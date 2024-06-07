« previous next »
Reply #1520 on: Today at 09:59:26 pm
For once me and Nick were on the same wavelength. Scary thought for you Nicholas.  ;D
Reply #1521 on: Today at 10:00:09 pm
Reply #1522 on: Today at 10:00:32 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:48:26 pm
People seemed to think he was going to be our new centre back, largely due to the TOTY thing, anyone that had watched him could see he wasnt at the level we need. We stuck a £20m fee on him which was pretty much the final nail. We wouldnt be selling a player who had the potential to be a quality starter for us, we wouldnt have loaned him out as much as we have if there was a strong chance he had first team potential. Now it appears were selling him to a club at his level and people still seem to think hell come good and end up at a top end club. I cant see it and Im not sure why - because people wrongly thought he was going to get a shot here - people cant just accept it for what it is, a player a few levels below leaving the club to find his level, which is significantly lower than here.

I just dont think that simple logic is how it works at all. I dont think anyone thought he was going to come in and start immediately but was going to be fifth choice or fourth if you class Gomez as a utility player. Seems like the sort of logic that would have said theres no way Quansah can start for us when he didnt shine at Bristol Rovers. Also, just because someone leaves, who wants to, doesnt mean the club dont think they wont have a future at the top. Its not all down to us and the club dont want to operate an environment where they keep people who dont want to be here. Hes made a choice, fair play to him, and lets just see where he ends up and hope we have the right clauses in place to benefit if he does come good.
Reply #1523 on: Today at 10:02:40 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:00:09 pm
Not surprised this news came out after eight.

Very good
Reply #1524 on: Today at 10:02:49 pm
Newcastle will have to sell before the end of June to meet PSR sules. So if this is legit, it should be done in the next two weeks.
Reply #1525 on: Today at 10:02:54 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:00:09 pm
Not surprised this news came out after eight.

:D
Reply #1526 on: Today at 10:03:58 pm
Minteh is really good.
Reply #1527 on: Today at 10:04:55 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:03:58 pm
Minteh is really good.

Did he fix your car for dirt cheap too?
Reply #1528 on: Today at 10:07:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:04:55 pm
Did he fix your car for dirt cheap too?

I fly everywhere.
Reply #1529 on: Today at 10:13:51 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:02:49 pm
Newcastle will have to sell before the end of June to meet PSR sules. So if this is legit, it should be done in the next two weeks.

Proper putting him in the shop window story. Letting it be known via a mouthpiece that theyd begrudgingly sell him and stating the price to negotiate at.
Reply #1530 on: Today at 10:15:52 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:13:51 pm
Proper putting him in the shop window story. Letting it be known via a mouthpiece that theyd begrudgingly sell him and stating the price to negotiate at.

They will get that price. He is good, scoring already at a decent rate and he is an absolutely amazing presser. I know Slot managed him but I would be surprised if he hasnt put his case across to buy him.
Reply #1531 on: Today at 10:22:09 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:07:59 pm
I fly everywhere.
Christ, stay clear of the Slot thread then, theyll crucify you in there
Reply #1532 on: Today at 10:22:43 pm
How have people heard or Minteh, let alone know what hes like? I assumed he was another made up Amir link. And Newcastle own him?
Reply #1533 on: Today at 10:23:12 pm
Can we go for Alphonso Davies? Tsimikas needs to go for his own future and Robbo cannot be playing every single match.
Reply #1534 on: Today at 10:24:57 pm
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 10:23:12 pm
Can we go for Alphonso Davies? Tsimikas needs to go for his own future and Robbo cannot be playing every single match.

He's going to want Salah-like wages. No thanks!
Reply #1535 on: Today at 10:25:04 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:00:09 pm
Not surprised this news came out after eight.

;D
Reply #1536 on: Today at 10:26:15 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:22:43 pm
How have people heard or Minteh, let alone know what he’s like? I assumed he was another made up Amir link. And Newcastle own him?

Yeah Newcastle signed him and loaned him out straight away. Was a lot of hype about him when they got him.

I watched their games against PSV (mainly to watch Bakayoko) and he stood out.
Reply #1537 on: Today at 10:27:04 pm
He plays for Gambia. Do they often qualify for AFCON?
Reply #1538 on: Today at 10:28:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:27:04 pm
He plays for Gambia. Do they often qualify for AFCON?

They have only qualified for two, but they were the last two.
Reply #1539 on: Today at 10:30:19 pm
 ;D

Perfect long term Mo replacement then.

Seems like Toon fans are resigned to losing him but they don't think we will pay £40m for him.


Reply #1540 on: Today at 10:33:38 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:22:43 pm
How have people heard or Minteh, let alone know what hes like? I assumed he was another made up Amir link. And Newcastle own him?

Dear Nick,

I have never made anything up in my life.

Kind regards,

Dr Amir
Reply #1541 on: Today at 10:34:16 pm
Minteh is straight up murdering the Dutch league at 19

https://fbref.com/en/players/c3cf087d/Yankuba-Minteh
Reply #1542 on: Today at 10:34:30 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:30:19 pm
;D

Perfect long term Mo replacement then.

Seems like Toon fans are resigned to losing him but they don't think we will pay £40m for him.




£40m is a lot compared to how we used to work under Edwards. Olise at £60m is more his sort of signing but his injury issues bring that doubt.
Reply #1543 on: Today at 10:35:48 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:34:16 pm
Minteh is straight up murdering the Dutch league at 19

https://fbref.com/en/players/c3cf087d/Yankuba-Minteh

In the games I saw of him its his pressing ability that stood out. He was really quick, really physical and won the ball back loads.
Reply #1544 on: Today at 10:36:59 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 10:33:38 pm
Dear Nick,

I have never made anything up in my life.

Kind regards,

Dr Amir

I knew I could trust you when you said you were a doctor. Am I really due another prostate examination already?
Reply #1545 on: Today at 10:38:33 pm
Minteh is how Andy Tate likes his sisters breath.
Reply #1546 on: Today at 10:39:35 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:34:30 pm
£40m is a lot compared to how we used to work under Edwards. Olise at £60m is more his sort of signing but his injury issues bring that doubt.

Meh if its like old Edwards well pay 30+5 and hell be worth 70 at the end of his first season, 100+ after 2 seasons and leave on a free after 6 seasons
Reply #1547 on: Today at 10:40:01 pm
Sign all wingers!!!
Reply #1548 on: Today at 10:41:15 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:34:16 pm
Minteh is straight up murdering the Dutch league at 19

https://fbref.com/en/players/c3cf087d/Yankuba-Minteh

He's not a huge fan of passing the ball, I like it!  :D
Reply #1549 on: Today at 10:43:41 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:34:16 pm
Minteh is straight up murdering the Dutch league at 19

https://fbref.com/en/players/c3cf087d/Yankuba-Minteh

Wait until he runs into someone called Hagler.
Reply #1550 on: Today at 11:07:37 pm
Surprised non of the usual journos have said anything about the links to Olise.
Reply #1551 on: Today at 11:08:08 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:00:32 pm
I just dont think that simple logic is how it works at all. I dont think anyone thought he was going to come in and start immediately but was going to be fifth choice or fourth if you class Gomez as a utility player. Seems like the sort of logic that would have said theres no way Quansah can start for us when he didnt shine at Bristol Rovers. Also, just because someone leaves, who wants to, doesnt mean the club dont think they wont have a future at the top. Its not all down to us and the club dont want to operate an environment where they keep people who dont want to be here. Hes made a choice, fair play to him, and lets just see where he ends up and hope we have the right clauses in place to benefit if he does come good.

That is how the logic works though. Nobodys judging Sepp on whether hes shone on loan or not. Im judging him on not being able to force his way into the first team squad despite playing plenty of matches out on loan. Quansah went out for half a season at a much lower level, came back and forced his way in.

What a player does on their loan for me matters very little, what Im more bothered about is whether theyre being included in the plans of the first team. The ones that usually are go out on one loan and are immediately included, the ones that tend not to form part of the plans tend to go out on numerous loans before accepting a drop in level to continue their careers. Harvey, Quansah and Bradley all went out on loan, returned and forced their way in. Players like Sepp, Wilson, Brewster and probably Morton get moved on.
Reply #1552 on: Today at 11:13:57 pm
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 11:07:37 pm
Surprised non of the usual journos have said anything about the links to Olise.

Suspiciously quiet at the moment, arent they? Almost as though theyve been told to report nothing whatsoever to not upset any clubs.

After a couple of summers of what felt like we were strung along by players/agents, itll be interesting to see if we hang about waiting for players who are undecided, or if we act swiftly and move on from any ditherers. Always a fine balancing act.
Reply #1553 on: Today at 11:45:40 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:48:26 pm
People seemed to think he was going to be our new centre back, largely due to the TOTY thing, anyone that had watched him could see he wasnt at the level we need. We stuck a £20m fee on him which was pretty much the final nail. We wouldnt be selling a player who had the potential to be a quality starter for us, we wouldnt have loaned him out as much as we have if there was a strong chance he had first team potential. Now it appears were selling him to a club at his level and people still seem to think hell come good and end up at a top end club. I cant see it and Im not sure why - because people wrongly thought he was going to get a shot here - people cant just accept it for what it is, a player a few levels below leaving the club to find his level, which is significantly lower than here.

Stop digging. With every post you make, it becomes more and more obvious that you haven't watched him play this season at Mainz. And yes, we could get £20 million for him, if a Premier League club comes after him ...
Reply #1554 on: Today at 11:53:56 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 11:45:40 pm
Stop digging. With every post you make, it becomes more and more obvious that you haven't watched him play this season at Mainz. And yes, we could get £20 million for him, if a Premier League club comes after him ...

Nowhere have I said hes played poorly for Mainz, I simply said hes found his level and his potential isnt top. If you think his level is our club Id suggest you give your head a wobble and confront reality, hes moving on for a reason, hes never played here for a reason, hes heading to the bottom of the Bundesliga for a reason, all of which you choose to ignore because of a ridiculous score TOTY.
Reply #1555 on: Today at 11:55:14 pm
Dirk Kuyt in yet?
