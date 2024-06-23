« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 136615 times)

Offline Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,728
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3200 on: Yesterday at 10:51:03 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:29:49 pm
Can we ban transfer talk in the transfer thread. Leave it to the actual people at the club to decide who we'll sign.

The wage talk provides context and prevents the thread from degenerating into for the yearly "Why don't we sign this player? We lack ambition".

The wages thing always seems to be used as a shutdown switch that ends discussion. Because it is in essence an unknown (in most cases) it then leads off into a yes we can and no we can't series of adversarial posts that add nothing to the discussion of actual transfers and mostly just shuts down discussion of transfers. Often leading into FSG are or are not mingebags spirals.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3201 on: Yesterday at 11:00:04 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 10:51:03 pm
The wages thing always seems to be used as a shutdown switch that ends discussion. Because it is in essence an unknown (in most cases) it then leads off into a yes we can and no we can't series of adversarial posts that add nothing to the discussion of actual transfers and mostly just shuts down discussion of transfers. Often leading into FSG are or are not mingebags spirals.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/19463617

It's both based in the present and gets proved. For example, we are not signing Williams with his current wages (present) and Olise's wage demands is probably why we didn't go for him. It's just boring when "unrealistic" signings are used as evidence that we lack ambition.

In the link above, the owner was very transparent about the strategy so I don't see why it should be a shock.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,674
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3202 on: Yesterday at 11:10:27 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:00:04 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/19463617

It's both based in the present and gets proved. For example, we are not signing Williams with his current wages (present) and Olise's wage demands is probably why we didn't go for him. It's just boring when "unrealistic" signings are used as evidence that we lack ambition.

In the link above, the owner was very transparent about the strategy so I don't see why it should be a shock.

As long as we dont sign shite like Gordon, Mbuemo, Summerville and Kudus then we can all be happy. No shite, no really good players because their initial wage is too high, lets call it a truce.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3203 on: Yesterday at 11:17:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:10:27 pm
As long as we dont sign shite like Gordon, Mbuemo, Summerville and Kudus then we can all be happy. No shite, no really good players because their initial wage is too high, lets call it a truce.
:D
Logged

Offline robertobaggio37

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,316
  • But we will conquer the ball, each fucking time.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3204 on: Today at 12:50:13 am »
One Vitinha please
Logged
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,429
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3205 on: Today at 02:33:26 am »
https://x.com/lee_ryder/status/1804656716874756485?t=5jBWZ8x15-JIERAxVqPBGw&s=19

Be interesting to see who this ends up being.  If we are keeping all our senior attackers a signing like this probably makes sense.
Logged

Online J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,651
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3206 on: Today at 02:51:09 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 02:33:26 am
https://x.com/lee_ryder/status/1804656716874756485?t=5jBWZ8x15-JIERAxVqPBGw&s=19

Be interesting to see who this ends up being.  If we are keeping all our senior attackers a signing like this probably makes sense.

Its the bitters.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,553
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3207 on: Today at 02:54:21 am »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 02:51:09 am
Its the bitters.
With DCL going the other way. More PSR bollocks.
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,429
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3208 on: Today at 04:16:05 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:54:21 am
With DCL going the other way. More PSR bollocks.

What a way to ruin a kids career.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 856
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3209 on: Today at 07:35:05 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 09:10:36 pm
Or Madrid.

Ive always felt using foreign clubs as examples of how to operate is a little pointless. Could Madrid operate how they do if they were an English club, competing in the PL in a league of billionaires? Its a pointless argument but theyre able to take such risks because theyre almost without a competitor in the market in Spain at the minute. Their transfer activity, both signing free agents and the leading talents annually, has been excellent, but its really coming from the most advantageous position in the sport. Signing - and paying - the very best talent every year is an awful lot easier when youre the destination club for the said talent. There are people in here that want us to make our second top earner a player that isnt even a full international yet, Im not sure thats how Madrid operate.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,494
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3210 on: Today at 07:46:03 am »
Have we signed anyone yet?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,674
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3211 on: Today at 07:49:17 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:35:05 am
I’ve always felt using foreign clubs as examples of how to operate is a little pointless. Could Madrid operate how they do if they were an English club, competing in the PL in a league of billionaires? It’s a pointless argument but they’re able to take such risks because they’re almost without a competitor in the market in Spain at the minute. Their transfer activity, both signing free agents and the leading talents annually, has been excellent, but it’s really coming from the most advantageous position in the sport. Signing - and paying - the very best talent every year is an awful lot easier when you’re the destination club for the said talent. There are people in here that want us to make our second top earner a player that isn’t even a full international yet, I’m not sure that’s how Madrid operate.

You want us to make our record signing a guy that hasnt scored that many goals in his career and cant even get on in a dysfunctional England side. Also he isnt very good so im not sure thats how Madrid operate either, they sign top players.
Logged

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3212 on: Today at 08:09:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:49:17 am
You want us to make our record signing a guy that hasnt scored that many goals in his career and cant even get on in a dysfunctional England side. Also he isnt very good so im not sure thats how Madrid operate either, they sign top players.
cant judge a player on southgate not picking him to start.
i agree the fee would be too high
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,674
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3213 on: Today at 08:19:11 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 08:09:04 am
cant judge a player on southgate not picking him to start.
i agree the fee would be too high

Deschamps is still playing players who are in Saudi and past it rather than the amazing younger midfielders that Madrid bought.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3214 on: Today at 09:21:10 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:35:05 am
Ive always felt using foreign clubs as examples of how to operate is a little pointless. Could Madrid operate how they do if they were an English club, competing in the PL in a league of billionaires? Its a pointless argument but theyre able to take such risks because theyre almost without a competitor in the market in Spain at the minute. Their transfer activity, both signing free agents and the leading talents annually, has been excellent, but its really coming from the most advantageous position in the sport. Signing - and paying - the very best talent every year is an awful lot easier when youre the destination club for the said talent. There are people in here that want us to make our second top earner a player that isnt even a full international yet, Im not sure thats how Madrid operate.
They always qualify for the CL even in a bad season.  If we have a bad season,  we don't qualify but yeah why can't we be like them.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3215 on: Today at 09:22:59 am »
https://www.mundodeportivo.com/futbol/fc-barcelona/20240623/1002269087/luis-diaz-mikel-merino-esperan-barca.html

Reports in Spain confirm what I was saying yesterday.  We either renew Lucho's contract or sell him.
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3216 on: Today at 09:41:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:19:11 am
Deschamps is still playing players who are in Saudi and past it rather than the amazing younger midfielders that Madrid bought.

What a strange point 🤔
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 856
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3217 on: Today at 10:28:00 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:49:17 am
You want us to make our record signing a guy that hasnt scored that many goals in his career and cant even get on in a dysfunctional England side. Also he isnt very good so im not sure thats how Madrid operate either, they sign top players.

We get it, you dont rate Gordon, but you somehow rate a player called Minteh who youve probably never watched.

I dont think well sign Gordon this summer for the reason youve just said, but maybe next summer we will when the fee is more digestible and the player can force through a move. Itll also essentially give us two years of evidence of him at a high level, in a good system before hes about to peak. The season he put on last year was more than good enough for Liverpool, you keep asking people for evidence of things, yet you cant provide a single piece of evidence of why he isnt good enough. The stats are good, the eye tests are good, the performances against big clubs are good and all of his attributes mesh perfectly with how weve played for the last decade. Youve consistently asked for pace, hes probably the quickest winger in the league and matches it with strength, industry and football IQ. I love seeing the club sign players from within the premier league, nearly all of our most recent signings hit the ground running, they understand pressing, physicality, the pace, the calendar and theres little to no worries that they can settle down culturally. For me there arent many more sure things in the league or even in Europe, but hes one of the ones Id put my house on coming here and being brilliant from the off, it might be a bit dearer than Gakpo and Diaz, but hell be better than either.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,923
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3218 on: Today at 10:33:23 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:46:03 am
Have we signed anyone yet?

No.


Dont think we will.

We arent buying anyone until Slot evaluates current players.

We cant afford to buy established players due to wage demands.

1st choice at CB going to Real.

Only RW available in World football who isnt shite or called Michael Olise has joined someone else.

On top of that the only deals being done in the market are PSR diddles.

Think it all points to a quiet summer.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,062
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3219 on: Today at 11:56:28 am »
I've gone from thinking left wing was the biggest of our needs to probably the least of the needs we actually do have. Firstly, I do trust in Diaz, he is very good of course if not decisive and prolific enough in front of goal, but on top of him we have Gakpo, who is looking strong in the Euros of the left, I think there's a good chance he might be the main man there next season (honestly, I do feel he could be our main man in attack in general if he takes to it there under Slot). Those aren't bad options at all let's be honest.

Beyond that, I think the market for a top class arrival doesn't look great. Can probably say that about most positions at the minute though. I refuse to believe Gordon is the best we can do. That being said, he's had a decent season, and I think he should stick around at Newcastle for another year and try to improve further. If he can do that while running his contract down another year (think it runs out in 2026) then we could just be in for him next summer at a better price. Newcastle would be powerless to stop him too IMO given he's obviously a Liverpool fan and will definitely want to play here.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3220 on: Today at 12:08:42 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:56:28 am
I've gone from thinking left wing was the biggest of our needs to probably the least of the needs we actually do have. Firstly, I do trust in Diaz, he is very good of course if not decisive and prolific enough in front of goal, but on top of him we have Gakpo, who is looking strong in the Euros of the left, I think there's a good chance he might be the main man there next season (honestly, I do feel he could be our main man in attack in general if he takes to it there under Slot). Those aren't bad options at all let's be honest.

Beyond that, I think the market for a top class arrival doesn't look great. Can probably say that about most positions at the minute though. I refuse to believe Gordon is the best we can do. That being said, he's had a decent season, and I think he should stick around at Newcastle for another year and try to improve further. If he can do that while running his contract down another year (think it runs out in 2026) then we could just be in for him next summer at a better price. Newcastle would be powerless to stop him too IMO given he's obviously a Liverpool fan and will definitely want to play here.

Only makes sense to sign a left winger if Diaz leaves. If not I don't see the point. Right wing could be more of a debate. I'd actually like Salah to play more centrally again. We did that with Mane and he looked like a new player again. I'm not saying Mo regressed like Mane. But I do think he'd be brilliant there. Would then mean we need a right winger.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,988
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3221 on: Today at 12:17:07 pm »
If Saudi are quiet this summer and teams across Europe have no money I think it's going to be one of the quiest summers we can remember.

Maybe we are on the brink of deflation in the game
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #3222 on: Today at 12:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:28:00 am
We get it, you dont rate Gordon, but you somehow rate a player called Minteh who youve probably never watched.

I dont think well sign Gordon this summer for the reason youve just said, but maybe next summer we will when the fee is more digestible and the player can force through a move. Itll also essentially give us two years of evidence of him at a high level, in a good system before hes about to peak. The season he put on last year was more than good enough for Liverpool, you keep asking people for evidence of things, yet you cant provide a single piece of evidence of why he isnt good enough. The stats are good, the eye tests are good, the performances against big clubs are good and all of his attributes mesh perfectly with how weve played for the last decade. Youve consistently asked for pace, hes probably the quickest winger in the league and matches it with strength, industry and football IQ. I love seeing the club sign players from within the premier league, nearly all of our most recent signings hit the ground running, they understand pressing, physicality, the pace, the calendar and theres little to no worries that they can settle down culturally. For me there arent many more sure things in the league or even in Europe, but hes one of the ones Id put my house on coming here and being brilliant from the off, it might be a bit dearer than Gakpo and Diaz, but hell be better than either.

Yeah its odd he is clearly a good player and like most players they carry a risk of some sort.

He is a scouser and a red too which helps.

Not being selected for England means nothing when a plank is runnimg the show a guy who has claimed England are missing Luke Haw and not replaced Kalvin Phillips !!

Obviously we cant sign him unless Diaz is sold which looks unlikely to me.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Up
« previous next »
 