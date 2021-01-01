Starters and improving our first 11 are the priority.



I get that but we currently have five starting forwards and a prospect in Doak. If we can get another potential starter for good value now I dont see the issue, providing hes given the time and space to develop. See it as a bit similar to City adding Doku to their team last summer, the anticipation was he was a bit raw and hed be an impact player from the bench replacing Grealish/Foden/Alvarez/Bernardo. He probably arrived at a better level than I thought but its fair to say he wasnt consistent enough to be a key starter every week.I think we need to sell one of the forwards if were adding a Gordon or Olise level player in there, if were only adding someone like Minteh or Osorio, the current five would be fine.