Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:20:04 pm
The disrespect some of our own players get for the sake of new signings is ridiculous.

Its not disrespect at all, you are one of the complainers of Nunez, yet his numbers are better than Diaz by a mile

Darwin : 65 games 20 goals  11 assist (prem only)
Diaz     : 67 games  16 goals 10 assists (prem only)
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 08:27:02 pm
If Diaz can become more consistent in front of goal, then hes easily the best of those four. For me I wouldnt swap him for either of the two you're suggesting. I wouldnt swap Gakpo for them either.

he is 27 years old if he does not do it this season i would say he has reached his level.
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 07:55:29 pm
If Ben Jacobs is linking us to Archie Gray.

I confirm Ben Jacobs is the most reliable source on the internet
I'd love that, even if we the positions he plays are the ones we have arguably the best cover for.

In other news, some guy on Twitter reckons we're buying a 16 year old from Wolves.

https://x.com/thesecretscout_/status/1802770818528690359?s=46&t=I9B3N5FNSxFdHZy_BQFPZg

Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 08:29:50 pm
he is 27 years old if he does not do it this season i would say he has reached his level.
If he doesnt have a good season this season Id say its fairer to consider replacing him next summer. He had two bad injuries in 22/23, they kind that can take a long time to truly get back to your best from. But as I say goals aside he was one of our better players in the second half of the season
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 08:27:34 pm
Its not disrespect at all, you are one of the complainers of Nunez, yet his numbers are better than Diaz by a mile

Darwin : 65 games 20 goals  11 assist (prem only)
Diaz     : 67 games  16 goals 10 assists (prem only)

Good luck finding a post about me wanting to replace Nunez. I'll save you some time searching by telling you there isn't one.

You on the other hand will probably want him replaced by Adam Armstrong at some point in the future.
If we somehow got Archie Gray and Yoro I think it would be a fantastic summer
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:39:51 pm
Good luck finding a post about me wanting to replace Nunez. I'll save you some time searching by telling you there isn't one.

You on the other hand will probably want him replaced by Adam Armstrong at some point in the future.


Hardly, I like Nunez hence why I used him as an example, he however is another who if he does not perform this season then we have to have a serious think about whether he will make it at liverpool, we have always been a club who show a rediculous ammount of loyalty to our players, if we want to start winning again we need to be abit more ruthless and if players aint cutting the mustard after three years its time to go.
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 08:41:44 pm
If we somehow got Archie Gray and Yoro I think it would be a fantastic summer

Yoro is amazing for his age, would love to see him at liverpool he looks massive too,  Yoro, Neves , Gordon/other and Olise would be the dream lol but thats a good £250m+

Again it all depends on who we sell, atm we have no idea as we have not even heard from slot yet.
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 08:34:12 pm
I'd love that, even if we the positions he plays are the ones we have arguably the best cover for.

In other news, some guy on Twitter reckons we're buying a 16 year old from Wolves.

https://x.com/thesecretscout_/status/1802770818528690359?s=46&t=I9B3N5FNSxFdHZy_BQFPZg

I'd be happy with Gray. We just can't afford to wait on these players as that's our window to get them. Missed it with Wharton for example.

The likes of Yoro and Olise seem pie in the sky.
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 08:07:38 pm
I geneuinely dont think ti would weaken us, we struggled for goals towards then end of the season, if Salah does not score, Nunez struggling to hit a barn door would you rely on Diaz to score? Diaz has played 67 times for liverpool and score only 16 almost one in four (one in 3.5 pretty much)


Appearances
67
Goals
16
Assists
10

thats Ryan Babel numbers

Ryan Babel scored 22 in 146 for us. That's 1 in 4.18 compared to 1 in 6.37. Let's not be hyperbolic to make a point.

Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 08:27:34 pm
Its not disrespect at all, you are one of the complainers of Nunez, yet his numbers are better than Diaz by a mile

Darwin : 65 games 20 goals  11 assist (prem only)
Diaz     : 67 games  16 goals 10 assists (prem only)

Again, "by a mile" is four more goals? For a central player compared to a wide one?

You're off your fucking head.

I feel as though Salah and Mane ruined it for all future wide players at the Club with their output. A player scores less than 15 a season and they're now considered not good enough.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:20:04 pm
The disrespect some of our own players get for the sake of new signings is ridiculous.



But but shiny new toys!
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 08:56:47 pm
But but shiny new toys!

Probably wouldnt ask amir to slip into your dms with a request for a shiny new toy..
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:59:43 pm
Probably wouldnt ask amir to slip into your dms with a request for a shiny new toy..

:D
Gray and Yoro seem like opportunities to bring in elite talent now before they become valued at £70-80m. I could see us shopping at this level for a forward as well. That's why I quite liked the Minteh links.
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 07:52:22 pm
The difference between Summerville, Gordon and Diaz is that two have end product, Diaz looks great when he moves past players then his final pass goes out, towards the corner , or his shot hits row Z , we have to bring in someone who can finish from those situations and Summerville and Gordon can, especially Gordon he can go past people like Diaz too, it is a risk but he is a liverpool fan so would do his best, especially as he would want to prove people wrong when they released him, the went to Everton, we also have to remember this could well be Salah's last season and we need someone to hit the back of the net both Summerville and Gordon can do that, I would also want Olise to replace Salah eventually but i think the  cost would be too much.

Oh and i still think Fofana for DM would be a steal at £25m

The only downside to Gordon is his dress sense is like he starred in Rainbow with Bungle Zippy and George!

Diaz had 14 goals and 4 assists in the league before joining us. Id say the Portuguese league is pretty similar in terms of quality to the championship. Put him in the championship and hed run away with the top scorer award. This guy who you said has end product had 4 goals and 2 assists in 28 prem games 2 seasons ago.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 08:59:43 pm
Probably wouldnt ask amir to slip into your dms with a request for a shiny new toy..

Too late. Already sent him my Amazon After Dark wish list.
Forwards are so hard for us. On one hand the players we could buy arent necessarily any superior to what we currently have in terms of production. On the other hand assuming Salahs production is going to decline (and in terms of non pen goals last season Im pretty sure they are on a downward curve) were going to need more goals from elsewhere across the frontline. You buy, say, a Gordon because you think that hes not hit his ceiling yet and in a Liverpool team will score more goals from a wide forward position than Diaz. I think thats probably true but its not a given.
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Yesterday at 09:14:59 pm
Diaz had 14 goals and 4 assists in the league before joining us. Id say the Portuguese league is pretty similar in terms of quality to the championship. Put him in the championship and hed run away with the top scorer award. This guy who you said has end product had 4 goals and 2 assists in 28 prem games 2 seasons ago.

Diaz was having a more productive season. Problem is Jota and Salah got injured at the same time and then Nunez started playing like a competition winner when we needed him to step up without them. Then relying on Diaz to be fox in the box was not realistic.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:21:53 pm
Forwards are so hard for us. On one hand the players we could buy arent necessarily any superior to what we currently have in terms of production. On the other hand assuming Salahs production is going to decline (and in terms of non pen goals last season Im pretty sure they are on a downward curve) were going to need more goals from elsewhere across the frontline. You buy, say, a Gordon because you think that hes not hit his ceiling yet and in a Liverpool team will score more goals from a wide forward position than Diaz. I think thats probably true but its not a given.
His non-penalty xg was his third best season for us in the league according to opta. First and 21-22 higher.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 07:22:29 pm
Jaros was eminent part of the squad that broke Salzburg's monopoly on the Austrian Bundesliga last season as well. He is absolutely ready to play at the top level and I'd absolutely love it if we convinced him to stay on as no.2 next season and just find a homegrown 36 yr old to train with them as the 3rd choice goalie. Pitaluga, unfortunately, hasn't quite developed as well as was hoped. He needs to be loaned out again and get more experience and get a string of games with consistent performances because with his previous loan performance, it wont be very high on the pyramid next season. Harvey Davies did much better on his loan spells and has a better shot at making the squad than him right now.


Also good to see Jaros break through at international level.

Quote
Jaro was named in the senior Czech Republic squad for the first time for the March 2024 friendly matches against Norway and Armenia. In May 2024, he was named as part of the squad for the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament. Jaro debuted on 7 June 2024 in a 71 friendly victory against Malta in Grödig, Austria. He substituted Matěj Kovář at half-time.
Crycensio Summerville has to be the coolest name ever.    Its the opposite of being named something like Cornelius.
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:50:01 pm
Crycensio Summerville has to be the coolest name ever.    Its the opposite of being named something like Cornelius.

Sounds like a fair weather player  ;)
I have a feeling that despite all the rumours, the only meaningful exit we'll see is Kelleher, and that will limit incomings as we already have a big squad.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:18:35 pm
Too late. Already sent him my Amazon After Dark wish list.
:jong

Lucky man
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 07:52:22 pm
The difference between Summerville, Gordon and Diaz is that two have end product, Diaz looks great when he moves past players then his final pass goes out, towards the corner , or his shot hits row Z , we have to bring in someone who can finish from those situations and Summerville and Gordon can, especially Gordon he can go past people like Diaz too, it is a risk but he is a liverpool fan so would do his best, especially as he would want to prove people wrong when they released him, the went to Everton, we also have to remember this could well be Salah's last season and we need someone to hit the back of the net both Summerville and Gordon can do that, I would also want Olise to replace Salah eventually but i think the  cost would be too much.

Oh and i still think Fofana for DM would be a steal at £25m

The only downside to Gordon is his dress sense is like he starred in Rainbow with Bungle Zippy and George!

was impressed with fofana when he came on tonight
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 09:50:01 pm
Crycensio Summerville has to be the coolest name ever.    Its the opposite of being named something like Cornelius.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Max_Power_(footballer)

:P
If we're talking nominative determinism, Ronaldo Vieira was destined to be a footballer. Just like Tyson Fury was destined to be a boxer. ;D
No one knows nominative determinism like Boaty McBoatface.

Also, Josh Williams explains that list on the latest free Anfield Wrap (the one on forwards posted earlier, not Amir's).
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 08:27:34 pm
Its not disrespect at all, you are one of the complainers of Nunez, yet his numbers are better than Diaz by a mile

Darwin : 65 games 20 goals  11 assist (prem only)
Diaz     : 67 games  16 goals 10 assists (prem only)
It's almost as if one is a winger who gets twice as many touches a game and the other is a number nine who spends most of his time as our most advanced player.
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:37:04 pm
His non-penalty xg was his third best season for us in the league according to opta. First and 21-22 higher.

And his actual goals was his 7th best, ie. worst. So maybe not a good sign.
I don't think it's crazy to say that Diaz hasn't been good enough for us. He's a talented player, no doubt, and during his first few months here I thought we'd signed a gem. Then you see his performances for Columbia where he seems to carry their attack on his shoulders.

It just doesn't feel like he's hit the level we should expect from our wide forwards over the last couple of seasons. The drop off from Mane is huge. For all his technical ability he doesn't have the pace that terrifies defenders, he hasn't been clinical in front of goal in decisive moments, and his final ball has been lacking. He has a tendency to play with his head down too, and there was a noticeable drop off in Robertson's influence once Diaz became a regular on the left, he just doesn't seem to link up well with those around him. This may all sound quite harsh, but I'm not doubting that he's a good player - I just don't think he suits that position in this side.

He's turning 28 next season and could potential attract a large fee. If Edwards and Hughes think they can find a better, younger LW out there then why not sell him?
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:09:55 am
It's almost as if one is a winger who gets twice as many touches a game and the other is a number nine who spends most of his time as our most advanced player.

Yet Darwin is more creative go figure
