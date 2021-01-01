« previous next »
You're right. Bellingham was "ready" at 20. We need "ready" players as we already have too many that need time. Youngsters are less likely to fall into that category.
We need players that are ready to start right away. That could be players of any age, but more likely than not, theyre going to be 24+
Until he reports on transfers news we all want to hear!

He never does. So it's fine.

He's always in the mindset we'll likely sign no one.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

You're right. Bellingham was "ready" at 20. We need "ready" players as we already have too many that need time. Youngsters are less likely to fall into that category.

I think it means looking for players like Coutinho, Salah, Mane , Firmino and Virgil to an extent despite the fee he looked like a bargain within 12 months.

They were all roughly 23-25 when signed I believe, that look like they can take another step up.

Phillipe was even younger when signed 21-22?

That was the model initially anyway that took us to having a great team
Unlikely to finish top 4? So unless we buy these players we are going to be about 12 points worse off than last year?

Losing Klopp is a big unknown. We clearly lack a few quality players. Shifting the average ones on will be the biggest issue for us.

Think it's okay to admit we are definitely 3rd best right now.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Other teams will strengthen, no? Add to that, Klopp isn't our manager anymore (we overachieved last season), and Slot is an unknown quantity in the league.

3rd is definitely not overachieving
A raft of wingers have been linked with two - Johan Bakayoko and Mohammed Kudus - offer the greatest intrigue. Crysencio Summerville is another worthy of note. [@IanDoylesport]
I would be, too, but Ive resigned myself to the idea that there simply isnt one out there who offers both the defensive ability and the distribution. We cant sacrifice the passing. Your point around losing Alonso and keeping Mascherano kind of makes that point. Lucas probably wasnt that inferior to Alonso defensively, but they were worlds apart with their distribution and that side sorely missed Alonsos ability to find Gerrard in space. Arsenal have played with Jorginho as a 6 this season, hes not an athlete at all and he doesnt bail them out in transitions, but he does move the ball really well and if the teams shape is right, you can get away with the inferior athleticism/defensive ability. These types of players are pretty rare, so if one pops up around Europe they arent often ignored. Im hopeful the club can pull something special off, but I just dont see the 20-25 year old, two-way 6 waiting to be the difference maker for a club at our level wanting to compete for trophies. Maybe we have to go a bit younger or find a more creative solution, but it really is barren at the moment.

I don't know the market like others on here, so I won't pretend otherwise. I'd find it unfathomable though that there isnt anyone good enough to play the 6 to a high level who we could bring in. Right now we have a glaring weakness in the position, and who knows if Bajcetic can play that role (to me he looks more of a deep playmaker than someone who protects the defence). He played when we were skittled at home against Madrid with a finished Fabinho in the 6. The last goal at 6:40 when the Madrid runner blitzed past Bajectic;

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yseG0jLrKXY&amp;t=411s&amp;pp=ygUUbGl2ZXJwb29sIG1hZHJpZCAyLTU%3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yseG0jLrKXY&amp;t=411s&amp;pp=ygUUbGl2ZXJwb29sIG1hZHJpZCAyLTU%3D</a>

He did fine that season, easily the pick of our midfielders (the other two regulars being done). Just think he lacks athleticism to play the position. He played 6 at Wolves and we were battered 3-0.

And I think we are are close because we have a back four that could win a league (Robbo, Virgil, Quansah, Trent), a gk that could (Ali), 8s that could (Mac, Jones), and forwards that could (Diaz, Jota, Salah). Add in the quality back ups (or starters) in Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Konate, Dom, Gakpo, Nunez and a world class sub in Elliott..and the massive potential of Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Doak. That's a squad of 22 players, a quality 6 being 23. And you can get away with needing some of the others to do a job on occasion.

We got 82 points despite being slow and porous in midfield. The big question mark obviously is we no longer have the same man in charge, so it doesn't just mean that by addressing that area we will do better. So when I say we are close i'm still thinking of Jurgen being at the helm. With a quality 6 added we would have the players to win a league (why so many of us got excited with the Caicedo bid), we don't know if we have the manager.
Other than Endo that's what we have been doing you dickhead Ian.
Other than Endo that's what we have been doing you dickhead Ian.

I thought that was an odd tweet too. Maybe it's just to fill some some space while there's nothing out there in the public. No concrete player links and not even an interview with our new manager yet.

Suspect not much will happen generally until the Euros and Copa America reach the end stages so journalists will occasionally put something out there that isn't anything but filler.
Other teams will strengthen, no? Add to that, Klopp isn't our manager anymore (we overachieved last season), and Slot is an unknown quantity in the league.

We finished on 82 points. Other teams will strengthen yes but to the degree of meeting and surpassing us if we don't buy these two players? We finished 14 points ahead of 4th.

While we need to strengthen I feel that any idea that we should be finishing less than 4th with our current team is absolutely ridiculous
Losing Klopp is a big unknown. We clearly lack a few quality players. Shifting the average ones on will be the biggest issue for us.

Think it's okay to admit we are definitely 3rd best right now.

Yeah we are 3rd best, but they are saying that if we don't buy a DM and a CB we will be 5th best at best.

We can improve but we should be looking at this summer as improving to kick on, and not "we have to improve or we won't get 4th"

This team is the 3rd best in the league and by some distance above the other 17 (14 points better than our nearest rivals to be exact)

Two teams would have to have an incredible summer for us to stand still and not finish 4th. Now I won't advocate us not improving the squad, we absolutely should, but again the idea that 4th is in question without these two specific signings, despite us being very comfortably the 3rd best team, seems wild.

Even if nothing is done, of we finish outside top 4 with this current squad that's a major underpeformance
Imagine what Klopp would have done with a midfield 3 of Alonso, Gerrard and Mascherano...

When I look at the options fopr Slot, it is Szlob in the Alonso role, McAllister in the Gerrard role (or vice versa?) and all that is needed for success is a new Mascherano.

With a top class number 6 and Bajcetic as cover/learning I believe Liverpool could win the league. It might sound far fetched, but look at what Rice did for Arsenal last year, and Liverpool have way more firepower.

Exactly the point I'm making.

I'd have Jones starting though. His ball retention is world class, he facilitates play, and we control games. It's no coincidence we had that run in the last three months of the 22-23 season when he came back from injury. Then the England tournament he was the best player at it. And then at Christmas he was our first choice midfielder (before Mac went into overdrive). Those two in the 8s, and a quality 6 doing his job in behind them, that's a title winning midfield. What a fully functioning one also does is make both the defence and attack better, which is why I won't write off Nunez as he's yet to play infront of one. We are painfully slow in winning the ball back quickly in midfield to provide quick ball to the attackers, so they have alot more to do when they do get it. And the defence is still not being shielded enough from the midfield.
Exactly the point I'm making.

I'd have Jones starting though. His ball retention is world class, he facilitates play, and we control games. It's no coincidence we had that run in the last three months of the 22-23 season when he came back from injury. Then the England tournament he was the best player at it. And then at Christmas he was our first choice midfielder (before Mac went into overdrive). Those two in the 8s, and a quality 6 doing his job in behind them, that's a title winning midfield. What a fully functioning one also does is make both the defence and attack better, which is why I won't write off Nunez as he's yet to play infront of one. We are painfully slow in winning the ball back quickly in midfield to provide quick ball to the attackers, so they have alot more to do when they do get it. And the defence is still not being shielded enough from the midfield.

Jones has to stay fit for that to be an option, he keeps getting injured every time he establishes himself
Slot was a midfielder. You'd like to think at least one of these lads gets to the next level. I think only really Endo and MacAllister regularly get stuck in to win their challenges. It's not the only attribute missing but if one of Jones, Szoboszlai or Gravenberch start being a bit more aggressive and start getting stuck in they'll immediately become more trusted than the other two.

I really think Slot is going to achive this with someone in midfield. Could even be Trent. There's no guarantees just because he was a midfielder he'll make the midfielders better but there's a load of potential in there and he'll be able to speak from experience to develop them further.
We need players that are ready to start right away. That could be players of any age, but more likely than not, theyre going to be 24+

It's about signing players at the right time as well. Could have got Kudus last summer just turning 23 and for 40 mill. You're talking at least double now.

Lavia was the player we wanted last summer but dicked around for months, he was only 19. We deemed him ready to play.

Ideally you want PL proven players (which would mean paying the premium for Kudus rather than getting him earlier) but if you're trust your scouting enough on a player you get them early.
It's about signing players at the right time as well. Could have got Kudus last summer just turning 23 and for 40 mill. You're talking at least double now.

Lavia was the player we wanted last summer but dicked around for months, he was only 19. We deemed him ready to play.

Ideally you want PL proven players (which would mean paying the premium for Kudus rather than getting him earlier) but if you're trust your scouting enough on a player you get them early.

The Lavia fee was obscene

I rated him but even in a broken market that's crazy money for him, looks even worse now he's lost a whole season of development
The Lavia fee was obscene

I rated him but even in a broken market that's crazy money for him, looks even worse now he's lost a whole season of development

I love Klopp but I dont think the last two summers and winter transfer windows have been fantastic and whats been reported is that it was more manager and coaching led transfers. Its been a bit muddled, and i dont think the Lavia or Caicedo transfers and fees were sensible business.

Said before that if you list the players we have signed from Summer 2022 for now, then its not yet a stellar list, albeit some of those need more time. I think Caicedo and/or Lavia would have been on that questionable list as well.
I don't know the market like others on here, so I won't pretend otherwise. I'd find it unfathomable though that there isnt anyone good enough to play the 6 to a high level who we could bring in. Right now we have a glaring weakness in the position, and who knows if Bajcetic can play that role (to me he looks more of a deep playmaker than someone who protects the defence). He played when we were skittled at home against Madrid with a finished Fabinho in the 6. The last goal at 6:40 when the Madrid runner blitzed past Bajectic;

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yseG0jLrKXY&amp;t=411s&amp;pp=ygUUbGl2ZXJwb29sIG1hZHJpZCAyLTU%3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yseG0jLrKXY&amp;t=411s&amp;pp=ygUUbGl2ZXJwb29sIG1hZHJpZCAyLTU%3D</a>

He did fine that season, easily the pick of our midfielders (the other two regulars being done). Just think he lacks athleticism to play the position. He played 6 at Wolves and we were battered 3-0.

And I think we are are close because we have a back four that could win a league (Robbo, Virgil, Quansah, Trent), a gk that could (Ali), 8s that could (Mac, Jones), and forwards that could (Diaz, Jota, Salah). Add in the quality back ups (or starters) in Kelleher, Bradley, Gomez, Konate, Dom, Gakpo, Nunez and a world class sub in Elliott..and the massive potential of Gravenberch, Bajcetic, Doak. That's a squad of 22 players, a quality 6 being 23. And you can get away with needing some of the others to do a job on occasion.

We got 82 points despite being slow and porous in midfield. The big question mark obviously is we no longer have the same man in charge, so it doesn't just mean that by addressing that area we will do better. So when I say we are close i'm still thinking of Jurgen being at the helm. With a quality 6 added we would have the players to win a league (why so many of us got excited with the Caicedo bid), we don't know if we have the manager.

I dont think we need to highlight Bajcetics flaws really, especially from that game, he was making his first strides as a senior pro, that was by far the toughest game he played in during his short career, youll find footage of any midfielder, never mind a 6, get blown by in different scenarios of a game, its whether stuff like that becomes a rarity or a common theme that will matter.

He definitely has potential to be a great 6 though, hes played centre half at academy levels which should give him good defensive awareness and instincts. It can take a young 6 years to get to the required level in England. He has the raw talent to be a 6 but it takes years to master the position, particularly at the level required to play for us, but if you write his qualities down, theyre pretty much everything the best 6s have. Ive been curious if we may loan him out as its imperative he starts to rack up appearances after missing a year, but theres a good chance we keep him around, especially if we dont sign anyone.

Itll be interesting to see how he gets on in pre season, his injury issues have been related to growing pains havent they. As he starts to fill his physique out, work on his core strength and stamina, if all that marries together with the technical talent and experience gained in games, he could be on the path to being a top player for us, the talent looked special for his age, 10-20 starts wont cut it next season for him, though, he needs 30+.
I love Klopp but I dont think the last two summers and winter transfer windows have been fantastic and whats been reported is that it was more manager and coaching led transfers. Its been a bit muddled, and i dont think the Lavia or Caicedo transfers and fees were sensible business.

Said before that if you list the players we have signed from Summer 2022 for now, then its not yet a stellar list, albeit some of those need more time. I think Caicedo and/or Lavia would have been on that questionable list as well.

I actuallt think Caicedo would have been sublime here, Lavia who knows with the injury troubles
