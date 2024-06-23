You want us to make our record signing a guy that hasnt scored that many goals in his career and cant even get on in a dysfunctional England side. Also he isnt very good so im not sure thats how Madrid operate either, they sign top players.



We get it, you dont rate Gordon, but you somehow rate a player called Minteh who youve probably never watched.I dont think well sign Gordon this summer for the reason youve just said, but maybe next summer we will when the fee is more digestible and the player can force through a move. Itll also essentially give us two years of evidence of him at a high level, in a good system before hes about to peak. The season he put on last year was more than good enough for Liverpool, you keep asking people for evidence of things, yet you cant provide a single piece of evidence of why he isnt good enough. The stats are good, the eye tests are good, the performances against big clubs are good and all of his attributes mesh perfectly with how weve played for the last decade. Youve consistently asked for pace, hes probably the quickest winger in the league and matches it with strength, industry and football IQ. I love seeing the club sign players from within the premier league, nearly all of our most recent signings hit the ground running, they understand pressing, physicality, the pace, the calendar and theres little to no worries that they can settle down culturally. For me there arent many more sure things in the league or even in Europe, but hes one of the ones Id put my house on coming here and being brilliant from the off, it might be a bit dearer than Gakpo and Diaz, but hell be better than either.