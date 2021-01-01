Multi-club model pending.



Yep. There's a host of clubs (e.g. RB Leipzig/Salzburg, Sporting/Benfica/Porto, Brighton, BVB and other German clubs) that are willing to give young players chances. Buy them for relatively little, develop them by giving them playing time, and then sell on for massive money. They take on the risk. If a player puts up big numbers in the Argentinian League at age 19, do you buy him for 15 million? Nah, not proven in a big league. Then, he'll go to one of these aforementioned clubs and will cost 75 million in 2 years.Likewise, there are clubs with great academies and development (like in France) that are also willing to provide development before selling for big money.If you wait until players shine at these clubs, you will have to pay a fortune. Only caveat is if they have release clauses or if the club is in financial trouble (which is how we've done the Dom/Minamino, Mac, Gakpo, and Diaz deals).Otherwise, you'd have to buy these talented players young (either as prospects before even first-team action or as young players putting up great numbers in weaker leagues), or take risks on players that don't put up great numbers in proven leagues ("we know something other teams don't"). Clubs all around the world are much better with analytics and valuation.You can see why FSG want a multi-club model. You can sign a 19-year old playing well in the Uruguayan league, loan him out to feeder clubs for a couple of years (and/or other second-tier clubs as well), and then put him in the first team if ready by age 21/22. If he's so good that he can play first-team earlier, even better. But you pay Nacional/Penarol 5-10 million in this case and not 70 million to Sporting/Benfica/Ajax while having to convince the player to turn down United, Real Madrid, Chelsea, etc if they're interested.