Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Unless we are planning to sign someone from a club who needs to sell for PSR reasons by the end of the month, I have a feeling our first order of incoming business might be a keeper, because there's no way we are letting Kelleher leave before a replacement shows up and we still don't know if Adrian is staying as third choice. Given the Euros/Copa America, it wouldn't surprise me if the bulk of our signings are made in late July/early August.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
For anyone expecting a massive fee, I believe their record signing is 8m.

yeah, which is the most they have ever paid for a player, no way can Mainz pay massive fees.

I hope he gets his move there, hes much loved by the fans, and he was a huge part of the team last season, and for sure itll end up being a good stepping stone if he carries on as he did last season.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Its easy to spot if Amirs Joking or not. If theres no mention of cocks then hes obviously joking

:D
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
To Bayern would be my guess.

Yeah, well be flogging a future Bayern defender to a Bundesliga relegation candidate for about 10m. We must be making a huge mistake, I wonder what the club have been up to for the last 5 years  ::)
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Be a shame to lose Sepp without him getting a proper chance but can only assume we've got other targets we feel would be better suited

Just hope he doesn't go for a low fee
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
One dodgy summer window that one.

Julian Ward's window 😶
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yeah, well be flogging a future Bayern defender to a Bundesliga relegation candidate for about 10m. We must be making a huge mistake, I wonder what the club have been up to for the last 5 years  ::)

And Bayern will get him on a free as well, no doubt.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Eze with a £60m release clause. Probably not for us but I feel like he would be special in that 10 role

Guy to admire his mentality released by Arsenal Fulham Reading Millwall and sticking with his beliefs to end up a Palace
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Liverpool are preparing an important offer for Midtjylland youngster Darío Osorio.

[@latercera]
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Yeah, well be flogging a future Bayern defender to a Bundesliga relegation candidate for about 10m. We must be making a huge mistake, I wonder what the club have been up to for the last 5 years  ::)

Hes one of the best young defenders in the Bundesliga. The idea would be we sell to Mainz for £8m or so with a high % clause for sell on. Bayern buy him in a few years for £40m and we get our £20m that we originally wanted. Not sure why youd roll your eyes at it. Thats quite plausible and good business for everyone.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Hes one of the best young defenders in the Bundesliga. The idea would be we sell to Mainz for £8m or so with a high % clause for sell on. Bayern buy him in a few years for £40m and we get our £20m that we originally wanted. Not sure why youd roll your eyes at it. Thats quite plausible and good business for everyone.

He wont end up at Bayern, hes not got that sort of potential. Hell be a solid player, might end up at a Europa league club that has the odd year in the CL, but he isnt a future world class player, we wouldnt be entertaining bids for him if he was, never mind bids of < £20m. Well probably have to push hard for a sell on % because thats the only way the clubs of his level will be able to afford him.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
He wont end up at Bayern, hes not got that sort of potential. Hell be a solid player, might end up at a Europa league club that has the odd year in the CL, but he isnt a future world class player, we wouldnt be entertaining bids for him if he was, never mind bids of < £20m. Well probably have to push hard for a sell on % because thats the only way the clubs of his level will be able to afford him.

Agree to disagree. If he hasnt got that potential then thats basically saying no young centre backs in the Bundesliga have that potential given how he ranked in terms of performance there last year.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Agree to disagree. If he hasnt got that potential then thats basically saying no young centre backs in the Bundesliga have that potential given how he ranked in terms of performance there last year.

Liverpool wouldnt be selling a future world class player in a position theyre currently recruiting in. Weve had 5 years to make our minds up on him. Other clubs have had 5 years to watch his development. He has potential to be a solid player, but never a Liverpool or Bayern player. Quansah is already a much better player and suited to a side on our level. Sepp would have to take drastic strides year on year in every aspect of his game apart from heading if hes going to end up at a club competing for CLs. This isnt a player slipping through the net, its not even like a Solanke who desperately needed consistent minutes, its more like a Coates/Palletta level of player.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
He wont end up at Bayern, hes not got that sort of potential. Hell be a solid player, might end up at a Europa league club that has the odd year in the CL, but he isnt a future world class player, we wouldnt be entertaining bids for him if he was, never mind bids of < £20m. Well probably have to push hard for a sell on % because thats the only way the clubs of his level will be able to afford him.

Agreed. He's got a good future but I can imagine if he was on loan in the Prem this season he'd have struggled with the level. Bundesliga and a side like Mainz who are usually above the relegation places a good place for him to spend a few years now. For me he's probably about the level Kabak was at when he left a few years ago, and I have seen quite a bit of Kabak since, he really does have a mistake in him. VDB has a bit more potential for me but is a while off being a starter for a top side IMO.

Think Van Den Berg suits the back 3 set up as well, as he's played there with Preston and Mainz most of the time. Think he'd struggle right now playing in a back four at our level. I think it's the right decision for him to move on as well, can't keep asking him to go out on loan.

For me, the one I was really sad never worked out was the lad who's at Stoke now, we got him from Ajax and then I think he moved on to Wolves. When I saw him play at 17 I thought he was taking the piss. People spoke of attitude problems etc or maybe he just wanted to move on for more regular football, but I wanted him to stay. Seems he's looked quite good for Stoke though so may still have some good years ahead of him.

Hoever! That's the name.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Liverpool wouldnt be selling a future world class player in a position theyre currently recruiting in. Weve had 5 years to make our minds up on him. Other clubs have had 5 years to watch his development. He has potential to be a solid player, but never a Liverpool or Bayern player. Quansah is already a much better player and suited to a side on our level. Sepp would have to take drastic strides year on year in every aspect of his game apart from heading if hes going to end up at a club competing for CLs. This isnt a player slipping through the net, its not even like a Solanke who desperately needed consistent minutes, its more like a Coates/Palletta level of player.

I didnt say hed be a future world class player. He also has to want to stay if we were to keep him but he doesnt. I didnt say either it was a player slipping through the net. The move makes sense for him at this stage, but that doesnt mean hes not going to play champions league football in the future, or couldnt at some point be good enough to play for us. Its also not confirmed hell leave and until he spoke out to try to force a move, it seemed we wanted to assess him in preseason, so hardly like we ruled him out.

Hes only got a couple of years in his contract and has had injury issues yet we still value him at £20m, suggesting we definitely rate the kid. Plus he is a centre back and they develop later. Very few are established at Quansahs age. Theres plenty of centre backs whove been ruled out early only to go on to compete at the top level. Look at someone like Bonuccis career path if you dont believe me. Loaned out until he was 22 then sold to a bottom half side in Serie A. Sound familiar?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
I didnt say hed be a future world class player. He also has to want to stay if we were to keep him but he doesnt. I didnt say either it was a player slipping through the net. The move makes sense for him at this stage, but that doesnt mean hes not going to play champions league football in the future, or couldnt at some point be good enough to play for us. Its also not confirmed hell leave and until he spoke out to try to force a move, it seemed we wanted to assess him in preseason, so hardly like we ruled him out.

Hes only got a couple of years in his contract and has had injury issues yet we still value him at £20m, suggesting we definitely rate the kid. Plus he is a centre back and they develop later. Very few are established at Quansahs age. Theres plenty of centre backs whove been ruled out early only to go on to compete at the top level. Look at someone like Bonuccis career path if you dont believe me. Loaned out until he was 22 then sold to a bottom half side in Serie A. Sound familiar?
We can insert a sell on clause
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
We can insert a sell on clause

Im sure we will. Wasnt saying he could end up at Bayern as a judgement on anyone at the club about the business, just more of a prediction for fun that was jumped on for whatever reason.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Liverpool wouldnt be selling a future world class player in a position theyre currently recruiting in. Weve had 5 years to make our minds up on him. Other clubs have had 5 years to watch his development. He has potential to be a solid player, but never a Liverpool or Bayern player. Quansah is already a much better player and suited to a side on our level. Sepp would have to take drastic strides year on year in every aspect of his game apart from heading if hes going to end up at a club competing for CLs. This isnt a player slipping through the net, its not even like a Solanke who desperately needed consistent minutes, its more like a Coates/Palletta level of player.
I'm sure all your assessments come from you watching him play extensively over the last few years. The arrogance of some people is staggering.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
I'm sure all your assessments come from you watching him play extensively over the last few years. The arrogance of some people is staggering.

Arrogance to suggest a player the clubs selling isnt good enough to make it at the club? Its stating the obvious.

I actually watched Sepp on loan at Preston, I even went to a couple of games with a mate I work with is a North End fan and coaches their younger levels. Ive also watched a couple of Mainz games on BT this season and some of the extended highlights when they re-run them through the week. Hes done well to establish himself in a major league and look like a reliable starter, but getting in the whoscored u21 TOTY isnt an indicator of him being good enough for us or a club of our level. With experience and a lot of hard work he might get himself to a club a couple of rungs below us, Im sure hell have a solid career and be top pro, he might even end up back in the premier league, but it wont be at a top 6-7 club.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Sounds like an absolute bore that Madrid fella. The worst type of c*nt.

Sounds like a commonplace Madrid fan - perennially dissatisfied and ungrateful, turning on their stars at the slightest dip below the bar of consistent perfection. He clearly knows he can't disparage their players or manager due to lack of success or effectiveness since they just won the double with Bellingham and Vinicius being critical contributors, so he bring up abstract notions of style and magic instead.

Massively dislike Madrid as a club, but he definitely comes across as an attention seeker with this take rather than having a valid analysis.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Arrogance to suggest a player the clubs selling isnt good enough to make it at the club? Its stating the obvious.

I actually watched Sepp on loan at Preston, I even went to a couple of games with a mate I work with is a North End fan and coaches their younger levels. Ive also watched a couple of Mainz games on BT this season and some of the extended highlights when they re-run them through the week. Hes done well to establish himself in a major league and look like a reliable starter, but getting in the whoscored u21 TOTY isnt an indicator of him being good enough for us or a club of our level. With experience and a lot of hard work he might get himself to a club a couple of rungs below us, Im sure hell have a solid career and be top pro, he might even end up back in the premier league, but it wont be at a top 6-7 club.

Why be so definitive in your rejection of the idea that he could play for a top side in Europe one day? What benefit is there in being so certain about something with so many unknowns?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
https://x.com/Plettigoal/status/1799075625862594612

I'd like him to stay there, if he is not coming back to LFC. Even if we can't get a big transfer fee from them, we can always include a big sell-on fee or even a buy-back clause into the deal ...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Liverpool are preparing an important offer for Midtjylland youngster Darío Osorio.

[@latercera]

I watched some Midtjylland games since we were first linked with him. Still very raw, but all the physical and technical tools are there. If Mo is staying for another couple of seasons, Osorio would be a great apprentice ...

https://youtu.be/KtBk7ZjbSfU
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Why be so definitive in your rejection of the idea that he could play for a top side in Europe one day? What benefit is there in being so certain about something with so many unknowns?

People seemed to think he was going to be our new centre back, largely due to the TOTY thing, anyone that had watched him could see he wasnt at the level we need. We stuck a £20m fee on him which was pretty much the final nail. We wouldnt be selling a player who had the potential to be a quality starter for us, we wouldnt have loaned him out as much as we have if there was a strong chance he had first team potential. Now it appears were selling him to a club at his level and people still seem to think hell come good and end up at a top end club. I cant see it and Im not sure why - because people wrongly thought he was going to get a shot here - people cant just accept it for what it is, a player a few levels below leaving the club to find his level, which is significantly lower than here.
