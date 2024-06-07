People seemed to think he was going to be our new centre back, largely due to the TOTY thing, anyone that had watched him could see he wasnt at the level we need. We stuck a £20m fee on him which was pretty much the final nail. We wouldnt be selling a player who had the potential to be a quality starter for us, we wouldnt have loaned him out as much as we have if there was a strong chance he had first team potential. Now it appears were selling him to a club at his level and people still seem to think hell come good and end up at a top end club. I cant see it and Im not sure why - because people wrongly thought he was going to get a shot here - people cant just accept it for what it is, a player a few levels below leaving the club to find his level, which is significantly lower than here.



I just dont think that simple logic is how it works at all. I dont think anyone thought he was going to come in and start immediately but was going to be fifth choice or fourth if you class Gomez as a utility player. Seems like the sort of logic that would have said theres no way Quansah can start for us when he didnt shine at Bristol Rovers. Also, just because someone leaves, who wants to, doesnt mean the club dont think they wont have a future at the top. Its not all down to us and the club dont want to operate an environment where they keep people who dont want to be here. Hes made a choice, fair play to him, and lets just see where he ends up and hope we have the right clauses in place to benefit if he does come good.