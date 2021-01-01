In terms of who he is available, yes he is. Id like to know a list of players who people think are better than him.



I personally just dont see that much difference between Gordon, Kudus and Olise. Quality wise Id have them as a similar level though their individual qualities are very different.Id have been very happy with us getting Olise but as Ive said on here before hes a risk. Hes an injury risk and the evidence he can play at a high level consistently is relatively small. Hes also quite expensive so would need to be a nailed on starter for us. Stylistically I also had concerns about his fit though thats more difficult to know without seeing Slots Liverpool.I think you can easily counter some of the same arguments above at Gordon and Kudus (probably others too). I also get that some people might favour 1 player as a target over others.I really dont think its as clear cut that Olise is head and shoulders above any of the other players and that the likes of Gordon and Kudus are shite. In 12-18 months time this might look foolish if Olise has ripped it up at Bayern. Hes capable of doing so. But I just dont think hes currently miles better than some other players (who may or may not be available in Gordon and Kudus)