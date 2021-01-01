Said it before, if we only signed a class 6 this summer and nothing else (so long as nobody else left us), I'd be more than happy. We are that close.



I would be, too, but Ive resigned myself to the idea that there simply isnt one out there who offers both the defensive ability and the distribution. We cant sacrifice the passing. Your point around losing Alonso and keeping Mascherano kind of makes that point. Lucas probably wasnt that inferior to Alonso defensively, but they were worlds apart with their distribution and that side sorely missed Alonsos ability to find Gerrard in space. Arsenal have played with Jorginho as a 6 this season, hes not an athlete at all and he doesnt bail them out in transitions, but he does move the ball really well and if the teams shape is right, you can get away with the inferior athleticism/defensive ability. These types of players are pretty rare, so if one pops up around Europe they arent often ignored. Im hopeful the club can pull something special off, but I just dont see the 20-25 year old, two-way 6 waiting to be the difference maker for a club at our level wanting to compete for trophies. Maybe we have to go a bit younger or find a more creative solution, but it really is barren at the moment.