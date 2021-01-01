« previous next »
Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?

Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:41:01 am
He would probably be overpiced because we would look at his games for other clubs and national team and pay through the nose, without ever realising that guy is never showing up for Liverpool and we'd get his chance snatching, post hitting, misses from three feet doppelganger.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 07:59:06 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 07:29:07 am
https://youtu.be/aRw4_FfyG4s

We could use a striker like this. I wonder how much will it cost to get him?
not that many strikers i would swap for him
some of our online supporters knee jerk reaction to a poor finish to the season has been crazy
prob same fans wrote off Gakpo. think people forget players lose form at times
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:15:02 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:59:06 am
not that many strikers i would swap for him
some of our online supporters knee jerk reaction to a poor finish to the season has been crazy
prob same fans wrote off Gakpo. think people forget players lose form at times

strikers are paid to score when it matters, its great to score loads when its inconsequential for the stats but lets not kid ourselves, when theres a decisive moment in a major game some of our forwards cant be trusted 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:33:50 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:15:02 am
strikers are paid to score when it matters, its great to score loads when its inconsequential for the stats but lets not kid ourselves, when theres a decisive moment in a major game some of our forwards cant be trusted

Sure they can.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:41:14 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:59:06 am
not that many strikers i would swap for him
some of our online supporters knee jerk reaction to a poor finish to the season has been crazy
prob same fans wrote off Gakpo. think people forget players lose form at times

Peak Mane who is now rightly fawned over had it loads of times during his career here. Any time any players loses form and they are immediately written off by some.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:43:23 am
Quote from: lamonti on Yesterday at 08:15:44 pm
Not a great signing.

Difficult to say with his injury record. Like a lot of fringe players this will be a defining season.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:45:10 am
Two tap ins from three yards out and a rebound and suddenly he is the best thing since toast.

We have two seasons of data to base our view on. He cannot be trusted in a team with our aspirations.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 08:45:34 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 08:43:23 am
Difficult to say with his injury record. Like a lot of fringe players this will be a defining season.

On the contrary his injury record makes it very easy to say. Being fit to play is a crucial element in being a good signing.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:00:56 am
Quote from: tomasjj on Today at 08:45:10 am
Two tap ins from three yards out and a rebound and suddenly he is the best thing since toast.

We have two seasons of data to base our view on. He cannot be trusted in a team with our aspirations.

In 16 different matches last season, he made contributions that were either winning, opening or decisive.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:03:41 am
Can the Nunez chat go elsewhere? This is for the serious business of idle transfer chat.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:05:29 am
It would be a dream to see us linked with a footballer.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:07:30 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:45:34 am
On the contrary his injury record makes it very easy to say. Being fit to play is a crucial element in being a good signing.

So the same applies to Bajcetic then?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:12:21 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 09:07:30 am
So the same applies to Bajcetic then?

Bacjetic was signed to the youth team for £250000 and has a lot of potential, which weve actually seen. Ramsey was signed to the first team, for £4000000, and hasnt played.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:14:18 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:12:21 am
Bacjetic was signed to the youth teams and has a lot of potential, which weve actually seen. Ramsey was signed to the first team and hasnt played.

But both have had series injuries which have delayed their careers.

Of the two Ramsay may well be the one not to make it here but lets see how this season goes.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:16:18 am
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 09:00:56 am
In 16 different matches last season, he made contributions that were either winning, opening or decisive.

No forward had a worse performance against his XG last season, major moments in games where the team went on to drop points he misses absolute sitters

his ability to create chances is fantastic but lets not pretend that we would want him to be the one a chance falls to when it matters, Salah/Jota/Gakpo would all probably rank above him in terms of putting it away
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:39:00 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:41:14 am
Peak Mane who is now rightly fawned over had it loads of times during his career here. Any time any players loses form and they are immediately written off by some.

Its fair to say the people running football ops at the club now will have a very different view of our front 5 to the fans at the moment
Its unlikely we sell any of them because they all produce numbers that are really tough to replace  unless one of them really wants out

Theres probably space to add one more wide forward but if Im betting itll be a 19-21 year old project type
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:55:08 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:39:00 am
Its fair to say the people running football ops at the club now will have a very different view of our front 5 to the fans at the moment
Its unlikely we sell any of them because they all produce numbers that are really tough to replace  unless one of them really wants out

Theres probably space to add one more wide forward but if Im betting itll be a 19-21 year old project type

I wouldnt sell him, but I think Diaz could be the one who leaves depending on how hard he or his suitors push for a transfer.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 09:59:18 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:55:08 am
I wouldnt sell him, but I think Diaz could be the one who leaves depending on how hard he or his suitors push for a transfer.

Yeah must be possible given the noise .. but barca cant afford him so not sure whose buying
Just not sure the club is in a massive hurry to sell 
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:03:50 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:59:18 am
Yeah must be possible given the noise .. but barca cant afford him so not sure whose buying
Just not sure the club is in a massive hurry to sell 

Sorry, just meant he might be the most likely if any of them leave. Not sure wed be actively looking to move anyone on. Although we seem to be linked with more right sided players than left (all a bit tenuous admittedly).

Basically not a lot going on that were aware of is there!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:05:15 am
Can't believe we've not even had some list by Neil Jones claiming to know who we might sign
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:10:20 am
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Today at 12:07:20 am
Luiz or Guimaraes would be a replacement for Endo, not an addition. Although I've never considered Guimaraes a 6, I always saw him as a creative midfielder.

Well that's my point, they would be filling in roles we already have. Either we wouldn't have a 6, or we would be playing either of them still with Endo

As such if they replace Endo the question is "are they the right players for that?" which they probably are not as they are both less 6's and more creative players.

Or if we still need to play with a 6 the question is then "well are they better than the other midfielders we have?" Which again, is not a certainty and definitely not £70 million worth of a certainty.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:10:54 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 09:39:00 am
Its fair to say the people running football ops at the club now will have a very different view of our front 5 to the fans at the moment
Its unlikely we sell any of them because they all produce numbers that are really tough to replace  unless one of them really wants out
Not to start a debate about Nunez in here but I think the reports just after the new guys started about him being a Klopp signing were pretty telling. If they were impressed with him or his numbers would they have leaked the story?
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:16:49 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:17:00 am
They reported that we had a preagreement which means nothing when another comes in and pay 120m to get him now. I remember them talking about a mystery club being willing to pay the clause which I guessed at that time was Chelsea .

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=349030.msg18638569#msg18638569

Benfica were clear from day one (As reported by Record) that they'd only sell in January if a club ponied up the release clause. Nobody expected Chelsea to pay it so him going there doesn't mean they are unreliable.

Nor does it mean they are reliable. There's no proof at all of a pre-agreement, and frankly these days when I see that term I automatically assume that it is bullshit as it very really works that way in football.

But if we take that one out, again I don't actually see them being right about anything for us since Darwin.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:28:11 am
Let's buy more 8s!
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:35:07 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:10:54 am
Not to start a debate about Nunez in here but I think the reports just after the new guys started about him being a Klopp signing were pretty telling. If they were impressed with him or his numbers would they have leaked the story?

Who cares?  I don't know anything who told what hack journo what
His numbers are his numbers. The people in charge use analytics to judge players
Everything else is just noise
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:38:46 am
Quote from: tomasjj on Today at 08:45:10 am
Two tap ins from three yards out and a rebound and suddenly he is the best thing since toast.

We have two seasons of data to base our view on. He cannot be trusted in a team with our aspirations.

tell me you know nothing about football without directly telling me...

Sorry to nibble but posts like this fuck me off so much, people seem to vastly underrate how important it is for a player to be at the right place, at the right time.

Tap ins look easy, but why is Darwin there, he is anticipating and moving expecting the ball to possibly fall there, no, not every player or striker has that instinct at times, yes he is offside a lot but also our midfield move it forward slowly at times from there... yesterday you could see Uruguay progressed the ball forward a lot quicker.

Honestly, just watch some actual games and not highlights at times and use that to slate players...
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:41:41 am
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 10:10:54 am
Not to start a debate about Nunez in here but I think the reports just after the new guys started about him being a Klopp signing were pretty telling. If they were impressed with him or his numbers would they have leaked the story?

Those were rehashed reports from 22/23. Nothing new and so not leaked by the new guys.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 10:54:05 am
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:38:46 am
tell me you know nothing about football without directly telling me...

Sorry to nibble but posts like this fuck me off so much, people seem to vastly underrate how important it is for a player to be at the right place, at the right time.

Tap ins look easy, but why is Darwin there, he is anticipating and moving expecting the ball to possibly fall there, no, not every player or striker has that instinct at times, yes he is offside a lot but also our midfield move it forward slowly at times from there... yesterday you could see Uruguay progressed the ball forward a lot quicker.

Honestly, just watch some actual games and not highlights at times and use that to slate players...

to be honest if you're Nunez at this point you can't fucking win with some of our support, so it's easier just to accept it and let them burble on in peace.

'Most knowledgeable fans' and 'You'll Never Walk Alone' have long passed over the horizon.
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:07:23 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:03:41 am
Can the Nunez chat go elsewhere? This is for the serious business of idle transfer chat.

Agree only thread im currently going in.  I want loads of transfer opinions gossip arguing about wingers or DM its what summers are about until the season starts again
Re: Liverpool Transfer Thread 2024 - Who is going to Slot in?
Today at 11:13:20 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 10:05:15 am
Can't believe we've not even had some list by Neil Jones claiming to know who we might sign

I'd like to think we've gone back to radio silence. If Tuttosport's claim that we tried to make a late bid to sign Di Gregorio is true - and given how descriptive it is, I would seem to be - that would indicate we're doing everything behind closed doors and not tipping our hand. If stories break it'll either because a deal is in the latter stages or complete, or because a foreign outlet has been informed by agents/clubs
