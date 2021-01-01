Two tap ins from three yards out and a rebound and suddenly he is the best thing since toast.
We have two seasons of data to base our view on. He cannot be trusted in a team with our aspirations.
tell me you know nothing about football without directly telling me...
Sorry to nibble but posts like this fuck me off so much, people seem to vastly underrate how important it is for a player to be at the right place, at the right time.
Tap ins look easy, but why is Darwin there, he is anticipating and moving expecting the ball to possibly fall there, no, not every player or striker has that instinct at times, yes he is offside a lot but also our midfield move it forward slowly at times from there... yesterday you could see Uruguay progressed the ball forward a lot quicker.
Honestly, just watch some actual games and not highlights at times and use that to slate players...