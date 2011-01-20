Again Ill ask, what benefit is there to being so certain about his potential to say theres no chance hell make it? Centre backs tend to develop later and dont peak until their late 20s. Hes got plenty of time to prove himself enough to earn a move to a top side again.
Look at the careers of so many top centre backs Kompany, Vidic, Hyypiä, Bonucci etc and what age they made their breakthrough to top level teams and you can see there is plenty of time for him to make it. Im not saying hell reach their level either but not every centre back who makes it to the book of a club like Bayern has to be world class or a potential all time great.
Its just an opinion on a football forum mate, it doesnt really stretch beyond that. Ive read quite a lot of people on here anticipating he was going to be a player that featured for us next season, for me the writing has been on the wall for a while now and, despite doing well out on loan, I never once considered it to be something that would lead to him ending up a Liverpool first team player in the future.
Obviously, you never know with potential, but you never know with anything, its just sharing a view on a player. I never seen the potential everyone else apparently did, Im suspicious of the people who claim theyve been watching him all year and thought he was good enough for us. Their evidence seems to be more weighted hes got decent numbers and ratings rather than actually watching the player, seeing the qualities and how theyd fit in this Liverpool team. As I said, as soon as Quansah came in, pretty much everybody could see he had immediate and long term potential, he fit seamlessly into the side and very much looks to have saved us £50m, as well as pretty much ending Gomezs prospects as a centre half here, at least under Jurgen. Quansahs made mistakes, but hes suited much more to playing for this team than Sepp.
Centre halfs a difficult position to judge, youre right, but all players have a level. If he continues developing and really improves, hell end up playing for a EL or occasional CL side, I never said he wouldnt have a career, I just said he wouldnt be a top end of the CL-level player, which is usually the requirement if a top club like us or Bayern fork out a big transfer fee at a position.