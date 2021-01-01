« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 102026 times)

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,155
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2520 on: Yesterday at 09:43:36 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 05:01:47 pm


He's been misquoted to be fair. He actually said the following

Quote
But the key issue here has always been whether that world-class six is on the market and, in most recent windows, Liverpool havent felt that has been the case.

Now I dont watch enough football to know if theyre wrong about that (so please dont shout at me), but I would also point out that last summer people on social media were claiming someone like Florentino Luis was the answer when clearly he wasnt.

If Liverpool are to make a signing in that position, they want to be absolutely sure that its a huge upgrade on Endo, not just a sideways move. But, at the moment, they dont seem to expect that this type of player will come up, and thats why its not as high up the priority list as a defender and a forward.
Logged

Online KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2521 on: Yesterday at 09:46:57 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 09:17:14 pm
Nah ..must be bullshit....we can't be that fkn dumb...

On 31 December 2020 I'd have agreed with that sentiment (unless you were being sarcastic).


In terms of starting options, Mac is not a 6, and no amount of shoving him in there will make him one. So that leaves us with Bajcetic to be starting every game. A 19 year old with a growth spurt who has missed almost a full season, we have no idea how he will react to regularly playing again. And is he a 6? He played there against Wolves and we lost 3-0. When he played against Madrid it was the shadow of a Fabinho in the 6, and Bajcetic got bypassed for Madrid's 5th.

The idea there isn't a player on the market who will "move the dial" is nonsense. It's the weakest position in the team so there are plenty who would, the question is whether it is moved sufficiently to make us solid defensively and thus genuine challengers.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2522 on: Yesterday at 09:47:07 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:43:36 pm
He's been misquoted to be fair. He actually said the following
Bidding £110m for Caicedo just two windows ago nullifies the first paragraph. What he said is a colum/airtime filler.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:50:00 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,181
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2523 on: Yesterday at 09:49:49 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 12:05:22 pm
Imagine if we don't sign anyone this window :P

Could live with not signing anyone else IF we really bolstered the DM position. Could use another wide player and Matip replacement as well though.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,679
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2524 on: Yesterday at 09:52:17 pm »
Calafiori looks alright.

Add to Musiala.

I know you don't sign off a good tournament but come on, those two would be a delight.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2525 on: Yesterday at 09:53:01 pm »
It will be interesting to see how we play it. I agree that the number 6 position seems one that we can and should improve. Endo is a solid citizen and we love him, but hes not elite. Then we have the likes of Mac who is not fully suited, but as a very good player he can do a job there. And we also have Bajcetic, who showed a lot of promise before his hiatus, but we surely wont be depending on a kid for the role, before he has proven his fitness and his level (though I expect him to, in time).

It all points to a new signing, or possibly something like Gravenberch focusing on a new role, and in the meantime the Endo/Mac option tides us over. But are we at the level where we can accept making do? Probably not! We are surely beyond that now.

It will be interesting to see what we do.

I think there will be three signings - defensive midfielder, wide forward and central defender.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,341
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2526 on: Yesterday at 10:01:47 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:32:51 pm

Neves
Baleba
Wharton
Joao Gomes
Anton Stach
Mats wieffer
Fofana
Kimmich

Neves
Baleba


are the two best young CDMs in europe right now, Baleba is better value but all the hype is and will be around Neves

Stach / Wieffer profile comparably to Fabinho but not as proven/high profile

Kimmich if we want a more experienced top performer

not a convincing list

Baleba - unproven
Wharton - unproven and not the profile of DM we seems to be looking for
Joao Gomes - not good enough
Anton Stach - don't know much about him
Mats wieffer - pretty slow
Fofana - maybe but another player who mainly plays in a two with a more defensive partner
Kimmich - Bayern have been trying to sign a DM to replace him
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:13:30 pm by careful on these streets, I've heard stories »
Logged

Online KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2527 on: Yesterday at 10:02:45 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 09:37:05 pm
Does anyone see any merit in what Van de Vaart said about Gravenberch?

That he should concentrate on the 6 role, and lock down the position at Liverpool. He seemed to think he had all the skills, and more besides, to do very well there. VdV said there was more to his game than that, but he thought he could become some sort of Vieira type for Liverpool.

Is there no chance of that? Or any possible merit in it being tried?

Vieria was a physical monster. Remember watching him in what must have been very close to his first game for Arsenal when they played at home to Sheffield Wednesday, and he dominated from the get go. 4-1 Arsenal won if memory serves, with Wright scoring a few, but all the talk was about Vieira. Never seen a midfielder that tall be so good in terms of technique. There is a big difference between the physical frame of him and Gravenberch, the latter being more wirey (he could do with bulking up a bit). Then there is the attitude difference, the latter often needs a rocket up the backside.

The quality is there I feel, but there is a reason he has spent the last two seasons warming the bench for most ot it. This upcoming season is obviously massive for him. He either kicks on or he goes the way of Collymore.
Logged

Offline kop306

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2528 on: Yesterday at 10:06:15 pm »
bastoni is another player that has always impressed me

shame will we never see barella in the prem
Logged

Offline dirkster

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,504
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2529 on: Yesterday at 10:09:19 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 10:06:15 pm
bastoni is another player that has always impressed me

shame will we never see barella in the prem
Completely agree with you there about Barella. He's some player, although one we don't need given he's not really the No6 that we need.
Logged

Online KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2530 on: Yesterday at 10:16:41 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 09:53:01 pm
It will be interesting to see how we play it. I agree that the number 6 position seems one that we can and should improve. Endo is a solid citizen and we love him, but hes not elite. Then we have the likes of Mac who is not fully suited, but as a very good player he can do a job there. And we also have Bajcetic, who showed a lot of promise before his hiatus, but we surely wont be depending on a kid for the role, before he has proven his fitness and his level (though I expect him to, in time).

It all points to a new signing, or possibly something like Gravenberch focusing on a new role, and in the meantime the Endo/Mac option tides us over. But are we at the level where we can accept making do? Probably not! We are surely beyond that now.

It will be interesting to see what we do.

I think there will be three signings - defensive midfielder, wide forward and central defender.

"Tides us over" translates as mediocrity.

We need more than players who can 'do a job' there.

Tides us over is only acceptable for a crisis type situation, such as a 37 year old Milner having to play full back for a game or two with everyone else out. So in that scenario we didn't choose for Milner to have to tide us over, it was forced upon us. But actively choosing such a scenario would be madness.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2531 on: Yesterday at 10:39:03 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 09:36:12 pm
Is Zubimendi still highly rated? Feels like he was one mentioned long with Kone the last couple years

I always thought he was more of a Mac Allister type creative midfielder
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,080
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2532 on: Yesterday at 11:26:30 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 10:01:47 pm
not a convincing list

Baleba - unproven
Wharton - unproven and not the profile of DM we seems to be looking for
Joao Gomes - not good enough
Anton Stach - don't know much about him
Mats wieffer - pretty slow
Fofana - maybe but another player who mainly plays in a two with a more defensive partner
Kimmich - Bayern have been trying to sign a DM to replace him

Joao Gomes is definitely good enough. Very underrated player.
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,523
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2533 on: Today at 03:45:39 am »
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2534 on: Today at 07:55:55 am »
italian players always unlikely to leave italy.
when they do they tend to struggle anyway
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:26:30 pm
Joao Gomes is definitely good enough. Very underrated player.
looks promising but we need a more physical presence ideally
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,953
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2535 on: Today at 08:37:14 am »
Gravenberch doesnt have sufficient defensive impact for playing 8, so he seems very far from a 6. Far too slow and soft in his pressing.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,364
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2536 on: Today at 08:40:44 am »
Olise a excellent player obviously but Id be more than concerned about his injury record to just look elsewhere
Logged

Offline smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,888
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2537 on: Today at 09:04:23 am »
With Edwards back (even though Hughes is technically in the position Edwards was previously), the profiles for players we look at and end up trying for/end up with wont be the same we have since he left previously. Imho DM/6 will be somewhere around 3rd or 4th priority (behind CB and winger/forward imho). Wont buy a "world class" player.. we never do that...Expect more left field signings and more moneyball ones right?.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,001
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2538 on: Today at 10:05:08 am »
So people think we mus have Stach, then? Haird to believe.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2539 on: Today at 10:22:10 am »
Mentioned Calafiori in the previous thread and now he's the new Paolo Maldini.

Why didn't we sign him when I said? Edwards needs to listen to me and nobody else.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,627
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2540 on: Today at 10:31:22 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:37:14 am
Gravenberch doesnt have sufficient defensive impact for playing 8, so he seems very far from a 6. Far too slow and soft in his pressing.

Gravenberch's a weird one, he always looks fairly free of defensive responsibility/instincts when I watch him but then his stats suggest he's comparable to Endo in terms of tackles and interceptions.

I think people are hung up on this idea of a lone 6 who needs to plug gaps everywhere but it seems more likely we'll play a double pivot and rely on a high workrate.

It'll be interesting to see who ends up where. I could see all of Bajcetic, Mac Allister, Endo, Jones, Gravenberch and Trent potentially playing in the 6 role, leaving Dom and Elliot free to play closer to the forward. Mac Allister and Gravenberch would be the two who have that flexibility to play higher if we had injury concerns there.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2541 on: Today at 11:12:24 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 10:31:22 am


I think people are hung up on this idea of a lone 6 who needs to plug gaps everywhere but it seems more likely we'll play a double pivot and rely on a high workrate.
I think we need someone who has top level athleticism/ball winning/defensive ability in our midfield, but really that player is more likely to play as an 8 as you want someone like that so they can press and recover, I imagine part of why Arsenal moved Rice there more in the big games/latter part of the season. Even if you play a double pivot your not going to ah e 2 players with identical roles, your going to have something like an Alonso/Mascherano combo.

But the makeup of our squad means they need to be fudged in to being a 6/deepest mid really as we already have 5 players who are better as an 8 type including 3 we bought last summer. Also not sure Bajcetic is definitely going to be a Rodri type in terms of role.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:14:58 am by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 837
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2542 on: Today at 11:15:51 am »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:32:51 pm

Neves
Baleba
Wharton
Joao Gomes
Anton Stach
Mats wieffer
Fofana
Kimmich

Neves
Baleba


are the two best young CDMs in europe right now, Baleba is better value but all the hype is and will be around Neves

Stach / Wieffer profile comparably to Fabinho but not as proven/high profile

Kimmich if we want a more experienced top performer

We may be interested in one or two of those players down the line, but if the club are saying they want a transformative signing at the position and there arent any, its probably likely you dont have the capacity to judge a transformative player  no offence.

Kimmich is an outstanding player but he couldnt do the work of a 6 in our system with our current set of players. He replaced Thiago in Bayerns system and was played at right back in the CL so they could get Laimer in midfield with Goretzka/Pavlovic. Whilst hes one of the best players in the world, it would be idiocy to spend that money and give those wages out to Kimmich when we already have Trent.
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,113
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2543 on: Today at 11:34:47 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 11:15:51 am
We may be interested in one or two of those players down the line, but if the club are saying they want a transformative signing at the position and there arent any, its probably likely you dont have the capacity to judge a transformative player  no offence.

Kimmich is an outstanding player but he couldnt do the work of a 6 in our system with our current set of players. He replaced Thiago in Bayerns system and was played at right back in the CL so they could get Laimer in midfield with Goretzka/Pavlovic. Whilst hes one of the best players in the world, it would be idiocy to spend that money and give those wages out to Kimmich when we already have Trent.

From what Ive understood the direction of the club is to find young players and not established players unless theres a unicorn available, anyway Baleba /Neves/Gomes are much better than what we have today so the impact will be transformative especially considering we will utilising a double pivot so the need for a Busquets/Fabinho type is lessened, we shouldnt wait to plug a weakness that other teams can freely exploit because we cant sign the perfect player, thats what happened when we waited for Tchouameni/Bellingham/Camavinga etc so unless those signings are actually doable (Alisson/VVD) we should understand that qualifying ourselves out early is as good as winning the race
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,627
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2544 on: Today at 11:44:28 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 11:12:24 am
I think we need someone who has top level athleticism/ball winning/defensive ability in our midfield, but really that player is more likely to play as an 8 as you want someone like that so they can press and recover, I imagine part of why Arsenal moved Rice there more in the big games/latter part of the season. Even if you play a double pivot your not going to ah e 2 players with identical roles, your going to have something like an Alonso/Mascherano combo.

But the makeup of our squad means they need to be fudged in to being a 6/deepest mid really as we already have 5 players who are better as an 8 type including 3 we bought last summer. Also not sure Bajcetic is definitely going to be a Rodri type in terms of role.

I think with our squad composition the more likely outcome is we field two similar players and have them adjust based on where the ball/space is, so we could have periods of games where Bajcetic is higher than Gravenberch for example. With managers like Klopp/Slot I get the impression that having a pure destroyer is much less important than having 11 players who can press all game anyway.

None of that is to say that I wouldn't love a supreme athlete in that position, but I think with the number of quality midfielders we have already and the way we're run I find it difficult to see us buying more without shedding a couple first. I look at our midfield however and I'm not sure there is anyone that I would want to see us let go of, and on top of that we might end up earmarking one of those spots for Trent if he demands it.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2545 on: Today at 11:56:38 am »
Off the ball stuff is really hard to work out. What I would say though about Gravenberch is Im not convinced he has the on ball attributes to play as a 6. He seems to like receiving between the lines and moving forward by dribbling the ball. His passing doesnt seem hugely creative.
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,941
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2546 on: Today at 12:07:58 pm »
Rumours Chelsea want Calafiori now. Shame would have been a good signing for us I think
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 837
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2547 on: Today at 12:09:23 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 11:34:47 am
From what Ive understood the direction of the club is to find young players and not established players unless theres a unicorn available, anyway Baleba /Neves/Gomes are much better than what we have today so the impact will be transformative especially considering we will utilising a double pivot so the need for a Busquets/Fabinho type is lessened, we shouldnt wait to plug a weakness that other teams can freely exploit because we cant sign the perfect player, thats what happened when we waited for Tchouameni/Bellingham/Camavinga etc so unless those signings are actually doable (Alisson/VVD) we should understand that qualifying ourselves out early is as good as winning the race

Baleba isnt ready yet. He needs at least another year in the league. Hes got potential but he definitely needs more time to develop, we need someone who can perform from the off if were going to spend big  and you wont get him out of Brighton for cheap. Look at how many minutes he played last season for them. Whenever I watched Brighton he looked knackered after about 60 mins, hes not ready to man our midfield.

Neves is a really talented player but, like Kimmich would be pointless with Trent, Neves would be pointless with Mac Allister here. Look at the types of players weve looked to invest in, athletic, physical, combative midfielders who can progress the ball up the pitch and dominate defensively. Neves is no doubt a big talent but he just isnt quite the profile we want. The fee will be scandalous as well, they want the £120m release clause for him. The Enzo Fernandez transfer shouldve taught us everything really, he was probably a better/more accomplished prospect on the back of the World Cup and hes underwhelmed. If the fee was £40m Id say have a look, but £120m would be stupidity, he doesnt tick as many boxes ad Tchouameni/Caicedo did so spending more on him would be stupidity.

I think the difference a good 6 and an average 6 makes is huge. I want the club to sign a 6 as much as anyone but people are deluding themselves into thinking we should spend money on anyone they think is half decent. Its a bit like when we didnt land Virgil and people screamed their heads off for players like Harry Maguire and the like. The club have shown a willingness to spend big on the position, its clear what they want, its clear how important they view it. If we have to wait another 12 months for the one we want to be ready/available/more developed, so be it.

The only way were going to compete with these clubs with endless pits of money to spend is to go back to being the savviest club in the window. We need to forget about this idea of signing players to plug a gap for a year because were obsessed with 6s. If the club dont think anyone out there moves the needle, accept it and move on.
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,709
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2548 on: Today at 12:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:09:23 pm

I think the difference a good 6 and an average 6 makes is huge. I want the club to sign a 6 as much as anyone but people are deluding themselves into thinking we should spend money on anyone they think is half decent. Its a bit like when we didnt land Virgil and people screamed their heads off for players like Harry Maguire and the like. The club have shown a willingness to spend big on the position, its clear what they want, its clear how important they view it. If we have to wait another 12 months for the one we want to be ready/available/more developed, so be it.
The only way were going to compete with these clubs with endless pits of money to spend is to go back to being the savviest club in the window. We need to forget about this idea of signing players to plug a gap for a year because were obsessed with 6s. If the club dont think anyone out there moves the needle, accept it and move on.
Bit of a difference now is that we're in the final year(s) of some.of our best players and if we're in a win now kind of mode then you need to take a gamble at some point on more short term decisions or transfers that may have more.risk/financial penalty. It's not like the squad is a 90+ point one now and only a handful will make a difference, or you can sell it as we can still win without many changes (werey likely taking a drop in coaching quality this season as well) Last year we had Brigthon's most advanced midfielder and the 16th placed side in the Bundelsiga's defensive midfield coming in and playing as a 6. There's really that few players we can find to improve on that? Also think you're probably making it an easier decision for some of the older players to stay or not if you're telling them were waiting/rebuilding when they probably don't want to wait to improve.

Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:44:28 am
I think with our squad composition the more likely outcome is we field two similar players and have them adjust based on where the ball/space is, so we could have periods of games where Bajcetic is higher than Gravenberch for example. With managers like Klopp/Slot I get the impression that having a pure destroyer is much less important than having 11 players who can press all game anyway.

None of that is to say that I wouldn't love a supreme athlete in that position, but I think with the number of quality midfielders we have already and the way we're run I find it difficult to see us buying more without shedding a couple first. I look at our midfield however and I'm not sure there is anyone that I would want to see us let go of, and on top of that we might end up earmarking one of those spots for Trent if he demands it.
I don't think you need pure destroyer, but just more on the defensive/athleticism/ball winning side of a sliding scale of attributes
« Last Edit: Today at 12:35:21 pm by Chris~ »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,518
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2549 on: Today at 01:17:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:07:58 pm
Rumours Chelsea want Calafiori now. Shame would have been a good signing for us I think

Promising player for sure but yet another left footed centreback for Chelsea.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,518
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2550 on: Today at 01:20:46 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:09:23 pm
Baleba isnt ready yet. He needs at least another year in the league. Hes got potential but he definitely needs more time to develop, we need someone who can perform from the off if were going to spend big  and you wont get him out of Brighton for cheap. Look at how many minutes he played last season for them. Whenever I watched Brighton he looked knackered after about 60 mins, hes not ready to man our midfield.

Neves is a really talented player but, like Kimmich would be pointless with Trent, Neves would be pointless with Mac Allister here. Look at the types of players weve looked to invest in, athletic, physical, combative midfielders who can progress the ball up the pitch and dominate defensively. Neves is no doubt a big talent but he just isnt quite the profile we want. The fee will be scandalous as well, they want the £120m release clause for him. The Enzo Fernandez transfer shouldve taught us everything really, he was probably a better/more accomplished prospect on the back of the World Cup and hes underwhelmed. If the fee was £40m Id say have a look, but £120m would be stupidity, he doesnt tick as many boxes ad Tchouameni/Caicedo did so spending more on him would be stupidity.

I think the difference a good 6 and an average 6 makes is huge. I want the club to sign a 6 as much as anyone but people are deluding themselves into thinking we should spend money on anyone they think is half decent. Its a bit like when we didnt land Virgil and people screamed their heads off for players like Harry Maguire and the like. The club have shown a willingness to spend big on the position, its clear what they want, its clear how important they view it. If we have to wait another 12 months for the one we want to be ready/available/more developed, so be it.

The only way were going to compete with these clubs with endless pits of money to spend is to go back to being the savviest club in the window. We need to forget about this idea of signing players to plug a gap for a year because were obsessed with 6s. If the club dont think anyone out there moves the needle, accept it and move on.

Whilst I understand all that, important to note that we wanted a defensive midfielder all the way back since 2022 when we went for Monaco lad. Tried again last year and couldnt get choice 1. Now if we dont get another one or take the attitude we need to wait, then whilst I understand, it would be 3 full seasons we have waited. There is clearly nothing to say another appears in 12 months either.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2551 on: Today at 01:31:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:20:46 pm
Whilst I understand all that, important to note that we wanted a defensive midfielder all the way back since 2022 when we went for Monaco lad. Tried again last year and couldnt get choice 1. Now if we dont get another one or take the attitude we need to wait, then whilst I understand, it would be 3 full seasons we have waited. There is clearly nothing to say another appears in 12 months either.

This is the thing, people talk like 12 months will change everything.

Theres every chance the landscape looks largely the same as it does right now. I think roles in football are changing a lot and its reflected in the transfer windows. This talk of a lack of talent only seems to apply to us every window
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,518
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2552 on: Today at 01:39:05 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:31:17 pm
This is the thing, people talk like 12 months will change everything.

Theres every chance the landscape looks largely the same as it does right now. I think roles in football are changing a lot and its reflected in the transfer windows. This talk of a lack of talent only seems to apply to us every window

Also important to note that just because someone does appear, its no guarantee we can get them. And if we dont then what, wait again for a 4th or 5th year. I understand us waiting but it when people say wait 12 months, it seems to be like they have wiped the last few years from their mind.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2553 on: Today at 01:40:29 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:39:05 pm
Also important to note that just because someone does appear, its no guarantee we can get them. And if we dont then what, wait again for a 4th or 5th year. I understand us waiting but it when people say wait 12 months, it seems to be like they have wiped the last few years from their mind.

I agree 100%

This is exactly why I think we have to take a bit more risk SOMETIMES, get some of these lads before they cost a lot
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2554 on: Today at 01:40:33 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:31:17 pm
This is the thing, people talk like 12 months will change everything.

Theres every chance the landscape looks largely the same as it does right now. I think roles in football are changing a lot and its reflected in the transfer windows. This talk of a lack of talent only seems to apply to us every window
Last season, we were willing to compromise with Endo rather than not doing anything because the perfect player wasn't available. Endo definitely improved us and we missed out on the CL in the season when we did nothing.

Now, the next step is to get an upgrade. If we can't upgrade on a 31-year old Endo because there's not much talent out there then something is really wrong.
Logged

Online RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2555 on: Today at 01:42:37 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:40:33 pm
Last season, we were willing to compromise with Endo rather than not doing anything because the perfect player wasn't available. Endo definitely improved us and we missed out on the CL in the season when we did nothing.

Now, the next step is to get an upgrade. If we can't upgrade on a 31-year old Endo because there's not much talent out there then something is really wrong.
Yep

I love Endo, I think he brings part of what we needed, I agree he can definitely be upgraded on though
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2556 on: Today at 01:44:23 pm »
We aren't signing anyone
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,834
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2557 on: Today at 01:55:00 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:42:37 pm
Yep

I love Endo, I think he brings part of what we needed, I agree he can definitely be upgraded on though
It's a matter of what we're looking at. If we're looking at possibly winning the league or CL then we definitely need an upgrade.

Endo really struggled in the business end of the season and Baj hasn't shown that he can do it against the best teams like Madrid and City who he has played against.

If all we want is the CL dosh then doing nothing is fine.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 59 60 61 62 63 [64]   Go Up
« previous next »
 