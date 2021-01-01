Or Madrid.
Ive always felt using foreign clubs as examples of how to operate is a little pointless. Could Madrid operate how they do if they were an English club, competing in the PL in a league of billionaires? Its a pointless argument but theyre able to take such risks because theyre almost without a competitor in the market in Spain at the minute. Their transfer activity, both signing free agents and the leading talents annually, has been excellent, but its really coming from the most advantageous position in the sport. Signing - and paying - the very best talent every year is an awful lot easier when youre the destination club for the said talent. There are people in here that want us to make our second top earner a player that isnt even a full international yet, Im not sure thats how Madrid operate.