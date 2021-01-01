Luiz or Guimaraes would be a replacement for Endo, not an addition. Although I've never considered Guimaraes a 6, I always saw him as a creative midfielder.



Well that's my point, they would be filling in roles we already have. Either we wouldn't have a 6, or we would be playing either of them still with EndoAs such if they replace Endo the question is "are they the right players for that?" which they probably are not as they are both less 6's and more creative players.Or if we still need to play with a 6 the question is then "well are they better than the other midfielders we have?" Which again, is not a certainty and definitely not £70 million worth of a certainty.