Forwards are so hard for us. On one hand the players we could buy arent necessarily any superior to what we currently have in terms of production. On the other hand assuming Salahs production is going to decline (and in terms of non pen goals last season Im pretty sure they are on a downward curve) were going to need more goals from elsewhere across the frontline. You buy, say, a Gordon because you think that hes not hit his ceiling yet and in a Liverpool team will score more goals from a wide forward position than Diaz. I think thats probably true but its not a given.