There's a massive question about how we compete from here ... 'by being smart' becomes an issue when other clubs with bigger resources are now as smart as you

There's always value in football because there will always be badly run clubs... but its a way harder game to win than it was in 2018



My thoughts on this is you target players at less glamorous clubs but are still showing something (Jota). So I'm going to use them as an example as they've mentioned before but I have no strong options on him as a player. Mbuemo. He plays for a side who average less than 50% possession, doesn't really play in a way that I think maximises their attacking players, or highlights them like say De Zerbi's Brighton did, but they had pretty much the same open play XG. So there is clearly something there in terms of attacking quality. I think the way we get ahead is by not going to those side who I think set up in a way to maximise attacking players, have that reputation for 'developing' players and so have a premium (Benfica and Leipzig who we've recently bought big from also spring to mind but hear me out..) I think that's how you try and get ahead, looking past team affects on players and on stats like XG etc. in leagues where you can be more sure EOF quality. I'm not saying those sides don't have really good players and never buy from them, but if you're looking at finding an edge that's one I think we could look at