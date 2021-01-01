It will be interesting to see how we play it. I agree that the number 6 position seems one that we can and should improve. Endo is a solid citizen and we love him, but hes not elite. Then we have the likes of Mac who is not fully suited, but as a very good player he can do a job there. And we also have Bajcetic, who showed a lot of promise before his hiatus, but we surely wont be depending on a kid for the role, before he has proven his fitness and his level (though I expect him to, in time).
It all points to a new signing, or possibly something like Gravenberch focusing on a new role, and in the meantime the Endo/Mac option tides us over. But are we at the level where we can accept making do? Probably not! We are surely beyond that now.
It will be interesting to see what we do.
I think there will be three signings - defensive midfielder, wide forward and central defender.