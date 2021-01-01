Let Gordon stay at Newcastle and see if he can produce another good season while running his contract down. If he does then I wouldn't mind going for him next summer.



Problem is I want us to sign someone this summer even if it means losing Diaz. Coutinho was our best player and we sold him, so I'm not particularly worried about us becoming weaker with a like for like Diaz replacement.



Coutinho wasnt our best player when he left. Salah had racked up 20 goals by the time Coutinho left. Also we had Mane as well.