Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

  HardworkDedication
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2520 on: Today at 09:43:36 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:01:47 pm


He's been misquoted to be fair. He actually said the following

Quote
But the key issue here has always been whether that world-class six is on the market and, in most recent windows, Liverpool havent felt that has been the case.

Now I dont watch enough football to know if theyre wrong about that (so please dont shout at me), but I would also point out that last summer people on social media were claiming someone like Florentino Luis was the answer when clearly he wasnt.

If Liverpool are to make a signing in that position, they want to be absolutely sure that its a huge upgrade on Endo, not just a sideways move. But, at the moment, they dont seem to expect that this type of player will come up, and thats why its not as high up the priority list as a defender and a forward.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2521 on: Today at 09:46:57 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:17:14 pm
Nah ..must be bullshit....we can't be that fkn dumb...

On 31 December 2020 I'd have agreed with that sentiment (unless you were being sarcastic).


In terms of starting options, Mac is not a 6, and no amount of shoving him in there will make him one. So that leaves us with Bajcetic to be starting every game. A 19 year old with a growth spurt who has missed almost a full season, we have no idea how he will react to regularly playing again. And is he a 6? He played there against Wolves and we lost 3-0. When he played against Madrid it was the shadow of a Fabinho in the 6, and Bajcetic got bypassed for Madrid's 5th.

The idea there isn't a player on the market who will "move the dial" is nonsense. It's the weakest position in the team so there are plenty who would, the question is whether it is moved sufficiently to make us solid defensively and thus genuine challengers.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2522 on: Today at 09:47:07 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:43:36 pm
He's been misquoted to be fair. He actually said the following
Bidding £110m for Caicedo just two windows ago nullifies the first paragraph. What he said is a colum/airtime filler.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2523 on: Today at 09:49:49 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:05:22 pm
Imagine if we don't sign anyone this window :P

Could live with not signing anyone else IF we really bolstered the DM position. Could use another wide player and Matip replacement as well though.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2524 on: Today at 09:52:17 pm
Calafiori looks alright.

Add to Musiala.

I know you don't sign off a good tournament but come on, those two would be a delight.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2525 on: Today at 09:53:01 pm
It will be interesting to see how we play it. I agree that the number 6 position seems one that we can and should improve. Endo is a solid citizen and we love him, but hes not elite. Then we have the likes of Mac who is not fully suited, but as a very good player he can do a job there. And we also have Bajcetic, who showed a lot of promise before his hiatus, but we surely wont be depending on a kid for the role, before he has proven his fitness and his level (though I expect him to, in time).

It all points to a new signing, or possibly something like Gravenberch focusing on a new role, and in the meantime the Endo/Mac option tides us over. But are we at the level where we can accept making do? Probably not! We are surely beyond that now.

It will be interesting to see what we do.

I think there will be three signings - defensive midfielder, wide forward and central defender.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2526 on: Today at 10:01:47 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:32:51 pm

Neves
Baleba
Wharton
Joao Gomes
Anton Stach
Mats wieffer
Fofana
Kimmich

Neves
Baleba


are the two best young CDMs in europe right now, Baleba is better value but all the hype is and will be around Neves

Stach / Wieffer profile comparably to Fabinho but not as proven/high profile

Kimmich if we want a more experienced top performer

not a convincing list

Baleba - unproven
Wharton - unproven and not the profile of DM we seems to be looking for
Joao Gomes - not good enough
Anton Stach - don't know much about him
Mats wieffer - pretty slow
Fofana - maybe but another player who mainly plays in a two with a more defensive partner
Kimmich - Bayern have been trying to sign a DM to replace him
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2527 on: Today at 10:02:45 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 09:37:05 pm
Does anyone see any merit in what Van de Vaart said about Gravenberch?

That he should concentrate on the 6 role, and lock down the position at Liverpool. He seemed to think he had all the skills, and more besides, to do very well there. VdV said there was more to his game than that, but he thought he could become some sort of Vieira type for Liverpool.

Is there no chance of that? Or any possible merit in it being tried?

Vieria was a physical monster. Remember watching him in what must have been very close to his first game for Arsenal when they played at home to Sheffield Wednesday, and he dominated from the get go. 4-1 Arsenal won if memory serves, with Wright scoring a few, but all the talk was about Vieira. Never seen a midfielder that tall be so good in terms of technique. There is a big difference between the physical frame of him and Gravenberch, the latter being more wirey (he could do with bulking up a bit). Then there is the attitude difference, the latter often needs a rocket up the backside.

The quality is there I feel, but there is a reason he has spent the last two seasons warming the bench for most ot it. This upcoming season is obviously massive for him. He either kicks on or he goes the way of Collymore.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2528 on: Today at 10:06:15 pm
bastoni is another player that has always impressed me

shame will we never see barella in the prem
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2529 on: Today at 10:09:19 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 10:06:15 pm
bastoni is another player that has always impressed me

shame will we never see barella in the prem
Completely agree with you there about Barella. He's some player, although one we don't need given he's not really the No6 that we need.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2530 on: Today at 10:16:41 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 09:53:01 pm
It will be interesting to see how we play it. I agree that the number 6 position seems one that we can and should improve. Endo is a solid citizen and we love him, but hes not elite. Then we have the likes of Mac who is not fully suited, but as a very good player he can do a job there. And we also have Bajcetic, who showed a lot of promise before his hiatus, but we surely wont be depending on a kid for the role, before he has proven his fitness and his level (though I expect him to, in time).

It all points to a new signing, or possibly something like Gravenberch focusing on a new role, and in the meantime the Endo/Mac option tides us over. But are we at the level where we can accept making do? Probably not! We are surely beyond that now.

It will be interesting to see what we do.

I think there will be three signings - defensive midfielder, wide forward and central defender.

"Tides us over" translates as mediocrity.

We need more than players who can 'do a job' there.

Tides us over is only acceptable for a crisis type situation, such as a 37 year old Milner having to play full back for a game or two with everyone else out. So in that scenario we didn't choose for Milner to have to tide us over, it was forced upon us. But actively choosing such a scenario would be madness.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #2531 on: Today at 10:39:03 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:36:12 pm
Is Zubimendi still highly rated? Feels like he was one mentioned long with Kone the last couple years

I always thought he was more of a Mac Allister type creative midfielder
