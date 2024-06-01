Athletic says we're in for Yoro and hold an interest in Calafori (just a passing mention tbf) but says we aren't going to be very active immediately as Slot wants to assess the squad and 'may decide the number 6 position needs strengthening'.



We're probably not gonna have anything approaching a full squad all together until the end of July given the internationals - doesn't leave much time to identify and secure targets, assuming of course that the preferred targets haven't already been snapped up by then. Seems daft - surely he's watched us and has an idea of what we need, as do presumably the scouts/analysts who haven't changed. Don't think he's going to learn much in a week on the training ground that won't be apparent already in terms of our needs and weaknesses, or the things he needs to make his system work.Calafiori looked really good the other night - seen nout of Yoro but if Madrid want a player, they pretty much always get them, so you can write that one off I think.Don't think there's any slamdunk links out there right now, you know that inevitable feeling of "oh this guy will end up here". Guess more might start happening when the group stages of the Euros/Copa are over. Startingly quiet though at those clubs being squeezed by PSR - they've got what, a week and a half to get compliant, yet you haven't heard of any sales. Wonder if that picks up over the course of the week.