Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 78988 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2000 on: Yesterday at 07:38:06 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 07:12:39 pm
Napoli finished 10th in Serie A

12 goals and 10 assists when Napoli were one of the best teams on the planet last season. Similar numbers to Gordon in a much, much worse team.

I'm not a massive fan of either, but I think foreign-league player bias comes into it when these discussions take place. Leao is another one who seems to have a status on here when he in my opinion would be one of the one worst signings we could make.
Offline mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2001 on: Yesterday at 07:43:12 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 07:27:42 pm
It would be interesting to know how many games they impacted with a goal or an assist.

https://www.transfermarkt.com/anthony-gordon/leistungsdaten/spieler/503733

https://www.transfermarkt.com/khvicha-kvaratskhelia/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/502670/wettbewerb/IT1/saison/2023

Gordon scored or assisted in 17 EPL games - pretty sure he won at least 6 pens - 0/0 in the UCL though

Khvicha scored or assisted in 14 Serie A games scored twice in a few games though and I'm not sure how many pens he won. He also assisted once in the UCL
Offline mullyred94

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2002 on: Yesterday at 07:47:02 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:38:06 pm
12 goals and 10 assists when Napoli were one of the best teams on the planet last season. Similar numbers to Gordon in a much, much worse team.

I'm not a massive fan of either, but I think foreign-league player bias comes into it when these discussions take place. Leao is another one who seems to have a status on here when he in my opinion would be one of the one worst signings we could make.

There's players with more potential than Gordon but he'd be able to probably at least match those numbers and his been in the league also so there wouldn't be an intensity shift in the overall game.

Not even including all the LFC connections and who he viewed as his idol growing up and now.

The other lad is talented for sure but could he deal with the physicality etc? I have no idea which is why Gordon would be a ' safer ' buy at least in my opinion.

I want Olise like others do but I would find it hard to believe it they are going to sign 1 big signing that it would be a player with injury concerns after what we've went through with certain players over the years.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2003 on: Yesterday at 08:06:13 pm »
Looking at the underlying numbers Kvara shows that he is very good at dribbling and pretty good and passing

While as Gordon's underlying numbers shows that he is pretty poor at passing and average at best at dribbling. His numbers look rather similar to Mudryk, except Mudryk is a better dribbler from the stats
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2004 on: Yesterday at 08:08:59 pm »

Kvaratshelia was UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season 22-23 and won Serie A 2022-23 so he has preformed at a higher level so far to Olise or Gordon
Offline In the Name of Klopp

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2005 on: Yesterday at 08:09:43 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:38:06 pm
12 goals and 10 assists when Napoli were one of the best teams on the planet last season. Similar numbers to Gordon in a much, much worse team.

I'm not a massive fan of either, but I think foreign-league player bias comes into it when these discussions take place. Leao is another one who seems to have a status on here when he in my opinion would be one of the one worst signings we could make.

Tbf., Napoli had multiple manager sackings and had the worst Serie A record for a defending champion (58 points). Napoli were far from being one of the best teams in Europe, nevermind in Serie A. Kvaratshelia still did well.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2006 on: Yesterday at 08:09:46 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 08:08:59 pm
Kvaratshelia was UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season 22-23 and won Serie A 2022-23 so he has preformed at a higher level so far to Olise or Gordon

But Gordon likes Steven Gerrard
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2007 on: Yesterday at 08:11:50 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 08:09:46 pm
But Gordon likes Steven Gerrard

Well that changes everything  ;)

But does Trent like Jude  :o
Offline Jean Girard

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2008 on: Yesterday at 08:20:28 pm »
Have watched 32 minutes of Joao Neves this evening. I'd break the bank for him before the tournament starts. He's 19?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2009 on: Yesterday at 08:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 08:20:28 pm
Have watched 32 minutes of Joao Neves this evening. I'd break the bank for him before the tournament starts. He's 19?

The prices he is being quoted at rules us out.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2010 on: Yesterday at 08:43:44 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 08:09:43 pm
Tbf., Napoli had multiple manager sackings and had the worst Serie A record for a defending champion (58 points). Napoli were far from being one of the best teams in Europe, nevermind in Serie A. Kvaratshelia still did well.

I meant last season as in the season before the season just gone ;D
Offline MD1990

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2011 on: Yesterday at 08:59:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:36:16 pm
The prices he is being quoted at rules us out.
we offered 115m for Caicedo 10 months ago
if we could get him for 80-90m pounds we may do so depending on how highly we rate him
we do have an ex Benfica technical director now too
his stats are exceptional https://fbref.com/en/players/c2a15a27/Joao-Neves
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2012 on: Yesterday at 09:01:44 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 03:42:51 pm
Luis Díaz: Im very happy there at Liverpool, its a great team and club, Ive always wanted to play there, so Im very happy and relaxed.

Im not thinking about anything else.

Very good news. I am expecting a great season for Diaz in Slot's setup ...
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2013 on: Yesterday at 09:02:25 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:59:52 pm
we offered 115m for Caicedo 10 months ago
if we could get him for 80-90m pounds we may do so depending on how highly we rate him
we do have an ex Benfica technical director now too
his stats are exceptional https://fbref.com/en/players/c2a15a27/Joao-Neves

Caicedo was a signing Klopp wanted and was fully driven by him. You can forget nearly everything done in 2022 and 2023, there was no structure in place like we had prior to that or now have. Those transfer decisions mostly dont get made by this set up.

We are not going to pay £80m for a 19 year old midfielder from Portugal. I know there is a lot of hype about him, but he wont be coming here.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2014 on: Yesterday at 09:03:44 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:25:27 pm
This thread used to be fun, now we have daily talk of Michael Fuckin' Olise and Anthony Twat Gordon.

We are not signing either of them, so it is a complete waste of the transfer thread ...
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2015 on: Yesterday at 09:05:51 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:03:44 pm
We are not signing either of them, so it is a complete waste of the transfer thread ...

So could you tell us who we are signing so we can discuss them?
Offline Asam

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2016 on: Yesterday at 09:06:10 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 08:59:52 pm
we offered 115m for Caicedo 10 months ago
if we could get him for 80-90m pounds we may do so depending on how highly we rate him
we do have an ex Benfica technical director now too
his stats are exceptional https://fbref.com/en/players/c2a15a27/Joao-Neves

Hes not got the size but moves round the pitch very quickly, reads the game very well and wins a huge amount of his challenges, would be an option in a double pivot but quite ballsy to bet the house on someone so young when Wharton or Baleba would cost half as much
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2017 on: Yesterday at 09:06:20 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Yesterday at 07:43:12 pm
https://www.transfermarkt.com/anthony-gordon/leistungsdaten/spieler/503733

https://www.transfermarkt.com/khvicha-kvaratskhelia/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/502670/wettbewerb/IT1/saison/2023

Gordon scored or assisted in 17 EPL games - pretty sure he won at least 6 pens - 0/0 in the UCL though

Khvicha scored or assisted in 14 Serie A games scored twice in a few games though and I'm not sure how many pens he won. He also assisted once in the UCL

Thanks, not much between them in the stats but from the eye test you can see Kvaratskhelia seems to be the better player.
Offline amir87

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2018 on: Yesterday at 09:10:33 pm »
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 06:33:37 pm
I missed that.  Were people suggesting Bent-over-Figo  :o

Only those that liked Figos arse.
Offline Hazell

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2019 on: Yesterday at 09:11:33 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:10:33 pm
Only those that liked Figos arse.

:lmao
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2020 on: Yesterday at 09:12:57 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:10:33 pm
Only those that liked Figos arse.

Now we know why you were the #1 supporter of that transfer mate.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2021 on: Yesterday at 09:17:47 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:02:25 pm
Caicedo was a signing Klopp wanted and was fully driven by him. You can forget nearly everything done in 2022 and 2023, there was no structure in place like we had prior to that or now have. Those transfer decisions mostly dont get made by this set up.

We are not going to pay £80m for a 19 year old midfielder from Portugal. I know there is a lot of hype about him, but he wont be coming here.

Is that true? Id heard at the time that Klopp wasnt actually that fussed, Klopps idea was always to get in front of the player and if they werent 100% on LFC he wasnt interested. Well never know - and this is the danger when people start pointing the finger around transfers - but I would be amazed if the club were willing to sanction a £110m bid based purely on Klopp wanting him. Ive said a few times in here, it was a bid that reeked of desperation because theres a dearth of talent at the position. I reckon the clubs data team knew he was the last top young option on the list and wed struggle to find another for a few years.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2022 on: Yesterday at 09:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:17:47 pm
Is that true? I’d heard at the time that Klopp wasn’t actually that fussed, Klopp’s idea was always to get in front of the player and if they weren’t 100% on LFC he wasn’t interested. We’ll never know - and this is the danger when people start pointing the finger around transfers - but I would be amazed if the club were willing to sanction a £110m bid based purely on Klopp wanting him. I’ve said a few times in here, it was a bid that reeked of desperation because there’s a dearth of talent at the position. I reckon the club’s data team knew he was the last top young option on the list and we’d struggle to find another for a few years.

Klopp said pretty much the day we put in a bid that the owners had done great in helping them out.

"First and foremost, I got told that I can confirm the deal with the club is agreed. What it means exactly, in the end we want the player," Klopp said in his pre-match press conference.

"What did change? We are a club, we have not endless resources, so we didn’t expect a couple of things happening in the summer, Fab (Fabinho), stuff like this, we didn’t think about that before to be honest.

"When it happened, we gave it a go, and the club really stretched it.


That sounds to me a lot like he would have been key in going to the owners and sanctioning the deal. I also doubt Klopp wasnt arsed. Its also clear that Klopp was running the show as we didnt have a sporting director at the time.

I fully believe that we would have made different decisions in summer 2022 and 2023 if we would have had this current structure or the one prior to Edwards leaving.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2023 on: Yesterday at 09:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 06:41:05 pm
In reality only very few do.

At some starting positions you need world class players or players who got the potential to be world class. Players like Gordon and Mbeumo maybe a good squad options but players like Kvaratskhelia got the potential to be the best in the world. You are obsessed with squad players for some reason.

Kvara is a good player but youre massively overrating him. He doesnt have top end speed, he shoots from distance far too much and considering his usage hes not very efficient. Gordon would be a better fit for how we play, his physical gifts are far more valuable in this league. Kvara suits foreign football where the tempos slower and top tier athleticism isnt imperative.

Very few players make the step up from mid table to top end of the league, do they? I mustve imagined watching Mane, Wijnaldum, Robertson, Jota and Henderson become world class performers after playing for shite sides further down the league.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2024 on: Yesterday at 09:43:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:02:25 pm
Caicedo was a signing Klopp wanted and was fully driven by him. You can forget nearly everything done in 2022 and 2023, there was no structure in place like we had prior to that or now have. Those transfer decisions mostly dont get made by this set up.

We are not going to pay £80m for a 19 year old midfielder from Portugal. I know there is a lot of hype about him, but he wont be coming here.
WHAT!!!

A couple of weeks ago when I quoted your posts talking about spending big and I asked where tf the money for expensive buys would come from, you were saying from the club because we bid for Caicedo, whats changed that we now cant do that in your opinion
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2025 on: Yesterday at 09:47:27 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:21:54 pm
Klopp said pretty much the day we put in a bid that the owners had done great in helping them out.

"First and foremost, I got told that I can confirm the deal with the club is agreed. What it means exactly, in the end we want the player," Klopp said in his pre-match press conference.

"What did change? We are a club, we have not endless resources, so we didnt expect a couple of things happening in the summer, Fab (Fabinho), stuff like this, we didnt think about that before to be honest.

"When it happened, we gave it a go, and the club really stretched it.


That sounds to me a lot like he would have been key in going to the owners and sanctioning the deal. I also doubt Klopp wasnt arsed. Its also clear that Klopp was running the show as we didnt have a sporting director at the time.

I fully believe that we would have made different decisions in summer 2022 and 2023 if we would have had this current structure or the one prior to Edwards leaving.

The quotes were just Klopp explaining that wed put in a bid. His mood during that press conference was one of knowing the player didnt want to come and he looked pretty annoyed.

Im not really a fan of the finger pointing when it comes to transfers. The clubs always used a collaborative approach regardless of who the face of transfers are. It seems to suit a lot of people to blame Klopp for the club not landing its top targets and not hitting home runs on every signing. Edwards streak - that coincided with Klopp getting a tune out of them - probably wasnt sustainable. We were ahead of the market for a few years but teams caught up. Id be amazed, even with the recent huge investment in structure, if we can make elite signings of a similar profile to what we did from 2017-2020. I think well probably have to take more risks to find proper value.
Offline tomasjj

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2026 on: Yesterday at 09:51:47 pm »
What about that ex-Villa lad at Hull?

And I thin Colwill will be better at LCB, not at LB.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2027 on: Yesterday at 10:03:12 pm »

Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:25:39 pm
Kvara is a good player but youre massively overrating him. He doesnt have top end speed, he shoots from distance far too much and considering his usage hes not very efficient. Gordon would be a better fit for how we play, his physical gifts are far more valuable in this league. Kvara suits foreign football where the tempos slower and top tier athleticism isnt imperative.

Very few players make the step up from mid table to top end of the league, do they? I mustve imagined watching Mane, Wijnaldum, Robertson, Jota and Henderson become world class performers after playing for shite sides further down the league.

Time will tell regarding Kvaratskhelia and Gordon.

Yes very few step up. Take Robertson for example, how many left backs were at the same position as him and stepped up to world class compared to who didn't.
Offline Tobelius

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2028 on: Yesterday at 10:05:21 pm »
Colwill made his bed with that contract he signed until 2029,don't think there's much sense talking about signing him when he's one year into that.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2029 on: Yesterday at 10:10:21 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:43:26 pm
WHAT!!!

A couple of weeks ago when I quoted your posts talking about spending big and I asked where tf the money for expensive buys would come from, you were saying from the club because we bid for Caicedo, whats changed that we now cant do that in your opinion

We can do that but as I said, we are not doing that for a 19 year old midfielder out of portugal.
Offline DiggerJohn

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2030 on: Yesterday at 10:14:43 pm »
How much did we bid on Lavia at Southampton aged 19 last summer? 50m
Offline smurfinaus

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2031 on: Yesterday at 10:31:13 pm »
Since Edwards is back (well sort of at least in regards with us), which of the wingers has the data to back them up and one who will fit us?. We never seem to splash the cash unless its a position we had long term issues (see GK and CB)
Offline lionel_messias

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2032 on: Yesterday at 10:47:06 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:36:16 pm
The prices he is being quoted at rules us out.

It does not. Just depends on priorities and our deep data view on the young player.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2033 on: Yesterday at 10:59:15 pm »
People discussing if Gordon is better than Kvaratskhelia. The asylum is under full control of the patients ...
Offline slaphead

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2034 on: Yesterday at 11:12:05 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 10:05:21 pm
Colwill made his bed with that contract he signed until 2029,don't think there's much sense talking about signing him when he's one year into that.

True. And I also don't think theres much sense talking about signing him as he's not that good is he?  Or he couldn't have been that good last season if Eric Konsa, March Guehi and Lewis Dunk are ahead of him for his country. (then again you have to remember Southgate is the manager)   He doesn't get in our team ahead of Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah or Gomez. Colwill that is, not Southgate
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2035 on: Yesterday at 11:24:26 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:03:12 pm
Time will tell regarding Kvaratskhelia and Gordon.

Yes very few step up. Take Robertson for example, how many left backs were at the same position as him and stepped up to world class compared to who didn't.

Time wont tell because one will probably end up playing at PSG or staying in Italy, one will play in the toughest league in the world, probably for a top 3 side but currently isnt. Kvaras a very talented player, I love watching him, but Ive never thought hed suit playing over here, simply due to the lack of pace that you need to create the separation from defenders. Hes great with the ball at his feet, Im not sure hed be a big enough off ball threat though, and I think thats such a hugely important attribute over here yet doesnt show in any data.

So very few players step up to our level from mid table premier league sides, except nearly every one weve signed over the last 7 years? Not every player playing at smaller clubs can step up, but you can tell the good ones from the average ones. Take Wolves for an example, Hwang and Cunha can both be good players on their day but only Neto has top club potential. Similarly, I wouldnt go near Barnes, Almiron, Wilson or Murphy at Newcastle, but Isak and Gordon are more than good enough for every club in the league. Mbeumo is just a good player, I dont think hes world class but I think hed be a solid, versatile option whod be similar to Jota. Gordon I think could be one of the best players in the league for a top side, with the playmaking talent this side possesses, hed be a really good fit.
Offline Avens

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2036 on: Today at 12:30:51 am »
The level of in-depth knowledge some seem to have about our transfer capabilities is pretty incredible.

Ultimately, we haven't got a clue what we're going to do - which is great. This time last year we had Mac Allister wrapped up, but other links were with Kone and Thuram. Nobody was linking us with anyone else that we actually bid for or signed. We're probably more likely than normal to do most of our business later in the window too, given Slot's arrival and the Euros making business tricky, unless we try to take advantage of a club needing to sort out their P&S situation.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2037 on: Today at 01:38:41 am »
OK, lets go once again through the depth chart of the players that we already have under contract for next season:

Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Carvalho - Gakpo - Jota
Koumas - Danns - Gordon - Doak

Jones - Mac Allister - Szoboszlai
Gravenberch - Endo - Elliott
Clark - Bajcetic - Morton - McConnell

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Quansah - Gomez - Bradley
Beck - Scanlon - Chambers - Van den Berg
Williams - Phillips

Alisson
Kelleher
Davies - Pitaluga - Jaros - Mrozek

On loan: Ramsay

That is already a very strong squad, as it is. The players who already left us didn't have significant playing time last season, so we are not really replacing anyone this summer, unless someone else leaves.

Some players from that depth chart will obviously leave this summer, permanently or on loan. Apart from Kelleher, I am not seeing anyone from the first 22 angling for a move. Maybe Carvalho, if he is not in Slot's plans, but I think that Arne will take a good look at him in pre season, before making his decision.

Then there is the issue of Van den Berg. He wants to be a starter somewhere, and if Slot can't convince him to stay with us as a backup, he will be sold. That makes 3 possible additional departures this summer in Kelleher, Carvalho and Van den Berg, with a decent return in terms of transfer fees. Plus, the likely departure of Phillips and Williams, hopefully not on loan this time.

That leaves us with:

Diaz - Nunez - Salah
Gakpo - Jota - Elliott
Koumas - Danns - Gordon - Doak

Jones - Mac Allister - Szoboszlai
Gravenberch - Endo - Bajcetic
Clark - Morton - McConnell

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Quansah - Gomez - Bradley
Beck - Scanlon - Chambers

Alisson
Jaros
Davies - Pitaluga - Mrozek

Looking at that, it is not very difficult to conclude what are the positions that we need to address this summer. As I have mentioned on many occasions, I am not expecting too many incoming, but I am expecting quality ones. In any case, the future of this LFC team under Slot looks bright ...
Offline classycarra

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #2038 on: Today at 02:58:53 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:30:51 am
Ultimately, we haven't got a clue what we're going to do - which is great. This time last year we had Mac Allister wrapped up, but other links were with Kone and Thuram. Nobody was linking us with anyone else that we actually bid for or signed.
We were linked to Gravenberch before the end of that season. And the links to Lavia were established by May too (although obviously that didn't pan out, despite our efforts).

But yeah as you say, Kone/Thuram et al led nowhere and may have been nothing to begin with. Then we had the rapid development with Szoboslai (given his release fee had a deadline) and the late window decision to go for Endo.

It probably is good news that less is known this season - there's finally a structure/plan in place now, albeit only very recently. It could be things are quiet because we've eliminated leaks and are being more strategic, or it could be because we're not up to speed yet. We won't know if it's 'great' or not til we see how it pans out.
