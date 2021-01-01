From what Ive understood the direction of the club is to find young players and not established players unless theres a unicorn available, anyway Baleba /Neves/Gomes are much better than what we have today so the impact will be transformative especially considering we will utilising a double pivot so the need for a Busquets/Fabinho type is lessened, we shouldnt wait to plug a weakness that other teams can freely exploit because we cant sign the perfect player, thats what happened when we waited for Tchouameni/Bellingham/Camavinga etc so unless those signings are actually doable (Alisson/VVD) we should understand that qualifying ourselves out early is as good as winning the race
Baleba isnt ready yet. He needs at least another year in the league. Hes got potential but he definitely needs more time to develop, we need someone who can perform from the off if were going to spend big and you wont get him out of Brighton for cheap. Look at how many minutes he played last season for them. Whenever I watched Brighton he looked knackered after about 60 mins, hes not ready to man our midfield.
Neves is a really talented player but, like Kimmich would be pointless with Trent, Neves would be pointless with Mac Allister here. Look at the types of players weve looked to invest in, athletic, physical, combative midfielders who can progress the ball up the pitch and dominate defensively. Neves is no doubt a big talent but he just isnt quite the profile we want. The fee will be scandalous as well, they want the £120m release clause for him. The Enzo Fernandez transfer shouldve taught us everything really, he was probably a better/more accomplished prospect on the back of the World Cup and hes underwhelmed. If the fee was £40m Id say have a look, but £120m would be stupidity, he doesnt tick as many boxes ad Tchouameni/Caicedo did so spending more on him would be stupidity.
I think the difference a good 6 and an average 6 makes is huge. I want the club to sign a 6 as much as anyone but people are deluding themselves into thinking we should spend money on anyone they think is half decent. Its a bit like when we didnt land Virgil and people screamed their heads off for players like Harry Maguire and the like. The club have shown a willingness to spend big on the position, its clear what they want, its clear how important they view it. If we have to wait another 12 months for the one we want to be ready/available/more developed, so be it.
The only way were going to compete with these clubs with endless pits of money to spend is to go back to being the savviest club in the window. We need to forget about this idea of signing players to plug a gap for a year because were obsessed with 6s. If the club dont think anyone out there moves the needle, accept it and move on.