Sure, but that's not the issue. Players like Gordon are good enough to play for us, but the important question is if they are clearly better than what we currently have. That's a higher bar, but for 70M the answer should be yes.



I dont think he's worth the money, but if he was in our squad I would keep him.



Its a difficult thing to gauge for me. I think all of our forward players are good individuals, think they were all signed with the best intentions and all possess qualities that I like, we havent got the balance right though and to me it feels like defensively theres been a huge drop off. I have no idea what the data says for pressing and how thats categorised within data points, but we went from having by far the best front 3 in the world without the ball to sometimes fielding a front 3 where none of them looked particularly effective, particularly the Diaz-Nunez-Salah front 3 that was common. Gakpo and Jota are our best pressers from the front in my opinion, I think Klopp would have finished the season with those two + Mo had he been given the option of a fully fit Jota.Not to bang on, I see Gordon as the type of player that could come in and just get it from the off. Newcastle, despite what anyone thinks of their season and players, can be a real handful on their day with the strongest players out. They play really compact, theyre physical and they attack with speed. Gordon looks a top offensive player, he might never develop into the perfect all rounder like Salah has, Salahs a 1of1 unicorn of a player. But he could develop into one of the best of the next generation of forwards. I think someone in here mentioned Curtis Jones being the best player for England u21s last summer, Curtis was good but I thought it was Gordon (think he was named too) and he did it basically playing as a number 9. I know thats a level below, but hes definitely more wide forward than winger, or at least he will be for a side like us.Slot/Hughes may decide they dont want to construct the team like that. Theres so many avenues you can go down with wide players. However, if were going to continue to play with intensity and press high, I see Gordon as a better fit for us than Diaz and he could eventually turn out to be another pace option as a 9.Theres no real way around the fee, itll be more expensive than other deals wed ordinarily do but maybe we can make it more palatable by waiting 12 months, which could suit all parties. Gordon has another year where hes comfortable. We get a year out of peak Diaz who wed probably struggle to sell in this market. We get Gordon for a fairer fee and Newcastle get another year out of one they really dont want to sell. If he signs a new deal there he should push for a clause to avoid being held there.