I like Olise but some people on here are massively over rating him.
Scored 14 PL on his career. Hes never played European football. Hes never been capped at senior level internationally. Before his goal scoring spell at end of last season he had 4 PL goals from about 4000 mins played.
Id be really happy if we bought Olise. But hes not head and shoulders better than some of the other targets mentioned. Hes not a sure fire thing. Hes someone who had a really good end of the season and put up numbers that may indicate hes about to jump to a high level consistently.
Im personally not concerned about his injury record. More about his consistent goal scoring output and his stylistic fit (I think thats hard to judge when most of his game time comes under a Hodgson system).
Olises goal ove performance is why we use underlying numbers
the reason hes so highly rated is he put up 0.7xg +xa last season not that his shots flew in
Thats what puts him above the other attacking players who are moving this summer
Its fair to question the amount of time hes done it for but if you wait a season and he produces at that level again hes a 100 million +
It seems pretty clear (without watching tons of palace games) he got more possessions higher up under the new coach vs Hodgson hence the xg jump
His passing production has tracked upwards over the last 2 years and is now basically elite
for palace ?!
Basically his development tracks with his age
hes made the jump at 21/22
The question mark is its 14 90s .. but thats not a small sample (try and find other wide forwards at 0.7 over 14 90s especially for not elite clubs)
and you can get him for <60 million