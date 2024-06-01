You've basically said it yourself. He was good in his first few months playing with a stable front 3 that was still scoring for fun. Since Sadio left, he had that horrible injury and then came back to a frontline that is very different in personnel and how they play. He has been our biggest threat in the last few months. I would not write him off at all.
That, and a weaker midfield.
It's no coincidence Diaz was at his best in his first six months when we were at our best (or close to it) with a quality midfield that physcially dominated. The ball was won quicker and high up, allowing the forwards to attack in space against defences who weren't set. We havent had that in two years. Since he came back from that layoff he's played infront of a slower, less athletic midfield, and when he's given the ball he has alot more to do (as has Salah), effectively asking him to produce from nothing, while Nunez has yet to play in a team close to the one Diaz first played in.
The Diaz comparisons to Mane are unfair for the reason mentioned, Mane played infront of a high energy, athletic midfield that put him away early. All our fowards have struggled over the past two years as they are playing with a subpar midfield. The game at West Ham with 28 shots has been indicative of our displays in that while we had many attempts, few were clear cut. The fowards are now all facing defences who are in position.
Mane playing in this team over the past two years wouldn't be the same player that played in the one he did.