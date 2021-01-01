Hes already quoted as saying hes not spoken to the squad yet and wont until they are with him in person (other than VVD)



So yes it wont be until August before he begins to get to know the group and more importantly the hurdles next season throws at the club and players to learn who he can trust in difficult moments.



This is not football manager, there are lots of people and personalities involved. Watching those relationships develop and performance being measured within the new structure of decision makers will be fascinating to watch, but that will not happen overnight.



I think some of what you saying is undoubtedly right, and there is some sort of transition in place. Seems like you are over-egging the situation, more than a tad here.Michael Edwards knows what he is doing as an expert in the field, and he knows Liverpool FC from about 10 years of experience, is it? Richard Huges knows what he is doing, and Arne Slot has had a successful career so far.The club will have scouting reports and agent connections ready and players they have on lists from probably 2-3 years of scouting and checks. The market is always fluid anyway; who needs to sell? Where are the release clauses? Which transfers will free up money and create a chain reaction? Who will test our resolve with a bid for some of our principal players?None of this is new or particularly challenging. Hard to imagine we are particularly ahead or INDEED behind in the "game", except that we have money and several experts in the transfer business primed and ready for action.The players are the players, I find it hard to believe Arne Slot needs to sit down with Trent, or Cody or anyone in this squad before making his transfer ideas known. He might want to look at younger players, like Bajectic or a Kaide Gordan - for sure. But he and Hughes will already surely have a cold idea of what the 1st team needs.And also, we have to be ready to do deals quickly, if we are competing with the cash-crazy likes of Chelsea- a club who themselves need to SELL, so we might be on our heels if we fancy bidding for any Chelsea players over the next 8-9 days.We're fine, and we will be good!