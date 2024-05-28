Its not a bad thing but you would rather over performance and high underlying numbers. Having low xG but high G has seemingly been unsustainable for everyone apart from Messi. I imagine CHOs transfer values the highest its been since he was linked with Bayern all those years ago. You wouldnt really want to pay good money for someone like CHO whose underlying numbers are pretty average, as good as he looks on the eye at times.



Jota had more xG in his final season at Wolves than CHO has in his entire premier league career.



It depends on the player though. That's why we can't only use numbers.A player like Messi can consistently overperform because he's capable of scoring from outside the box consistently and he has the creative freedom to do so. I'm pretty sure Gerrard overperformed his xG by a mile.These days, teams are more focused on creating the best chances and fewer pot shots are taken. Odoi's numbers suggests he had a freak season where he scored a few screamer but he won't get that license at a bigger club.If Jota is really overperforming then that's impressive because he doesn't really take pot shots. Just backs up his brilliant finishing.