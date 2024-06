Forwards are so hard for us. On one hand the players we could buy aren’t necessarily any superior to what we currently have in terms of production. On the other hand assuming Salah’s production is going to decline (and in terms of non pen goals last season I’m pretty sure they are on a downward curve) we’re going to need more goals from elsewhere across the frontline. You buy, say, a Gordon because you think that he’s not hit his ceiling yet and in a Liverpool team will score more goals from a wide forward position than Diaz. I think that’s probably true but it’s not a given.