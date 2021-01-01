« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 92823 times)

Today at 02:23:03 pm
The revisionism with Thiago is strange. When we had a semi-functional team (i.e. fit CBs, midfielders who could actually run), he was still one of the best in the world. The injuries were always going to be an issue and one of the reasons we only had to pay £20m for him.

Regarding Yoro, if we don't get him, we still need another CB. It would be bold to count on an ageing VVD, two injury prone players (Konate and Gomez), plus Quansah. Gomez also hasn't had an extended run in the team as a CB putting in top performances in years.
It's not revisionism. If you're the reigning Premier League Champions and you buy a player like Thiago then you'd expect him to improve the team. If not, what's the point of signing him on huge wages? And that's not even looking at the number of games he missed.

IMO, we were a better team before he came. That's why football is not as simple as we might make it look.
Today at 02:23:45 pm
Additionally does everyone realise that Real Madrid have revenues that are about 150M per season more than Liverpools?

That theres 5 clubs with revenues in 22/23 that were 100M more than Liverpools?

That were 7th highest revenue?

And that in a world of PSR you can spend what you earn? And that spend is wages plus transfers plus agent fees?

Because when you put that all together why would there be a scenario were we regularly compete with Real for transfers whilst retaining a squad and wage bill thats commensurate with our revenues?

Just wanted to check this is everyones understanding.


we were third the seasons before but that didnt translate to us having the third highest budget

Today at 02:26:01 pm
It's not revisionism. If you're the reigning Premier League Champions and you buy a player like Thiago then you'd expect him to improve the team. If not, what's the point of signing him on huge wages? And that's not even looking at the number of games he missed.

IMO, we were a better team before he came. That's why football is not as simple as we might make it look.

That last statement completely contradicts your first statement. Football isnt that simple, yet because our team didnt improve on its greatest ever points tally, a player didnt improve us. Ah yes, thats the way to look at it.
Today at 02:26:03 pm
That's proof that it's not a sure thing. We paid massive wages for a player that didn't fit our style of play (most superstars need to be accommodated in some ways) and he didn't improve us as a team.

Maybe we should have thrown £600k a week at Mbappe knowing fully well that he doesn't press how we'd like.

Like Jurgen said, it's not the Liverpool way and people here that lived through our most successful period can confirm.

It's also not the Man United way as youth development was key to their successful periods. They've thrown money at it for a decade now with not much to show for it.



You can argue the transfer in hindsight for other reasons but he was a world class player at the time and his signing for me proved buying world class brings immediate quality that improves your team. We were absolutely better when Thiago played in a functioning team.
Today at 02:26:11 pm
It's not revisionism. If you're the reigning Premier League Champions and you buy a player like Thiago then you'd expect him to improve the team.

IMO, we were a better team before he came. That's why football is not as simple as we might make it look.
He was our best midfielder in the second half of 20/21 and 21/22, and one of the main reasons we qualified for the CL and even had a chance at winning the quadruple.

In hindsight, we should probably have invested in prime age players instead, but it was obvious we were trying to get the last bit out of that group of players.
Today at 02:28:19 pm
He was our best midfielder in the second half of 20/21 and 21/22, and one of the main reasons we qualified for the CL and even had a chance at winning the quadruple.

In hindsight, we should probably have invested in prime age players instead, but it was obvious we were trying to get the last bit out of that group of players.
Fairs.

Sometimes, it's easy to think that superstars will improve us. No transfer is a guarantee.

Was a fantastic player? Of course.

In terms of balance, his introduction to the team took away some of our solidity defensively. We were more balanced before that.
Today at 02:32:01 pm
In terms of balance, his introduction to the team took away some of our solidity defensively. We were more balanced before that.


It absolutely did not.
Today at 02:34:28 pm
Fairs.

Sometimes, it's easy to think that superstars will improve us. No transfer is a guarantee.

Was a fantastic player? Of course
He did improve us. Van Dijk, Matip, and Gomez all having season ending injuries by the new year sunk that season.

Look back at the results in 21/22. We were 21-3-1 in the league when he played, the one loss being against West Ham when he was used as a sub and only played 23 minutes.

We need difference makers like that, preferably ones who can stay fit consistently. Those types of players change the course of your season, as Alisson, VVD, and Salah have. Perhaps some of our recent transfers will make that step up, but we have struggled to identify and sign top tier talent for a few years now.
Today at 02:38:19 pm
He did improve us. Van Dijk, Matip, and Gomez all having season ending injuries by the new year sunk that season.

Look back at the results in 21/22. We were 21-3-1 in the league when he played, the one loss being against West Ham when he was used as a sub and only played 23 minutes.

We need difference makers like that, preferably ones who can stay fit consistently. Those types of players change the course of your season, as Alisson, VVD, and Salah have. Perhaps some of our recent transfers will make that step up, but we have struggled to identify and sign top tier talent for a few years now.

This is the point we have made before. Fact is that we are still reliant on the class of 2018-20 for our difference makers. Since then only Mac Allister has come in at a level that can get success. Jota and Konate are good signings but are injured a lot.
