It will be interesting to see how we play it. I agree that the number 6 position seems one that we can and should improve. Endo is a solid citizen and we love him, but hes not elite. Then we have the likes of Mac who is not fully suited, but as a very good player he can do a job there. And we also have Bajcetic, who showed a lot of promise before his hiatus, but we surely wont be depending on a kid for the role, before he has proven his fitness and his level (though I expect him to, in time).



It all points to a new signing, or possibly something like Gravenberch focusing on a new role, and in the meantime the Endo/Mac option tides us over. But are we at the level where we can accept making do? Probably not! We are surely beyond that now.



It will be interesting to see what we do.



I think there will be three signings - defensive midfielder, wide forward and central defender.