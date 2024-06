I’m sorry but putting any faith in Bajcetic is neither fair to him nor sane behaviour for a big club. He is a kid coming back from over a year without football. We need a reliable, ready to go player that is better than Endo - that’s it. We improve on Endo, we get more points. It doesn’t need to be a world class player at all.



Exactly.What is he 18 or 19? He was out for a whole season, and some expect him to take over Liverpool's no 6 position or at least be in contention for the position. I like the kid, but he hasn't proven if he's ready yet. If we want to fight on all fronts, There are very good DMs out there - depends if we're willing to pay the price as we did with the GK, CB, and DM positions in 18/19.