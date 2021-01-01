Fairs.



Sometimes, it's easy to think that superstars will improve us. No transfer is a guarantee.



Was a fantastic player? Of course



He did improve us. Van Dijk, Matip, and Gomez all having season ending injuries by the new year sunk that season.Look back at the results in 21/22. We were 21-3-1 in the league when he played, the one loss being against West Ham when he was used as a sub and only played 23 minutes.We need difference makers like that, preferably ones who can stay fit consistently. Those types of players change the course of your season, as Alisson, VVD, and Salah have. Perhaps some of our recent transfers will make that step up, but we have struggled to identify and sign top tier talent for a few years now.