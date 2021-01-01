I hate the thought, but Real Madrid could get a pair of full backs next summer for free - Trent and Davies. And they might also get Yoro on a free next summer if he doesnt move or sign. It is infuriating. They push the boat out and spend at the top level, especially on wages, but they also have the pull to scoop up the most desirable bargains. I hope I am dead wrong about all this, but I feel they are going to refresh their defence for a song.
As for our needs, we need a central defender, wide attacker, and defensive midfielder. It will be interesting to see how we go about our business this summer as the new crew starts to get their feet under the table.