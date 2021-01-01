Suggestions Kompany looking at a clearout at Bayern. Wouldn't mind pushing the envelope for Matthijs de Ligt.
I would like us to get more youngsters in even if we end up having to sell a few. It's seems a sure way to make money, even if you end up with a few duds.
Not the most mobile CB is he?
I'm all about Premier League proven this summer.
Starters and improving our first 11 are the priority.
