Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 104014 times)

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2560 on: Today at 02:25:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:20:46 pm
Whilst I understand all that, important to note that we wanted a defensive midfielder all the way back since 2022 when we went for Monaco lad. Tried again last year and couldnt get choice 1. Now if we dont get another one or take the attitude we need to wait, then whilst I understand, it would be 3 full seasons we have waited. There is clearly nothing to say another appears in 12 months either.

I was referring to Tchouameni when I said the club are willing to spend big. If wed have signed either him or Caicedo, wed have broken our transfer records at the time. For me that shows the club are deadly serious in their pursuit, but see signing someone whos alright for £50m was unnecessary when Mac Allister can do alright there, Endo can do a job there and we could begin to see Trent or Baj feature more there.

Whilst it will be 3 full windows of not signing an elite holding midfielder, Id say its only fair to label 2 of them as waiting assuming we dont get one this summer. We still had Fabinho when we missed out on Tchouameni, his decline was rapid. Last summer we flirted with the idea of a prospect and seemingly baulked at the asking price, despite apparently being manager-led, the club wouldnt sanction the fee for Lavia, which makes me doubt wed pay the fee for someone like Neves, and we were made fools of over Caicedo but did try.

Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:30:41 pm
Bit of a difference now is that we're in the final year(s) of some.of our best players and if we're in a win now kind of mode then you need to take a gamble at some point on more short term decisions or transfers that may have more.risk/financial penalty. It's not like the squad is a 90+ point one now and only a handful will make a difference, or you can sell it as we can still win without many changes (werey likely taking a drop in coaching quality this season as well) Last year we had Brigthon's most advanced midfielder and the 16th placed side in the Bundelsiga's defensive midfield coming in and playing as a 6. There's really that few players we can find to improve on that? Also think you're probably making it an easier decision for some of the older players to stay or not if you're telling them were waiting/rebuilding when they probably don't want to wait to improve.
I don't think you need pure destroyer, but just more on the defensive/athleticism/ball winning side of a sliding scale of attributes

You cant use the contract situation of our players and try and draw correlations with how the club view the market for a 6. The club is run how its run, weve been one of the most competitive sides in the world over the last 5 years, we competed for trophies last year and came a bit short, despite rebuilding. The club will sign players this summer, but players already at the club cant expect to get involved with strategic decisions around recruitment.

Mac Allister played as a 6, 8 and a 10 for Brighton the season before he joined, he thrived in all of the roles as well. I dont think its fair to just say he was their most advanced midfielder. Endo was a mad signing but for me it almost encapsulates the clubs thinking on the 6 market. A £16m journeyman probably moves the needle just as much as say an Edson Alvarez who went for around £35m. I think Endo should basically be in the Milner role next season, starting 15-20 games across all comps and being someone that closes games out with a bit of experience. Im not sure why but I have a feeling Slot will look at using Jones or Gravenberch next to Mac Allister in a two, with Dom or Gakpo as a 10.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2561 on: Today at 03:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Evil Red on Today at 10:22:10 am
Mentioned Calafiori in the previous thread and now he's the new Paolo Maldini.

Why didn't we sign him when I said? Edwards needs to listen to me and nobody else.

Do you work for the club, or at least email Edwards?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2562 on: Today at 03:25:40 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:55:55 am
italian players always unlikely to leave italy.
when they do they tend to struggle anywaylooks promising but we need a more physical presence ideally
 


Hes already one of the best wall winners in the league, hes plenty physical enough
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2563 on: Today at 03:27:59 pm »
This Gakpo fella for the Dutch is pretty damn good. A bid?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2564 on: Today at 03:49:00 pm »
If the club was in for Tchouameni and Caicedo we would have been disappointed because neither of these have hit the standard that there fee's demanded. Probably coming to us under Jurgen would have been the making of them we'll never know. But there price tag was well overpriced.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2565 on: Today at 03:51:59 pm »
"Sign Gakpo"
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2566 on: Today at 03:54:42 pm »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2567 on: Today at 04:10:29 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:07:58 pm
Rumours Chelsea want Calafiori now. Shame would have been a good signing for us I think

They're being linked with everyone. It's never news.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2568 on: Today at 05:23:13 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 01:44:23 pm
We aren't signing anyone

We could be looking at who's going to leave before thinking about options. I'll be surprised if no one leaves. Morton and Kelleher are certain to leave imo. Nat Phillips too as in his final year.

Question marks over Tsimikas, Carvalho, Diaz, Gomez.

I think if Diaz or Gomez left would change who we go after.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2569 on: Today at 05:28:28 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:23:13 pm
We could be looking at who's going to leave before thinking about options. I'll be surprised if no one leaves. Morton and Kelleher are certain to leave imo. Nat Phillips too as in his final year.

Question marks over Tsimikas, Carvalho, Diaz, Gomez.

I think if Diaz or Gomez left would change who we go after.

Gomez was our best or second best player last season.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2570 on: Today at 05:29:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:23:13 pm
We could be looking at who's going to leave before thinking about options. I'll be surprised if no one leaves. Morton and Kelleher are certain to leave imo. Nat Phillips too as in his final year.

Question marks over Tsimikas, Carvalho, Diaz, Gomez.

I think if Diaz or Gomez left would change who we go after.

Why the hell would Gomez leave?
« Reply #2571 on: Today at 05:36:44 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:23:13 pm
We could be looking at who's going to leave before thinking about options. I'll be surprised if no one leaves. Morton and Kelleher are certain to leave imo. Nat Phillips too as in his final year.

Question marks over Tsimikas, Carvalho, Diaz, Gomez.

I think if Diaz or Gomez left would change who we go after.
really sad that Phillips went down the Winston Bogarte route. There's been times where he stayed to help out, instead of taking a loan, but ultimately can't escape that there's a big gap between his stated desire to play and the reality.

Hopefully something happens and he puts in the work to restart his career this season, but at least there's only 12 more months of us paying him to not do much
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2572 on: Today at 05:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:28:28 pm
Gomez was our best or second best player last season.
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 05:29:55 pm
Why the hell would Gomez leave?
Gonna guess they meant Nunez
« Reply #2573 on: Today at 05:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:28:28 pm
Gomez was our best or second best player last season.
what on earth!?

he had a really good first half of the season, but i don't think he was anywhere close to our best by any kind of metric (either best player, or playing to the best of their ability)
« Reply #2574 on: Today at 05:41:31 pm »
Gomez has been linked to Saudi.

Depends if he still considers himself a CB really. If so, I don't think it's that ridiculous to suggest he might want to go and be a first choice somewhere.

He's been with us for 9 years and not once been first choice.

Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:28:28 pm
Gomez was our best or second best player last season.

He had a good season, but this is silly.
« Reply #2575 on: Today at 05:59:20 pm »
Wonder if we see something like..

Nunez
Gakpo - Salah - Diaz

With someone new coming in to provide depth for the sides who is a fair bit of pace.
« Reply #2576 on: Today at 06:02:29 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:23:13 pm
We could be looking at who's going to leave before thinking about options. I'll be surprised if no one leaves. Morton and Kelleher are certain to leave imo. Nat Phillips too as in his final year.

Question marks over Tsimikas, Carvalho, Diaz, Gomez.

I think if Diaz or Gomez left would change who we go after.
That's possible, but it's the worst strategy in rebuilding. The club would want to bring their hot targets first and then sort out exits. We've done that in the past.
« Reply #2577 on: Today at 06:10:19 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:28:28 pm
Gomez was our best or second best player last season.

Yeah that's nonsense. He was top 10 I'll give you that.
« Reply #2578 on: Today at 06:14:08 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:28:28 pm
Gomez was our best or second best player last season.
No he wasn't LOL.
« Reply #2579 on: Today at 06:37:33 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:28:28 pm
Gomez was our best or second best player last season.

Who was first? Salah?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2580 on: Today at 06:46:53 pm »
I'm assuming they said Gomez because of the Saudi rumours a few weeks back?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2581 on: Today at 06:47:59 pm »
if you think Joe is going to Saudi, I have a bridge to sell you in San Francisco.
« Reply #2582 on: Today at 06:49:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:47:59 pm
if you think Joe is going to Saudi, I have a bridge to sell you in San Francisco.
Too late. The Saudis have already bought it.
« Reply #2583 on: Today at 06:50:53 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 09:37:05 pm
Does anyone see any merit in what Van de Vaart said about Gravenberch?

That he should concentrate on the 6 role, and lock down the position at Liverpool. He seemed to think he had all the skills, and more besides, to do very well there. VdV said there was more to his game than that, but he thought he could become some sort of Vieira type for Liverpool.

Is there no chance of that? Or any possible merit in it being tried?

I suspect hell play in a double pivot yup and Im excited for it - he could end up elite
Its where he played mostly for Ajax and destroyed that league at 18
« Reply #2584 on: Today at 07:32:16 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:50:53 pm
I suspect hell play in a double pivot yup and Im excited for it - he could end up elite
Its where he played mostly for Ajax and destroyed that league at 18

Not sure hes got the aggression/workrate or defensive awareness for the role, the raw material is there and with a Dutch coach hes never going to have a better chance to prove his worth
« Reply #2585 on: Today at 07:42:55 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:32:16 pm
Not sure hes got the aggression/workrate or defensive awareness for the role, the raw material is there and with a Dutch coach hes never going to have a better chance to prove his worth

Not sure either but his defensive potential is under rated - crude measure but he puts up more tackles + int than our other 8s. Hes so good technically and is such an athlete I can see him dovetailing with Mac perfectly - more than Jones or Szobo - as you say this coach will know him and rate him so itll be fun to see if it works
« Reply #2586 on: Today at 07:49:21 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:32:16 pm
Not sure hes got the aggression/workrate or defensive awareness for the role, the raw material is there and with a Dutch coach hes never going to have a better chance to prove his worth

It is hard to judge him based on last season. He had no preseason and he was asked to play bit parts here and there.

You are right, next season should be an ideal occasion for him to show his stuff in a double pivot.
« Reply #2587 on: Today at 08:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 03:09:07 pm
Do you work for the club, or at least email Edwards?

Emailed him a while ago said I posted in here sometimes with the other transfer experts but he never replied
« Reply #2588 on: Today at 08:49:29 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:42:55 pm
Not sure either but his defensive potential is under rated - crude measure but he puts up more tackles + int than our other 8s. Hes so good technically and is such an athlete I can see him dovetailing with Mac perfectly - more than Jones or Szobo - as you say this coach will know him and rate him so itll be fun to see if it works

It would be amazing if that's how it works out. He's basically got no ceiling on how good he can be, in my opinion. He could be such an exciting player. Solving our 6 problem in the process? Would be fucking awesome.
« Reply #2589 on: Today at 08:50:46 pm »
A few mutterings of Forfana from Monaco in past 24 hours.  :D
« Reply #2590 on: Today at 08:52:01 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 07:42:55 pm
Not sure either but his defensive potential is under rated - crude measure but he puts up more tackles + int than our other 8s. Hes so good technically and is such an athlete I can see him dovetailing with Mac perfectly - more than Jones or Szobo - as you say this coach will know him and rate him so itll be fun to see if it works

The two in midfield suits him far more than the 8 in a 4-3-3. He was lost a lot in that role as I didnt think he ever wants to drift to that left hand side.
« Reply #2591 on: Today at 10:01:35 pm »
That Georgian lad has said he wants to leave. Napoli.. probably PSG, but if were after a winger?
« Reply #2592 on: Today at 10:04:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:01:35 pm
That Georgian lad has said he wants to leave. Napoli.. probably PSG, but if were after a winger?

Pretty sure he is nailed on to go to PSG.
« Reply #2593 on: Today at 10:26:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:58:40 pm
Apprently LFC scouts will be at a Euros game on Monday.  :D

Games on Monday:

Romania v Ukraine
Belgium v Slovakia
Austria v France
« Reply #2594 on: Today at 10:32:13 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 08:49:29 pm
It would be amazing if that's how it works out. He's basically got no ceiling on how good he can be, in my opinion. He could be such an exciting player. Solving our 6 problem in the process? Would be fucking awesome.

Hes got the chance to do it, lets hope he has a great pre season and Slot is able to quickly identify the best role to maximise his performance
« Reply #2595 on: Today at 11:03:51 pm »
Right, I'm on the Guehi train. I don't need to see any stats, thanks. ;D
« Reply #2596 on: Today at 11:04:58 pm »
I could see Trent leaving this summer and joining his new bestest pal Bellingham in Madrid.  Madrid need a new right back, so why not pursue one of, if not the best in the world right now who has 1 year on his contract?  No doubt they are at least talking to his agent.  Maybe Trent is happy to stay, but if he ever wanted to go abroad this would probably be the time.

As a side note, for me the Serbia game proved once again why Trent will never work as a starting midfielder.
