinking left wing was the biggest of our needs to probably the least of the needs we actually do have. Firstly, I do trust in Diaz, he is very good of course if not decisive and prolific enough in front of goal, but on top of him we have Gakpo, who is looking strong in the Euros of the left, I think there's a good chance he might be the main man there next season (honestly, I do feel he could be our main man in attack in general if he takes to it there under Slot). Those aren't bad options at all let's be honest.
Beyond that, I think the market for a top class arrival doesn't look great. Can probably say that about most positions at the minute though. I refuse to believe Gordon is the best we can do. That being said, he's had a decent season, and I think he should stick around at Newcastle for another year and try to improve further. If he can do that while running his contract down another year (think it runs out in 2026) then we could just be in for him next summer at a better price. Newcastle would be powerless to stop him too IMO given he's obviously a Liverpool fan and will definitely want to play here.