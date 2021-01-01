The whole decision making structure of the club has changed. Youre naive if you believe this summer will be seamless.
Can I ask do you manage in any facility of working life?
You overstate this. Yes, it won't be as smooth as perhaps next season, but don't 'self-important middle manger' this, boy.
What exactly is difficult about it? There are a number of players, we want a few. Whats the grand science behind it all?
Exactly. The club will have a system and database in place. If the logic is that the club shouldn't be severely disrupted by change of manager due to the structure in place, it follows that it shouldn't be severely disrupted by a change of Director of Football (assuming Schmadke didn't rip up relationships, metrics, and players we've been tracking before he left, which is a massive stretch).
Note that Slot mentioned he has stayed in regular contact with Richard early on. Do not exaggerate the 'vacuum' and 'powershift'.
We have minimum expectations of Slot (e.g. this team shouldn't regress outside the top 4). We should demand similar from Edwards and Hughes (plug in the gaps and get players aligned with Slot's style of play). If not, it's just too lopsided in the latter's favour.