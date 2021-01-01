Whilst I understand all that, important to note that we wanted a defensive midfielder all the way back since 2022 when we went for Monaco lad. Tried again last year and couldnt get choice 1. Now if we dont get another one or take the attitude we need to wait, then whilst I understand, it would be 3 full seasons we have waited. There is clearly nothing to say another appears in 12 months either.



Bit of a difference now is that we're in the final year(s) of some.of our best players and if we're in a win now kind of mode then you need to take a gamble at some point on more short term decisions or transfers that may have more.risk/financial penalty. It's not like the squad is a 90+ point one now and only a handful will make a difference, or you can sell it as we can still win without many changes (werey likely taking a drop in coaching quality this season as well) Last year we had Brigthon's most advanced midfielder and the 16th placed side in the Bundelsiga's defensive midfield coming in and playing as a 6. There's really that few players we can find to improve on that? Also think you're probably making it an easier decision for some of the older players to stay or not if you're telling them were waiting/rebuilding when they probably don't want to wait to improve.

I don't think you need pure destroyer, but just more on the defensive/athleticism/ball winning side of a sliding scale of attributes



I was referring to Tchouameni when I said the club are willing to spend big. If wed have signed either him or Caicedo, wed have broken our transfer records at the time. For me that shows the club are deadly serious in their pursuit, but see signing someone whos alright for £50m was unnecessary when Mac Allister can do alright there, Endo can do a job there and we could begin to see Trent or Baj feature more there.Whilst it will be 3 full windows of not signing an elite holding midfielder, Id say its only fair to label 2 of them as waiting assuming we dont get one this summer. We still had Fabinho when we missed out on Tchouameni, his decline was rapid. Last summer we flirted with the idea of a prospect and seemingly baulked at the asking price, despite apparently being manager-led, the club wouldnt sanction the fee for Lavia, which makes me doubt wed pay the fee for someone like Neves, and we were made fools of over Caicedo but did try.You cant use the contract situation of our players and try and draw correlations with how the club view the market for a 6. The club is run how its run, weve been one of the most competitive sides in the world over the last 5 years, we competed for trophies last year and came a bit short, despite rebuilding. The club will sign players this summer, but players already at the club cant expect to get involved with strategic decisions around recruitment.Mac Allister played as a 6, 8 and a 10 for Brighton the season before he joined, he thrived in all of the roles as well. I dont think its fair to just say he was their most advanced midfielder. Endo was a mad signing but for me it almost encapsulates the clubs thinking on the 6 market. A £16m journeyman probably moves the needle just as much as say an Edson Alvarez who went for around £35m. I think Endo should basically be in the Milner role next season, starting 15-20 games across all comps and being someone that closes games out with a bit of experience. Im not sure why but I have a feeling Slot will look at using Jones or Gravenberch next to Mac Allister in a two, with Dom or Gakpo as a 10.