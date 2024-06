You want us to make our record signing a guy that hasnt scored that many goals in his career and cant even get on in a dysfunctional England side. Also he isnt very good so im not sure thats how Madrid operate either, they sign top players.



We get it, you donít rate Gordon, but you somehow rate a player called Minteh who youíve probably never watched.I donít think weíll sign Gordon this summer for the reason youíve just said, but maybe next summer we will when the fee is more digestible and the player can force through a move. Itíll also essentially give us two years of evidence of him at a high level, in a good system before heís about to peak. The season he put on last year was more than good enough for Liverpool, you keep asking people for evidence of things, yet you canít provide a single piece of evidence of why he isnít good enough. The stats are good, the eye tests are good, the performances against big clubs are good and all of his attributes mesh perfectly with how weíve played for the last decade. Youíve consistently asked for pace, heís probably the quickest winger in the league and matches it with strength, industry and football IQ. I love seeing the club sign players from within the premier league, nearly all of our most recent signings hit the ground running, they understand pressing, physicality, the pace, the calendar and thereís little to no worries that they can settle down culturally. For me there arenít many more sure things in the league or even in Europe, but heís one of the ones Iíd put my house on coming here and being brilliant from the off, it might be a bit dearer than Gakpo and Diaz, but heíll be better than either.