I don't think he's either consistent or good enough for us really.



Definitely has talent but yeah it would really be a punt at the moment. I think he has a higher talent level however than the likes of Mbueno, Summerville etc. hence why I wouldn't rule him out.I do hope we get some really good players though, i have been quite vocal that I don't really want us spending tonnes of cash on the likes of Gordon, Mbuemo, Summerville, Kudus etc. because I dont think they are of the required level. But then if you pass on some of those then there is very little around in terms of a big attacking signing this summer and in that case I would still like us to consider players with a high talent level like Minteh or Bakayoko or just stay with what we have.