Again Ill ask, what benefit is there to being so certain about his potential to say theres no chance hell make it? Centre backs tend to develop later and dont peak until their late 20s. Hes got plenty of time to prove himself enough to earn a move to a top side again.



Look at the careers of so many top centre backs Kompany, Vidic, Hyypiä, Bonucci etc and what age they made their breakthrough to top level teams and you can see there is plenty of time for him to make it. Im not saying hell reach their level either but not every centre back who makes it to the book of a club like Bayern has to be world class or a potential all time great.



Its just an opinion on a football forum mate, it doesnt really stretch beyond that. Ive read quite a lot of people on here anticipating he was going to be a player that featured for us next season, for me the writing has been on the wall for a while now and, despite doing well out on loan, I never once considered it to be something that would lead to him ending up a Liverpool first team player in the future.Obviously, you never know with potential, but you never know with anything, its just sharing a view on a player. I never seen the potential everyone else apparently did, Im suspicious of the people who claim theyve been watching him all year and thought he was good enough for us. Their evidence seems to be more weighted hes got decent numbers and ratings rather than actually watching the player, seeing the qualities and how theyd fit in this Liverpool team. As I said, as soon as Quansah came in, pretty much everybody could see he had immediate and long term potential, he fit seamlessly into the side and very much looks to have saved us £50m, as well as pretty much ending Gomezs prospects as a centre half here, at least under Jurgen. Quansahs made mistakes, but hes suited much more to playing for this team than Sepp.Centre halfs a difficult position to judge, youre right, but all players have a level. If he continues developing and really improves, hell end up playing for a EL or occasional CL side, I never said he wouldnt have a career, I just said he wouldnt be a top end of the CL-level player, which is usually the requirement if a top club like us or Bayern fork out a big transfer fee at a position.