From what Ive understood the direction of the club is to find young players and not established players unless theres a unicorn available, anyway Baleba /Neves/Gomes are much better than what we have today so the impact will be transformative especially considering we will utilising a double pivot so the need for a Busquets/Fabinho type is lessened, we shouldnt wait to plug a weakness that other teams can freely exploit because we cant sign the perfect player, thats what happened when we waited for Tchouameni/Bellingham/Camavinga etc so unless those signings are actually doable (Alisson/VVD) we should understand that qualifying ourselves out early is as good as winning the race



Baleba isnt ready yet. He needs at least another year in the league. Hes got potential but he definitely needs more time to develop, we need someone who can perform from the off if were going to spend big  and you wont get him out of Brighton for cheap. Look at how many minutes he played last season for them. Whenever I watched Brighton he looked knackered after about 60 mins, hes not ready to man our midfield.Neves is a really talented player but, like Kimmich would be pointless with Trent, Neves would be pointless with Mac Allister here. Look at the types of players weve looked to invest in, athletic, physical, combative midfielders who can progress the ball up the pitch and dominate defensively. Neves is no doubt a big talent but he just isnt quite the profile we want. The fee will be scandalous as well, they want the £120m release clause for him. The Enzo Fernandez transfer shouldve taught us everything really, he was probably a better/more accomplished prospect on the back of the World Cup and hes underwhelmed. If the fee was £40m Id say have a look, but £120m would be stupidity, he doesnt tick as many boxes ad Tchouameni/Caicedo did so spending more on him would be stupidity.I think the difference a good 6 and an average 6 makes is huge. I want the club to sign a 6 as much as anyone but people are deluding themselves into thinking we should spend money on anyone they think is half decent. Its a bit like when we didnt land Virgil and people screamed their heads off for players like Harry Maguire and the like. The club have shown a willingness to spend big on the position, its clear what they want, its clear how important they view it. If we have to wait another 12 months for the one we want to be ready/available/more developed, so be it.The only way were going to compete with these clubs with endless pits of money to spend is to go back to being the savviest club in the window. We need to forget about this idea of signing players to plug a gap for a year because were obsessed with 6s. If the club dont think anyone out there moves the needle, accept it and move on.