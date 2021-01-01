« previous next »
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1920 on: Today at 10:11:53 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:04:58 am
How is it good business? £70m makes him our second highest ever signing. He is also half the player Olise is and he is cheaper.

Dont think Olise would be good business either at the prices quoted. He of the loose hamstring parish.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1921 on: Today at 10:16:11 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 10:11:53 am
Dont think Olise would be good business either at the prices quoted. He of the loose hamstring parish.

Maybe. But as a player Olise is so much the superior player. Feels like some of the targets people want us to sign will have us way off in terms of talent in a couple of seasons.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1922 on: Today at 10:16:42 am
Why would Bayern sell De Ligt? I always thought he was quality.

Similar Players to Matthijs de Ligt Last 365 Days
Center Backs

Rk   Player   Nation   Squad   Compare
1   Virgil van Dijk   nl NED   Liverpool   Compare
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1923 on: Today at 10:18:02 am
Olise and Colwill. Minteh or Bakayoko as the 2nd and 3rd choices if Olise is a risk. Get it done Edwards.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1924 on: Today at 10:21:31 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:16:11 am
Maybe. But as a player Olise is so much the superior player. Feels like some of the targets people want us to sign will have us way off in terms of talent in a couple of seasons.

Think the injury history will be determinate in this situation, there is no way we will take a player whos done his hamstring two years in a row. I do agree though the targets seem quite meh to me this summer.

Im waiting for us to activate some sort of release clause. But the Euros will probably throw up some new targets this summer that arent in the hype train yet, think a lot of teams will hold their cards quite close to their chest.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1925 on: Today at 10:31:47 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:16:42 am
Why would Bayern sell De Ligt? I always thought he was quality.

Similar Players to Matthijs de Ligt Last 365 Days
Center Backs

Rk   Player   Nation   Squad   Compare
1   Virgil van Dijk   nl NED   Liverpool   Compare

Rumour started here:

https://x.com/Plettigoal/status/1799123938565349470
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1926 on: Today at 10:32:02 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:16:42 am
Why would Bayern sell De Ligt? I always thought he was quality.

Similar Players to Matthijs de Ligt Last 365 Days
Center Backs

Rk   Player   Nation   Squad   Compare
1   Virgil van Dijk   nl NED   Liverpool   Compare

I haven't watched enough to say but I thought a major criticism of him was that he was very slow and immobile as a defender
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1927 on: Today at 10:34:26 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 10:09:49 am
Ive always been a fan of getting players like Conor Gallagher (not the racist one) while they were cheap and available, plugger types that work hard and can fill in many different positions.

Im sure there are still those around especially if we dug around the Championship, or even League One for that matter. Early twenties, players perhaps who have performed up to a certain extent but play for a poor side for example. With a combative personality that will fit in our dressing room who has captain material, done it for one of their youth teams for example.

Its possible I think. VVD was cut from the same cloth. There are late bloomers out there that could work for us if given a chance.

You think there's a potential Liverpool captain currently playing in League One?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1928 on: Today at 10:36:01 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:31:47 am
Rumour started here:

https://x.com/Plettigoal/status/1799123938565349470

Gnabry is an odd one - has he now reached his limit (can happen to footballers who start so young) or did he just have a poor year last year?

Prior to that he was probably the player which was as close as you could get to replacing Salah (in terms of immediate impact) from the potentially available players. Him and Sane at least.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1929 on: Today at 10:37:50 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:34:26 am
You think there's a potential Liverpool captain currently playing in League One?

Thats not what I mean. We have a squad with good leadership experience, it seems to help when players have been put in pressure situations prior to coming here, so that they dont feel like they dont belong.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1930 on: Today at 10:38:16 am
Not the biggest fan of him but De Ligt out and Tah in is a massive downgrade if it happens but that's Bayern all over right now, no idea what they're doing and Leverkusen will be fine without Tah. Everything Bayern currently do seems to make them worse and they have a weird obsession with crap from the premier league or the championship in the case of their new manager.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1931 on: Today at 10:39:44 am
I like Olise but some people on here are massively over rating him.

Scored 14 PL on his career. Hes never played European football. Hes never been capped at senior level internationally. Before his goal scoring spell at end of last season he had 4 PL goals from about 4000 mins played.

Id be really happy if we bought Olise. But hes not head and shoulders better than some of the other targets mentioned. Hes not a sure fire thing. Hes someone who had a really good end of the season and put up numbers that may indicate hes about to jump to a high level consistently.

Im personally not concerned about his injury record. More about his consistent goal scoring output and his stylistic fit (I think thats hard to judge when most of his game time comes under a Hodgson system).
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1932 on: Today at 10:41:12 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:39:44 am
I like Olise but some people on here are massively over rating him.

Scored 14 PL on his career. Hes never played European football. Hes never been capped at senior level internationally. Before his goal scoring spell at end of last season he had 4 PL goals from about 4000 mins played.

Id be really happy if we bought Olise. But hes not head and shoulders better than some of the other targets mentioned. Hes not a sure fire thing. Hes someone who had a really good end of the season and put up numbers that may indicate hes about to jump to a high level consistently.

Im personally not concerned about his injury record. More about his consistent goal scoring output and his stylistic fit (I think thats hard to judge when most of his game time comes under a Hodgson system).
This is a good point.
The PL last season was all out attack too was a great year for players to put up good numbers
Certaintly a talent who woudl be a good signing but i dont he even starts for us next season
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1933 on: Today at 10:53:41 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:18:02 am
Olise and Colwill. Minteh or Bakayoko as the 2nd and 3rd choices if Olise is a risk. Get it done Edwards.

Bakayoko is no better than Madueke
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1934 on: Today at 10:54:10 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:39:44 am
I like Olise but some people on here are massively over rating him.

Scored 14 PL on his career. Hes never played European football. Hes never been capped at senior level internationally. Before his goal scoring spell at end of last season he had 4 PL goals from about 4000 mins played.

Id be really happy if we bought Olise. But hes not head and shoulders better than some of the other targets mentioned. Hes not a sure fire thing. Hes someone who had a really good end of the season and put up numbers that may indicate hes about to jump to a high level consistently.

Im personally not concerned about his injury record. More about his consistent goal scoring output and his stylistic fit (I think thats hard to judge when most of his game time comes under a Hodgson system).

Olises goal ove performance is why we use underlying numbers  the reason hes so highly rated is he put up 0.7xg +xa last season not that his shots flew in
Thats what puts him above the other attacking players who are moving this summer

Its fair to question the amount of time hes done it for but if you wait a season and he produces at that level again hes a 100 million +

It seems pretty clear (without watching tons of palace games) he got more possessions higher up under the new coach vs Hodgson hence the xg jump
His passing production has tracked upwards over the last 2 years and is now basically elite  for palace ?!
Basically his development tracks with his age  hes made the jump at 21/22

The question mark is its 14 90s .. but thats not a small sample (try and find other wide forwards at 0.7 over 14 90s especially for not elite clubs)  and you can get him for <60 million
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1935 on: Today at 11:14:45 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 10:21:31 am

But the Euros will probably throw up some new targets this summer that arent in the hype train yet, think a lot of teams will hold their cards quite close to their chest.

I think we have learned not to sign players after a good showing in International tournaments.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1936 on: Today at 11:20:48 am
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 11:14:45 am
I think we have learned not to sign players after a good showing in International tournaments.

As a club yeah but us fans pining after those who do well in these tournaments i think not.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1937 on: Today at 11:25:01 am
I know he only joined Palace in January, but should we be looking at Adam Wharton for the DM spot?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1938 on: Today at 11:29:31 am
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 11:14:45 am
I think we have learned not to sign players after a good showing in International tournaments.

I can't think of too many big teams that have had a tournament fever buy in recent years. The most obvious one in the past decade that comes to mind is James Rodriguez.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1939 on: Today at 11:29:51 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:31:47 am
Rumour started here:

https://x.com/Plettigoal/status/1799123938565349470

Ah, so probably not reliable :D

De Ligt to Tah / Dier seems a massive downgrade but what do I know.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1940 on: Today at 11:34:19 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:39:44 am
I like Olise but some people on here are massively over rating him.

Scored 14 PL on his career. Hes never played European football. Hes never been capped at senior level internationally. Before his goal scoring spell at end of last season he had 4 PL goals from about 4000 mins played.

Id be really happy if we bought Olise. But hes not head and shoulders better than some of the other targets mentioned. Hes not a sure fire thing. Hes someone who had a really good end of the season and put up numbers that may indicate hes about to jump to a high level consistently.

Im personally not concerned about his injury record. More about his consistent goal scoring output and his stylistic fit (I think thats hard to judge when most of his game time comes under a Hodgson system).

His underlying numbers in both seasons were amazing and as Jack stated if he has another season like this, then we wont be able to afford him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1941 on: Today at 11:39:46 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:25:01 am
I know he only joined Palace in January, but should we be looking at Adam Wharton for the DM spot?

Yeah we should  his timing is bad for us though  because he wont move this summer and if he continues at this rate well likely be out gunned next summer

He looks like the kind of player England rarely produces totally comfortable on the half term, makes decisions really quickly .. great defensive numbers at 19 etc etc
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1942 on: Today at 12:02:13 pm
eko is staying at RB, not the time to be in the market for a young striker!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1943 on: Today at 12:11:23 pm
If we're worried about being out gunned on Wharton or Olise having another good season (he'll move this summer so don't think that matters) we're a bit fucked
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1944 on: Today at 12:22:49 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:11:23 pm
If we're worried about being out gunned on Wharton or Olise having another good season (he'll move this summer so don't think that matters) we're a bit fucked

Not worried just a statement of how we operate.. or at least have for the last 6/7 year..in that we're not competing at the absolute top of the market

I guess somewhat shackled is a better phrase than fucked in this case... Ultimately if a player is prime age and at CL level in our league we're not likely to be in the mix without a contract exploit of some kind
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1945 on: Today at 12:41:39 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:22:49 pm
Not worried just a statement of how we operate.. or at least have for the last 6/7 year..in that we're not competing at the absolute top of the market

I guess somewhat shackled is a better phrase than fucked in this case... Ultimately if a player is prime age and at CL level in our league we're not likely to be in the mix without a contract exploit of some kind

I don't think that's strictly true. We operated at the top of the market with Van Dijk, and tried with Caicedo and likely Bellingham. It just hasn't worked out since Van Dijk for various reasons. Even Rice I think we'd have been interested in had he not made it clear he wanted to stay in London.

If we really wanted a £100 million player and the player wanted us, I'm pretty sure we'd do it. We just need a lot to go in our favour to get to that point, and it's harder for us than it is for the likes of City and Chelsea as well as Real Madrid.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1946 on: Today at 12:55:05 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:22:49 pm
Not worried just a statement of how we operate.. or at least have for the last 6/7 year..in that we're not competing at the absolute top of the market

I guess somewhat shackled is a better phrase than fucked in this case... Ultimately if a player is prime age and at CL level in our league we're not likely to be in the mix without a contract exploit of some kind
Guess this depends on who you class as those level of players a bit, but if we are worried about not being able to sign quality from midtable sides, or good sides from France/Italy/Germany/Spain then I think fucked is the right word. We're only going to compete at the top by signing quality, for as much as people might want to champion MCO or finding talent outside these leagues or before they make a move from Championship/Holland/etc. there is no case of that working over a long term that I can think of. We got amazing by buying players who had top level experience and were good-great-amazing. Some undervalued, but still that's where we bought them not looking in Scotland direct, but after they made the move Arsenal got good by doing that as well. We can try and find value in places but ultimately we'll need to take some risks on spending/competing for more proven quality. Sorry this got a bit rambley and maybe off your initial point but just thinking out loud a bit
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1947 on: Today at 12:56:33 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:11:23 pm
If we're worried about being out gunned on Wharton or Olise having another good season (he'll move this summer so don't think that matters) we're a bit fucked

But thats true isnt it? We can do a big deal, but ultimately if a player gets to a certain level then he becomes none of our business. We could certainly wait for Olise to have another good season for example, but then what happens to the rest of the side if it needs improvement?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1948 on: Today at 12:56:43 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:41:39 pm
I don't think that's strictly true. We operated at the top of the market with Van Dijk, and tried with Caicedo and likely Bellingham. It just hasn't worked out since Van Dijk for various reasons. Even Rice I think we'd have been interested in had he not made it clear he wanted to stay in London.

If we really wanted a £100 million player and the player wanted us, I'm pretty sure we'd do it. We just need a lot to go in our favour to get to that point, and it's harder for us than it is for the likes of City and Chelsea as well as Real Madrid.

Yeah I don't disagree with that broadly - though we have lacked execution in the market with bigger targets in the last 5 years

More to the point I don't think there's really anyone to buy at the top of the market this summer that fits us ... I'd buy Olise but he doesn't really fit that description... who else is there that people really want us to go and get - that isn't totally fanciful .. that moves the needle for us
It's a bit of a talent dearth out there beyond the big clubs squads
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1949 on: Today at 12:59:20 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:55:05 pm
Guess this depends on who you class as those level of players a bit, but if we are worried about not being able to sign quality from midtable sides, or good sides from France/Italy/Germany/Spain then I think fucked is the right word. We're only going to compete at the top by signing quality, for as much as people might want to champion MCO or finding talent outside these leagues or before they make a move from Championship/Holland/etc. there is no case of that working over a long term that I can think of. We got amazing by buying players who had top level experience and were good-great-amazing. Some undervalued, but still that's where we bought them not looking in Scotland direct, but after they made the move Arsenal got good by doing that as well. We can try and find value in places but ultimately we'll need to take some risks on spending/competing for more proven quality. Sorry this got a bit rambley and maybe off your initial point but just thinking out loud a bit

There's a massive question about how we compete from here ... 'by being smart' becomes an issue when other clubs with bigger resources are now as smart as you
There's always value in football because there will always be badly run clubs... but its a way harder game to win than it was in 2018
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1950 on: Today at 01:14:04 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:59:20 pm
There's a massive question about how we compete from here ... 'by being smart' becomes an issue when other clubs with bigger resources are now as smart as you
There's always value in football because there will always be badly run clubs... but its a way harder game to win than it was in 2018
My thoughts on this is you target players at less glamorous clubs but are still showing something (Jota). So I'm going to use them as an example as they've mentioned before but I have no strong options on him as a player. Mbuemo. He plays for a side who average less than 50% possession, doesn't really play in a way that I think maximises their attacking players, or highlights them like say De Zerbi's Brighton did, but they had pretty much the same open play XG. So there is clearly something there in terms of attacking quality. I think the way we get ahead is by not going to those side who I think set up in a way to maximise attacking players, have that reputation for 'developing' players and so have a premium (Benfica and Leipzig  who we've recently bought big from also spring to mind but hear me out..) I think that's how you try and get ahead, looking past team affects on players and on stats like XG etc. in leagues where you can be more sure EOF quality. I'm not saying those sides don't have really good players and never buy from them, but if you're looking at finding an edge that's one I think we could look at
