Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,777
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 05:21:37 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 04:56:03 pm
Any decent links yet? I'm wasting away here
https://x.com/empireofthekop/status/1800878966225396053

Not a link but some of our current players can be like new signings.
Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,918
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 05:29:27 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 04:39:31 pm


Throwback to the summers of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 when we signed a player from a relegated club each window (Wijnaldum, Robertson, Shaqiri and Elliott) and all of them turned out to be, at least, very good.
killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,426
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 05:35:57 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:21:37 pm
https://x.com/empireofthekop/status/1800878966225396053

Not a link but some of our current players can be like new signings.

For a moment I thought Gravenberch was was referring to himself in the third person.
JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,935
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 05:41:11 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 05:29:27 pm
Throwback to the summers of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 when we signed a player from a relegated club each window (Wijnaldum, Robertson, Shaqiri and Elliott) and all of them turned out to be, at least, very good.

Same source as the Hudson-Odoi link by the looks of it.
classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,629
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 05:47:39 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 04:41:55 pm
Source?
their choice not to share the source usually suggests it's absolute bollocks
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 05:52:26 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 05:29:27 pm
Throwback to the summers of 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 when we signed a player from a relegated club each window (Wijnaldum, Robertson, Shaqiri and Elliott) and all of them turned out to be, at least, very good.

Shaq was a useful player to have around but Im not sure Id quite say he was very good. As you are with the others though.
duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,171
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 05:56:55 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 05:41:11 pm
Same source as the Hudson-Odoi link by the looks of it.
Amir87?
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,539
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 05:58:48 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:52:26 pm
Shaq was a useful player to have around but Im not sure Id quite say he was very good. As you are with the others though.

was worth the transfer for the cross to Gini tbf
red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,787
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 06:03:28 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 05:47:39 pm
their choice not to share the source usually suggests it's absolute bollocks

That guy has never once posted a link with a source. He's a real pancake.

I went and watched a Youtube of Vinnie anyway. It makes you think he'd get called for about a billion fouls playing for us.
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,462
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 06:06:05 pm
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 06:03:28 pm
That guy has never once posted a link with a source. He's a real pancake.

Ha, never heard that phrase before.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,870
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 06:13:34 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 04:39:31 pm


You've posted a big whopper here mate. I know I chat shit but you;ve taken the chocolate box here.
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,335
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 07:08:42 pm
Quote
🚨🇫🇷 Lille president Letang confirms: Leny Yoro and Jonathan David can leave the club this summer. Both have the exit voucher due to their contract situation.
MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 07:26:47 pm
https://x.com/Plettigoal/status/1800957303425782028

Wonder will we loan any players to RB Salzburg or sell some to them?

Maybe someone like Morton could go there or Carvalho
Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:15:50 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 07:08:42 pm


Interesting one. Qatar will probably sign Yoro, or maybe KSA.

Can't see David going to a top side.

"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 254
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:31:31 pm
Jonathan David reminds me of Houssem Aouar. The ultimate, " he was good in Football manager" but he's not reached his potential.
Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yesterday at 10:50:55 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 10:31:31 pm
Jonathan David reminds me of Houssem Aouar. The ultimate, " he was good in Football manager" but he's not reached his potential.

To be fair, he's produced far more than Aouar and was one of the best players on a team that won the league. Aouar is a nothing player that was hyped to high heaven on here. I'd compare him to Lacazette at a similar age - seemingly putting up good numbers, yet nobody's really interested.

He might have been able to do the Firmino role at one point, but that ship has sailed.



"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,437
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:41:45 am
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 10:31:31 pm
Jonathan David reminds me of Houssem Aouar. The ultimate, " he was good in Football manager" but he's not reached his potential.

David is a very good player, at a good age. I'd hate if he ends up at some place like Arsenal ...
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,995
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 12:56:59 am
David for 3 against Argentina in the copa its a lock. Sign that man up hes Canadian so obviously excellent and on the verge of a major breakout.
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 01:31:10 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:52:26 pm
Shaq was a useful player to have around but Im not sure Id quite say he was very good. As you are with the others though.

We got him for peanuts and he was at a good age to come in and do a job wherever needed and we actually got some money back from selling him. Despite not playing all that much, he turned up in big games. Remember him being great against Everton, United and THAT Barca game. Well worth the money. To win titles you need that sort of player in depth.
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 06:41:16 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 01:31:10 am
We got him for peanuts and he was at a good age to come in and do a job wherever needed and we actually got some money back from selling him. Despite not playing all that much, he turned up in big games. Remember him being great against Everton, United and THAT Barca game. Well worth the money. To win titles you need that sort of player in depth.

Yes thats all true, maybe extremely useful would have been better. He was certainly worth the money.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,128
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:00:16 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 04:39:31 pm


Not to knock him but a DM in a team that shipped over 100 goals! God knows how bad they must have been if he was good.

Not in the running for their player of the year. Questions about his attitude from looking at Sheff United social media, although plenty saying he'd do better in a better team.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:24:18 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:52:26 pm
Shaq was a useful player to have around but Im not sure Id quite say he was very good. As you are with the others though.

did pretty much anything you could ask for as a squad player to be honest. some crucial assists, decent goals and stepped up when needed.

we all knew the cube couldn't last the full 90 mins of klopp but when he did, he exceeded all expectations.

rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,363
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:09:27 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 07:08:42 pm

🚨🇫🇷 Lille president Letang confirms: Leny Yoro and Jonathan David can leave the club this summer. Both have the exit voucher due to their contract situation.


Think both contracts in their last 12 months
Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:30:16 am
I think I'd be fine with Mbeumo. His underlying numbers have taken a fair step up in the last couple of seasons. His npxg+xAG is 0.55, which is the same as Jota when we signed him. I mean Olise's are like 0.75, so I'd prefer him. Bakayoko's underlying numbers are better too but, you know, Holland.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,645
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:32:14 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:30:16 am
I think I'd be fine with Mbeumo. His underlying numbers have taken a fair step up in the last couple of seasons. His npxg+xAG is 0.55, which is the same as Jota when we signed him. I mean Olise's are like 0.75, so I'd prefer him. Bakayoko's underlying numbers are better too but, you know, Holland.

Hes called Brian though.
Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 829
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:56:21 am
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 12:27:01 pm
Sure, but that's not the issue. Players like Gordon are good enough to play for us, but the important question is if they are clearly better than what we currently have. That's a higher bar, but for 70M the answer should be yes.

I dont think he's worth the money, but if he was in our squad I would keep him.

Its a difficult thing to gauge for me. I think all of our forward players are good individuals, think they were all signed with the best intentions and all possess qualities that I like, we havent got the balance right though and to me it feels like defensively theres been a huge drop off. I have no idea what the data says for pressing and how thats categorised within data points, but we went from having by far the best front 3 in the world without the ball to sometimes fielding a front 3 where none of them looked particularly effective, particularly the Diaz-Nunez-Salah front 3 that was common. Gakpo and Jota are our best pressers from the front in my opinion, I think Klopp would have finished the season with those two + Mo had he been given the option of a fully fit Jota.

Not to bang on, I see Gordon as the type of player that could come in and just get it from the off. Newcastle, despite what anyone thinks of their season and players, can be a real handful on their day with the strongest players out. They play really compact, theyre physical and they attack with speed. Gordon looks a top offensive player, he might never develop into the perfect all rounder like Salah has, Salahs a 1of1 unicorn of a player. But he could develop into one of the best of the next generation of forwards. I think someone in here mentioned Curtis Jones being the best player for England u21s last summer, Curtis was good but I thought it was Gordon (think he was named too) and he did it basically playing as a number 9. I know thats a level below, but hes definitely more wide forward than winger, or at least he will be for a side like us.

Slot/Hughes may decide they dont want to construct the team like that. Theres so many avenues you can go down with wide players. However, if were going to continue to play with intensity and press high, I see Gordon as a better fit for us than Diaz and he could eventually turn out to be another pace option as a 9.

Theres no real way around the fee, itll be more expensive than other deals wed ordinarily do but maybe we can make it more palatable by waiting 12 months, which could suit all parties. Gordon has another year where hes comfortable. We get a year out of peak Diaz who wed probably struggle to sell in this market. We get Gordon for a fairer fee and Newcastle get another year out of one they really dont want to sell. If he signs a new deal there he should push for a clause to avoid being held there.
MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:35:09 am
Mbeumo for for 40-45m makes alot of sense.
I think he has been very good in an average Brentford team
amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,308
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:44:59 am
Salah to Mbeumo. Yuck.
Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 829
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:59:46 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:35:09 am
Mbeumo for for 40-45m makes alot of sense.
I think he has been very good in an average Brentford team

I thought Pearce said it wasnt on?
mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,707
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:12:49 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:44:59 am
Salah to Mbeumo. Yuck.

I like Mbuemo, actually think hes more crucial to Brentford than Toney, but its a big jump up Id agree with that.

Hes that right type of player though, as great as Mo is, weve always carried him a bit defensively. I dont want us carrying anyone defensively going forward. I think its possible to sacrifice quality for work rate at points because the additional work makes everyone elses job easier. Its why Suarez was loved by the fanbase when here, he was top quality but put in an incredible shift too.

Some players are worth the reduced work rate, Mos one, I think De Bruyne and Haaland are similar for City too. But that talent is so rare.
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:34:14 am
Tired of being a DM ultra again. Just sign one please. You only win the league if you have a good one.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,163
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2111 on: Today at 10:47:14 am »
Today at 10:47:14 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 01:31:10 am
Exactly. For what £10M-£12M, he was an ace signing. He contributed to our success.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,099
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:55:20 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:44:59 am
Salah to Mbeumo. Yuck.

We won't be signing Mbuemo, whoever comes in this summer will be top quality, Edwards/Hughes and Slot will want to stamp their authority over the club and they don't want to have question marks over their ability to replace Klopp, we won't sign loads of players but the ones who come in will definitely make an impact, the last thing they or FSG will do is have a subdued window with a very low spend, the summer after the best manager we've had in decades leaves

Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,060
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:56:34 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 04:53:57 pm
OR are you saying IF he played for Liverpool he wouldn't have probably won 6 pens because of how we are refed?

This, but my math was incorrect anyway. Ta.
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,733
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:01:30 am
Any danger of an actual transfer link/target?!
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,645
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:04:33 am
West Ham trying to sign Matias Soule who plays where Kudos does.
Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,142
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:04:49 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:01:30 am
Any danger of an actual transfer link/target?!

None whatsoever.
Nothing is going to happen until Euro is over and Slot is back.
Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2117 on: Today at 11:06:26 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:44:59 am
Salah to Mbeumo. Yuck.
Salah i think will stay he can play in the centre or as a CF
Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2118 on: Today at 11:06:27 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:04:33 am
West Ham trying to sign Matias Soule who plays where Kudos does.

Damn that would be a great signing.
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2119 on: Today at 11:08:07 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:44:59 am
Salah to Mbeumo. Yuck.

I don't think anyone is suggesting we replace Salah with Mbuemo though? He'd be an addition, just like Jota was.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
