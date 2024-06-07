I just dont think that simple logic is how it works at all. I dont think anyone thought he was going to come in and start immediately but was going to be fifth choice or fourth if you class Gomez as a utility player. Seems like the sort of logic that would have said theres no way Quansah can start for us when he didnt shine at Bristol Rovers. Also, just because someone leaves, who wants to, doesnt mean the club dont think they wont have a future at the top. Its not all down to us and the club dont want to operate an environment where they keep people who dont want to be here. Hes made a choice, fair play to him, and lets just see where he ends up and hope we have the right clauses in place to benefit if he does come good.
That is how the logic works though. Nobodys judging Sepp on whether hes shone on loan or not. Im judging him on not being able to force his way into the first team squad despite playing plenty of matches out on loan. Quansah went out for half a season at a much lower level, came back and forced his way in.
What a player does on their loan for me matters very little, what Im more bothered about is whether theyre being included in the plans of the first team. The ones that usually are go out on one loan and are immediately included, the ones that tend not to form part of the plans tend to go out on numerous loans before accepting a drop in level to continue their careers. Harvey, Quansah and Bradley all went out on loan, returned and forced their way in. Players like Sepp, Wilson, Brewster and probably Morton get moved on.