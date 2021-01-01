« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 121921 times)

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,590
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2920 on: Today at 01:59:48 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:25:43 pm


Darwin looks at my stories wouldn't take much into it
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,459
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2921 on: Today at 07:05:38 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:22:58 pm
They may be better players, but we would lose so much pace and directness from the team which is something a title challenging side needs IMO.

Nunez and Salah (and his successor, once we get him) will provide the pace. The left sided attacking spot is the least of our worries. That is why all this talk about Gordon is pointless ...
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2922 on: Today at 07:06:40 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:04:01 pm
Gordon is not good enough to be a starter on a title challenging team. Even if Diaz is to leave, we have Gakpo and Jota for the left sided attacking spot, who are both better than Gordon ...

Gordon is better than Gakpo

Jota is made of glass.

But Gordon will be too expensive and more than he's worth so it won't be happening
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,459
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2923 on: Today at 07:10:46 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:47:45 pm
Bologna are not accepting what Juventus are offering for Calafiori and they're not happy with them over motta.

Bologna are open to proposal from abroad.

Liverpool have scouted.

Richard Hughes knows the player and wanted him at Bournemouth.

[@FabrizioRomano]

I haven't seen enough of Calafiori to give a definitive judgement, but from what I have seen, he could be exactly what we need. Than again, I like Italian defenders by definition, so I might be a bit biased ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,459
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2924 on: Today at 07:12:35 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:06:40 am
Gordon is better than Gakpo

Jota is made of glass.

But Gordon will be too expensive and more than he's worth so it won't be happening

Gordon is faster than Gakpo. In every other aspect of the game, Gakpo is better. Gordon is just the new Harvey Barnes. Some people will never learn ...
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,165
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 07:13:14 am »
Seen Calafiori play a whole once ..didnt blow me away
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,459
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2926 on: Today at 07:17:54 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:13:14 am
Seen Calafiori play a whole once ..didnt blow me away

He is still pretty raw, but that is to be expected for a central defender who has just turned 22. All the basics are there, and learning the trade from Virgil for a year or two could make him a very good player ...
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2927 on: Today at 07:52:22 am »
do think the level of serie a has improved so with Hughes background it does look like we will look to the league a bit more
i do think signing italian players would be risky and difficult in terms of them settling in
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,166
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2928 on: Today at 07:58:42 am »
Wouldn't even consider buying italian players.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,590
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2929 on: Today at 08:19:57 am »
There is more than just Italians lucky  ;D
Logged

Online Jesse Pinkman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2930 on: Today at 09:23:18 am »


Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:47:52 pm

The whole decision making structure of the club has changed. Youre naive if you believe this summer will be seamless.

Can I ask do you manage in any facility of working life?

You overstate this. Yes, it won't be as smooth as perhaps next season, but don't 'self-important middle manger' this, boy.


Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:38:53 pm
What exactly is difficult about it? There are a number of players, we want a few. Whats the grand science behind it all?

Exactly. The club will have a system and database in place. If the logic is that the club shouldn't be severely disrupted by change of manager due to the structure in place, it follows that it shouldn't be severely disrupted by a change of Director of Football (assuming Schmadke didn't rip up relationships, metrics, and players we've been tracking before he left, which is a massive stretch).

Note that Slot mentioned he has stayed in regular contact with Richard early on. Do not exaggerate the 'vacuum' and 'powershift'.

We have minimum expectations of Slot (e.g. this team shouldn't regress outside the top 4). We should demand similar from Edwards and Hughes (plug in the gaps and get players aligned with Slot's style of play). If not, it's just too lopsided in the latter's favour.
Logged
On Sterling:
Quote from: Always_A_Red on December  1, 2013, 04:31:46 pm
Were spurs not happy to pay like £7-9m for him? I'd be giving Levy a call tonight to give him an option buy.
He's so over rated its ridiculous. Every time he plays he looks completely out of his depth and has done for about 9 months now.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,816
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2931 on: Today at 09:38:35 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 07:12:35 am
Gordon is faster than Gakpo. In every other aspect of the game, Gakpo is better. Gordon is just the new Harvey Barnes. Some people will never learn ...

You might be right, Gakpo has a brilliant cross on him as well. We're more likely to sign a right-sided attacker and move Mo centrally, or even sign Olise and play him centrally (and keep Mo right-side).

In fact, we just don't know, except that everyone assumes we will sign ONE attacker this summer.

And in basic terms, Barcelona cannot afford the fee for Diaz, in any normal economics...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2932 on: Today at 10:32:28 am »
Quote from: Jesse Pinkman on Today at 09:23:18 am

You overstate this. Yes, it won't be as smooth as perhaps next season, but don't 'self-important middle manger' this, boy.


Exactly. The club will have a system and database in place. If the logic is that the club shouldn't be severely disrupted by change of manager due to the structure in place, it follows that it shouldn't be severely disrupted by a change of Director of Football (assuming Schmadke didn't rip up relationships, metrics, and players we've been tracking before he left, which is a massive stretch).

Note that Slot mentioned he has stayed in regular contact with Richard early on. Do not exaggerate the 'vacuum' and 'powershift'.

We have minimum expectations of Slot (e.g. this team shouldn't regress outside the top 4). We should demand similar from Edwards and Hughes (plug in the gaps and get players aligned with Slot's style of play). If not, it's just too lopsided in the latter's favour.

I can tell you have zero personal experience of change management.

The changes at the club are not cherries on the cake rather the whole recipe. It may be a better one, it may not.time will tell. However, continuity, we do not have. Fully expect decisions to be either delayed or missed across the upcoming weeks in preparation for the new season.





Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,597
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2933 on: Today at 10:39:22 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:32:28 am
I can tell you have zero personal experience of change management.

The changes at the club are not cherries on the cake rather the whole recipe. It may be a better one, it may not.time will tell. However, continuity, we do not have. Fully expect decisions to be either delayed or missed across the upcoming weeks in preparation for the new season.



Missing decisions isnt good though? This is not new to the individuals involved, they will know the time players are available, they will have existing contacts, the club will have contacts, the club will have scouting reports and data on everyone we have been interested with.

I havent managed anyone but i have done jobs and things of importance dont really get missed. If they are going to get missed, someone bangs on about it.

The only delay could be that Slot may want to see one or two players before they are maybe sold or to be replaced. But as he said he has been in contact with Hughes for ages around transfers. Ultimately it comes down to whether the club want a player and put up the money.
Logged

Online PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,144
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2934 on: Today at 10:45:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:39:22 am
Missing decisions isnt good though? This is not new to the individuals involved, they will know the time players are available, they will have existing contacts, the club will have contacts, the club will have scouting reports and data on everyone we have been interested with.

I havent managed anyone but i have done jobs and things of importance dont really get missed. If they are going to get missed, someone bangs on about it.

The only delay could be that Slot may want to see one or two players before they are maybe sold or to be replaced. But as he said he has been in contact with Hughes for ages around transfers. Ultimately it comes down to whether the club want a player and put up the money.

Fully agree.

I'm sorry but there are no excuses for Edwards and Hughes. The scouting network has been in place for a long, long time. They've had their contacts for a long, long time.

Their first conversations with Arne Slot would surely have been about improvements to the squad in what areas and whilst Slot does want to have a look at the squad first - there should still be a preparedness of players attainable in various positions and ready to go and get.

No excuses this summer at all.
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2935 on: Today at 10:50:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:39:22 am


The only delay could be that Slot may want to see one or two players before they are maybe sold or to be replaced.

Precisely, you can only evaluate based upon a body of evidence, Slot has spoken with Klopp and is watching training videos. However there is also the human aspect of getting to know the players personally and identifying whether they are of the personality who will be receptive to his ideas, that will take time.

The next challenge that Slot will encounter, whilst him and Richard are singing off the same hymn sheet now, they have different ideas about players for different perspectives (footballing and commercial) when that scenario inevitably occurs, that will create friction and challenge the decision making structure of the existing hierarchy. Depending on when that happens will determine who wins that challenge (Slot top of the league in April and wanting x player in the summer vs Slot 6th in the league and wanting to move on a certain player who holds good book value at a cut price)

Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,710
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2936 on: Today at 10:53:57 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:32:28 am
I can tell you have zero personal experience of change management.

The changes at the club are not cherries on the cake rather the whole recipe. It may be a better one, it may not.time will tell. However, continuity, we do not have. Fully expect decisions to be either delayed or missed across the upcoming weeks in preparation for the new season.

The irony..

This is just not true, lots of the back room staff are all still there and well over half the changes made include people with extensive experience of working at Liverpool returning - Edwards, Ward and Woodfine.
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2937 on: Today at 10:55:33 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:45:51 am
Fully agree.

I'm sorry but there are no excuses for Edwards and Hughes. The scouting network has been in place for a long, long time. They've had their contacts for a long, long time.

Their first conversations with Arne Slot would surely have been about improvements to the squad in what areas and whilst Slot does want to have a look at the squad first - there should still be a preparedness of players attainable in various positions and ready to go and get.

No excuses this summer at all.

Thats what you WANT to see, but thats not how it will play out. There are people involved - all who are getting to know one another. Next summer will be where we see the results of that collaboration.

This summer will be based upon a plan from 2023 where most of the key decision makers involved have now left the club. So new ideas and perspectives will alter the course of that plan.
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2938 on: Today at 10:56:56 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:53:57 am
The irony..

This is just not true, lots of the back room staff are all still there and well over half the changes made include people with extensive experience of working at Liverpool returning - Edwards, Ward and Woodfine.

Different roles different responsibilities with new people sandwiched around them. That is not continuity.

Weve reduced and mitigated the risk of change by the decision made of whom to bring in - but change there still is.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,597
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2939 on: Today at 10:57:41 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:50:32 am
Precisely, you can only evaluate based upon a body of evidence, Slot has spoken with Klopp and is watching training videos. However there is also the human aspect of getting to know the players personally and identifying whether they are of the personality who will be receptive to his ideas, that will take time.

The next challenge that Slot will encounter, whilst him and Richard are singing off the same hymn sheet now, they have different ideas about players for different perspectives (footballing and commercial) when that scenario inevitably occurs, that will create friction and challenge the decision making structure of the existing hierarchy. Depending on when that happens will determine who wins that challenge (Slot top of the league in April and wanting x player in the summer vs Slot 6th in the league and wanting to move on a certain player who holds good book value at a cut price)



Yes but Slot isnt stupid, he will know that by the time he gets to know them, the season will be starting. I very much doubt he is going to say give me 3 or 4 weeks because we are then into August. Transfers and players dont wait.

We have supposedly made a bid for Yoro despite having Quansah, Gomez and Konate. That shows that Slot and Hughes are moving on irrespective of Slot not knowing either of them. The only other issue I see is if we didnt have time to relationship build i.e. we are not bidding for Olise because Chelsea have been in his ear for months.
Logged

Offline paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,754
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2940 on: Today at 10:59:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 07:10:46 am
I haven't seen enough of Calafiori to give a definitive judgement, but from what I have seen, he could be exactly what we need. Than again, I like Italian defenders by definition, so I might be a bit biased ...

The fact his old manager wants him is a positive.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2941 on: Today at 11:06:27 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:57:41 am
Yes but Slot isnt stupid, he will know that by the time he gets to know them, the season will be starting. I very much doubt he is going to say give me 3 or 4 weeks because we are then into August. Transfers and players dont wait.


Hes already quoted as saying hes not spoken to the squad yet and wont until they are with him in person (other than VVD)

So yes it wont be until August before he begins to get to know the group and more importantly the hurdles next season throws at the club and players to learn who he can trust in difficult moments.

This is not football manager, there are lots of people and personalities involved. Watching those relationships develop and performance being measured within the new structure of decision makers will be fascinating to watch, but that will not happen overnight.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,578
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2942 on: Today at 11:14:29 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 07:58:42 am
Wouldn't even consider buying italian players.


Or get managers from the Dutch league etc. You've got to treat everybody by their own individual merits to be fair. There's plenty of Italians who have done well in the Premier League and there is plenty who certainly would have done if given the opportunity.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,597
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2943 on: Today at 11:16:11 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:06:27 am
He’s already quoted as saying he’s not spoken to the squad yet and won’t until they are with him in person (other than VVD)

So yes it won’t be until August before he begins to get to know the group and more importantly the hurdles next season throws at the club and players to learn who he can trust in difficult moments.

This is not football manager, there are lots of people and personalities involved. Watching those relationships develop and performance being measured within the new structure of decision makers will be fascinating to watch, but that will not happen overnight.

Yeah but he has talked to Hughes about transfers though. If he wants players, which presumably he does, he doesn't get the options to build those relationships. He wouldn't have mentioned recruitment if his approach was he wanted to wait.

Like I said, we are in for Yoro despite having several players in that position and it taking a chunk of money if he did come.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,875
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2944 on: Today at 11:35:43 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:06:27 am
Hes already quoted as saying hes not spoken to the squad yet and wont until they are with him in person (other than VVD)

So yes it wont be until August before he begins to get to know the group and more importantly the hurdles next season throws at the club and players to learn who he can trust in difficult moments.

This is not football manager, there are lots of people and personalities involved. Watching those relationships develop and performance being measured within the new structure of decision makers will be fascinating to watch, but that will not happen overnight.
Is it because we didn't sign Leny Yoro? (A player few had heard of a few weeks ago)

Newsflash: We were never signing him.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,503
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2945 on: Today at 11:43:23 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:06:27 am
Hes already quoted as saying hes not spoken to the squad yet and wont until they are with him in person (other than VVD)

So yes it wont be until August before he begins to get to know the group and more importantly the hurdles next season throws at the club and players to learn who he can trust in difficult moments.

This is not football manager, there are lots of people and personalities involved. Watching those relationships develop and performance being measured within the new structure of decision makers will be fascinating to watch, but that will not happen overnight.

The only thing I'd say is that it's patently obvious we need a CB, and he doesn't have to meet the squad and check out the players to know that. We've lost Matip, Gomez goes through spells of looking great and then unconvincing at CB (he looked far better at LB last year IMO), VVD is outstanding but can't play every game, Konate is great, and then there's Quansah who's still a kid, albeit a very promising one. It's a matter of public record we're looking at Yoro too, and last summer (before Quansah kicked on) there was suggestion from pundits that we'd be looking at CBs.

Fully appreciate that almost all of the other issues in relation to our squad, he may want to take his time on. And there are a lot of calls this summer:
Does Kelleher want a move, and would we get the right kind of offer? If so we need a new backup GK.
Is there a place in the squad for Kostas, or would the new system favour the use of Gomez as a backup LB?
What does he want to do with Trent? Feels like the million dollar question this summer.
Is he happy with Endo in DM?
Where does he see Szobo's best position?
What happens with Diaz?
What happens with Mo?

See some journos suggesting it'll be a quiet summer for us, I think it MIGHT be but it could also end up being very busy.
Logged

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 280
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2946 on: Today at 11:46:20 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 07:10:46 am
I haven't seen enough of Calafiori to give a definitive judgement, but from what I have seen, he could be exactly what we need. Than again, I like Italian defenders by definition, so I might be a bit biased ...

Think you're right to be biased given the Italians are masters in defending. Even as kids its drummed into them to keep their arms tucked in so as not to give away a penalty. Dossena wasn't the best for us, but overall I think a defender is a much safer bet than any Italians playing further upfield as the slower paced Serie A doesn't prepare them for the speed of the PL, plus the quality of Italian midfielders/attackers has dried up.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,969
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2947 on: Today at 11:55:39 am »
So Chelsea want Calafiori too. Is there any player in world football under 22 they don't want?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline 5-times-Phill

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2948 on: Today at 12:12:14 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:06:27 am
Hes already quoted as saying hes not spoken to the squad yet and wont until they are with him in person (other than VVD)

So yes it wont be until August before he begins to get to know the group and more importantly the hurdles next season throws at the club and players to learn who he can trust in difficult moments.

He actually said hes already spoken to a few of the players, for what its worth.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2949 on: Today at 12:15:52 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:55:39 am
So Chelsea want Calafiori too. Is there any player in world football under 22 they don't want?

Seems the answer is no.

And they've blown a billion in record time (2 years) on transfers as well,Boehly and Clearlake seem to me like a palatable front for their actual owners too.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,816
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2950 on: Today at 12:27:01 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:06:27 am
Hes already quoted as saying hes not spoken to the squad yet and wont until they are with him in person (other than VVD)

So yes it wont be until August before he begins to get to know the group and more importantly the hurdles next season throws at the club and players to learn who he can trust in difficult moments.

This is not football manager, there are lots of people and personalities involved. Watching those relationships develop and performance being measured within the new structure of decision makers will be fascinating to watch, but that will not happen overnight.

I think some of what you saying is undoubtedly right, and there is some sort of transition in place. Seems like you are over-egging the situation, more than a tad here.

Michael Edwards knows what he is doing as an expert in the field, and he knows Liverpool FC from about 10 years of experience, is it? Richard Huges knows what he is doing, and Arne Slot has had a successful career so far.

The club will have scouting reports and agent connections ready and players they have on lists from probably 2-3 years of scouting and checks. The market is always fluid anyway; who needs to sell? Where are the release clauses? Which transfers will free up money and create a chain reaction? Who will test our resolve with a bid for some of our principal players?

None of this is new or particularly challenging. Hard to imagine we are particularly ahead or INDEED behind in the "game", except that we have money and several experts in the transfer business primed and ready for action.

The players are the players, I find it hard to believe Arne Slot needs to sit down with Trent, or Cody or anyone in this squad before making his transfer ideas known. He might want to look at younger players, like Bajectic or a Kaide Gordan - for sure. But he and Hughes will already surely have a cold idea of what the 1st team needs.

And also, we have to be ready to do deals quickly, if we are competing with the cash-crazy likes of Chelsea- a club who themselves need to SELL, so we might be on our heels if we fancy bidding for any Chelsea players over the next 8-9 days.


We're fine, and we will be good!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 