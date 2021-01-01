I don't think it's crazy to say that Diaz hasn't been good enough for us. He's a talented player, no doubt, and during his first few months here I thought we'd signed a gem. Then you see his performances for Columbia where he seems to carry their attack on his shoulders.



It just doesn't feel like he's hit the level we should expect from our wide forwards over the last couple of seasons. The drop off from Mane is huge. For all his technical ability he doesn't have the pace that terrifies defenders, he hasn't been clinical in front of goal in decisive moments, and his final ball has been lacking. He has a tendency to play with his head down too, and there was a noticeable drop off in Robertson's influence once Diaz became a regular on the left, he just doesn't seem to link up well with those around him. This may all sound quite harsh, but I'm not doubting that he's a good player - I just don't think he suits that position in this side.



He's turning 28 next season and could potential attract a large fee. If Edwards and Hughes think they can find a better, younger LW out there then why not sell him?