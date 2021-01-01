« previous next »
Offline MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2160 on: Today at 03:27:15 pm »
would try & get Madueke on the cheap if Chelsea get Olise
Offline PaleBlueDot

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2161 on: Today at 03:49:21 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:27:15 pm
would try & get Madueke on the cheap if Chelsea get Olise

Hard no on Madueke. He isn't good enough.

Newcastle United + Bayern Munich contact Crystal Palace over possibility of signing Michael Olise. #NUFC & #FCBayern expressed interest on Wednesday before Chelsea today. All sought permission to speak with 22yo France youth wingers camp
@TheAthleticFC

Looks like Bayern and Newcastle also opened talks with Olise. He'll prob pick Chelsea. Interesting that we are not in for him. Maybe we've decided not to risk for potential injury prone player. Shame.
Offline Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2162 on: Today at 03:51:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:19:01 pm
Multiple reports that Chelsea and Palace have opened talks on Olise.

Wouldn't a numbers person come to the opposite conclusion? He's overperforming against xg, so the feeling would be that his goal return is actually inflated.

I dont know how a data analyst would interpret, theyve got access to much more metrics and data than we do as punters, he gets a very high percentage of his shots on target, he converts a high percentage of his shots to goals and he works very hard defensively, there will be plenty of area for
improvement for sure but hes a real handful, Olise is less flashy and his numbers are great
Offline clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2163 on: Today at 03:55:32 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:27:15 pm
would try & get Madueke on the cheap if Chelsea get Olise

Absolutely not. No where near good enough.

Chelsea dropping at least £60m on Olise and £40m on Duran is well, typical Chelsea
Offline clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 03:56:19 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 03:49:21 pm
Hard no on Madueke. He isn't good enough.

Looks like Bayern and Newcastle also opened talks with Olise. He'll prob pick Chelsea. Interesting that we are not in for him. Maybe we've decided not to risk for potential injury prone player. Shame.

We rarely get into bidding wars. Caicedo was not a normal situation for us.
Online cdav

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2165 on: Today at 04:05:06 pm »
Quote from: PaleBlueDot on Today at 03:49:21 pm
Hard no on Madueke. He isn't good enough.

Looks like Bayern and Newcastle also opened talks with Olise. He'll prob pick Chelsea. Interesting that we are not in for him. Maybe we've decided not to risk for potential injury prone player. Shame.

Talk that Olise's £60m buyout only applies to CL clubs, so lets see what happens
Offline clinical

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2166 on: Today at 04:09:15 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 04:05:06 pm
Talk that Olise's £60m buyout only applies to CL clubs, so lets see what happens

Will mean Chelsea probably need to get to around £65m. They'll spend £80m if they have to. And sell another car park to themselves.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2167 on: Today at 04:39:28 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:27:15 pm
would try & get Madueke on the cheap if Chelsea get Olise

Fucking hell. You don't half suggest some absolute shit, he seems a dickhead too judging by his argument with penalty boy.
Online PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2168 on: Today at 04:54:23 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 03:27:15 pm
would try & get Madueke on the cheap if Chelsea get Olise

Most people would dismiss the idea out of hand, but Madueke is as talented as Olise. He has just made the mistake of joining the shit-show at Chelsea at the age of 21 ...
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2169 on: Today at 05:10:55 pm »
I like Madueke as a winger option. I don't think he is the type to bag a good amount of goals though in his career and he could do sorting his attitude out.
Online smicer07

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2170 on: Today at 05:12:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:10:55 pm
I like Madueke as a winger option. I don't think he is the type to bag a good amount of goals though in his career and he could do sorting his attitude out.

I don't think he's either consistent or good enough for us really.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2171 on: Today at 05:14:34 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:12:02 pm
I don't think he's either consistent or good enough for us really.

Definitely has talent but yeah it would really be a punt at the moment. I think he has a higher talent level however than the likes of Mbueno, Summerville etc. hence why I wouldn't rule him out.

I do hope we get some really good players though, i have been quite vocal that I don't really want us spending tonnes of cash on the likes of Gordon, Mbuemo, Summerville, Kudus etc. because I dont think they are of the required level. But then if you pass on some of those then there is very little around in terms of a big attacking signing this summer and in that case I would still like us to consider players with a high talent level like Minteh or Bakayoko or just stay with what we have.
