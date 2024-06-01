« previous next »
Thought Diaz was pretty poor in the first half of the season but pretty good in the second half. He didn't look quite right after his injury the season before and then obviously there was the stuff with his father. But he was one of our better players from January onwards.
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 09:22:51 am
Thought Diaz was pretty poor in the first half of the season but pretty good in the second half. He didn't look quite right after his injury the season before and then obviously there was the stuff with his father. But he was one of our better players from January onwards.

Think he started exceptionally and tailed off in the winter months.
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 07:43:00 am
We're gonna do jack shit this transfer window, aren't we?  :-X

Nah we will sign players
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 09:22:51 am
Thought Diaz was pretty poor in the first half of the season but pretty good in the second half. He didn't look quite right after his injury the season before and then obviously there was the stuff with his father. But he was one of our better players from January onwards.

Yeah Im not a huge fan but the second half of the season he was fantastic  too lazy to look again but I think he was at 0.6 npxg or something crazy (his first half stats were terrible)  he played the best football of his time with us last 3 months

Funny player he does look like a Milan baros regen at his worst and pretty close to an elite wide forward at his best
Hes obv sellable because of his age / contract situation but it doesnt look like anyone will be able to afford him (or any of our forwards) and if he can replicate his second half of last year hell be an asset next season if its the first half he wont
This transfer tread is gettng boring. Fuck this Edwards guy boring bastard. There is no transfer gossip I can actually get excited about. Bored of olise v gordon shite
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 07:43:00 am
We're gonna do jack shit this transfer window, aren't we?  :-X

We'll sign at least 1 player.

Summer for me hinges on getting our best 3 players signed onto new deals anyway. They have 11 months left on their deals before they walk away for free. Could set us back years. So a few signings this summer isn't as important as that.
I dunno - I think the first half of the season for Diaz is hard to look at without the context of how unsettled the whole left hand side of the pitch was for most of the season.

Robertson got injured right at the start of October for 3 months, Jones was out from late November/Most of December, Tsimikas broke his collarbone, Gravenberch didn't settle quickly at all, Macca was playing at 6 a lot. Then on top of all that Diaz's Da gets kidnapped on October 28th. Then everyone got injured in January.

He had scored in 2 of the first 3 games, and should have had the one against Spurs all before the shit hit the fan with the Robbo injury during the following international break - we had no luck for months after that.

That whole side of the pitch wasn't working properly. No surprise his form improved once his auld lad was rescued, Robbo came back and everything settled down a bit.
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 10:24:18 am
I dunno - I think the first half of the season for Diaz is hard to look at without the context of how unsettled the whole left hand side of the pitch was for most of the season.

Robertson got injured right at the start of October for 3 months, Jones was out from late November/Most of December, Tsimikas broke his collarbone, Gravenberch didn't settle quickly at all, Macca was playing at 6 a lot. Then on top of all that Diaz's Da gets kidnapped on October 28th. Then everyone got injured in January.

He had scored in 2 of the first 3 games, and should have had the one against Spurs all before the shit hit the fan with the Robbo injury during the following international break - we had no luck for months after that.

That whole side of the pitch wasn't working properly. No surprise his form improved once his auld lad was rescued, Robbo came back and everything settled down a bit.

We also had Gomez inverting as left back for a period, I actually thought Diaz looked his best this season when he played off the right.
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 07:43:00 am
We're gonna do jack shit this transfer window, aren't we?  :-X
In short, yes - think it'd help everyone who thinks Edwards goes to sleep wearing a superman outfit if they come to terms with this!
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:25:27 am
We also had Gomez inverting as left back for a period, I actually thought Diaz looked his best this season when he played off the right.

I like him on that side too. He wants to run across the pitch too much from the left, we got very lopsided when nobody gave us width on the left - with no natural left back.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:27:33 am
In short, yes - think it'd help everyone who thinks Edwards goes to sleep wearing a superman outfit if they come to terms with this!

Why would we do nothing?
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 07:43:00 am
We're gonna do jack shit this transfer window, aren't we?  :-X

Not much is going to happen during a Euro's and Copa America, all while our head coach is on holiday in Ibiza.

There's a reason the market in general has been really quiet. Things should pick up around mid July I hope
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:33:24 am
Why would we do nothing?
almost our entire senior coaching staff have changed in the last few weeks, and almost our entire senior backroom staff (on the football side) has changed in the last two or so months.

i wouldn't say we're going to do nothing, i just think its plausible we won't be very active because there's barely been an opportunity to for staff to meet and learn each others names, let alone develop a coherent strategy that they all agree to.

as we saw last summer, that doesn't mean no signings - we can use a release fee-deadline to prompt decisiveness as we saw with Szobo, or we can sign a not-too-in-demand player the coach likes if he says its needed as a stop gap as with Endo. But by all accounts Mac (our best signing by a long way) took months of work from an in-post sporting director in the season prior - that's the kind of signing I'd reckon is less likely until winter window.

thats without mentioning the context of international tournaments etc
Arthur has an injury free season and is now available for £20M
Athletic says we're in for Yoro and hold an interest in Calafori (just a passing mention tbf) but says we aren't going to be very active immediately as Slot wants to assess the squad and 'may decide the number 6 position needs strengthening'.

Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:20:45 am
You've basically said it yourself. He was good in his first few months playing with a stable front 3 that was still scoring for fun. Since Sadio left, he had that horrible injury and then came back to a frontline that is very different in personnel and how they play. He has been our biggest threat in the last few months. I would not write him off at all.

That, and a weaker midfield.

It's no coincidence Diaz was at his best in his first six months when we were at our best (or close to it) with a quality midfield that physcially dominated. The ball was won quicker and high up, allowing the forwards to attack in space against defences who weren't set. We havent had that in two years. Since he came back from that layoff he's played infront of a slower, less athletic midfield, and when he's given the ball he has alot more to do (as has Salah), effectively asking him to produce from nothing, while Nunez has yet to play in a team close to the one Diaz first played in.

The Diaz comparisons to Mane are unfair for the reason mentioned, Mane played infront of a high energy, athletic midfield that put him away early. All our fowards have struggled over the past two years as they are playing with a subpar midfield. The game at West Ham with 28 shots has been indicative of our displays in that while we had many attempts, few were clear cut. The fowards are now all facing defences who are in position.

Mane playing in this team over the past two years wouldn't be the same player that played in the one he did.

Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:12:44 am
Athletic says we're in for Yoro and hold an interest in Calafori (just a passing mention tbf) but says we aren't going to be very active immediately as Slot wants to assess the squad and 'may decide the number 6 position needs strengthening'.



Calafiori was supposed to be Juventus bound but Bologna don't seem willing to offer a reduced fee and Juventus seem to be offering multiple players in most of their deals as they don't have the cash. I can't see us going for him and he isn't pushing to leave, but an interesting name to be linked with given Hughes' Italian connections
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:29:08 am
Calafiori was supposed to be Juventus bound but Bologna don't seem willing to offer a reduced fee and Juventus seem to be offering multiple players in most of their deals as they don't have the cash. I can't see us going for him and he isn't pushing to leave, but an interesting name to be linked with given Hughes' Italian connections

A defensive left back does make a fair amount of sense if we're going to persist with Trent in the hybrid role. I would also imagine Tsimikas will move on.
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 11:38:15 am
A defensive left back does make a fair amount of sense if we're going to persist with Trent in the hybrid role. I would also imagine Tsimikas will move on.

Nothing to suggest either of these two are true.
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 12:00:36 pm
Nothing to suggest either of these two are true.
but neither would raise even the slightest eyebrow, to be fair
@JamesHorncastle:

Liverpool are among a number of clubs who have enquired about 22yo Riccaedo Calafiori.

Bologna wish to keep him and can offer him Champions League football next season
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:29:11 pm
@JamesHorncastle:

Liverpool are among a number of clubs who have enquired about 22yo Riccaedo Calafiori.

Bologna wish to keep him and can offer him Champions League football next season

Monitoring.  :roger
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:29:11 pm
@JamesHorncastle:

Liverpool are among a number of clubs who have enquired about 22yo Riccaedo Calafiori.

Bologna wish to keep him and can offer him Champions League football next season

Perfect timing :d

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/06/liverpool-have-already-enquired-over-deal-for-italys-new-standout-centre-back/
Quote from: Caston on Today at 12:29:11 pm
@JamesHorncastle:

Liverpool are among a number of clubs who have enquired about 22yo Riccaedo Calafiori.

Bologna wish to keep him and can offer him Champions League football next season

Get him in. Him or Yoro would be brilliant. Yoro, Calafiori then Pacho in that order.

Ederson or Gray for DM

Then wait for someone who's better than Junior Hoilett (AKA summerville) for the forward, or just go with what we have if we can't get Olise.
Is Archie Gray a DM though?
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 07:43:00 am
We're gonna do jack shit this transfer window, aren't we?  :-X
Is Jack Shit any good, can he play the 6?
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:52:43 pm
Diaz linked to Barcelona again
https://www.sport.es/es/noticias/barca/barca-maximos-103904545

I'd definitely accept 70 million I-Owe-You notes from them as payment,or monopoly money optionally.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9zhSAzt6Inw

thought this was a good watch. Dont think there is that many forwards out there.
Both Redmen & Anfield Wrap really want Gordon
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 04:03:33 pm
I'd definitely accept 70 million I-Owe-You notes from them as payment,or monopoly money optionally.
Well, FSG want to build a multi-club system, so maybe a club in Spain will be part-owned?  ;)
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:04:50 pm
thought this was a good watch. Dont think there is that many forwards out there.
Both Redmen & Anfield Wrap really want Gordon


I dont watch redmen but TAW lot have been spot on regarding Gordon. You can tell the fans apart that actually watch him and those that just remember odd bits from his Everton days. Weve got another 12 months of him fluttering his lashes at us though so its hard to get too excited just yet. Next summer will be fever pitch.
Quote from: JP! on Today at 11:12:44 am
Athletic says we're in for Yoro and hold an interest in Calafori (just a passing mention tbf) but says we aren't going to be very active immediately as Slot wants to assess the squad and 'may decide the number 6 position needs strengthening'.

We're probably not gonna have anything approaching a full squad all together until the end of July given the internationals - doesn't leave much time to identify and secure targets, assuming of course that the preferred targets haven't already been snapped up by then. Seems daft - surely he's watched us and has an idea of what we need, as do presumably the scouts/analysts who haven't changed. Don't think he's going to learn much in a week on the training ground that won't be apparent already in terms of our needs and weaknesses, or the things he needs to make his system work.

Calafiori looked really good the other night - seen nout of Yoro but if Madrid want a player, they pretty much always get them, so you can write that one off I think.

Don't think there's any slamdunk links out there right now, you know that inevitable feeling of "oh this guy will end up here". Guess more might start happening when the group stages of the Euros/Copa are over. Startingly quiet though at those clubs being squeezed by PSR - they've got what, a week and a half to get compliant, yet you haven't heard of any sales. Wonder if that picks up over the course of the week.

