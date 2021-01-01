« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 90414 times)

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,043
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2280 on: Today at 02:04:21 am »
Seriously, when was the last time Real got beaten to a signing by someone else?
Logged

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,423
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 02:23:11 am »
Yeah we have no chance.  Saying that, i'm already singing his name in the kolo toure chant  ;D.
Logged

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,180
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 02:26:20 am »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 02:04:21 am
Seriously, when was the last time Real got beaten to a signing by someone else?
Alisson?
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Evil Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 57
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 02:56:15 am »
Madrid can have Yoro if they let us have Rodrygo. That's my final offer.
Logged

Online mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,542
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 05:04:21 am »
Been going around for a while that Madrid has told Yoro to wait for them.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,754
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 05:51:19 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:40:11 pm
Maybe. I'd just be a bit bit apprehensive about signing an 18 year old for that position. Maybe if he were a few years older, like Konate was when he joined, if be more on board. Glad we're actively looking at and pursuing a centreback though, think that's definitely a position to get someone in.
He's just seen as a higher calibre of talent. If his development plays out okay, he'll likely be considered one of the best CBs going by the time he's 22/23. So, the question in my mind is whether we think his talent is of that calibre. And second, do we have a chance of landing him. If the answer to both questions is yes, then we'd be silly not to go for him. As things stand, it sounds like we're only sure about the first, and not the second.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,486
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 06:49:14 am »
Quote from: just Riggins? on Yesterday at 10:20:40 pm
Shame we cant get in on Branthwaite. If he ends up at about £50m hed be a good second option

The lad has got no pace at all. Like Maguire, he looks good in a low-block defence. Put in him a team that plays a high line and he'll be horribly exposed.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 53 54 55 56 57 [58]   Go Up
« previous next »
 