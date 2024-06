Having read the Ornstein piece, it sounds very much to me like weíre just happy to have our name in the hat but donít expect it to come of anything. Itís probably the right move from our perspective, providing we still have our list of players weíre working on. If this move to Madrid falls through and he does become available, itís better to already have the groundwork laid and potentially land the big fish. If we donít sign him and donít have a couple of alternatives lined up itíll reek of the last couple of summers.