« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 64175 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,346
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 06:39:21 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:37:38 am
Suggestions Kompany looking at a clearout at Bayern. Wouldn't mind pushing the envelope for Matthijs de Ligt.

Sign Musiala and allow Kompany to have a decent transfer fund and really put his stamp on the side.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,483
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 07:31:30 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:37:38 am
Wouldn't mind pushing the envelope for Matthijs de Ligt.

Not the most mobile CB is he?
Logged

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 252
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 07:36:26 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:57:16 pm
I would like us to get more youngsters in even if we end up having to sell a few. It's seems a sure way to make money, even if you end up with a few duds.

Can we afford this though. Teams like City and Chelsea can afford to offset duds. Hell, Im not even sure city do this with young players so much but more 50m fullbacks. Chelsea look a mess. I think we cut our cloth accordingly and it leads to a more conservative approach to buys. Perhaps those were the types of risks Klopp meant he wished the club took.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 07:40:17 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:31:30 am
Not the most mobile CB is he?

True. Funnily, he's got the same top speed as Manu Kone of 32.81.

Equal 247th in the Bundesliga.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 07:55:43 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:37:22 pm
I'm all about Premier League proven this summer.

If were spending big on a forward, defo. If were signing someone like Minteh, I wouldnt be fussed if he came in and we sold none of our existing forwards. If we end up selling a Diaz or a Salah, it has to be Minteh + a more senior option, ie Gordon or Olise depending on which side we need.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 08:12:36 am »
Starters and improving our first 11 are the priority.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 08:55:58 am »
The thing about productive, pacy, runs in behind, dribbly boy, wide forwards is that there arent many out there currently. If we want one of them we may need to get someone who isnt yet a starter but were hoping will become one.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 09:21:43 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:12:36 am
Starters and improving our first 11 are the priority.

I get that but we currently have five starting forwards and a prospect in Doak. If we can get another potential starter for good value now I dont see the issue, providing hes given the time and space to develop. See it as a bit similar to City adding Doku to their team last summer, the anticipation was he was a bit raw and hed be an impact player from the bench replacing Grealish/Foden/Alvarez/Bernardo. He probably arrived at a better level than I thought but its fair to say he wasnt consistent enough to be a key starter every week.

I think we need to sell one of the forwards if were adding a Gordon or Olise level player in there, if were only adding someone like Minteh or Osorio, the current five would be fine.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,602
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1648 on: Today at 09:34:05 am »
Gordon please.

Pacy, presses well and he's gone up a level with his goal output. Plus he's a Red.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,366
  • Believer
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1649 on: Today at 09:39:07 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 09:34:05 am
Gordon please.

Pacy, presses well and he's gone up a level with his goal output. Plus he's a Red.

Horse botherer as well
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,065
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1650 on: Today at 09:46:54 am »

There are a quite a few teams across europe and in the premier league that are under severe financial distress, it would make sense for us to target those teams where we might otherwise not be able to recruit

Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1651 on: Today at 10:01:34 am »
It took us years to really replace Mascherano when we got Fabinho. Fabinho was integral to us winning the lot. Are we really going to go years again making the same mistake?  Get a no.6. top priority imo. Above both CB and forward
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1652 on: Today at 10:07:38 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:01:34 am
It took us years to really replace Mascherano when we got Fabinho. Fabinho was integral to us winning the lot. Are we really going to go years again making the same mistake?  Get a no.6. top priority imo. Above both CB and forward

Go back to AS Monaco and sign Youssouf Fofana
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1653 on: Today at 10:29:29 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Today at 07:36:26 am
Can we afford this though. Teams like City and Chelsea can afford to offset duds. Hell, Im not even sure city do this with young players so much but more 50m fullbacks. Chelsea look a mess. I think we cut our cloth accordingly and it leads to a more conservative approach to buys. Perhaps those were the types of risks Klopp meant he wished the club took.

City and Chelsea have made massive profit from selling young players. Ignore Chelsea now as no idea what their plan is but historically. Does need money set aside.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline KC7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1654 on: Today at 10:30:33 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:01:34 am
It took us years to really replace Mascherano when we got Fabinho. Fabinho was integral to us winning the lot. Are we really going to go years again making the same mistake?  Get a no.6. top priority imo. Above both CB and forward
It's an enormous oversight.

We won almost nowt without a midfield enforcer in the Evan's era (a slightly faded Ince was finally meant to be the answer). We lacked defensive protection in midfield then but were really exciting to watch (similar to now) with our player of the decade McManaman running the show. We'd score plenty but also cough up easy chances. We never replaced McMahon, who had taken over from Souness. And the need for one has only increased over time with the faster tempo of the game as you get cut open otherwise.

You'd think we would have learned from this lesson.

If we had a Keane in that side we wouldn't have been so flaky, and we would have put in a genuine title challenge and not a token one. Remember going 2 up at Chelsea and then conceding four, and Mark Wright, who was outstanding for us in the heart of defence then, looking around in total bewilderment at the shambles that had unfolded.

It wasnt until Hamann came in did we tighten up defensively. We then saw how open we were when he didn't start in Istanbul, a night Rafa delivered us our greatest night while also getting out of jail.

Its not just the 6 being imperative of course, as we collapsed after 2009 when Alonso left us despite having Mascherano for that season. You need both a quality 6 and passer/controller playing off him, and we have the latter in abundance but none of the former.

Said it before, if we only signed a class 6 this summer and nothing else (so long as nobody else left us), I'd be more than happy. We are that close.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1655 on: Today at 10:35:19 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:07:38 am
Go back to AS Monaco and sign Youssouf Fofana

He's not a no.6
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1656 on: Today at 10:38:39 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 10:30:33 am
It's an enormous oversight.

We won almost nowt without a midfield enforcer in the Evan's era (a slightly faded Ince was finally meant to be the answer). We lacked defensive protection in midfield then but were really exciting to watch (similar to now) with our player of the decade McManaman running the show. We'd score plenty but also cough up easy chances. We never replaced McMahon, who had taken over from Souness. And the need for one has only increased over time with the faster tempo of the game as you get cut open otherwise.

You'd think we would have learned from this lesson.

If we had a Keane in that side we wouldn't have been so flaky, and we would have put in a genuine title challenge and not a token one. Remember going 2 up at Chelsea and then conceding four, and Mark Wright, who was outstanding for us in the heart of defence then, looking around in total bewilderment at the shambles that had unfolded.

It wasnt until Hamann came in did we tighten up defensively. We then saw how open we were when he didn't start in Istanbul, a night Rafa delivered us our greatest night while also getting out of jail.

Its not just the 6 being imperative of course, as we collapsed after 2009 when Alonso left us despite having Mascherano for that season. You need both a quality 6 and passer/controller playing off him, and we have the latter in abundance but none of the former.

Said it before, if we only signed a class 6 this summer and nothing else (so long as nobody else left us), I'd be more than happy. We are that close.

Exactly and when was the last time a team won the league without a quality no.6?

Last 10 years. Kante, Fernandinho, Rodri, Fabinho
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,680
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1657 on: Today at 10:55:58 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:46:54 am
There are a quite a few teams across europe and in the premier league that are under severe financial distress, it would make sense for us to target those teams where we might otherwise not be able to recruit

Thats the moneyball long game. If the regulations around this finances is sorted, we are one of the smartest clubs in football up their with the most commercially viable for large, legitimate sponsorship.  Whilst others struggle to fit tightly within their means, well be ahead of our rivals.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 