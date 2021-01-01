Or Madrid.



Ive always felt using foreign clubs as examples of how to operate is a little pointless. Could Madrid operate how they do if they were an English club, competing in the PL in a league of billionaires? Its a pointless argument but theyre able to take such risks because theyre almost without a competitor in the market in Spain at the minute. Their transfer activity, both signing free agents and the leading talents annually, has been excellent, but its really coming from the most advantageous position in the sport. Signing - and paying - the very best talent every year is an awful lot easier when youre the destination club for the said talent. There are people in here that want us to make our second top earner a player that isnt even a full international yet, Im not sure thats how Madrid operate.