He wont end up at Bayern, hes not got that sort of potential. Hell be a solid player, might end up at a Europa league club that has the odd year in the CL, but he isnt a future world class player, we wouldnt be entertaining bids for him if he was, never mind bids of < £20m. Well probably have to push hard for a sell on % because thats the only way the clubs of his level will be able to afford him.



Agreed. He's got a good future but I can imagine if he was on loan in the Prem this season he'd have struggled with the level. Bundesliga and a side like Mainz who are usually above the relegation places a good place for him to spend a few years now. For me he's probably about the level Kabak was at when he left a few years ago, and I have seen quite a bit of Kabak since, he really does have a mistake in him. VDB has a bit more potential for me but is a while off being a starter for a top side IMO.Think Van Den Berg suits the back 3 set up as well, as he's played there with Preston and Mainz most of the time. Think he'd struggle right now playing in a back four at our level. I think it's the right decision for him to move on as well, can't keep asking him to go out on loan.For me, the one I was really sad never worked out was the lad who's at Stoke now, we got him from Ajax and then I think he moved on to Wolves. When I saw him play at 17 I thought he was taking the piss. People spoke of attitude problems etc or maybe he just wanted to move on for more regular football, but I wanted him to stay. Seems he's looked quite good for Stoke though so may still have some good years ahead of him.Hoever! That's the name.