Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,184
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1560 on: Today at 12:57:34 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 12:47:07 am
That Minteh lad looks fucking boss. If theres one player whos impressed me after watching loadsa Slots teams highlights its him. Like a young Mane.

Him n Hudson ooh ello

We're yet to see if Minteh breathes life into our attack.
Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,811
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1561 on: Today at 01:03:02 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:57:34 am
We're yet to see if Minteh breathes life into our attack.
im a forgiving lad. But, I cant forgive someone who cheats or that what you just said

And smackheads who Rob my razor blades and coffee jars

Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,811
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1562 on: Today at 01:04:01 am
For I am Aldi
BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1563 on: Today at 01:56:37 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 04:47:21 pm
Be a shame to lose Sepp without him getting a proper chance but can only assume we've got other targets we feel would be better suited

Just hope he doesn't go for a low fee

Juve will have to free up funds if they're to finalise their deal for Koopmeiners especially if Atalanta insist on their valuation of 50-60m.

Dean Huijsen is a two-footed centre-back who had a fairly decent season on loa at AS Roma.
careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,321
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1564 on: Today at 02:02:08 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 11:07:37 pm
Surprised non of the usual journos have said anything about the links to Olise.
Minteh could be a smokescreen
BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1565 on: Today at 02:39:30 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:39:20 pm
https://x.com/LukeEdwardsTele/status/1799176800733466646

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/06/07/yankuba-minteh-newcastle-sell-psr-rules-liverpool-million/

Quote
XCLUSIVE Newcastle inundated with offers for exciting young winger Yankuba Minteh and are now reluctantly willing to sell if asking price matched. Liverpool thought to have an interest #nufc

Why would KSA United have PSR issues? Aren't they supposed to Minteh'd?
AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,477
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1566 on: Today at 03:51:13 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 02:02:08 am
Minteh could be a smokescreen

Minteh, Osorio, Gimenez, Bakayoko - They are essentially linking us to every young rapid left footed forward that had a good season. Might be nothing. Might be that we are putting out feelers to sign someone of that profile. To be fair, we do need someone that meets that criteria.
Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1567 on: Today at 04:32:15 am
So KSA to bring in £35m profit for a player they signed last summer and hasn't played a game for them.
RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1568 on: Today at 05:05:04 am
mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,670
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1569 on: Today at 07:40:31 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:08:08 pm
That is how the logic works though. Nobodys judging Sepp on whether hes shone on loan or not. Im judging him on not being able to force his way into the first team squad despite playing plenty of matches out on loan. Quansah went out for half a season at a much lower level, came back and forced his way in.

What a player does on their loan for me matters very little, what Im more bothered about is whether theyre being included in the plans of the first team. The ones that usually are go out on one loan and are immediately included, the ones that tend not to form part of the plans tend to go out on numerous loans before accepting a drop in level to continue their careers. Harvey, Quansah and Bradley all went out on loan, returned and forced their way in. Players like Sepp, Wilson, Brewster and probably Morton get moved on.

Again Ill ask, what benefit is there to being so certain about his potential to say theres no chance hell make it? Centre backs tend to develop later and dont peak until their late 20s. Hes got plenty of time to prove himself enough to earn a move to a top side again.

Look at the careers of so many top centre backs Kompany, Vidic, Hyypiä, Bonucci etc and what age they made their breakthrough to top level teams and you can see there is plenty of time for him to make it. Im not saying hell reach their level either but not every centre back who makes it to the book of a club like Bayern has to be world class or a potential all time great.
Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 795
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1570 on: Today at 08:03:34 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 07:40:31 am
Again Ill ask, what benefit is there to being so certain about his potential to say theres no chance hell make it? Centre backs tend to develop later and dont peak until their late 20s. Hes got plenty of time to prove himself enough to earn a move to a top side again.

Look at the careers of so many top centre backs Kompany, Vidic, Hyypiä, Bonucci etc and what age they made their breakthrough to top level teams and you can see there is plenty of time for him to make it. Im not saying hell reach their level either but not every centre back who makes it to the book of a club like Bayern has to be world class or a potential all time great.

Its just an opinion on a football forum mate, it doesnt really stretch beyond that. Ive read quite a lot of people on here anticipating he was going to be a player that featured for us next season, for me the writing has been on the wall for a while now and, despite doing well out on loan, I never once considered it to be something that would lead to him ending up a Liverpool first team player in the future.

Obviously, you never know with potential, but you never know with anything, its just sharing a view on a player. I never seen the potential everyone else apparently did, Im suspicious of the people who claim theyve been watching him all year and thought he was good enough for us. Their evidence seems to be more weighted hes got decent numbers and ratings rather than actually watching the player, seeing the qualities and how theyd fit in this Liverpool team. As I said, as soon as Quansah came in, pretty much everybody could see he had immediate and long term potential, he fit seamlessly into the side and very much looks to have saved us £50m, as well as pretty much ending Gomezs prospects as a centre half here, at least under Jurgen. Quansahs made mistakes, but hes suited much more to playing for this team than Sepp.

Centre halfs a difficult position to judge, youre right, but all players have a level. If he continues developing and really improves, hell end up playing for a EL or occasional CL side, I never said he wouldnt have a career, I just said he wouldnt be a top end of the CL-level player, which is usually the requirement if a top club like us or Bayern fork out a big transfer fee at a position.
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,667
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1571 on: Today at 08:17:54 am
jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,944
  • Meh sd f
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1572 on: Today at 08:24:24 am
VVD was playing for Celtic at that age, so I wouldnt write Sepp off.

But he seems determined to be in a club where he will start most games, and that wont happen here.
Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 795
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1573 on: Today at 08:33:42 am
Seen the Catalan press have gone quite heavy with the Deco wants Diaz stories after Xavi apparently wanted Nico Williams.

If we did sell Diaz, would we do two attackers or would we just replace him? I think if we sell Diaz well look to get a winger with speed and potentially a more creative 10 type of wide player, someone who can play within the spaces and be a more creative space dropping into spaces rather than a vertical threat/threat in behind.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,086
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1574 on: Today at 08:43:19 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 08:24:24 am
VVD was playing for Celtic at that age, so I wouldnt write Sepp off.

But he seems determined to be in a club where he will start most games, and that wont happen here.

I know Mainz are a good club but seems odd for him to be desperate to commit himself there for what would be a 3-4 year deal. They were close to relegation last season and rarely do much. He could set his sites a bit higher and still be playing. If he impressed in pre-season here he could feasibly play 20+ games next season (as Quansah did) which has to be worth more than 30 games at the bottom of the Bundesliga. Not enough to get him in the Holland squad either. And if he's not playing enough we agree to sell him to Jan.

Also from our perspective we're forced to flog him cheap to Mainz, if he insists on going there, and then they flip him for a big profit in a year or two. I'd insist on a buy back.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,086
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1575 on: Today at 08:50:57 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:33:42 am
Seen the Catalan press have gone quite heavy with the Deco wants Diaz stories after Xavi apparently wanted Nico Williams.

If we did sell Diaz, would we do two attackers or would we just replace him? I think if we sell Diaz well look to get a winger with speed and potentially a more creative 10 type of wide player, someone who can play within the spaces and be a more creative space dropping into spaces rather than a vertical threat/threat in behind.

5 years ago and he'd no doubt go to Barca, he'd push to go and we'd get a massive fee.

They haven't got a pot to piss in though.
Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,586
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1576 on: Today at 08:53:43 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:43:19 am
I know Mainz are a good club but seems odd for him to be desperate to commit himself there for what would be a 3-4 year deal. They were close to relegation last season and rarely do much. He could set his sites a bit higher and still be playing. If he impressed in pre-season here he could feasibly play 20+ games next season (as Quansah did) which has to be worth more than 30 games at the bottom of the Bundesliga. Not enough to get him in the Holland squad either. And if he's not playing enough we agree to sell him to Jan.

Also from our perspective we're forced to flog him cheap to Mainz, if he insists on going there, and then they flip him for a big profit in a year or two. I'd insist on a buy back.

Buy back is meaningless if he doesn't want to come. I'd guess at Mainz he sees a chance to play regularly and get a big money move in a season or two.
Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 795
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1577 on: Today at 08:54:13 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:50:57 am
5 years ago and he'd no doubt go to Barca, he'd push to go and we'd get a massive fee.

They haven't got a pot to piss in though.

Think theyll end up flogging Raphinha to fund it, with Yamal set on the right. Leaning heavily on really really young players, its like they havent learned from the last 5 years or so, where many of them appear to be breaking down with injuries before theyve even peaked.
Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,086
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Reply #1578 on: Today at 09:05:55 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 08:53:43 am
Buy back is meaningless if he doesn't want to come. I'd guess at Mainz he sees a chance to play regularly and get a big money move in a season or two.

Either buy back or something like a 50% sell on, if the player kicking up a fuss means we have to sell him cheap to a club who are never going to have much money to spend, then we make up the shortfall when they flip him for a profit. We shouldn't be rolling over.
