People seemed to think he was going to be our new centre back, largely due to the TOTY thing, anyone that had watched him could see he wasnít at the level we need. We stuck a £20m fee on him which was pretty much the final nail. We wouldnít be selling a player who had the potential to be a quality starter for us, we wouldnít have loaned him out as much as we have if there was a strong chance he had first team potential. Now it appears weíre selling him to a club at his level and people still seem to think heíll come good and end up at a top end club. I canít see it and Iím not sure why - because people wrongly thought he was going to get a shot here - people canít just accept it for what it is, a player a few levels below leaving the club to find his level, which is significantly lower than here.



I just donít think that simple logic is how it works at all. I donít think anyone thought he was going to come in and start immediately but was going to be fifth choice or fourth if you class Gomez as a utility player. Seems like the sort of logic that would have said thereís no way Quansah can start for us when he didnít shine at Bristol Rovers. Also, just because someone leaves, who wants to, doesnít mean the club donít think they wonít have a future at the top. Itís not all down to us and the club donít want to operate an environment where they keep people who donít want to be here. Heís made a choice, fair play to him, and letís just see where he ends up and hope we have the right clauses in place to benefit if he does come good.