« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?  (Read 63804 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,346
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1640 on: Today at 06:39:21 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:37:38 am
Suggestions Kompany looking at a clearout at Bayern. Wouldn't mind pushing the envelope for Matthijs de Ligt.

Sign Musiala and allow Kompany to have a decent transfer fund and really put his stamp on the side.
Logged

Online Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,483
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1641 on: Today at 07:31:30 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:37:38 am
Wouldn't mind pushing the envelope for Matthijs de Ligt.

Not the most mobile CB is he?
Logged

Offline Sonofthewind

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 252
  • Cheers like
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1642 on: Today at 07:36:26 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:57:16 pm
I would like us to get more youngsters in even if we end up having to sell a few. It's seems a sure way to make money, even if you end up with a few duds.

Can we afford this though. Teams like City and Chelsea can afford to offset duds. Hell, Im not even sure city do this with young players so much but more 50m fullbacks. Chelsea look a mess. I think we cut our cloth accordingly and it leads to a more conservative approach to buys. Perhaps those were the types of risks Klopp meant he wished the club took.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,376
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1643 on: Today at 07:40:17 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 07:31:30 am
Not the most mobile CB is he?

True. Funnily, he's got the same top speed as Manu Kone of 32.81.

Equal 247th in the Bundesliga.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1644 on: Today at 07:55:43 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:37:22 pm
I'm all about Premier League proven this summer.

If were spending big on a forward, defo. If were signing someone like Minteh, I wouldnt be fussed if he came in and we sold none of our existing forwards. If we end up selling a Diaz or a Salah, it has to be Minteh + a more senior option, ie Gordon or Olise depending on which side we need.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1645 on: Today at 08:12:36 am »
Starters and improving our first 11 are the priority.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1646 on: Today at 08:55:58 am »
The thing about productive, pacy, runs in behind, dribbly boy, wide forwards is that there arent many out there currently. If we want one of them we may need to get someone who isnt yet a starter but were hoping will become one.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 798
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
« Reply #1647 on: Today at 09:21:43 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 08:12:36 am
Starters and improving our first 11 are the priority.

I get that but we currently have five starting forwards and a prospect in Doak. If we can get another potential starter for good value now I dont see the issue, providing hes given the time and space to develop. See it as a bit similar to City adding Doku to their team last summer, the anticipation was he was a bit raw and hed be an impact player from the bench replacing Grealish/Foden/Alvarez/Bernardo. He probably arrived at a better level than I thought but its fair to say he wasnt consistent enough to be a key starter every week.

I think we need to sell one of the forwards if were adding a Gordon or Olise level player in there, if were only adding someone like Minteh or Osorio, the current five would be fine.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 37 38 39 40 41 [42]   Go Up
« previous next »
 