« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 121528 times)

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,589
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2920 on: Today at 01:59:48 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:25:43 pm


Darwin looks at my stories wouldn't take much into it
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,459
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2921 on: Today at 07:05:38 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:22:58 pm
They may be better players, but we would lose so much pace and directness from the team which is something a title challenging side needs IMO.

Nunez and Salah (and his successor, once we get him) will provide the pace. The left sided attacking spot is the least of our worries. That is why all this talk about Gordon is pointless ...
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,968
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2922 on: Today at 07:06:40 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 10:04:01 pm
Gordon is not good enough to be a starter on a title challenging team. Even if Diaz is to leave, we have Gakpo and Jota for the left sided attacking spot, who are both better than Gordon ...

Gordon is better than Gakpo

Jota is made of glass.

But Gordon will be too expensive and more than he's worth so it won't be happening
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,459
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2923 on: Today at 07:10:46 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:47:45 pm
Bologna are not accepting what Juventus are offering for Calafiori and they're not happy with them over motta.

Bologna are open to proposal from abroad.

Liverpool have scouted.

Richard Hughes knows the player and wanted him at Bournemouth.

[@FabrizioRomano]

I haven't seen enough of Calafiori to give a definitive judgement, but from what I have seen, he could be exactly what we need. Than again, I like Italian defenders by definition, so I might be a bit biased ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,459
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2924 on: Today at 07:12:35 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 07:06:40 am
Gordon is better than Gakpo

Jota is made of glass.

But Gordon will be too expensive and more than he's worth so it won't be happening

Gordon is faster than Gakpo. In every other aspect of the game, Gakpo is better. Gordon is just the new Harvey Barnes. Some people will never learn ...
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,165
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2925 on: Today at 07:13:14 am »
Seen Calafiori play a whole once ..didnt blow me away
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,459
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2926 on: Today at 07:17:54 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:13:14 am
Seen Calafiori play a whole once ..didnt blow me away

He is still pretty raw, but that is to be expected for a central defender who has just turned 22. All the basics are there, and learning the trade from Virgil for a year or two could make him a very good player ...
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,136
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2927 on: Today at 07:52:22 am »
do think the level of serie a has improved so with Hughes background it does look like we will look to the league a bit more
i do think signing italian players would be risky and difficult in terms of them settling in
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,166
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2928 on: Today at 07:58:42 am »
Wouldn't even consider buying italian players.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,589
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2929 on: Today at 08:19:57 am »
There is more than just Italians lucky  ;D
Logged

Online Jesse Pinkman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2930 on: Today at 09:23:18 am »


Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:47:52 pm

The whole decision making structure of the club has changed. Youre naive if you believe this summer will be seamless.

Can I ask do you manage in any facility of working life?

You overstate this. Yes, it won't be as smooth as perhaps next season, but don't 'self-important middle manger' this, boy.


Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:38:53 pm
What exactly is difficult about it? There are a number of players, we want a few. Whats the grand science behind it all?

Exactly. The club will have a system and database in place. If the logic is that the club shouldn't be severely disrupted by change of manager due to the structure in place, it follows that it shouldn't be severely disrupted by a change of Director of Football (assuming Schmadke didn't rip up relationships, metrics, and players we've been tracking before he left, which is a massive stretch).

Note that Slot mentioned he has stayed in regular contact with Richard early on. Do not exaggerate the 'vacuum' and 'powershift'.

We have minimum expectations of Slot (e.g. this team shouldn't regress outside the top 4). We should demand similar from Edwards and Hughes (plug in the gaps and get players aligned with Slot's style of play). If not, it's just too lopsided in the latter's favour.
Logged
On Sterling:
Quote from: Always_A_Red on December  1, 2013, 04:31:46 pm
Were spurs not happy to pay like £7-9m for him? I'd be giving Levy a call tonight to give him an option buy.
He's so over rated its ridiculous. Every time he plays he looks completely out of his depth and has done for about 9 months now.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,813
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2931 on: Today at 09:38:35 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 07:12:35 am
Gordon is faster than Gakpo. In every other aspect of the game, Gakpo is better. Gordon is just the new Harvey Barnes. Some people will never learn ...

You might be right, Gakpo has a brilliant cross on him as well. We're more likely to sign a right-sided attacker and move Mo centrally, or even sign Olise and play him centrally (and keep Mo right-side).

In fact, we just don't know, except that everyone assumes we will sign ONE attacker this summer.

And in basic terms, Barcelona cannot afford the fee for Diaz, in any normal economics...
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2932 on: Today at 10:32:28 am »
Quote from: Jesse Pinkman on Today at 09:23:18 am

You overstate this. Yes, it won't be as smooth as perhaps next season, but don't 'self-important middle manger' this, boy.


Exactly. The club will have a system and database in place. If the logic is that the club shouldn't be severely disrupted by change of manager due to the structure in place, it follows that it shouldn't be severely disrupted by a change of Director of Football (assuming Schmadke didn't rip up relationships, metrics, and players we've been tracking before he left, which is a massive stretch).

Note that Slot mentioned he has stayed in regular contact with Richard early on. Do not exaggerate the 'vacuum' and 'powershift'.

We have minimum expectations of Slot (e.g. this team shouldn't regress outside the top 4). We should demand similar from Edwards and Hughes (plug in the gaps and get players aligned with Slot's style of play). If not, it's just too lopsided in the latter's favour.

I can tell you have zero personal experience of change management.

The changes at the club are not cherries on the cake rather the whole recipe. It may be a better one, it may not.time will tell. However, continuity, we do not have. Fully expect decisions to be either delayed or missed across the upcoming weeks in preparation for the new season.





Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,596
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2933 on: Today at 10:39:22 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:32:28 am
I can tell you have zero personal experience of change management.

The changes at the club are not cherries on the cake rather the whole recipe. It may be a better one, it may not.time will tell. However, continuity, we do not have. Fully expect decisions to be either delayed or missed across the upcoming weeks in preparation for the new season.



Missing decisions isnt good though? This is not new to the individuals involved, they will know the time players are available, they will have existing contacts, the club will have contacts, the club will have scouting reports and data on everyone we have been interested with.

I havent managed anyone but i have done jobs and things of importance dont really get missed. If they are going to get missed, someone bangs on about it.

The only delay could be that Slot may want to see one or two players before they are maybe sold or to be replaced. But as he said he has been in contact with Hughes for ages around transfers. Ultimately it comes down to whether the club want a player and put up the money.
Logged

Online PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,144
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2934 on: Today at 10:45:51 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:39:22 am
Missing decisions isnt good though? This is not new to the individuals involved, they will know the time players are available, they will have existing contacts, the club will have contacts, the club will have scouting reports and data on everyone we have been interested with.

I havent managed anyone but i have done jobs and things of importance dont really get missed. If they are going to get missed, someone bangs on about it.

The only delay could be that Slot may want to see one or two players before they are maybe sold or to be replaced. But as he said he has been in contact with Hughes for ages around transfers. Ultimately it comes down to whether the club want a player and put up the money.

Fully agree.

I'm sorry but there are no excuses for Edwards and Hughes. The scouting network has been in place for a long, long time. They've had their contacts for a long, long time.

Their first conversations with Arne Slot would surely have been about improvements to the squad in what areas and whilst Slot does want to have a look at the squad first - there should still be a preparedness of players attainable in various positions and ready to go and get.

No excuses this summer at all.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2935 on: Today at 10:50:32 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:39:22 am


The only delay could be that Slot may want to see one or two players before they are maybe sold or to be replaced.

Precisely, you can only evaluate based upon a body of evidence, Slot has spoken with Klopp and is watching training videos. However there is also the human aspect of getting to know the players personally and identifying whether they are of the personality who will be receptive to his ideas, that will take time.

The next challenge that Slot will encounter, whilst him and Richard are singing off the same hymn sheet now, they have different ideas about players for different perspectives (footballing and commercial) when that scenario inevitably occurs, that will create friction and challenge the decision making structure of the existing hierarchy. Depending on when that happens will determine who wins that challenge (Slot top of the league in April and wanting x player in the summer vs Slot 6th in the league and wanting to move on a certain player who holds good book value at a cut price)

Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,709
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2936 on: Today at 10:53:57 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:32:28 am
I can tell you have zero personal experience of change management.

The changes at the club are not cherries on the cake rather the whole recipe. It may be a better one, it may not.time will tell. However, continuity, we do not have. Fully expect decisions to be either delayed or missed across the upcoming weeks in preparation for the new season.

The irony..

This is just not true, lots of the back room staff are all still there and well over half the changes made include people with extensive experience of working at Liverpool returning - Edwards, Ward and Woodfine.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2937 on: Today at 10:55:33 am »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 10:45:51 am
Fully agree.

I'm sorry but there are no excuses for Edwards and Hughes. The scouting network has been in place for a long, long time. They've had their contacts for a long, long time.

Their first conversations with Arne Slot would surely have been about improvements to the squad in what areas and whilst Slot does want to have a look at the squad first - there should still be a preparedness of players attainable in various positions and ready to go and get.

No excuses this summer at all.

Thats what you WANT to see, but thats not how it will play out. There are people involved - all who are getting to know one another. Next summer will be where we see the results of that collaboration.

This summer will be based upon a plan from 2023 where most of the key decision makers involved have now left the club. So new ideas and perspectives will alter the course of that plan.
Logged

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2938 on: Today at 10:56:56 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:53:57 am
The irony..

This is just not true, lots of the back room staff are all still there and well over half the changes made include people with extensive experience of working at Liverpool returning - Edwards, Ward and Woodfine.

Different roles different responsibilities with new people sandwiched around them. That is not continuity.

Weve reduced and mitigated the risk of change by the decision made of whom to bring in - but change there still is.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,596
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2939 on: Today at 10:57:41 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 10:50:32 am
Precisely, you can only evaluate based upon a body of evidence, Slot has spoken with Klopp and is watching training videos. However there is also the human aspect of getting to know the players personally and identifying whether they are of the personality who will be receptive to his ideas, that will take time.

The next challenge that Slot will encounter, whilst him and Richard are singing off the same hymn sheet now, they have different ideas about players for different perspectives (footballing and commercial) when that scenario inevitably occurs, that will create friction and challenge the decision making structure of the existing hierarchy. Depending on when that happens will determine who wins that challenge (Slot top of the league in April and wanting x player in the summer vs Slot 6th in the league and wanting to move on a certain player who holds good book value at a cut price)



Yes but Slot isnt stupid, he will know that by the time he gets to know them, the season will be starting. I very much doubt he is going to say give me 3 or 4 weeks because we are then into August. Transfers and players dont wait.

We have supposedly made a bid for Yoro despite having Quansah, Gomez and Konate. That shows that Slot and Hughes are moving on irrespective of Slot not knowing either of them. The only other issue I see is if we didnt have time to relationship build i.e. we are not bidding for Olise because Chelsea have been in his ear for months.
Logged

Online paisley1977

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,754
  • Bob an ordinary man of extraordinary greatness.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2940 on: Today at 10:59:55 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 07:10:46 am
I haven't seen enough of Calafiori to give a definitive judgement, but from what I have seen, he could be exactly what we need. Than again, I like Italian defenders by definition, so I might be a bit biased ...

The fact his old manager wants him is a positive.
Logged
I've been here during the bad times,we finished second once.
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 