Diaz - Nunez - Salah

Carvalho - Gakpo - Jota

Koumas - Danns - Gordon - Doak



Jones - Mac Allister - Szoboszlai

Gravenberch - Endo - Elliott

Clark - Bajcetic - Morton - McConnell



Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA

Tsimikas - Quansah - Gomez - Bradley

Beck - Scanlon - Chambers - Van den Berg

Williams - Phillips



Alisson

Kelleher

Davies - Pitaluga - Jaros - Mrozek

Diaz - Nunez - Salah

Gakpo - Jota - Elliott

Koumas - Danns - Gordon - Doak



Jones - Mac Allister - Szoboszlai

Gravenberch - Endo - Bajcetic

Clark - Morton - McConnell



Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA

Tsimikas - Quansah - Gomez - Bradley

Beck - Scanlon - Chambers



Alisson

Jaros

Davies - Pitaluga - Mrozek

OK, lets go once again through the depth chart of the players that we already have under contract for next season:On loan: RamsayThat is already a very strong squad, as it is. The players who already left us didn't have significant playing time last season, so we are not really replacing anyone this summer, unless someone else leaves.Some players from that depth chart will obviously leave this summer, permanently or on loan. Apart from Kelleher, I am not seeing anyone from the first 22 angling for a move. Maybe Carvalho, if he is not in Slot's plans, but I think that Arne will take a good look at him in pre season, before making his decision.Then there is the issue of Van den Berg. He wants to be a starter somewhere, and if Slot can't convince him to stay with us as a backup, he will be sold. That makes 3 possible additional departures this summer inand, with a decent return in terms of transfer fees. Plus, the likely departure ofand, hopefully not on loan this time.That leaves us with:Looking at that, it is not very difficult to conclude what are the positions that we need to address this summer. As I have mentioned on many occasions, I am not expecting too many incoming, but I am expecting quality ones. In any case, the future of this LFC team under Slot looks bright ...